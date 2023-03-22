Kabob Korner Heights
1035 N Shepherd Drive
Houston, TX 77008
MAIN MENU
Appetizers
Samosa Veggie (1)
A Fried crispy pastry stuffed with savory spiced potatoes served with raita & tamarind sauce.
FALAFEL (4 PC)
4 Croquettes of ground chickpeas seasoned with herbs, spices then deep-fried. Served with tahini.
House Hummus
Chickpeas blended with tahini, olive oil, a hint of garlic and lemon. Served with one naan. Suggestion: Looking to share? Then add another amazing naan to your order.
Spicy Hummus
Chickpeas blended with tahini, olive oil, a hint of garlic and lemon. Topped with chili paste. Served with one naan. Suggestion: Looking to share? Then add another amazing naan to your order.
Chipotle Hummus
A very special blend of our original hummus with a kick of chipotle, red chili, and paprika. Served with one naan. Suggestion: Looking to share? Then add another amazing naan to your order.
Sampler Hummus
Chilli, Chipotle, and House hummus severed with two naan.
Tabouleh Full (16 oz)
Levantine vegetarian salad made of mostly finely chopped parsley with tomatoes, mint, onion, bulgur, and seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
Salad Bowl
Greek salad or horiatiki salad is a popular salad in Greek cuisine generally made with pieces of tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, feta cheese, and olives and dressed with salt, pepper, Greek oregano, and olive oil.
Hummus W/ Protien
Now add your favorite protein to the hummus. Served with one Naan!!!
South Asian Kabobs (Spicy Grill)
BEHARI KABOB PLATTER
Tender beef fillet richly marinated with fried onions, spices, yogurt, papaya then hand threaded through a skewer and cooked till it becomes melting soft.
CHICKEN TIKKA (LEG) PLATTER
Chicken leg quarter marinated with traditional Pakistani spices and yogurt then grilled to perfection.
CHICKEN TIKKA (Breast) PLATTER
Chicken breast marinated with traditional Pakistani spices and yogurt then grilled to perfection.
CHICKEN BOTI KABOB PLATTER (5 pcs)
Boneless chicken breast marinated with medium hot spices blended with yogurt and grilled tender.
NEW!!!CHICKEN MALAI BOTI PLATTER
Malai Boti aka Malai Tikka are melt-in-the-mouth chunks of boneless chicken marinated in a mildly flavoured cream sauce made with fresh herbs.
CHICKEN SEEKH KABOB PLATTER
Minced chicken marinated in traditional South Asian spices grilled on skewers.
BEEF SEEKH KABOB PLATTER
Minced beef marinated in traditional South Asian spices grilled on skewers.
TANDOORI CHICKEN (HALF)
Half of a chicken marinated in yogurt, lemon juice and rich south Asian herbs & spices then grilled to delight.
TANDOORI CHICKEN FULL
One whole chicken marinated in yogurt, lemon juice and rich south Asian herbs & spices then grilled to delight.
Mix Grill Platter
A combination of your favorite spicy kabobs consisting of beef & chicken seekh kabob, tandoori chicken, chicken & beef boti kabob, and lamb chop Suggestion: Add first Naan for $1
LAMB CHOPS PlATTER
Lamb chops south Asian style, richly marinated with yogurt and spices. Grilled and served with raita & tamarind sauce. (8oz.)
MEDITERRANEAN (Kabobs Platters)
KIFFTA KABOB PLATTER
Minced lamb and beef marinated with chopped onions and cilantro combined with a rich blend of herbs, and grilled to perfection.
SHISH KABOB (STEAK KABOB)
Beef filet mignon chunks richly marinated with traditional Mediterranean herbs and spices.
BEEF SHAWARMA PLATTER
Beef slowly roasted on a spit with a blend of herbs and spices. If you ask, we can make it SPICY!!!!
IRAQI KABOB Platter
4 Minced Ground beef kabobs with diced onions & cilantro marinated with traditional herbs & spices. Served with two Naans, grilled onions, and grilled tomatoes.
IRAQI KABOB HALF PLATTER
2 Minced Ground beef kabobs with diced onions & cilantro marinated with traditional herbs & spices. Served with a Naan, grilled onions, and grilled tomatoes.
CHICKEN KABOB PLATTER
Boneless chicken breast slowly grilled with traditional herbs and spices.
CHICKEN SHAWARMA PLATTER
Chicken slowly roasted on a spit with a blend of herbs and spices. If you ask, we can make it SPICY!!!!