New York Slices

1843 Second Street

Highland Park, IL 60035

New York Style Brick Oven Pizza

10" Personal Cheese

$10.95

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$12.95

Large 16" NY Cheese

$16.95

Feeds 3-4

XLarge 20" NY Cheese

$20.95

Feeds 4-6

Specialty Pies

16" Pasta Pizza

$18.95

Baked Penne On Top Our Cheese Pie

16" Veggie

$20.95

Spinach, Caramelized Onion, Red & Green Peppers

16" Spinach & Garlic

$18.95

AWESOME!

16" NY White Pizza

$19.95

Ricotta/Mozz, Rosemary, Tomato, Spinach

16" Pepperoni & Bacon

$18.95

What else can we say.. AMAZING!

16" Spicy (Pep & Sausage)

$18.95

Nino Says En Fuego- Spicy NYS Sauce, Pepperoni & Sausage

16" Pie Of The Day

$18.95

At Least 2 Toppings- Call for Daily Specials

16" Half Specialty

16" Protein Combo

$20.95

16" The Un-Kosher

$18.95

16" Cheese

$16.95

16" Hawaii Five O

$18.95

20" Pasta Pizza

$24.95

Baked Penne On Top Our Cheese Pie

20" Veggie

$25.95

Spinach, Caramelized Onion, Red & Green Peppers

20" Spinach & Garlic

$24.95

AWESOME!

20" NY White Pizza

$24.95

Ricotta/Mozz, Rosemary, Tomato, Spinach

20" Pepperoni & Bacon

$24.95

What else can we say.. AMAZING!

20" Spicy (Pep & Sauaage)

$24.95

Spicy NYS Sauce, Pepperoni & Sausage

20" Pie Of The Day

$23.45

At Least 2 Toppings- Call for Daily Specials

20" Half Specialty

20" Protein Combo

$27.95

20" The Un-Kosher

$23.95

20" Cheese

$20.95

20'' Hawaii Five O

$24.95

Sicilian - Pan Style

$20.95

Thick, Fluffy Crust, NYS Sauce & Cheese

Grandma's Pizza - Pan Style

$22.95

Smoked Mozz, Crushed Plum Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic

10" Pasta Pizza

$12.95

10" Veggie

$12.95

10" Spinach & Garlic

$12.95

10" NY White Pizza

$12.95

10" Pepperoni & Bacon

$12.95

10" Spicy (Pep & Sausage)

$12.95

10" Pie of the Day

$12.95

10" Protein Combo

$13.95

10" The Un-kosher

$12.95

10" Cheese

$10.95

10" Hawaii 5 O

$12.95

10" NY White Pizza (Copy)

$12.95

10" Hawaii 5 O (Copy)

$12.95

10" Pasta Pizza (Copy)

$12.95

10" Spinach & Garlic (Copy)

$12.95

Salads

You Create It- We Make It! Chopped or Tossed Available

Salad

$7.95

6 Toppings

Side Salad

$5.95

NYS Salad Creations

Dressings- Homemade Balsamic- Italian- Ranch- Blue Cheese- Caesar

Maddison Square Garden

$7.95

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Crispy Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Croutons

Pasta

Penne or Spaghetti. (Marinara or Butter)

Penne

$6.95

Spaghetti

$6.95

Bowtie

$6.95

Shells

$6.95

Baked Penne w/ Cheese

$7.95

Desserts

Italian Ice

$1.95Out of stock

One Scoop

$3.25Out of stock

Two Scoop

$3.99Out of stock

Pints

$6.99Out of stock

Cookie

$2.55

Brownies

$3.00Out of stock

Milk Shake

$5.99Out of stock

RB Float

$4.99Out of stock

Sm Cake

$30.00Out of stock

Med Cake

$38.00Out of stock

Lrg Cake

$45.00Out of stock

Cookie Sundae

$3.99Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.99Out of stock

$1 Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Wings N' Things

5 Jumbo Buffalo Wings

$7.95

Mild-Medium-Spicy

10 Jumbo Buffalo Wings

$13.95

Mild-Medium-Spicy

15 Jumbo Buffalo Wings

$20.95

20 Jumbo Buffalo Wings

$27.95

Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Chicken Fingers/FF

$8.95

Fries

$2.95

Jalapeño Popper

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Sandwiches

Served on a Fresh Wedge

Meatball Sub

$7.95

Chicken Parmesan

$7.95

Italian Beef

$7.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$7.95

C-Parm/FF

$9.95

ITALBEEF/FF

$9.95

Meatball/FF

$9.95

Philly/FF

$9.95

House Specialities

Chicken Parm Plate

$12.95

with Pasta & Garlic Knots

Italian Rolls

$4.95

Caramelized Onions & Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Veggies

Broccoli Swirl

$4.95

NYS Pizza Dough Baked With A Broccoli & Cheese Center

Garlic Knots (Each)

$0.50

New York Style Garlic Knots- $.45 each

Garlic Knots (4)

$1.75

New York Style Garlic Knots- 4 FOR $1

Pizza Sliders

$5.95

4 Small Pizza Sandwiches with Cheese and NYS Sauce. Add Toppings for $.50

Cheese Fritters

$1.00

Baked Mozzarella Squares

Special Order

Calzones

NY Style- Riccota Cheese Inside or Chicago Style- Mozzarella & Sauce Inside. Add Additional Toppings for $.50

Cheese Calzone

$6.95

Pepperoni Calzone

$7.95

Sausage Calzone

$7.95

Spinach & Mushroom Calzone

$7.95

Frozen Pizzas

16" Frozen Cheese

$11.95

16" Frozen Veggie

$11.95

16" Frozen Sausage

$12.95

16" Frozen Pepperoni

$12.95

Soft Drinks

SODA CANS

$1.65Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.75

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.25

San Pellegrino

$2.25

Beverages

Apple Juice

$1.95

San Pellegrino

$5.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.75

Soda Cans

Coke Can

$1.65

Diet Coke Can

$1.65

Sprite Can

$1.65

6 Pack Can

$9.00

Pasta

Half Pan Penne w/ Butter

$25.99

Half Pan Penne w/ Sauce

$27.99

Half Pan Spaghetti w/ Butter

$25.99

Half Pan Spaghetti w/ Sauce

$27.99

Full Pan Penne w/ Butter

$44.99

Full Pan Penne w/ Sauce

$46.99

Full Pan Spaghetti w/ Butter

$44.99

Full Pan Spaghetti w/ Sauce

$46.99

Salads

1\2 Pan House Salad

$29.99

1\2 Pan Caesar Salad

$29.99

1\2 Pan Central Park

$34.99Out of stock

1\2 Pan Soho Salad

$34.99Out of stock

Full Pan House Salad

$37.99

Lg Central Park

$45.99Out of stock

Lg Soho Salad

$45.99Out of stock

Full Pan Caesar Salad

$37.99

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$16.95

20" Pie

$15.95

20" 8 Cut Cheese

$14.95

20" 12 Cut Cheese

$14.95

Veggie Pizza

$21.99

20" Veggie

$20.99

20" Veggie 8 Cut

$19.99

20" Veggie 12 Cut

$19.99

Sandwiches

Italian Beef Sandwich (Catering)

$47.95

Meatball Sandwich (Catering)

$47.95

House Specialties

Veggie Rolls

$5.95

Pepperoni Rolls

$5.95

Sausage Rolls

$5.95

15 Garlic Knots

$9.75

20 Garlic Knots

$13.00

25 Garlic Knots

$16.25

Desserts

1 Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$27.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic New York Style Brick Oven Pizza & Other Favorites Prepared Fresh Daily! Delivery - Take-Out - Curbside Pickup Now Available

Website

Location

1843 Second Street, Highland Park, IL 60035

Directions

Gallery
NEW YORK SLICES image

