Kaldi's Coffee OLD Euclid OLD

52 North Euclid Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63108

Americano

Americano 8oz

$3.00

Americano 12oz

$3.25

Americano 16oz

$3.50

Americano Iced

$3.50

Blended Drinks

Blueberry Almond

$7.50

Matcha Banana Peach

$7.50

Peanut Butter Chocolate Banana

$7.50

Pineapple Kale

$7.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.50

Chocolate Frozen Coffee

$6.50

Caramel Frozen Coffee

$6.50

Original Frozen Coffee

$6.50

Brewed Coffee

Classic Cold Brew

$4.15

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.15

Joe to Go Coffee

$20.95

Drip Coffee 8oz

$2.20

Drip Coffee 12oz

$2.60

Drip Coffee 16oz

$2.95

Bottomless Mug

$4.95

3 Gal Cambro

$45.00

5 Gal Cambro

$75.00

Coffee & A Shot

Coffee & A Shot 8oz

$2.80

Coffee & A Shot 12oz

$3.15

Coffee & A Shot 16oz

$3.40

Coffee Specials

Detox Iced Tea 16oz

$3.50

Golden Soul Latte 12oz

$4.50

Golden Soul Latte 16oz

$5.25

Golden Soul Latte 8oz

$4.25

Golden Soul Latte Iced

$5.25

Honey Almond Cold Brew

$3.80

Spiced Dark Chocolate Mocha 12oz

$4.50

Spiced Dark Chocolate Mocha 16oz

$5.25

Spiced Dark Chocolate Mocha 8oz

$4.25

Spiced Dark Chocolate Mocha Iced

$5.25

Winter Cookie Latte 12oz

$4.50

Winter Cookie Latte 16oz

$5.25

Winter Cookie Latte 8oz

$4.25

Winter Cookie Latte Iced

$5.25

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate 8oz

$3.25

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.90

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.35

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte 8oz

$3.90

Vanilla Latte 12oz

$4.45

Vanilla Latte 16oz

$5.00

Vanilla Latte Iced

$5.00

Choc Chai Latte

Choc Chai Latte 8oz

$4.00

Choc Chai Latte 12oz

$4.75

Choc Chai Latte 16oz

$5.25

Choc Chai Latte Iced

$5.25

Masala Chai Latte

Masala Chai Latte 8oz

$4.00

Masala Chai Latte 12oz

$4.75

Masala Chai Latte 16oz

$5.25

Masala Chai Latte Iced

$5.25

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte 8oz

$4.00

Matcha Latte 12oz

$4.50

Matcha Latte 16oz

$5.25

Matcha Latte Iced

$5.25

Roibos Chai Latte

Rbs Chai Latte 8oz

$4.00

Rbs Chai Latte 12oz

$4.75

Rbs Chai Latte 16oz

$5.25

Rbs Chai Latte Iced

$5.25

Latte

Latte 8oz

$3.35

Latte 12oz

$4.00

Latte 16oz

$4.75

Latte Iced

$4.75

Mocha

Mocha 8oz

$3.90

Mocha 12oz

$4.45

Mocha 16oz

$5.00

Mocha Iced

$5.00

Steamer

Steamer 8oz

$2.50

Steamer 12oz

$3.00

Steamer 16oz

$3.50

Traditional

Cappuccino

$3.00

Espresso

$2.50

Gibraltar

$3.00

Macchiato

$2.75

Sidecar

$3.00

Traditional Tea

Iced Classic Black

$2.50

Iced Passionfruit Lime

$2.50

FP Breakfast Loose Tea

$3.75

FP Iron Goddess Loose Tea

$4.75

Hibiscus Elixir Loose Tea

$4.95

Himalayan Mount Loose Tea

$4.00

Indian Rose Grdn Loose Tea

$3.25

Italian Grey Loose Tea

$3.50

Fujian White Peony Loose Tea

$3.25

Japanese Peasant Loose Tea

$4.75

Kagoshima Kukicha Loose Tea

$4.00

Mrcn Jsmn Mnt Loose Tea

$3.25

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$6.49

Avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on think cut multigrain toast (VG) (Available V)

Breakfast Bowl

$9.99

Quinoa, arugula, candied bacon, sweet potatoes, avocado mash & a fried egg tossed in a tomato vinaigrette (GF) (DF)

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Cheesy eggs, sausage, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde in a wheat wrap; served with an orange wedge

Breakfast Plate

$7.99

Eggs, sweet potatoes and choice of candied bacon, ham, sausage or fauxrizo; Served with multigrain toast, butter and jam. (Available VG)

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.29

Ham, eggs, havarti cheese & grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; served with an orange wedge

Crustless Quiche & Sweet Potatoes

Crustless Quiche & Sweet Potatoes

$7.49

Baked egg & cheese quiche, served with a side of sweet potatoes & tomato jam (GF) (VG)

Egg & Cheddar Biscuit

$4.99

Egg Bagel

$6.99

Greek Yogurt Bowl

$5.49

Greek yogurt, strawberries, house-made granola, honey and fresh mint (VG) (N)

Steel Cut Oats

$4.99

Served with a side of brown sugar and cream; additional toppings $0.50 each (GF), (VG), (Available V)

Unwrapped Breakfast Burrito

$9.49

Cheesy eggs, sausage, sweet potatoes, pickled sweet peppers & salsa verde; served with an orange wedge (GF)

Sandwiches

Crustless Quiche & Salad

Crustless Quiche & Salad

$7.49

Baked egg & Cheese quiche, served with side salad & a side of tomato jam (GF) (V)

Ham & Havarti Sandwich

Ham & Havarti Sandwich

$8.99

Ham, havarti cheese, greens and grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; Served with a side of greens

Black Bean Burrito

Black Bean Burrito

$7.99

Black beans, sweet potatoes, shredded mozzarella and tomato jam served in a wheat wrap with a side of sour cream; Served with a side of greens (V)

Veggie Sandwich

$8.99

Avocado mash, cucumbers, sweet pickled peppers, fresh mozzarella, greens and tomato jam on a brioche bun; Served with a side of greens (VG) (Available V)

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey, avocado, goat cheese, greens & tomato jam on a brioche bun; served with a side of greens

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Veggie burger, cheddar cheese, greens, tomato jam, grain mustard aioli and house-made pickles & onions on a brioche bun; Served with a side of greens (VG)

Chicken Bacon Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken breast, candied bacon, havarti cheese, greens and grain mustard aioli on a brioche bun; Served with a side of greens

Salads & Wraps

Breakfast Bowl

$9.99

Quinoa, arugula, candied bacon, sweet potatoes, avocado mash & a fried egg tossed in a tomato vinaigrette (GF) (DF)

Immunity Bowl

$10.99

Quinoa, arugula, candied bacon, sweet potatoes, avocado mash and a fried egg tossed in a tomato vinaigrette (GF) (DF)

Green Bowl

$12.99

Quinoa, riced broccoli, turkey, baby kale, green apples, sunflower seeds, goat cheese and goji berries tossed in an herb vinaigrette (GF)

Superfood Bowl

$11.99

Quinoa, chicken, baby kale, sweet potatoes, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries and feta cheese tossed in an olive oil vinaigrette (GF) (N)

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$10.99

House-made hummus drizzled with olive oil and paprika; Served with rainbow baby carrots, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese and flatbread wedges (VG)

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, chicken, feta cheese, house-made hummus, kalamata olives, cucumbers, pickled sweet peppers and olive oil vinaigrette; Served with flatbread wedges (Available GF)

Walnut Avocado Salad

Walnut Avocado Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, toasted walnuts, avocado mash, goat cheese, pickled sweet peppers, croutons and lemon vinaigrette; Served with flatbread wedges (VG) (N) (Available GF)

Turkey Apple Sunflower Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, turkey, shredded carrots, sunflower seeds, candied walnuts, green apples, dried cherries, fresh mozzarella and lemon vinaigrette; Served with flatbread wedges (Available GF)

Ham & Sausage Hash

$10.99

Sweet potatoes, sausage, ham cheddar cheese, sweet pickled peppers and a fried egg, topped with hot sauce vinaigrette and scallions (GF)

Veggie Hash

$10.99

Sweet potatoes, riced broccoli, fauxrizo, cheddar cheese and a fried egg, topped with salsa verde and scallions (GF) (VG)

Soups

Black Bean

$5.99

Broccoli Cheddar

$5.99

Chicken Noodle

$5.99

Chicken Quinoa

$5.99

Med White Bean

$5.99

Vegan Tomato Bisque

$5.99

Sides

Apple

$1.49

Banana

$1.49

Chips - Kickers

$2.29

Chips - Orig

$2.29

Chips - Swt Pots

$2.29

Hummus - 5oz

$3.99

Mini Ygrt Prft

$2.99

Side Salad

$3.49
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

52 North Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108

