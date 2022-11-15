Restaurant header imageView gallery

Judy's Pizza Hidden Creek

1220 Fredrickson Place

Highland Park, IL 60035

Order Again

Thin Crust Pizza

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$4.00

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Sausage Slice

$4.00
Whole Pizza - Cheese

Whole Pizza - Cheese

$25.00

Whole Pizza - Pepperoni

$25.00

Whole Pizza - Sausage

$25.00

Gluten Free Thin Crust - 10" Cheese

$12.00

Please allow up to 30 min for delivery from store.

Salads & Wraps

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.00
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$5.00

Prepared fresh every morning. Includes Romaine, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Red Onions, and Cucumber. Feta and Dressing on side.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine base with shaved parmesan cheese and croutons. Prepared daily with cheese, croutons and dressing served on the side.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$6.00

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Includes 4 pieces and sauce option.

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00
Mini Soft Pretzel Bites

Mini Soft Pretzel Bites

$5.00

Includes option to add cheese and jalapenos.

Nacho Chips

Nacho Chips

$4.00

Includes Cheese on side.

Beverages

Bottled Water - 16oz

Bottled Water - 16oz

$2.00
Coke - 12oz Can

Coke - 12oz Can

$2.00
Diet Coke - 12oz can

Diet Coke - 12oz can

$2.00
Sprite - 12oz Can

Sprite - 12oz Can

$2.00
Gatorade - Fruit Punch

Gatorade - Fruit Punch

$3.00Out of stock
Gatorade - Lemon Lime

Gatorade - Lemon Lime

$3.00
Gatorade - Orange

Gatorade - Orange

$3.00
Honest Kids Juice Box - Apple

Honest Kids Juice Box - Apple

$1.00Out of stock
Honest Kids Juice Box - Berry Lemonade

Honest Kids Juice Box - Berry Lemonade

$1.00
Honest Kids Juice Box - Fruit Punch

Honest Kids Juice Box - Fruit Punch

$1.00
Honest Kids Juice Box - Grape

Honest Kids Juice Box - Grape

$1.00
S.Pellegrino (11oz can) - Cherry Pomegranate

S.Pellegrino (11oz can) - Cherry Pomegranate

$3.00
S.Pellegrino (11oz can) - Orange Raspberry

S.Pellegrino (11oz can) - Orange Raspberry

$3.00
S.Pellegrino (11oz can) - Tangerine & Strawberry

S.Pellegrino (11oz can) - Tangerine & Strawberry

$3.00
S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water (16oz Bottle)

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water (16oz Bottle)

$3.00

Vienna Beef Hot Dog

Vienna Beef Hot Dog

Vienna Beef Hot Dog

$5.00

Ketchup and mustard served on side.

Chicken

Chicken Strips

$5.00

Includes 4 pieces.

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

$5.00

Includes 4-6 pieces.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$5.00

Includes 4 pieces.

Sweet Thing Bake Shop

Chocolate Cake Jar

Chocolate Cake Jar

$5.00
Vanilla Cake Jar

Vanilla Cake Jar

$5.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Made with flour, butter, sugar, brown sugar, chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, chocolate chunks, eggs, vanilla, & baking soda.

Sugar Sprinkles

Sugar Sprinkles

$5.00

Made with flour, sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla extract, baking powder, baking soda, & sprinkles.

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$5.00

Made with flour, butter, sugar, brown sugar, 72% cocoa butter, eggs, vanilla, baking soda, & salt - *made in a facility where nuts are used*

Candy

Skittles

Skittles

$2.00
Skittles - Sour

Skittles - Sour

$2.00Out of stock
Snickers

Snickers

$2.00

Snickers - Almond

$2.00
Starbursts

Starbursts

$2.00Out of stock
Twix

Twix

$2.00
Skittles - Sour

Skittles - Sour

$2.00Out of stock

Kettle Chips

Jalapeño

Jalapeño

$2.00Out of stock
Salt & Vinegar

Salt & Vinegar

$2.00
BBQ

BBQ

$2.00
Original

Original

$2.00

Dippin' Dots

Dippin Dots - Birthday Cake

Dippin Dots - Birthday Cake

$5.00
Dippin Dots - Banana Split

Dippin Dots - Banana Split

$5.00
Dippin Dots - Cookies N Cream

Dippin Dots - Cookies N Cream

$5.00
Dippin Dots - Chocolate

Dippin Dots - Chocolate

$5.00
Dippin Dots - Rainbow (Dairy Free & Vegan)

Dippin Dots - Rainbow (Dairy Free & Vegan)

$5.00
Dippin Dots - Cotton Candy

Dippin Dots - Cotton Candy

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Poolside Pizza

Location

1220 Fredrickson Place, Highland Park, IL 60035

Directions

