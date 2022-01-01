Ramen
Ramen Lab Eatery Boca
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Enjoy the only place in Palm Beach county that hand make their ramen noodles, broth is made with all fresh bones and veggies and every sauce is made in house.
100 Northeast 2nd Street, Boca Raton, FL 33432
