Castle Grille at The Sandcastle

review star

No reviews yet

1 Shipwatch Road

Kiawah Island, SC 29455

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers
General Tso's Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken Club

Specials

Marinated grilled chicken tossed with mango jerk sauce, lettuce, tomato and bell peppers in a wrap.

Diablo Duble Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Two 2oz Crispy Coconut Fried Chicken Breasts Marinated in Coconut Milk Spicy Devil Sauce with Shredded Lettuce Served on a Hawaiian Roll.

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

Marinated Jerk Chicken, Sauteed Tri-Colored Peppers, Grilled Onions, Red Tomato, Banana Mayo and Herb Cheese on a Grilled Flour Wrap.

Mains

General Tso's Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.50

General Tso's Fried Chicken, Romaine and Caesar Dressing in a Wrap and served with your choice of fries, fruit or chips.

The "SHROOM"

$14.50

Grilled Marinated Portobello, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato and Herb Goat Cheese served on Ciabatta Roll with your choice of fries, fruit or chips.

Nathan's Hot Dog

$9.50

Nathans All Beef 1/4lb Hot Dog served with diced onions on a Split Top Bun. Ketchup and Mustard on the side and your choice of fries, fruit or chips.

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$18.50

Grilled Blackened Mahi Mahi with Romaine, Onion and Pineapple Aioli on a Toasted Brioche roll and your choice of fries, chips or fruit. *choose to have it fried or add bacon in the "Modify my Mahi Sandwich" option.

Lowcountry Shrimp Roll

$15.75

Lemon Poached Shrimp, Old Bay, Onions and Herb Aioli served in a Split Top Bun and your choice of fries, chips or fruit.

Grilled Chicken Club

$16.50

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Mayo, Pepper jack on Ciabatta Roll and served with your choice of fries, chips or fruit.

Double Cheeseburger

$17.50

Grilled 1/2lb (double patty) Burger with American Cheese, Mayo, Romaine, Tomato, Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun and your choice of fries, chips or fruit. *Add Bacon under the "Modify your Burger" button.

Single Cheeseburger

$15.50

Grilled 1/4lb single patty Burger with American Cheese, Mayo, Romaine, Tomato, Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun and your choice of fries, chips or fruit. *Add Bacon under the "Modify your Burger" button.

Fried Shrimp Basket

$17.50

Cru Spiced Buttermilk Marinated Fried Shrimp served with lemon wedges.

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.50

Quesadilla made with American and Pepper jack Cheese and served with your choice of fries, chips or fruit. *add a protein under the "Modify my Quesadilla" button

Kid Burger

$12.50

Grilled Hamburger on a Toasted Brioche Bun with your choice of fries, chips or fruit.

Chicken Fingers

$12.75

Four Buttermilk Marinated Fried Chicken Strips with your choice of Ranch or Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce. Served with Fries, Chips or Fruit

Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with American Cheese on Ciabatta and served with your choice of fries, chips or fruit.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Heart of Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons tossed in Housemade Caesar Dressing

Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Seasoned Poached Shrimp, Mayo, Celery, Red Onion, Herbs and Blistered Cherry Tomatoes all combined and atop a bed of Romaine, tossed lightly in balsamic vinaigrette.

Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cru Chicken Salad

$15.00

Herb Roasted Chicken, Red Onions, Celery, Toasted Pecans, Cru Spice and Herb Aioli combined and served on a bed of Romaine, lightly tossed in balsamic dressing.

Sides

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Slice of Watermelon

$3.00

Side Pasta Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Classic Italian dressed bowtie pasta with summer vegetables

Side Caesar

$6.00

Desserts

Frozen Strawberry Shortcake Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Reese's PB Cup Ice Cream

$4.00

Bomb Pop

$3.00

Cookies and Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00Out of stock

Freezer Pop

$0.50Out of stock

Beverages

Canned Coke

$3.00

Canned Sprite

$3.00

Canned Diet Coke

$3.00

Gatorade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Half Unsweet and Half Sweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer (Lemonade + Sweet Tea)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Take Out and Poolside Dining Bar and Grille

Location

1 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah Island, SC 29455

Directions

