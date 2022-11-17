- Home
- /
- Tempe
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Kabuki - Tempe AZ
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion
Kabuki Tempe AZ
No reviews yet
2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway #1051
Tempe, AZ 85281
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Small Plates
Agedashi Tofu
$8.95
Brussels Sprouts
$6.50
Edamame
$4.95
Garlic Edamame
$6.95
Sauteed Asaparagus
$8.95
Shishito Peppers
$9.95
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.95
Kakiage Veggie Tempura
$9.50
Broiled Mussels
$10.50
Calamari Rings
$11.95
Fire Cracker
$12.50
Fresh Oysters
$5.95
Garlic Shrimp Crispy Rice
$9.50
Golden Fried Shrimp
$10.95
Grilled Salmon Collar
$12.50
Grilled Yellowtail Collar
$15.95
Miso Cod App
$12.50
Mixed Tempura
$10.50
Oyster Shooter
$6.95
Seared Spicy Albacore
$15.50
Shooter
$1.95
Soft Shell Crab
$12.50
Spicy Tuna Rice
$13.50
Yellowtail Carpaccio
$13.95
BBQ Ribs App
$16.50
Chicken Wing Karaage
$9.50
Fried Gyoza
$8.95
Grilled Pork Belly
$11.95
Sesame Chicken
$11.50
Salads
Sides
Oshinko
$2.50
Side Shrimp Tempura
$3.50
Wonton Chips
$2.50
Yamagobo
$2.50
Premium Wasabi
$2.00
Bar Shrimp
Bar Spider
Bar Grilled Shrimp
Bar Veggie Tempura
Bar Vegas Roll
3oz Spicy Mayo
$1.00
3oz Eel Sauce
$1.00
SD Jalapeno
$0.50
SD Masago
$1.95
Spicy Tempura Crumb
$0.50
3pcs Crispy Rice
$3.00
Noodle
$3.95
Scoop of Spicy Tuna
$4.50
Scoop of Krab Meat
$3.00
Steamed Broccoli
$3.50
Bar Lava Roll
Seaweed Sheet
$0.50
Classic
Beef Sukiyaki
$18.95
Beef Teriyaki
$18.95
Chicken Teriyaki
$14.95
Pork Cutlet
$18.50
Salmon Teriyaki
$19.50
Tempura Entree
$18.50
Beef & Temp
$21.50
Chicken & Beef
$19.50
Chicken & Salmon
$22.50
Chicken & Temp
$18.95
Pork Cutlet & Temp
$21.50
Salmon & Temp
$22.50
Chirashi Sushi
$25.95
Sushi Moriawase
$25.95
Family Table
$38.00
Dream Table
$70.00
Signature Dish
Sushi & Sashimi
Albacore
$6.75
Bean Curd
$3.95
Egg
$5.25
Fatty Yellowtail
$8.95
Freshwater Eel
$8.50
Halibut
$5.95
Krab
$5.25
Mackerel
$4.95
Octopus
$6.95
Salmon
$6.75
Salmon Egg
$10.25
Scallop
$5.95
Sea Urchin
$8.95
Shrimp
$6.25
Smelt Egg
$6.75
Squid
$4.95
Sweet Shrimp
$10.95
Tuna
$7.25
Yellowtail
$6.95
King Crab Sushi
$14.95
Albacore Sashimi
$13.95
Fatty Yellowtail Sashimi
$18.50
Freshwater Eel Sashimi
$17.50
Halibut Sashimi
$14.95
Krab Sashimi
$10.95
Mackerel Sashimi
$12.50
Octopus Sashimi
$14.50
Salmon Sashimi
$13.95
Scallop Sashimi
$14.95
Sea Urchin Sashimi
$22.50
Shrimp Sashimi
$12.95
Squid Sashimi
$12.50
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi
$23.50
Tuna Sashimi
$14.95
Yellowtail Sashimi
$14.50
Sashimi Deluxe
$69.50
King Crab Sashimi
$17.95
Rolls
Specialty Rolls
Aladdin Roll
$14.50
Alaskan Roll
$14.50
Albacore Crunch Roll
$16.95
Baja Roll
$12.50
Baked Krab Hand Roll
$10.95
Blue Crab Cucumber Wrap
$12.50
California Tempura Roll
$11.95
Cilantro Albacore Roll
$16.95
Dragon Roll
$19.95
Dynamite Roll
$12.50
Eel & Avocado Roll
$17.25
Garlic Asparagus Salmon Roll
$14.50
Green Roll
$12.95
Grilled Shrimp Roll
$16.95
Kabuki Roll
$18.25
Killer Shrimp Roll
$13.50
Lava Roll
$17.95
Lobster Roll
$16.95
Lotus On Fire Roll
$15.95
Rainbow Roll
$17.50
Rose Roll
$14.95
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$13.95
Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll
$13.50
Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
$13.95
Spider Roll
$16.95
Sunkissed Roll
$15.95
Vegas Roll
$14.95
Vegetable Tempura Roll
$11.50
Veggie Baja Roll
$13.50
King Crab Roll
$12.95
Noodles
Rice Bowl
All New Menu
Poke Tuna Taco
$6.95
Shrimp Tempura Taco
$5.95
Salmon Carpaccio
$11.95
Salmon Arugula Salad
$13.95
Salmon Katsu
$18.95
Mozzarella Salmon Sushi
$7.50
Mozzarella Shrimp Sushi
$7.95
Sashimi Sampler
$23.95
Black Marlin Sushi
$6.75
Black Marlin Sashimi
$16.50
Shishito Tempura Roll
$14.95
Double Shrimp Roll
$16.95
Tiger Roll
$16.95
Pork Belly Bowl
$12.50
Beer
Cocktails
Kabuki Old Fashioned
$13.00
Boop-Oop-A-Doop
$13.00
California Sour
$13.00
"MARGARITA"
$13.00
Lei'Lani
$13.00
Island Mule
$13.00
Water Lily
$13.00
Tiki Tiki Shinjuku
$13.00
Sunny Days & Campfire Night
$13.00
1881 Old Fashioned
$13.00
Remonedo
$10.00
Rose Currants
$10.00
Forever Young
$10.00
Remonedo
$10.00
Neon Moon
$10.00
Hey Bella
$10.00
Eternal Vacation
$10.00
Tokyo Mule
$13.00
Tokyo Mojito
$13.00
Saketini
$13.00
Sakerita
$13.00
Glass Sake Sangria
$11.00
Carafe Sake Sangria
$42.00
Mai Tai
$13.00
Bloody Mary
$13.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$13.00
Margarita
$13.00
Apple Martini
$13.00
Cosmo Martini
$13.00
Lychee Martini
$13.00
Mango Martini
$13.00
Pomegranate Martini
$13.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$13.00
Liquor
#Vodka
$6.00+
42 Below Vodka
$8.00+
Absolut
$10.00+
Absolut Citron
$9.00+
Absolut Mandarin
$9.00+
Belvedere
$12.00+
Ciroc
$11.00+
Ciroc Mango
$10.00+
Ciroc Peach
$10.00+
Double Cross Vodka
$11.00+
Grey Goose
$11.00+
Grey Goose Flavors
$10.00+
Haku Vodka
$14.00+
Ketel
$11.00+
New Amsterdam
$8.00+
Smirnoff
$9.00+
Stoli
$10.00+
Tito's
$12.00+
Wodka
$8.00+
1800 Anejo
$8.00Out of stock
1800 Silver
$7.00Out of stock
Azunia Black
$18.00+
Casamigos Repo
$12.00+
Cazadores Anejo
$12.00+
Cazadores Repo
$12.00+
Cazadores Tequila
$9.00+
Cuervo Silv
$7.00Out of stock
Don Julio
$12.00+
House Tequila
$5.50
Mezcal Joven
$9.00+
Patron Anejo
$13.00+Out of stock
Patron Repasado
$12.00+
Patron Silver
$11.00+
Don Julio 1942
$25.00
Casamigos Blanco
$14.00+
Bacardi White
$8.00+
Barcardi 4yr Anejo
$10.00+
Captain Morgan
$10.00+
Havana Club
$10.00+
Malibu Rum
$10.00+
Myer's Dark Rum
$10.00+
Selvarey Cacao
$10.00+
Selvarey Rum
$10.00+
Well Rum
$5.25
#Gin
$6.00
Bombay Sapphire
$11.00+
Green Bar Bright Light Gin
$10.00+
Hendricks
$12.00+
Martin Miller
$12.00+
Pinnacle Gin
$10.00+
Roku Gin
$10.00+
SipSmith
$10.00+
Tanqueray
$11.00+
Well Gin
$5.25
Aberfeldy 12yr
$13.00+
Angel's Envy
$12.00+
Basil Hayden
$12.00+
Blantons
$15.00+
Bulleit Rye
$12.00+
Canadian Club Whisky
$7.00+
Chivas
$12.00+
Clan McGregor
$7.00+Out of stock
Crown Royal
$9.00+
Dewars Scotch
$9.00+Out of stock
Fireball
$7.00
Four Roses
$11.00+
Freeland Bourbon
$10.00+
Garrison Bros
$15.00+
Glenlevet
$13.00+
Green Bar Woods
$11.00+
Harleston Green
$9.00+
High West Double Rye
$13.00+
Jack Daniels
$10.00+
Jack Daniels Rye
$12.00+
Jameson
$10.00+
Jim Beam Black
$10.00+
Jim Beam Bonded
$8.00+
Johnny Black
$12.00+
Johnny Red
$12.00+
Kin Bourbon
$10.00+
Laphroaig 10yr
$12.00+
Makers Mark
$11.00+
McCallan 12
$13.00+
Segram7
$7.00+
Teeling Irish
$10.00+
Well Whiskey
$8.00
Woodford Reserve
$11.00+
Courvosier
$12.00+
D'usse Cognac
$15.00+
Henessy VSOP
$15.00+
Remy Martin
$12.00+
Aperol
$10.00+
Bailey's Irish
$10.00+
Brancamenta
$10.00+
Chamboard
$10.00+
Fernet Branca
$10.00+
Grand Mariner
$10.00+
Hypnotiq
$10.00+Out of stock
Jagarmeister
$10.00+Out of stock
Kahlua
$10.00+
Licor 43
$10.00+
Midori Melon
$10.00+
Soho Lychee
$10.00+
St. George Absinthe
$10.00+
St. Germain Elderflower
$10.00+
Prosecco
$9.95
BT Rose Martini & Rossi
$29.95
Martini & Rossi Rose
$8.00
Martini & Rossi Prosecco
$8.00
Prosecco 2019
$20.19
Akashi White Oak
$13.00
Hakushu 12
$18.00
Hakushu 18
$45.00
Hibiki 17
$30.00
Hibiki Harmony
$20.00
Iwai Mars Blue
$10.00
Iwai White
$12.00
Kikori
$11.00
Nikka 12
$15.00
Nikka Coffee
$13.00
Nikki True Malt 12yr
$15.00
Toki Suntory
$14.00
Yamazaki 12
$18.00
Yamazaki 18
$45.00
Mixers
Non-Alcoholic
Sake & Shochu
Sake Bomb
Wine
GL Farmhouse White Blend
$8.00
GL Oyster Bay Sauv
$9.00
GL Zenato Pinot
$8.50
GL Coppola Chard
$9.00
GL Gris Blanc
$9.50
BT Farmhouse White Blend
$30.00
BT Oyster Bay Sauv
$34.00
BT Zenato Pinot
$33.00
BT Coppola Char
$34.00
BT Gris Blanc
$36.00
GL Farmhouse Red Blend
$8.00
GL Castle Rock Pinot
$9.00
GL Benzinger Merlot
$11.00
GL Coppola Cab
$11.00
BT Farmhouse Red Blend
$30.00
BT Castle Rock Pinot
$34.00
BT Benzinger Merlot
$42.00
BT Coppola Cab
$42.00