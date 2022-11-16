- Home
Taplands-Santa Clara
Popular Items
Draft Beer in Crowlers (32oz)
21st Amendment Hell or High Mango
4.9% ABV - As the days get shorter, Lady Liberty glows at our sunset gate with her welcoming arms. A light and refreshing straw-colored beer, fruity and sweet, brewed with real mango's, brimming with tropical floral notes. You’ll feel transported to an oasis during the orange and red leaves of fall.
Barebottle Wonder Dust Hazy IPA
6.9% ABV - It's a wonder how juicy & smooth this is - hopped w/ Simcoe, Mosaic, & Citra, fermented w/ peachy Vermont yeast.
Del Cielo Nelson in Da House Hazy IPA
7.1% ABV - Featured Hops: Nelson Sauvin, Mosaic and Motueka – Get the party started in your mouth! Loaded with Nelson Sauvin hops, this beer drops the beat like no other. It starts off with a strong fuzzy peach aroma balanced by sweet stone fruit notes and it all finishes with a pleasant bitterness that lingers nicely on the tongue. Raise the roof in da house!
Drakes Flyway Pils
8.4% ABV - Flyway Pils is a North German-style pilsner, which are distinctive in their high hopping rates and clean, dry body. We combine extra premium pale German pilsner malt with the most American ingredient of all, flaked maize, which dries the body out nicely, and we hop it exclusively with a noble-style American hop called Vanguard. The beer displays a nice spiciness with a subtle fruited note and finishes clean and dry.
HenHouse Oyster Stout
4.8% ABV HenHouse Oyster Stout is brewed with whole oysters and oyster shells from Hog Island Oyster Company and add a touch of sea salt. The calcium from the oysters brings out the chocolate and coffee notes from the roast barley and English malt. The sea salt grants a slight brine aroma.
New Glory Wakey Wakey Coffee Porter
6.5% ABV - This is our award-winning take on a classic American porter. We start this dark, luscious brew with a select blend of English roast malts and rolled oats. We then condition it on a bed of Madagascar vanilla beans, and a special blend of freshly roasted coffee from Valiant Coffee. The resulting beer is bursting with flavors of bold chocolate and coffee, while boasting a silky smooth mouthfeel.
South City Dry Me A River Cider
6.9% ABV -Our take on a traditional dry cider. This cider starts off with a pop of fruit that carries through to citrus notes mid palate and finishes crisp and dry.
Trumer Pils
4.9% ABV-The sparkling mouth feel of each sip confirms the dedication to traditional European craftsmanship. Every aspect of the brewing process of the family-owned Trumer Brauerei in Salzburg has been recreated with exacting detail at the Trumer Brauerei Berkeley. Trumer Pils is the wonderful result of a unique and special brewing process, which sets it apart from other beers.
Featured
Bluet Bubbles - Sparkling Maine Blueberry Wine **SINGLE**
7% ABV- A one-of-a-kind magical fruit wine with 7% alcohol and nothing but fermented wild blueberries. No sulfites, no sugar, zero-carbs.
Jiant Guavamente **SINGLE**
***SINGLE 16oz CAN*** 4.5% ABV - The ultimate in refresh-mint Guavamente is brewed with real organic peppermint which explains the subtle tingling sensation you may experience while sipping on some of these tasty suds The organic compounds in mint trigger cold receptors making your mouth feel instantly and super fresh, much in the same that chilies make your mouth feel. So there you have it folks, Guavamente is objectively cooler.
Firestone Parabolita 16oz *SINGLE CAN*
9.2% ABV - A delicious reimagining of our iconic Parabola barrel-aged imperial stout, we aged a selection of Parabola for one year in premium bourbon barrels, then blended it with a complement of Velvet Merlin milk stout to create a silky mouthfeel and a more approachable ABV. Finally, we infused the beer with whole Madagascar vanilla beans, cocoa nibs and sea salt to achieve a full Salted Caramel-style drinking experience.
Kyla Hard Kombucha: Lavender Lemonade **SINGLE*
6.5% ABV- See the world through purple-colored glasses. Fragrant lavender flowers, hibiscus and bright lemon shine in Sunbreak’s Lavender Lemonade Hard Kombucha. When life gave us lavender, we made a refreshing, bubbling and boochie twist on classic lemonade. One for you, one for a friend – we call that aroma-share-apy.
Kyla Hard Kombucha: Lychee Lemonade **SINGLE*
***SINGLE 16oz CAN*** 6.5% ABV - Lychee is the juicy fruit that gives us all the happy feels. At once tropical, tart, sweet and floral, lychee pairs perfectly with a splash of sophisticated rose water for a lemonade that takes boozy booch to the next level.
Local Roots Island Vibes **SINGLE**
Red Roses Premium Michelada Mix
36oz.- Small batch premium mix made in Gilroy, CA
Strainge Beast Blueberry, Acai & Sweet Basil Hard Kombucha **16oz SINGLE**
7% ABV - Twisting skyward, coy and sweet, With berry scales, two kinds. Its herbal breeze such clever bait To snatch you in wild vines. With finest teas we always start, Live cultures, hungry yeast. From the fermentation frenzy We meet a new Strainge Beast.
The Bruery So Happens It's Tuesday (2022) - 16oz SINGLE CAN
15.3 % ABV - Bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout Namesake aside, this bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout is worthy of pouring every day of the week. Both elegant and complex, it exemplifies over 14 years of experience in barrel-aging technique. Notes of dark chocolate and vanilla are rounded out with hints of freshly picked cherries, dried figs, and molasses.
Cans
Altamont / HenHouse Hella Stoked! IPA- 4pack
6.4% ABV - Get Hella Stoked (Again) for this Fall edition tandem collab release with our Henpals over at Henhouse Brewing! For this batch, we brewed up our first-ever Autumn IPA showing off a hop blend of El Dorado, Cascade & Simcoe
Altamont Dank Thirty - 4pack
6.5% ABV - A heavy late addition hopping of Lemon Drop, Azaca, Equanot, Centennial, & Mosaic. Make this single malt IPA dripping with dankiness! 5 danks hops for 5 great years! Cheers Beer Thirty!
Alvarado Street Land & Sea XPA - 6pack
***12oz cans*** 5% ABV - 100% Nelson hopped Extra Pale Ale in partnership with the Monterey Bay Football Club!
Alvarado Street Mai Tai - 4pack
6.5% ABV - Three time GABF medal winner, including gold in 2018! Our drier, decidedly “tropical” IPA that’s light on bitterness, but heavy on hop aroma, courtesy of 100% Mosaic hops. One whiff and you get super intense notes of passion fruit, mango, and lychee. Grain bill of just American two-row malt and a clean fermentation keep it simple and allow these hops to shine.
Alvarado Street Mai Tai Black Label - 4pack
10.5% ABV - A Triple IPA version of Mai Tai! This is the third time we’ve attempted to make this beer over the past 2 years; it finally happened!
Alvarado Street Pink PMB - 4pack
8.1% ABV- PMB - Peach Mango Banana! You might remember this combo from the Bubble Bath seltzer series. We took this luscious, full bodied and aromatic combo and complemented it with dragonfruit for an insane, dark pink hue. Balance is candy-like with rich lactic acidity and enormous fruit flavor and mouthfeel.
Berryessa Freshie -4pack
5% ABV - Pours a golden amber with a thick beige head and a fruity spice aroma. A strong malt base melds the fruitiness from the wet hops only available harvest season.
Best Day Kolsch - 12oz. 6pk
0.5% ABV - The complement to the Hazy had to be easy-drinking, approachable, and low calorie, yet full of flavor and authenticity. We used a combination of Cologne and Pilsner malts and Hallertau Traditional hops to create a refreshingly complex Kolsch-style ale. Its sturdy caramel malt flavor is perfectly balanced by the citrusy hops, leaving a bright and crisp finish. The quintessential embodiment of "ALL DAY. EVERY DAY."
Casa Agria A Murder of Soul - 4pack
7.9% ABV - A Murder of Souls is a scary good new Double IPA we are excited to release. This beast was brewed with barley, malted wheat, dextrin malt, and dextrose. Fermented with our house yeast strain and hopped exclusively with El Dorado in all its glory we are super excited with how it turned out! This one pours very opaque orange color that perfectly complements the huge candied-orange aroma that follows with lesser mango, pineapple, and stone fruit. Flavors of citrus and peach dominate with a back note of herbal spice just to get you in the mood for the season!
Casa Agria Solimar - 4pack
7% ABV -Solimar is an American India Pale Ale brewed with Rye and hopped entirely with everyone's favorite, Nelson!
Central Coast Monterey Street Pale Ale - 4pack
5.5% ABV - 2015 Gold, 2016 Silver, 2017 Gold Medal Winner at GABF. Named after the Historic street in Downtown San Luis Obispo where our brewpub calls home, this new-school American Pale Ale is a must-try for hop lovers. Featuring the dynamic hop Mosaic, this beer is bursting with layers of tropical fruits, and bright citrus. To balance out the flavor profile, we chose a blend of malts that lend a subtle toasty foundation that compliments the hops beautifully. Malt: American 2-row, Vienna, Torrified Wheat, Crystal 40, Carapils Hops: Mosaic, Citra
Faction 1970's Lager -4pack
3.9% ABV - Industrial lager brewed with corn
Faction High Fives -4pack
5.9% ABV - West Coast Pale Ale brewed with flaked oats and Golden Naked Oats, and hopped with HBC 586 pellets and cryo, Citra, and Simcoe. A collaboration brew with our friends at Revision Brewing in Sparks, NV.
Fort George Vortex IPA - 4pk
7.7% ABV - India Pale Ales’ were designed to withstand the long voyage to India. Today, it seems one has to design the IPA strong and hoppy enough to make the trip back as well. Vortex IPA is Fort George’s first foray into this strong beer category. With generous additions of Simcoe ,Amarillo and Cascade hops throughout the brewing, fermentation and conditioning phases, balanced with heaps of organic pale malt, we designed this to not rip your taste buds off your tongue, but rather vigorously stimulate them and your palate into a lupulinecstacy of pleasure. During the cross-country truck trip our brewery made to find it’s home in Astoria it was nearly scattered to the cornfields of Nebraska by a tornado. We try to capture some of nature’s intensity in every pint.
Henhouse Future Music - 4pk
6.4% ABV- At the intersection of boom-bap, beeps-boops, blast beats and bass wobble, new thoughts are thought and new sounds are created. And beer is no exception! This rockin' IPA is packed with Wai-iti, Moutere & Waimea hops to bring y'all so. much. jooooooooooooose! Straight shredding mad flaves of orange pith, underripe blueberries, and notes of slight herbaceous jams. Don't you miss concerts? Heck, we miss concerts. And hanging out with friends. But that's what Zoom and YouTube are for, yeah? At least we can all drink this beer and reminisce on the good times. Greg says this beer is like “tangerine and strawberry kiwi” and we’re here for it! It’s like straight-up fruit juice and orange soda. And what could be better than that? Probably this label. Just look at it! 6.4% abv with all the goodness of Southern Hemisphere hops paired with the one and only Tartan yeast! Much delight! So many hits! Get like us!
HenHouse In Theory: the Holographic Principle IPA - 4pack
6.6% ABV - Our next journey into the strange world of super science begins with Holographic Principle! Idaho Gem, Mosaic, and Dr. Rudi hops are experienced through the lens of Berkeley Yeast’s technologically advanced “Berry Jammer” yeast! The fruity flavor information encoded in these 3D hops has been conserved and will be smeared across your face’s event horizon (your tongue) in beer form before being consumed by the black hole at the center of your being. You’re going to need more dimensions!
Humble Sea Fog This! - 4pack
6.3% ABV - DDH Foggy IPA with Nelson, El Dorado & Sabro AROMA: Coconut, pineapple, asian pear FLAVOR: Mango peel, dank, MOUTHFEEL: Soft, subtle RAD DETAILS: Lots of malted wheat for a fluffy body and heavy on the Nelson and El Dorado hops with a sprinkle of Sabro in the second dry hop
Humble Sea Juice Bag - 4pack
8%ABV - DDH Foggy DIPA with Citra & Galaxy AROMA: Underripe mango, guava FLAVOR: Grapefruit pith, orange pulp, pineapple juice MOUTHFEEL: Super juicy, pulpy, coats mouth & lingering pithy flavor RAD DETAILS: Expect extreme amounts of Galaxy all over the nose with a deeply sunburnt fog, a ton of tropical juice notes ranging from papaya to mango to guava in the mouth, and a finish that dries up and begs for another sip
Left Hand Flamingo Dreams (Nitro) - 6pack
4.7% ABV - You stand out in a crowd and only need one leg to find balance. You’re not afraid to get your feet wet and you don’t give a flock what others think. You embrace your inner flamingo and dare to turn your dreams into reality. You’re ready for pink beer. Flamingo Dreams is a refreshing change from the ordinary with a berry burst, frisky zing, and a nitro glide that’ll bring out your vibrant side. Join the flock and let’s flamingle.
Liquid Gravity First Fridays - 4pack
6.4% ABV - DDH West Coast IPA
Liquid Gravity Nothin' But an LG Thing -4pack
7% ABV - New Zealand Peacharine hops from Freestyle Farms
Liquid Gravity PANIC! At the Beer Aisle - 4pack
7% ABV - We've all been there. Sweaty palms, shaky hands, overwhelming anxiety, locked in a frozen panic at the beer aisle. With so many choices, how is one to choose?! Well fear not, LG is here to help! Just look for the Liquid Gravity signature at the top or bottom of the can and we promise it will be a beer that doesn't suck a whole bunch! Hell, you might even enjoy it. We are truly honored to be able to help you on your quest to find awesome beers that don't suck under the intense fluorescent lights of the beer aisle. Don't worry, there is no need to panic! We got you!
Moksa Aromatic Opacity Hazy IPA - 4pack
7% ABV- In pursuit of finding new flavor combos, Aromatic Opacity starts with grain bill of pilsner malt, white wheat, and malted oats, then is hit with a 5.5 lb per bbl combo of evenly split hand selected Simcoe and Strata hops from the Pacific Northwest. Heavy notes of pineapple and tangerine are present with a touch of dank from the lot of Simcoe that we picked.
New Glory Wakey Wakey Coffee Porter -4pack
6.5% ABV - This is our award-winning take on a classic American porter. We start this dark, luscious brew with a select blend of English roast malts and rolled oats. We then condition it on a bed of Madagascar vanilla beans, and a special blend of freshly roasted coffee from Valiant Coffee. The resulting beer is bursting with flavors of bold chocolate and coffee, while boasting a silky smooth mouthfeel.
Norwalk Agua de Fresca- 4pack
4.8% ABV - Agua De Oro is a light bodied lager brewed with fresh lemon peel. Hopped with Motueka and Magnum for a pleasant mix of citrus, lime and subtle floral hop character. This Mexican-style lager is crisp, clean and extremely drinkable.
Pacifica Harmonica - 4pack
7.3% ABV --Collaboration with Harmonic Brewing- Great minds think alike, and great minds love full flavored West Coast IPA fermented with English yeast. A while back we headed over to Harmonic to brew up an IPA that would fit snugly into either of our portfolios and now we’re bringing the same recipe to our spot. 100% California grown barley from Admiral Maltings gives us a tasty malt profile while a modern hopping of Simcoe and Strata bursts the doors open with notes of peach, strawberry, citrus, and pine.
Pure Project Subconscious Mind Murky IPA - 4pack
his murky IPA is brimming with a global array of hops including Nelson Sauvin (New Zealand), Strata (Oregon), and Hallertau Blanc (Germany). Tropical aromas of dried mango, ripe pineapple, guava and white peach give way to an assortment of flavors including pine, white wine, berry and grapefruit. Get ready, your brain waves will send signals to your conscious mind that a new favorite has arrived.
Revision The Bruff Hazy DIPA- 4pack
6.6% ABV -Revision X Faction Collaboration The Bird presents notes of stone fruit, guava and pine, from a blend of HBC 586, Mosaic and Cryo Mosaic hops, hitting your buds with a stupefying haymaker to the tasties.
South City Yerba Buena - 4pack
6.9% ABV Hard apple cider rested on fresh mint leaves sweetened with lime and apple juice.
Bottles
Alpha Acid Barrel Contrictor -Vanilla Rye 375ml
16% ABV - Imperial Stout aged 14 months in a Sazerac Rye Barrel with Tahitian Vanilla
Bottle Logic Alchemy of Elements 500ml
14% ABV - This beer is about balance and evolution. We drew inspiration from Hawaiian kīpukas -- "islands" of lush, green areas that have been entirely surrounded by lava flows. These ecological wonders become natural laboratories, where the evolution of plant and animal species can dramatically speed up as the landscape responds to volcanic activity. A kīpuka offers a steadfastness, where the culture of an area is preserved no matter the external threat, now bolstered by a unique opportunity to grow and evolve for the benefit of the "island's" continued endurance. Post-barrel, this beer was pushed through hundreds of pounds of raw and toasted coconut for a buoyant viscosity and rich, silky roundness. Fresh pineapple pieces layer in a glimmer of tropical acidity, just enough to refresh the palate and bring the glowing rivulets of vibrant summer mango to life. Please allow this liquid to approach ambient temperature -- it will open up like a sunset.
Ghost Town Grief - 500ml
5% ABV - Style: Margarita inspired Fruited Sour Malt Bill: North American Pilsner, Raw Wheat, and Oats Fruit and Source: Meiwa Kumquats from Garcia Organic Farms in Deluz, CA Tahitian Pomelo from Mud Creek Ranch in Santa Paula, CA Bearrs Limes from Polito Farm in Valley Center, CA Tasting Notes: Bright Citrus, Clean Minerality
Breakside Skweee IMP BA Stout - 22oz
12.2% ABV - -50% Imperial Rye Stout Aged in Bourbon Barrels for 11 Months -20% Double Wheat Porter Aged in Maple Bourbon Barrels for 10 Months 20% Chocolate Stout Aged in Bourbon Barrels for 14 Months -10% Smoked Baltic Porter Aged in Rye Whiskey Barrels for 5 Months Like its music-genre namesake, Skweee straddles a peculiar line between minimalism and maximalism. Like four of the other five stouts we have released this year, it is free of adjuncts and allows us to explore and highlight the ways in which particular barrels and unadulterated base dark ales interact when blended together.
Drake's A Fruit Based Love - 500ml
^.4% ABV - Our Sour Blonde Ale is aged for a year and then inundated with 400lbs of Organic Watermelons from Imperfect Produce. Reminiscent of watermelon candy, with a soft wheat sweetness, and a hint of brininess this beer is made to satisfy your summertime cravings year-round. Company
Faction Charon -375ml
14.1% ABV - Scottish Wee Heavy aged in smoked malt bourbon barrels for 4 years
Fremont BBA Dark Star - 22oz.
14.1% ABV - 2022 - Bourbon barrel-aged Dark Star finished with cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, vanilla, and clove.
Mission Trail California Currency -500ml
9%ABV- 2016 California pluot jerkum aged over 1 year in French oak barrels.
Mission Trail Cherry Crackler - 500ml
9.8% ABV- A crisp, floral and fruity cherry crackling wine of traditional California origins, made with untraditional methods. Made from malvasia bianca, Asian pear, and cherry.
Mission Trail Shinko Perry - 500ml
13% ABV - Pyrus Pyrifolia Perry??? YES WE DID! A perry that will blow you away! It is Shinko Perry and is made from 100% Shinko Asian Pears. Currently keg only. We are known for our Perry and Jerkum and this doesn't disappoint. It is clean floral and delicate lots of pineapple and tropical white fruit notes. We are so glad to be in one of the only states where Asian Pears can grow. Followed by a crisp unmistakable Asian Pear finish
Pure Project River of Truth Imp Stout -500ml
11.2% ABV - Presenting the fourth in our series of core stouts, River of Truth. We added organic Shantawene coffee from Sidamo, Ethiopia (roasted by our friends at Mostra) and organic Sri Lankan coconut to this imperial stout, resulting in a cascade of aromas including coconut, marzipan, and chocolate mousse. Flavors of espresso fudge, macaroon, vanilla wafer and black treacle flood the senses amidst a full body and velvety mouthfeel.
Russian River Blind Pig - 17.25oz.
6.3% ABV Full-bodied IPA with very hoppy, citrus, pine, fruity notes . Nice dry, bitter finish!
Russian River Pliny The Elder - 17.25oz
8% ABV Pliny the Elder is a Double IPA brewed with Amarillo, Centennial, CTZ, and Simcoe hops.
Russian River Mosaic Stack - 17.25ml
6.5% ABV - American IPA Mosaic Stack is brewed with 90% Mosaic and 10% Simcoe, and embodies a more modern West Coast IPA. This easy drinking beer has a beautiful hop aromas and flavors followed by a dry hoppy finish.
The Rare Barrel Home, Sour Home - 375ml
5.8% ABV - Golden sour with peaches, vanilla beans, and cinnamon.
The Rare Barrel 21' Playing for Keeps -375ml
6% ABV- The stakes are high, adrenaline is pumping, we brought our best and we’re playing for keeps. Fermented with a collection of microorganisms, this sour stacks flavors of passion fruit, orange zest, and guava. An explosion of tropical fruit that turns faces up.
The Rare Barrel Fruitful Wasteland - 375ml
7.2% ABV - Bbl aged golden sour ale w/ tangerine and pink guava
Sandwiches
Spicy Turkey
hickory smoked turkey and provolone cheese with cherry peppers and sriracha mayo on locally made onion roll.
Roast Beef & Cheddar
thin sliced roast beef and sharp cheddar cheese with caramelized onions and horseradish aioli on locally made ciabatta roll
Pesto Italian
capicolla, sopressata and provolone cheese with creamy basil pesto on locally made ciabatta roll
Traditional
fresh mozzarella cheese with basil pesto and tomato on locally made ciabatta roll. add prosciutto for $3.
Snacks
White Wine
Underberg
Single Underberg (1)
44% ABV - Underberg is a digestif bitter produced at Rheinberg in Germany by Underberg AG, made from aromatic herbs from 43 countries, which undergo inspections and are based on a secret Underberg family recipe whose members are personally responsible for the production of the drink.
Double Underberg (2)
44% ABV - Underberg is a digestif bitter produced at Rheinberg in Germany by Underberg AG, made from aromatic herbs from 43 countries, which undergo inspections and are based on a secret Underberg family recipe whose members are personally responsible for the production of the drink.
Box Underberg (12)
44% ABV - Underberg is a digestif bitter produced at Rheinberg in Germany by Underberg AG, made from aromatic herbs from 43 countries, which undergo inspections and are based on a secret Underberg family recipe whose members are personally responsible for the production of the drink.
Pack Underberg (3)
44% ABV - Underberg is a digestif bitter produced at Rheinberg in Germany by Underberg AG, made from aromatic herbs from 43 countries, which undergo inspections and are based on a secret Underberg family recipe whose members are personally responsible for the production of the drink.
Apparel
Baby Onesie
Forest green baby onesie with Taplands logo
Baseball Shirt
Classic grey baseball t shirt with green 3 quarter sleeves and crew neck with green contrast trim. Super soft.
Brewers Shirt (Charcol)
Charcol
Crewneck
Hoodie Zipper
Mid-weight zipper hooded sweatshirt in army heather. Super comfy.
Knit Beanie (green)
Knit Beanies (grey)
Long Sleeve
Socks
do you really need a description? They're SOCKS!
Trucker Hat GRAY
Trucker Hat PATCH
Disney T-Shirts
Unisex T-Shirts with Special Taplands logo
Disney Tank (Womens)
Disney Women's Jersey Racerback Tank
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Taplands is a taproom, bottle shop and neighborhood brewery. We offer 25 rotating craft beers on tap, and a menu of snacks and sandwiches using local, fresh ingredients. We also brew our own beer, using 20-plus years of home-brewing experience, allowing us to offer growlers when available.
1171 Homestead Rd, Suite 110, Santa Clara, CA 95050