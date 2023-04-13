Main picView gallery

Kabab & Currys - Isabella St 1498 Isabella Street

review star

No reviews yet

1498 Isabella Street

Santa Clara, CA 95050

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Dine In

Tandoori, From Clay Oven

Beef Seekh Kabab

$4.50

chaat

$9.99

chicken barra

$30.00+

Chicken Boti Kabab

$14.99

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$4.50

chicken wing masala

$16.99

Hare Bhare Kabab

$4.50

Lamb Chops

$17.99

Malai Tikka

$16.99

Murgh Malai

$15.99

Mushroom Tikka

$14.99

Salmon Tikka

$19.99

samosa

$1.99

Tandoori Chicken Breast

$7.50

Tandoori Chicken Leg

$6.25

Tandoori Fish

$16.99

Tandoori Shrimp

$16.99

Tikka Paneer

$14.99

veg cutlet

$7.99

Lamb Delicacies

Lamb Korma

$14.25

Saag Lamb

$15.99

Lamb Stew

$14.99

Lamb Kadai

$15.99

Bhuna Ghost

$15.99

Beef Keema Aaloo

$14.99

Lamb Nihaari

$16.99

Rogan josh

$18.99

Chicken Delicacies

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.99

Butter Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Korma

$13.99

Saag Chicken

$15.99

Murgh Choley

$15.99

Chicken Kadai

$15.99

Achaari Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Kofta

$15.99

chilli chicken

$17.99

CTM sauce

$7.00

BTR sauce

$7.00

Vegetarian Delights

Aloo Palak

$12.99

Aloo Baigun

$12.99

Aaloo Gobi

$12.99

Aaloo Mutter

$11.99

Nav Rattan Korma

$12.99

Choley

$11.99

Daal Fry

$10.99

Daal Makhni

$11.99

Bhindi Masala

$13.99

Palak Paneer

$13.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.25

Mutter Paneer

$14.25

Mushroom Mutter

$14.25

Kadee Pakoda

$12.99

Baigun Bharta

$13.99

Palak

$13.99

Dum Biryaani

Lamb Biryaai

$15.99

Goat Biryaani

$19.99

Chicken Biryaani

$15.99

Vegetable Biryaani

$13.99

Breads & Rice

Jeera Rice

$4.99

Naan

$1.99

Butter Naan

$2.99

Onion Naan

$4.99

Garlic Naan

$4.99

Chicken Qeema Naan

$6.99

Beef Qeema Naan

$6.99

Paneer Naan

$5.99

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Butter Roti

$3.50

Garlic Roti

$4.99

Onion Roti

$4.99

Paneer Roti

$5.99

Laccha Parantha

$4.99

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Salt Lassi

$4.50

Sweet Lassi

$4.50

Soda Can

$2.50

Mineral Bottled Water

$3.00

Sparklin Water Flavored Non Flavored

$5.00

Non-alcoholic Beverages

$6.99

Tea/ Chai

$3.99

Sides

Salad

$4.99

Raita

$2.50

Pickle

$1.99

desert

gulab jamun

$4.50

bread pudding

$4.50

fruit custard

$4.50

gajar halwa

$4.50

kheer

$4.50

mango mousse

$4.99

shahi tukda

$4.99

To Go

TG Tandoori, From Clay Oven

Beef Seekh Kabab

$4.50

chat

$9.99

chicken barra

$30.00+

Chicken Boti Kababa

$14.99

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$4.50

chicken wing masala

$16.99

Hare Bhare Kabab

$4.50

Lamb Chops

$17.99

Malai Tikka

$16.99

Murgh Malai

$15.99

Mushroom Tikka

$14.99

Salmon Tikka

$18.99

samosa

$1.99

Tandoori Chicken Breast

$7.50

Tandoori Chicken Leg

$6.25

Tandoori Fish

$16.99

Tandoori Shrimp

$16.99

Tikka Paneer

$14.99

veg cutlet

$7.99

TG Lamb Delicacies

Lamb Korma

$14.25

Saag Lamb

$15.99

Lamb Stew

$14.99

Lamb Kadai

$15.99

Bhuna Ghost

$15.99

Beef Keema Aaloo

$14.99

Lamb Nihaari

$16.99

rogan josh goat

$18.99

TG Chicken Delicacies

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.99

Butter Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Korma

$13.99

Saag Chicken

$15.99

Murgh Choley

$15.99

Chicken Kadai

$15.99

Achaari Chicken

$15.99

Chicken Kofta

$15.99

chilli chicken

$17.99

CTM sauce

$7.00

BTR sauce

$7.00

TG Vegetarian Delights

Aloo Palak

$12.99

Aloo Baigun

$12.99

Aaloo Gobi

$12.99

Aaloo Mutter

$11.99

Nav Rattan Korma

$12.99

Choley

$11.99

Daal Fry

$10.99

Daal Makhni

$11.99

Bhindi Masala

$13.99

Palak Paneer

$13.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.25

Mutter Paneer

$14.25

Mushroom Mutter

$14.25

Kadee Pakoda

$12.99

Baigun Bharta

$13.99

Palak

$13.99

TG Dum Biryaani

Lamb Biryaai

$15.99

Goat Biryaani

$19.99

Chicken Biryaani

$15.99

Vegetable Biryaani

$13.99

TG Breads & Rice

Jeera Rice

$4.99

Naan

$1.99

Butter Naan

$2.99

Onion Naan

$4.99

Garlic Naan

$4.99

Chicken Qeema Naan

$6.99

Beef Qeema Naan

$6.99

Paneer Naan

$5.99

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Butter Roti

$3.50

Garlic Roti

$4.99

Onion Roti

$4.99

Paneer Roti

$5.99

TG Beverages

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Salt Lassi

$4.50

Sweet Lassi

$4.50

Soda Can

$2.50

Mineral Bottled Water

$3.00

Sparklin Water Flavored Non Flavored

$5.00

Non-alcoholic Beverages

$6.99

Tea/ Chai

$3.99

TG Sides

Salad

$4.99

Raita

$2.50

Pickle

$1.99

TG desert

bread pudding

$4.50

fruit custard

$4.50

gajar halwa

$4.50

gulab jamun

$4.50

kheer

$4.50

mango mousse

$4.99

shahi tukda

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 2:40 pm, 4:50 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:15 am - 2:40 pm, 4:50 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 2:40 pm, 4:50 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 2:40 pm, 4:50 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 2:40 pm, 4:50 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 2:40 pm, 4:50 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 2:40 pm, 4:50 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1498 Isabella Street, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mission City Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2000 El Camino Real Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Banh Cuon Tay Ho - Santa Clara
orange starNo Reviews
2047 El Camino Real Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Mio Vicino
orange star4.5 • 3,177
1290 Benton St Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Kobe Japanese Restaurant
orange star3.3 • 611
2086 El Camino Real Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Taplands-Santa Clara
orange star4.6 • 354
1171 Homestead Rd Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Greenfish Teriyaki Cafe
orange star4.8 • 693
1992 Lafayette Street Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Clara

Mio Vicino
orange star4.5 • 3,177
1290 Benton St Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 3011-FR - Santa Clara
orange star4.5 • 2,726
3561 El Camino Real Santa Clara, CA 95051
View restaurantnext
Wicked Chicken - Wicked Chicken
orange star4.4 • 2,624
2565 The Alameda Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Chicken Meets Rice (Santa Clara)
orange star4.5 • 2,352
2213 Tasman Dr Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000064 - Mercado
orange star4.6 • 1,270
3119 Mission College Blvd. Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000152 - San Tomas
orange star4.7 • 1,064
2372 El Camino Real Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Clara
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (214 restaurants)
Milpitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston