Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kanpai 20 N Federal Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

20 N Federal Hwy

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


STARTERS

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00

EDAMAME

HIYASHI WAKAME

$8.00

HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

MISO SOUP

$4.50

SMASHED CUCUMBER SALAD

$12.00

SPRING ROLLS

$8.00

TOKYO FRIES

$12.00

WONTON SOUP

$8.00

COLD TASTINGS

BLUEFIN TUNA TARTARE

$28.00Out of stock

HAMACHI USUZUKURI

$20.00

MAGURO SASHIMI

$24.00Out of stock

SEARED SALMON CARPACCIO

$20.00

SPICY HAMACHI CRISPY RICE

$18.00Out of stock

SPICY TUNA RICE CRISPY

$18.00

THE GODDESS

$16.00

TORCHED TRUFFLE AVOCADO

$14.00

HOT TASTINGS

4PC SHRIMP TEMPURA APPETIZER

$12.00

AVOCADO FRIES

$12.00

BANG BANG SHRIMP

$16.00

CRISPY GYOZA

$12.00

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN

$16.00Out of stock

LOBSTER & CRAB RANGOONS

$12.00

SPICY WONTONS

$14.00

TAKO YAKI

$12.00

WAGYU GYOZA

$17.00

MAIN PLATES

BLACK COD MISOYAKI

$42.00

BULGOGI

$32.00

CHEESY TTEOKPOKKI

$22.00

HIBACHI FRIED RICE

$14.00

KINOKO NABE

$18.00

MENTAIKO CREAM UDON

$24.00

STIRFRY GARLIC NOODLES

$16.00

TERIYAKI

WAGYU KIMCHI PAELLA

$36.00

MAKI

AVOCADO ROLL

$8.00

CALIFORNIA

$10.00

CHICK-FIL-A ROLL

$15.00

GREEN DRAGON

$15.00

JB ROLL

$12.00

JB TEMPURA

$15.00

LAVA DROP

$15.00

RAINBOW ROLL

$18.00

SALMON ROLL

$10.00

SEAFOOD VOLCANO

$15.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$12.00

SPICY CRAB ROLL

$12.00

SPICY HAMACHI ROLL

$12.00

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$12.00

SUPER SALMON CRUNCH

$18.00

TUNA TOLL

$10.00

VEGETABLE ROLL

$10.00

EEL&CUCUMBER ROLL

$12.00

911

$20.00

BAD AND BOUJEE

$36.00

BLACK WIDOW

$24.00

CRUNCHY SALMON

$20.00

HOKKAIDO ROLL

$24.00

LUCKY DRAGON ROLL

$24.00

RAINBOW ROLL

$18.00

ROCK N ROLL

$22.00

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$20.00

SURF AND TURF

$28.00

WASSUP MY NINJA

$20.00

NIGIRI

AKAMI

$6.00

CHU TORO

$8.00

HAMACHI

$6.00

HOTATE

$6.00

IKURA

$6.00

KANPACHI

$6.00

OH TORO

$12.00

SAKE

$5.00

SAKE TORO

$6.00

SHIMA AJI

$6.00

UNI

AKAMI MISO ABURI

$7.00

HAMACHI CHILI ABURI

$7.00

HOTATE KEWPIE ABURI

$8.00

SAKE KEWPIE ABURI

$7.00

UNAGI ABURI

$7.00

WAGYU ABURI

$12.00

SASHIMI

AKAMI

$12.00

CHU TORO

$16.00

HAMACHI

$12.00

HOTATE

$12.00

IKURA

$12.00

KANPACHI

$12.00

OH TORO

$24.00

SAKE

$10.00

SAKE TORO

$12.00

SHIMA AJI

$10.00

UNI

SIDES

SIDE-WHITE RICE

$3.50

SIDE-SUSHI RICE

$5.00

SIDE-KIMCHI

$5.00

SIDE-DAIKON KIMCHI

$5.00

SIDE-FRIED EGG

$3.00

KIDS MENU

3PC CHICKEN TENDIES & FRIES

$16.00

6PC CHICKEN NUGGIES & FRIES

$16.00

DESSERT

TEMPURA FRIED ICE CREAM

$12.00

GREEN TEA CHEESECAKE

$16.00

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$5.00

MATCHA ICE CREAM

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Kanapai is a high-energy and modern Japanese restaurant that offers a unique dining experience that combines authentic Japanese cuisine with an exciting and vibrant atmosphere. From the moment you step through the doors, you are transported to a world of culinary and cocktail excellence. The sleek and modern decor is complemented by the lively atmosphere, creating an environment that is both inviting and energetic.

Location

20 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Subculture Boca Raton - Subculture Boca Raton
orange starNo Reviews
437 Plaza Real Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Matteo's of Boca Raton - 233 S Federal Hwy,
orange starNo Reviews
233 Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Carrot Express (Boca)
orange starNo Reviews
10 E Palmetto Park Rd #102 Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Tucci's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
50 Ne 1st ave Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Ramen Lab Eatery Boca
orange starNo Reviews
100 Northeast 2nd Street Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Patio Tapas & Beer - Boca
orange starNo Reviews
205 Southeast 1st Avenue Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boca Raton

Farmer's Table - Boca Raton
orange star4.3 • 8,081
1901 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Kapow Noodle Bar
orange star4.2 • 3,785
402 Plaza Real Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Rebel House Boca - Boca Raton
orange star4.1 • 2,803
297 East Palmetto Park Road Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
orange star4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000677 - Boca Village
orange star4.6 • 901
694 Yamato Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000455 - University Commons
orange star4.6 • 901
1400 Glades Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boca Raton
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (39 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (361 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston