Johnny's Tavern - West NEW WEST

Popular Items

Chicken Strip Platter
Mac 'N Cheese
78' Classic

Tavern Snacks

Half Boneless Wings

$7.99

½ dozen wings served on a bed of fries with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Dozen Boneless Wings

$14.99

Dozen wings served on a bed of fries with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.49

This creamy dip is perfect for wing sauce lovers. Topped with green onions.

Crispy Cauliflower and Brussel Sprouts

$9.99

Served with our own firecracker sauce.

Hand Breaded Cheese Curds

$9.99

Cheese curds hand breaded and fried, topped with parmesan and served with warm marinara.

Espi-Nachos

$11.49

Tortilla chips topped with espinaca cheese sauce, pico de gallo, black beans, black olives and queso fresco. Served with your choice of classic salsa or salsa verde.

Fried Pickles and Jalapenos

$9.49

A generous portion of house battered pickle chips and sliced jalapeños.

Bavarian Pretzel and Cheese

$11.99

Grab a beer! Served with Tank 7 cheese sauce and homemade Pale Ale Mustard.

Loaded Tots Appetizer

$12.99

Our tots come loaded with Tank 7 cheese, bacon and scallions.

Quesadilla

$8.49

Jalapeño cheddar tortilla with cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and Johnny’s salsa.

Salsa Sampler

$9.49

Sample our classic salsa, salsa verde, and fresh avocado salsa with fresh cooked tortilla chips.

Tavern Espinaca

$8.99

Zesty, white cheese and spinach dip served with fresh tortilla chips

Half Wings

$9.99

½ dozen bone in wings served on a bed of fries with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Dozen Wings

$18.99

Dozen wings served on a bed of fries with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Celery and Carrot Basket

$3.99Out of stock

Celery and Carrots with Ranch

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Freshly cooked tortilla chips with homemade salsa.

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.99Out of stock

5 Handbreaded chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce.

Grilled Strip Basket

$11.99Out of stock

5 Grilled chicken strips with your choice of dipping sauce.

Onion Ring Appetizer

$7.99

11 Onion Rings

Tavern Salads and Jambalaya

Apple Walnut Crunch

$12.49

Apples, cranberries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles and red onions on our salad blend. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Classic Salad

$10.49

Our salad blend, cheese, egg, tomato, red onions and croutons. *Try it “Bleu Style”

Cobb

$12.49

Our salad blend, eggs, tomatoes, bacon, black beans and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with tarragon vinaigrette.

Fiesta Bowl

$12.49

Jalapeño cheddar tortilla triangles surround our jalapeño ranch tossed salad blend, topped with rows of jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, cilantro, and corn. Finished with salsa on the side and chives on top.

The Field House

$5.99

Cheese, bacon, croûtons and tomatoes on our salad blend. Served with choice of dressing.

Wedge

$8.99

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato, crispy onion, drizzled with bleu cheese dressing.

Homemade Chili Bowl

$5.99

Chili Cup

$4.99

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.99

SOD Cup

$4.99

Soup and Salad Combo

$10.99Out of stock

Soup with a Field House salad or Wedge.

House-Made Jambalaya

$13.49

Sautéed andouille sausage, chicken, red pepper, green pepper, onion, tomato, celery, and rice in our own signature seasoning.

Small Apple Walnut

$8.49

Apples, cranberries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles and red onions on our salad blend. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Small Classic

$8.49

Our salad blend, cheese, egg, tomato, red onions and croutons. *Try it “Bleu Style”

Small Cobb

$8.49

Our salad blend, eggs, tomatoes, bacon, black beans and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with tarragon vinaigrette.

Small Fiesta

$8.49

Jalapeño cheddar tortilla triangles surround our jalapeño ranch tossed salad blend, topped with rows of jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, cilantro, and corn. Finished with salsa on the side and chives on top.

Tavern Burgers

78' Classic

$11.49

This one made us famous! We started grillin’ these in Lawrence in 1978. Burger –American Cheese – Bun – ‘Nuff said!

Dodge City Burger

$12.99

Crispy onion ring, cheddar, bacon, & BBQ sauce.

Egg Burger

$12.99

Breakfast & lunch on a bun. Topped with bacon, American cheese, & a fried egg.

Gouda Burger

$13.99

Wilson sauce, gouda cheese, bacon, red onion, and tomato served on a toasted brioche bun.

Johnny Wilson Burger

$12.99

In honor of Mr. John Wilson. Swiss, cheddar, & bacon. Our most popular burger by far!

Pepper Jack Burger

$12.99

Topped with bacon & pepper jack cheese.

Royal Bleu Burger

$13.99

Wilson sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, crispy onions,and garlic aoili.

Tank 7 Melt

$13.99

Tank 7 Cheese sauce and bacon topped with crispy onion straws and served on sourdough. *Add Jalapenos for an extra kick.

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$12.99

A black bean veggie burger topped with pepper jack cheese.

Bacon Cheddar

$12.99

Mushroom Swiss

$12.99

Burger of the Day

$12.99Out of stock

Check out our kitchens latest creation!

Tavern Sandwich Wraps & Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Tender chicken breast with tangy wing sauce, Swiss, lettuce, & tomato. Johnny’s ranch dressing on the side. Choose grilled or crispy.

French Dip

$12.49

Roast beef and Swiss on a toasted hoagie. Served with au jus. A house favorite!

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Traditional Nashville hot breaded sandwich with hot oil served on a brioche bun with pickles and ranch on the side.

Popper Grilled Cheese

$12.49

Jalapeño cream cheese, pepper jack cheese, smoked gouda cheese, cheddar cheese, and bacon served on parmesan encrusted sourdough.

Pork Tenderloin

$12.49

In our own seasoned breading with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. The best in town!

Buffalo Bleu Wrap

$12.49

Buffalo chicken strips, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Johnny’s blue cheese dressing in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla. Choose grilled or crispy. *Try it wilson style.

Firecracker Tacos

$10.99

3 soft flour tortillas stuffed with fried shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions, queso fresco and then topped with teriyaki and our own firecracker sauce.

Street Tacos

$10.99

Soft corn tortillas with onions, cilantro, lime, queso fresco with salsa verde and jalapeño ranch on the side.

Rug BLT

$12.49

BLT with our twist, fried egg added.

Tavern Entrees

Chicken Strip Platter

$12.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders, fries, slaw, house made hush puppies and your choice of sauce. *Try it Wilson Style.

Fish 'N Chips

$14.99

Pub battered fish fillets with “chips” from across the pond, hush puppies, slaw & Johnny’s tartar sauce.

Shrimp Platter

$14.99

9 large shrimp with hush puppies, fries, coleslaw and cocktail sauce. Your choice of fried, grilled, or blackened.

Mac 'N Cheese

$11.49

Creamy three cheese sauce with cavatappi pasta and toasted bread crumbs. Served with Garlic Toast. Add grilled, fried, buffalo or wilson style chicken for $2.00

Teriyaki Stir Fry

$10.99

Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms and red peppers stir fried in teriyaki sesame, served over brown rice and topped with crispy fried strips.

Smothered Chicken Dinner

$12.99

Chicken breast smothered in onion, red and green peppers and mushrooms.

Stone Oven Pizzas

18" Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Our fresh baked cheese pizza

18" Custom Pizza

$19.99

Fresh baked pizza with up to 4 toppings of your choice

18" Half & Half Custom Pizza

$19.99

Fresh baked pizza with up to 4 toppings of your choice

18" Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Fresh baked pizza with a buffalo sauce, chicken and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese

18" Great Bambino

$19.99

Fresh baked pizza with your choice of meat, mushrrom, red onion, green pepper, and black olive.

18" Nuke Laloosh

$19.99

Meat lovers fresh baked pizza. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger and canadian bacon

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Fresh baked pizza with bbq sacue, grilled chicken, and red onion. Try it with cream cheese!

18" Breakfast Pizza

$19.99

18" Jalapeno Popper

$19.99

18" Sicilian

$19.99

18" Veggie

$19.99

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$10.99

Cheese Itl Sausage Sticks

$14.99

Cheesy Pepperoni Sticks

$14.99

Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Our fresh baked cheese pizza

Custom Pizza

$11.99

Fresh baked pizza with up to 4 toppings of your choice

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Fresh baked pizza with a buffalo sauce, chicken and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Great Bambino

$11.99

Fresh baked pizza with your choice of meat, mushrrom, red onion, green pepper, and black olive.

Nuke Laloosh

$11.99

Meat lovers fresh baked pizza. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, hamburger and canadian bacon

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Fresh baked pizza with bbq sacue, grilled chicken, and red onion. Try it with cream cheese!

Breakfast Pizza

$11.99

Jalapeno Popper

$11.99

Sicilian

$11.99

Veggie

$11.99

$5 Monday Pizza Togo

$5.00

Tavern Desserts

Brownie 'A La Mode (Sundae)

$5.99

Warm brownie topped with vanilla bean ice cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce.

Cast Iron Cookie

$8.99

Delicious chunks of warm cookie with ice cream, chocolate and caramel. Served in a cast iron skillet out of the oven. Great for sharing.

Extra Points

$5.99

We cut our freshly made dough in to triangles and fry to a golden brown. Topped with cinnamon sugar, caramel, chocolate and served with ice cream. The perfect finish to any meal.

GF Brownie Skillet

$5.99

A gluten free chocolate chunk brownie served on a warm skillet with caramel and chocolate sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger

$5.99Out of stock

A plain kids hamburger served with a small side of fries.

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

A kids cheese burger served with a small side of fries.

Kids Corndog

$5.99

6 mini kids corn dogs served with a small side of fries.

Kids Pepperoni Slice

$5.99

A kids slice of pepperoni pizza with a small side of fries.

Kids Cheese Slice

$5.99

A kids cheese slice of pizza with a small side of fries.

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

2 kids chicken strips with a small side of fries.

Kids Fish Basket

$5.99Out of stock

A piece of kids fish with a small side of fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled cheese sandwich with a small side of fries.

Kids Mac 'N Cheese

$5.99

Kraft mac and cheese with a small side of fries.

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

A mini cheese quesadilla with a small side of fries.

Sides and Extras

Apple Sauce Side

$1.00

Broccoli Side

$2.49

Brussel Sprout Side

$4.49

Classic Loaded Fry Side

$5.49

Cole Slaw Side

$2.49

Cottage Cheese Side

$2.49

Double Dipped Fry Side

$4.49

Espinaca & Chips Small

$1.99

Fry Side

$2.49

Fruit Side

$2.49

Fry-Ring Side

$2.49

Hush Puppy Side

$4.49

Loaded Tot Side

$6.49

Onion Ring Side

$4.49

Pub Chip Side

$2.49

Seasoned Fry Side

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fry Side

$4.49

Tator Tot Side

$4.49

Tortilla Chip Side

$1.00

White Rice Side

$2.49

Bacon Bits Side

$1.00

Bacon Strips Side

$1.50

Black Bean Side

$0.50

Black Olives Side

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Crumbs Side

$1.50

Carrots Side

$0.50Out of stock

Celery Side

$0.50

Cheese Side

Egg Side

$0.75

Garlic Toast Side

$1.00

Jalapeno Side

Lettuce Shredded Side

Mixed Cheese Side

$0.75

Mushroom Side

$1.00

Onion Straw Side

$1.49

Onion Side

Pickle Slices Side

Pico Side

$0.25

Queso Fresco Side

$0.50

Sour Cream Side

$0.50

Tomato Diced Side

Tomatoe Sliced Side

Au Jus*

Espinaca 2oz

$1.50

Espinaca 4oz

$2.50

Tank 7 2oz

$1.50

Tank 7 4oz

$2.50

Burger Patty

$6.00

Chicken Strip (1)

$3.00

Fish Side

$8.00

Shrimp Side

$8.00

Steak Side

$7.00

Whole Chicken Breast

$5.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 am - 3:59 am, 4:00 am - 2:00 am
