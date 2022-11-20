Restaurant header imageView gallery

Johnny's Restaurant & Pizza 3001 28th Street North

3001 28th Street North

St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Fried Wings
Grilled Sirloin Steak
White Chicken Pizza

Beverages - NA

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Breakfast Classics

2 Egg Breakfast

$5.50

3 Egg Breakfast

$6.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Corned Beef & Benedict

$10.50

Eggs Benedict

$9.00

Country Steak & Eggs

$12.00

Build a Brkfst Sandwich

$4.00

2.2.2

$8.95

Breakfast Plates

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.95

Greek Breakfast

$9.45

Hungry Man

$10.95

Country Skillet

$10.50

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$9.95

Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$11.95

Fish Breakfast

$11.95

From the Griddle

French Toast Stack

$7.95

Belgian Waffle

$7.95

Pancake Stack

$7.95

Blueberry Pancake Stack

$7.95

Chocolate Chip Pancake Stack

$7.95

Omelets

3 Meat Omelet

$9.95

Chili Cheese Omelet

$8.95

Greek Omelet

$8.95

Italian Omelet

$8.95

Monte Cristo Omlete

$8.95

Veggie Omelet

$8.50

Western Omelet

$8.95

Custom Omelet

$8.95

Breakfast Sides

Biscuit

$2.00

Grits

$2.50

Bacon

$2.95

Sausage

$2.95

Toast

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.45

Hash Brown

$3.00

Home Fries

$3.00

Corned Beef Hash

$4.95

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Fruit Bowl

$4.00

Italian Sausage

$4.95

Kielbasa

$4.95

Ham Slices

$2.95

Ham Steak

$6.95

Scrapple

$3.50

Starters

Garlic Knots

$5.95

Tzatziki & Pita

$3.50

Garlic Bread

$2.95

Fried Mozzarella

$6.95

Fried Mushroom Caps

$6.95

Fried Onion Rings

$6.50

6 Fried Wings

$7.95

12 Fried Wings

$14.95

Handhelds

Turkey Club

$8.95

Chicken Club

$9.95

BLT

$8.00

BLT & E

$9.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled Cheddar & Tomato

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.50

Fried Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Steak & Cheese

$10.50

Chicken Philly

$10.50

Tuna Melt

$9.95

Chicken Melt

$9.95

Patty Melt

$9.95

Pastrami & Cheese

$9.95

Chicken Parmesan

$10.00

Veal Parmesan

$10.00

Meatball Parmesan

$10.00

Italian Submarine

$9.00

Cheese Burger

$9.50

Johnny's Bacon Burger

$10.95

Plain Jane Burger

$7.00

Chicken Gyro

$9.95

Gyro

$9.95

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$9.95

The Rueben

$9.95

Chopped Steak

$9.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.00

Hot Dog

$6.75

Open Face Turkey

$9.95

Salads & Platters

Small Greek Salad

$8.95

Lg Greek Salad

$10.95

Horiatiki (Village Style) Salad

$10.00

Sm Caesar Salad

$5.95

LG Caesar Salad

$7.05

Taco Salad

$11.95

Chef Salad

$11.50

Tuna Salad Plate

$10.50

Chicken Salad Plate

$10.50

Turkey Platter

$10.50

Roast Beef Platter

$10.50

Antipasta Salad

$10.95

Cup Chili

$3.95

Bown Chili

$5.95

Cup Soup

$3.95

Bowl Chili

$5.95

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

Pickles

$1.50

Biscuit

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Cheese Grits

$3.50

Hash Browns

$3.00

Home Fries

$3.00

Oatmeal Cup

$3.00

Oatmeal Bowl

$4.00

Bacon

$2.95

Side Links

$2.95

Side Pattys

$2.95

Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Scrapple

$3.50

Sliced Ham

$4.00

CBH

$4.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Toast

$2.00

Salsa

$1.50

Sliced Tomatos

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.45

Entrees

Country Fried Steak

$9.95

Turkey Dinner

$9.95

Chicken Dinner

$10.50

Pork Chop Dinner

$10.95

Chopped Steak

$11.95

Meatloaf

$9.95

Beef Liver

$9.95

Haddock & Fries

$10.95

Cup Chili

$3.95

Bowl Chili

$5.95

Cup Daily Soup

$3.95

Bowl Daily Soup

$5.95

Grilled Sirloin Steak

$12.95

Flounder & Fries

$10.95

Tilapia & Fries

$10.95

Spaghetti W/ Meatballs

$9.95

Spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce

$9.95

Lasagna

$9.95

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$8.00+

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00+

Supreme Pizza

$11.00+

Johnnys Special Pizza

$10.00+

Haley's Hot Pizza

$10.00+

Veggie Pizza

$10.00+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.00+

Hawaiian Pizza

$10.00+

Meat Lover Pizza

$11.00+

One Topping Pizza

$8.00+

2 Topping Pizza

$9.00+

3 Topping Pizza

$10.00+

Breakfast Pizza

$9.95

White Pizza

White Pizza

$10.00+

White Chicken Pizza

$10.00+

White Spinach Pizza

$11.00+

White Spinach & Feta Pizza

$8.00+

White 2 Topping Pizza

$9.00+

White 3 Topping Pizza

$10.00+

Calzone

House Calzone

$16.00

Pepperoni & Cheese Calzone

$12.00

28th Street Calzone

$16.00

Steak & Cheese Calzone

$16.00

Veggie Calzone

$16.00

Supreme Stromboli

$16.00

Build a Calzone

$12.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Rice Pudding

$4.00

Chocolate Pudding

$3.00

Vanilla Pudding

$3.00

Cin Coffee Cake

$3.50

Specials Boards

2.2.2.

$8.45

Half Baked Chicken Dinner

$10.95

Stuffed Peppers

$9.95

Beef Strognaff Egg Noods

$9.95

Lamb Shank

$14.95

Turkey Dinner

$9.95

1.1.1.

$5.95

Glass Wine

Glass of Wine

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Draft Beer

Stella

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Draft Beer

$5.00

Bottled Beer

Bottled Beer

$4.00

Bottle Wine

Bottle of Wine

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3001 28th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic

