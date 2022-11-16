Taplands-Santa Clara

Henhouse Future Music - 4pk

$21.00

6.4% ABV- At the intersection of boom-bap, beeps-boops, blast beats and bass wobble, new thoughts are thought and new sounds are created. And beer is no exception! This rockin' IPA is packed with Wai-iti, Moutere & Waimea hops to bring y'all so. much. jooooooooooooose! Straight shredding mad flaves of orange pith, underripe blueberries, and notes of slight herbaceous jams. Don't you miss concerts? Heck, we miss concerts. And hanging out with friends. But that's what Zoom and YouTube are for, yeah? At least we can all drink this beer and reminisce on the good times. Greg says this beer is like “tangerine and strawberry kiwi” and we’re here for it! It’s like straight-up fruit juice and orange soda. And what could be better than that? Probably this label. Just look at it! 6.4% abv with all the goodness of Southern Hemisphere hops paired with the one and only Tartan yeast! Much delight! So many hits! Get like us!