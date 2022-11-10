Restaurant header imageView gallery

KinFolk

4430 Betsy Kerrison Pkwy

Johns Island, SC 29455

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken
French Fries
5 Tenders

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Crispy Chicken, Hot Ranch, Bacon, Pickles

Chicken & Cheese

$11.00

Smoked Chicken, House BBQ, Cheese, Pickles

Crispy Chicken

$10.00

Pickles

Lamarr

$10.25

Crispy Chicken, Slaw, Soy BBQ

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Pickles, Alabama White Sauce

Crispy Fish

$12.00

Slaw, Alabama White Sauce

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

2 Tenders w/ Chips

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

w/ chips

Kids Smoked Chicken Plate

$6.00

Plates

4 PC Half Chicken

$14.50

4 Pc Fried Chicken Leg/Thigh + Breast/Wing

8 PC Whole Chicken

$27.00

8 Pc Fried Chicken 2 Leg/Thighs+ 2 Breast/Wings

3 Tenders

$9.25

5 Tenders

$14.75

1/2# Smoked Chicken

$8.00

1# Smoked Chicken

$16.00

1 Crispy Catfish

$10.00

2 Crispy Catfish

$14.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Caesar Dressing, Parsley, Lemon, Parmesan

Sides

Coleslaw

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Pickles

$4.00

Pork Rinds

$4.00

Loaded Potato Salad

$4.00

Bacon, Cheddar and Scallions

French Fries

$4.00

Bag Of Chips

$2.00

Bun

$1.50

Bread Slice

$1.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Sauce

Honey Mustard

$0.50

House BBQ

$0.50

Carolina Gold BBQ

$0.50

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

Alabama White BBQ

$0.50

Ketchup

Soy Ginger BBQ

$0.50

Pints

Coleslaw

$7.50

Cucumber Salad

$7.50

Potato Salad

$7.50

Macaroni Salad

$7.50

Fried Okra

$7.50

Pickles

$7.50

Buttermilk Ranch

$6.00

Honey Mustard

$6.00

Carolina Gold BBQ

$6.00

House BBQ

$6.00

Alabama White BBQ

$6.00Out of stock

Soda

Bottle Water

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Beer

Narragansett Lager

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Sycamore Juicy IPA 6.8%

$5.00

Hi-Wire hi-pitch IPA 6.7%

$5.00

Magner's Cider

$5.00

Wine

Underwood Bubbles

$6.00

Underwood Rose

$6.00Out of stock

Tiamo Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken. Smoked Meats. Soft Serve Ice Cream.

