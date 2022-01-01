Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Ramen Lab Eatery Boca

review star

No reviews yet

100 Northeast 2nd Street

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Ramen
Ramen Tonkotsu
Gyoza

DIY Ramen KIT

Fresh Made Ramen Noodles Pints of Soup Broth Base Sauce Essential Oils Set Kikurage Mushroom Set Nori Cups of Sesame Seed Chilli Flakes Recipe to Cook perfect Ramen Egg
DIY RAMEN FOR 2

DIY RAMEN FOR 2

$29.95

PRE-ORDER ONLY! Order will be ready the next following day for pick up/ delivery! . 3 Fresh Made Ramen Noodles 2 Pints of Soup Broth 2 Piece of Marinated Pork Belly Protein 2 Base Sauce 2 Essential Oils 2 Set Kikurage Mushroom 2 Set Nori 2 Cups of Sesame Seed 2 Chilli Flakes 1 Recipe to Cook perfect Ramen Egg

DIY RAMEN FOR 4

$49.95

PRE-ORDER ONLY! Order will be ready the next following day for pick up/ delivery! 5 Fresh Made Ramen Noodles 4 Pints of Soup Broth 4 Piece of Marinated Pork Belly Protein 4 Base Sauce 4 Essential Oils 4 Set Kikurage Mushroom 4 Set Nori 4 Cups of Sesame Seed 4 Chilli Flakes 1 Recipe to Cook perfect Ramen Egg

Sake (Copy)

Mini Plum Wine*

$4.50

Pink Nigori*

$11.00

Coconut Nigori*

$16.00

Mango Nigori*

$14.00

Soto Can*

$10.00

Jitsuraku*

$11.00

Awayuki Sparkling Yuzu*

$15.00

Katana Ginjo*

$11.00

Mio Sparkling*

$38.00Out of stock

Asian Tapas

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Grill Edamame, truffle butter, salt, 7 spice, bonito flakes

Bao Bros Bun

Bao Bros Bun

Asian Steam bun sliders!

Gyoza

Gyoza

Hand Wrapped Dumplings! 5pc to an order* * Veggie 4pc

Nana Wings

Nana Wings

$10.00

The best chicken wings in palm beach county :D

Nanban Chicken

Nanban Chicken

$9.00

Mini chicken thigh pieces marinated in a light nanban sauce similar to a light teriyaki sauce

Karaage Chicken

Karaage Chicken

$10.00

Crispy chicken thigh marinated in ginger and shoyu. Served with sweet aioli. Topped with sesame seeds.

Age Dashi Tofu

Age Dashi Tofu

$7.00

Crispy Japanese tofu in dashi broth, scallions, and bonito flakes. Topped with sesame seeds.

Spicy Cauliflower

Spicy Cauliflower

$8.00

Crispy cauliflower topped with a spicy Korean gochujang sauce. Topped with sesame seeds.

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.00

Fried Octopus Balls

Loaded Kimchi Fries

Loaded Kimchi Fries

$8.00

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$9.00

Ban Chan

$6.00

Steamed Aromatic Rice

$5.00

Ganzo Nacho

$15.99

Donburi

Asian RICE bowls with protein, sauce and veggies
Chicken Oyako Don

Chicken Oyako Don

$13.95

Crispy Chicken Kaarage,Grilled Egg, Caramelized Onion, Over Japanese Rice

Beef Bulgogi Don

Beef Bulgogi Don

$13.95

Mariated beef, Slice Cucumber, Carrots, Radish, Fermented Radish Cilantro, Scallion, Sesame Seed, Kimichi, Over Japanese Rice recommend : topped with asian style fried eggs $2

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$14.99
 Katsu Curry

Katsu Curry

$13.95

Japanese curry, crispy pork loin, potatoes, carrots, onions and sesame seed. Pickle radish on the side

Porkbelly Rice Bowl

$13.95

Pork Katsu Don

$13.95Out of stock

Poke & Salad

Small Tuna Poke

$13.00

Hawaiian Poke, Spicy Krab, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Edamame, Pickled Ginger, and Nori, on a bowl of sushi rice

Large Tuna Poke

Large Tuna Poke

$16.00

Hawaiian Poke, Spicy Krab, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Edamame, Pickled Ginger, and Nori, on a bowl of sushi rice

Small Salmon Poke

Small Salmon Poke

$13.00

Hawaiian Poke, Spicy Krab, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Edamame, Pickled Ginger, and Nori, on a bowl of sushi rice *Salmon comes with Ikura

Large Salmon Poke

Large Salmon Poke

$16.00

Hawaiian Poke, Spicy Krab, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Edamame, Pickled Ginger, and Nori, on a bowl of sushi rice *Salmon comes with Ikura

Morikami Salad

$9.99

Kale, Romaine, baby tomatoes, micro green, and crispy enoki mushroom tossed with sesame dressing.

Goma Wakame

Goma Wakame

$5.00

Ramen

Ramen Tonkotsu

Ramen Tonkotsu

$15.00

Pork broth, Chashu pork belly, soft boiled egg, scallion, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom and nori

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

Chicken broth, miso, soft boiled egg, corn, scallion, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom and nori. CHOICE OF: Chashu Pork Belly, Seasoned Ground Chicken, Korean Short Ribs OR Veggies

Shoyu Ramen

Chicken broth, lite soy sauce, soft boiled egg, scallion, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom and nori. CHOICE OF: Chashu Pork Belly, Seasoned Ground Chicken, Korean Short Ribs OR Veggies

5 Spice Duck Ramen

5 Spice Duck Ramen

$18.00

Family recipe five spice duck, bean sprouts, bok choy, garlic oil and micro cilantro

Soba Noodles

Soba Noodles

$15.00

Cold green tea soba noodle, green onions, fried enoki mushrooms, fried tofu in a cold soba sauce with togarashi seasoning and buckwheat seed topping

Vegan Ramen

Vegan Ramen

$14.00

Veggie broth, bok choy, roasted cauliflower, beansprout, corn, scallion, kikurage mushroom, inari, and soft tofu.

Red Curry Ramen

Red Curry Ramen

$15.00

Thai red curry coconut milk broth, ground chicken, bok choy, bean sprout, bell peppers, corn, scallions topped with togorashi spice

Tom Yum Seafood Ramen

Tom Yum Seafood Ramen

$18.00

Spicy lemongrass tom yum broth with calamari, scallops and king prawn

Udon Special

Udon Special

$15.00

Ramen & Broth

$12.00

Broth and noodles. Great for kids!

Naruto Ramen

Naruto Ramen

$16.00

Carbonara

$15.00

Yakisoba

$15.00

Side Items

Side White Rice

$2.00

Side Ramen Noodle

$3.00

Side Soba Noodle

$4.00

Side Udon Noodle

$4.00

Side Tonkotsu Broth

$3.00

Side Miso Broth

$3.00

Side Shoyu Broth

$3.00

Side Vegan Broth

$3.00

Side Duck Broth

$3.00

Side Tom Yum Broth

$4.00

Side Curry Broth

$4.00

Side Bao Bun

$2.00

Side Katsu Curry

$4.00

Side Pork Belly

$5.00

Side Ground Chicken

$3.00

Side K. Short Ribs

$6.00

Side Duck Meat

$6.00

Side Soft Tofu

$2.00

Side Inari (3 pc.)

$2.00

Side Beef Bulgogi

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Side Calamari

$5.00

Side Scallop

$5.00

Side Ramen Egg

$2.50

Side Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Pork Katsu

$5.00

Grilled Salmon

$5.00

Small Side Kimchi

$2.00

Large Side Kimchi

$5.00

Bowl Pickled Veggies

$3.00

Bowl Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Cup Bok Choy

$2.00

Side Bao Buns (2 Buns)

$2.00

Side Nori (3 Sheets)

$1.00

Cup Corn

$1.00

Cup Fried Onion

$1.00

Cup Bean Sprout

$1.00

Cup Kikurage

$2.00

Cup Bamboo

$2.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Cup Ginger

$1.00

Cup Edamame

$2.00

Cup Micro Cilantro

$1.00

Side Cauliflower

$2.00

Side Spicy Krab

$2.00

Side Enoki

$3.00

Side Fried Enoki

$4.00

Side Nori

$1.50

Side Carrot Daikon

$2.00

Ramen Lab Shirt

$20.00

Side Miso Paste

$0.25

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Side Hoisin Sauce

$0.50

Side KFC Sauce

$1.00

Side TFC Sauce

$1.00

Side Nanban Sauce

$0.50

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Side Sesame Dressing

$0.50

Side Home Made Spice

$0.50

Side Miso Paste

$0.50

Gochujang

$0.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.60

Pocky

$3.00

Mochi

$6.50

Lychee strawberry Tres Leche

$11.00Out of stock

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Still Water (L)

$5.00

Sparkling Water (S)

$3.00

Ramune

$4.50

Hot Tea

$5.00

Taro

$5.00

Thai Tea

$4.50

Mango Lemonade

$5.00

Peach Lemonade

$5.00

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Thai Tea Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry Jasmine Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Mango Jasmine Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Peach Jasmine Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Beer

Floridian

$7.00

La Rubia

$7.00

Wizard Wit

$7.00

Jai Alai IPA

$7.00

Sapporo Draft

$7.50

Sapporo Pure

$6.50Out of stock

2 Chicks Vodka

$10.00

Beer Pitcher

$20.00

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Sauv. Blanc

$32.00

Rose All Day

$32.00

Pinot Noir

$32.00

Cabernet

$34.00

Freakshow

$30.00Out of stock

Champagne Proseco 187ml

$9.00

Chardonay

$30.00

Rose All Day 250ml Can

$12.00Out of stock

Prosseco Rose

$32.00

Sake

Mini Plum Wine*

$4.50

Pink Nigori*

$11.00

Coconut Nigori*

$16.00

Mango Nigori*

$14.00

Soto Can*

$10.00

Awayuki Sparkling Yuzu*

$15.00

Katana Ginjo*

$11.00

Sparkling Sake

$12.00

Sake Bomb

$7.50

Jitsuraku*

$11.00

Peach Jelly Sake

$9.00

Saketini

$11.00

Awayuki Sparkling Peach

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy the only place in Palm Beach county that hand make their ramen noodles, broth is made with all fresh bones and veggies and every sauce is made in house.

Website

Location

100 Northeast 2nd Street, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Directions

Gallery
Ramen Lab Eatery image
Ramen Lab Eatery image
Ramen Lab Eatery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
orange star4.5 • 909
25 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boca Raton

Farmer's Table - Boca Raton
orange star4.3 • 8,081
1901 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Kapow Noodle Bar
orange star4.2 • 3,785
431 Plaza Real Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Rebel House - Boca Raton
orange star4.1 • 2,803
293 East Palmetto Park Road Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
orange star4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000677 - Boca Village
orange star4.6 • 901
694 Yamato Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000455 - University Commons
orange star4.6 • 901
1400 Glades Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boca Raton
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston