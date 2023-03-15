Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jessup Farm Barrel House 1921 Jessup Dr

No reviews yet

1921 Jessup Dr

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Pesto Panini

$14.00

basil pesto, sundried tomatoes, goathorn peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic glaze

Pizza Panini

$14.00

pepperoni, goathorn peppers, sundried tomatoes, provolone

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$7.50

hot pretzel with choice of sides

Cheese & Crackers

$10.00

regular or jalapeno pub cheese, served with roseamary olive oil crackers

Zap's Voodoo Chips

$3.00

New Orlean's style ketttle chips

Welsh Rabbit cheese board

$18.00

rotating selection of cheeses & sides; served with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, & rosemary olive oil crackers

Spicy Pickled Okra

$3.00

Salami

$5.00

Castelveltrano olives

$5.00

Side pub cheese

$3.00

Side Nutella

$2.00

Gluten-free Crackers

$6.00

Bavarian Lunch Special

$10.00

Draft Beer

7 Year Anniversary beer

Boulder spirits bourbon barrel-aged German-style Doppelbock

Crossdrinker: Cocoa Old Fashioned

Old Elk bourbon barrel-aged brown ale

Ginette

Helles in Wonderland

Munich-style helles (pale) lager

Holidaily Blonde ale

$7.50

Hurry Up & Wait-cherry/blackberry

oak barrel-aged quick sour with tart cherry & blackberry purees

Hurry Up & Wait-spruced

oak barrel-aged quick sour with CO spruce tips & tangerine puree

Joyful Noise

oak barrel-aged mixed-culture Saison

Legal in Europe

Bourbon barrel-aged Imperial stout with chocolate, chiles, & cinnamon

Local Area Network

Hazy IPA brewed with 100% local malt (Troubadour) (Zappa, Nelson Sauvin, Citra, Idaho 7, El Dorado)

NSFW

rye whiskey barrel-aged red ale with whole bean naturally-processed Ethiopian coffee (Bindle)

Soft Skills

Munich-style dunkel (dark) lager

Transfer Day IPA

Dry-hopped No-coast IPA

Unicorn Bubbles

Oak barrel-aged golden sour with hibiscus, tangerine, & lemon peel

Wheelhouse

Old Elk bourbon barrel-aged brown ale

Wood Knot

Old Elk bourbon barrel-aged stout

XOXO Gossip Grape

oak barrel-aged golden sour ale with orange roussanne grapes, dry-hopped with Hallertau blanc

To-Go Beer

Foxy 3-pack

$45.00

pick 3 to-go beer options

Soft Skills sale 1/6bbl keg

$50.00

750ml bottle

$18.00

64oz Growler

$35.00

32oz Crowler

$17.00

32oz Growler

$15.00

1/6bbl keg

$100.00

keg deposit

$30.00

750ml bottle

$18.00

64oz Growler

$25.00

32oz Crowler

$17.00

32oz Growler

$15.00

1/6bbl keg

$90.00

keg deposit

$30.00

64oz Growler

$17.00

32oz Growler

$11.00

32oz Crowler

$13.00

1/6bbl keg

$80.00

keg deposit

$30.00

750ml bottle

$18.00

64oz Growler

$35.00

32oz Growler

$15.00

32oz Crowler

$17.00

1/6bbl keg

$100.00

keg deposit

$30.00

750ml bottle

$18.00

64oz Growler

$35.00

32oz Crowler

$17.00

32oz Growler

$15.00

1/6bbl keg

$100.00

keg deposit

$30.00

750ml bottle

$18.00

64oz Growler

$25.00

32oz Crowler

$17.00

32oz Growler

$15.00

1/6bbl keg

$90.00

keg deposit

$30.00

750ml bottle

$18.00

64oz Growler

$35.00

32oz Crowler

$17.00

32oz Growler

$15.00

1/6bbl keg

$100.00

keg deposit

$30.00

16oz 4pk cans

$16.00

64oz Growler

$25.00

32oz Crowler

$17.00

32oz Growler

$15.00

1/6bbl keg

$90.00

keg deposit

$30.00

750ml bottle

$18.00

64oz Growler

$25.00

32oz Crowler

$17.00

32oz Growler

$15.00

1/6bbl keg

$90.00

keg deposit

$30.00

12oz 6pk bottles

$16.00

64oz Growler

$17.00

32oz Crowler

$13.00

32oz Growler

$11.00

1/6bbl keg

$80.00

keg deposit

$30.00

16oz 4pk cans

$16.00

64oz Growler

$25.00

32oz Crowler

$17.00

32oz Growler

$15.00

1/6bbl keg

$90.00

keg deposit

$30.00

750ml bottle

$18.00

64oz Growler

$35.00

32oz Growler

$15.00

32oz Crowler

$17.00

1/6bbl keg

$100.00

keg deposit

$30.00

750ml bottle

$18.00

64oz Growler

$25.00

32oz Crowler

$17.00

32oz Growler

$15.00

1/6bbl keg

$90.00

keg deposit

$30.00

750ml bottle

$18.00

64oz Growler

$25.00

32oz Crowler

$17.00

32oz Growler

$15.00

1/6bbl keg

$100.00

1/6bbl keg

$90.00

keg deposit

$30.00

750ml bottle

$18.00

64oz Growler

$35.00

32oz Crowler

$17.00

32oz Growler

$15.00

1/6bbl keg

$90.00

1/6bbl keg

$100.00

keg deposit

$30.00

750ml bottle

$18.00

750ml bottle

$18.00

750ml bottle

$18.00

64oz Growler

$25.00

32oz Crowler

$17.00

32oz Growler

$15.00

1/6bbl keg

$90.00

keg deposit

$30.00

Draft Beer (Flights)

BYO flight

$18.00

pick 4 tasters

Direct Flight

$16.00

Flight of the Concord

$18.00

Flight of the Navigator

$16.00

Funky flight

$18.00

Hoppy Flight

$16.00

Industry flight

$12.00

pick 4 tasters

LIght Flight

$16.00

Local Malt lager flight

$16.00

Parental Survival

$16.00

Merch

64oz Growler

$11.00

coaster 4 pack

$2.00

Enamel pin set

$6.00

Glassware

Hat

JFBH tap handle

$40.00

logo sticker 2 pack

$1.00

Logo tacker sign

$25.00

Retired barrel

$100.00

*sale* Retired barrel

$75.00

Shirts

Transfer Day IPA tap handle

$15.00

NA Beverage

Izzy's Soda

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Athletic Free Wave Hazy IPA (Non-alcoholic)

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Brewery & Taproom

Location

1921 Jessup Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Directions

