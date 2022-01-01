Castle Grille at The Sandcastle
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Take Out and Poolside Dining Bar and Grille
Location
1 Shipwatch Road, Kiawah Island, SC 29455
Gallery
