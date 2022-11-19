Java Java imageView gallery

Java Java

370 Reviews

$

375 Gardeners Circle

Johns Island, SC 29455

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Caffè Latte
Iced Vanilla Latte
The Start Up [Green Smoothie]

House Coffee

Drip Coffee Regular

$2.75+

Drip Coffee Dark

$2.75+

Drip Coffee Decaf

$2.75+

Hot Drinks

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso and hot water

Caffè Latte

$4.00+

Espresso and steamed milk

Caffè Macchiato (traditional)

$3.50+

Espresso with a dollop of frothed milk.

Café au lait

$3.00+

Drip coffee with steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso and frothed milk

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Espresso, vanilla, frothed milk, and caramel drizzle.

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Cortado

$3.00+

Espresso parts espresso and steamed milk.

Espresso

$2.50+

Honey lavender

$4.75+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Java Java Mocha Latte

$4.75+

White Chocolate and Caramel

Matcha 🍵

$5.00+

Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Oat Milk Latte

$5.00+

Red Eye

$3.25+

Drip coffee with one shot of espresso.

Steamer

$2.80+

Steamed Milk.

Vanilla Latte

$4.50+

White Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Peppermint mocha

$5.00+

Pumpkin spice

$5.00+

Egg nog latte

$5.25+

Iced Drinks

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Straight cold brew coffee over ice.

Honey lavender

$5.25+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25+

Iced Coffee

$4.50+

Cold Brew coffee cut with water for a smoother delivery.

Iced Java Java Mocha

$5.25+

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Iced matcha 🍵

$6.00+

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.25+

Iced Tea

$2.25+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.25+

Iced White Mocha

$5.25+

Milk

$3.00+

Iced oat milk

$5.50+

Egg nog latte

$5.75+

Peppermint mocha

$5.50+

Pumpkin spice

$5.50+

GINGERBREAD cold brew

$5.75+

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Java Java Mocha

$5.50+

Frozen Vanilla Latte

$5.25+

Frozen Mocha Latte

$5.25+

Frozen White Mocha

$5.25+

Frozen Chai Latte

$5.25+

Frozen Chocolate Creme

$5.00+

Frozen Vanilla Creme

$5.25+

Frozen Matcha

$5.50+

Egg nog latte

$6.00+

Peppermint mocha

$5.75+

Pumpkin spice

$5.75+

Smoothies

Nutella Banana

$8.50

Nutella, Banana, Whole Milk

Peanut Banana

$8.50

Peanut Butter, Banana, Whole Milk

Strawberry Banana

$8.50

Strawberry, Banana, Agave, Whole Milk

Sunburst

$8.50

Pineapple, Mango, coconut water

The Start Up [Green Smoothie]

$8.50

Spinach, mango, banana, almond butter, oat milk

Very Berry

$8.50

Strawberry, Blueberry, pineapple, coconut water

Drinks

16oz Water

$2.50

24oz Water

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Coconut Water

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Deep Lemonade

$4.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Droplet

$5.50

HOT WATER CUP

$1.50

Kin

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.50

Rishi Tea

$4.00

Something and Nothing

$4.50

Needs and Wants

$4.00

Walker Bro. Kombucha

$5.25

Big Box of Coffee

Big Box of Coffee

$35.00

Java Java by the LB

Java Java

$15.00

French Roast

$15.00

Decaf

$15.00

King Bean by the LB

Capers Blend

$15.00

Southern Pecan

$15.00

Twenty Strong

$15.00

Sullivans

$15.00

Columbian

$15.00

Treats

Blondies

$4.75

Chocolate bliss bars

$4.75

Lemon blueberry bars

$5.50

Apple caramel bars

$5.50

Brownies

$5.65

Cookie sandwich

$8.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

375 Gardeners Circle, Johns Island, SC 29455

Directions

Gallery
Java Java image
Java Java image

Similar restaurants in your area

KinFolk
orange starNo Reviews
4430 Betsy Kerrison Pkwy Johns Island, SC 29455
View restaurantnext
Castle Grille at The Sandcastle
orange starNo Reviews
1 Shipwatch Road Kiawah Island, SC 29455
View restaurantnext
Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill- Kiawah Island
orange starNo Reviews
205 Farm lake view Kiawah island, SC 29455
View restaurantnext
Cafe Eugenia - 209 Farm Lake View Drive
orange starNo Reviews
209 Farm Lake View Drive Johns Island, SC 29455
View restaurantnext
Artisan Heat Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
3538 Meeks Farm Road Johns Island, SC 29455
View restaurantnext
Minero Mexican Grill & Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
3140 Maybank Hwy Johns Island, SC 29455
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Johns Island

Angel Oak Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 101
3669 Savannah Hwy Johns Island, SC 29455
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Johns Island
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (74 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston