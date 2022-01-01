Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

review star

No reviews yet

1743 Post Oak Blvd

Houston, TX 77056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Matzoh Ball - Quart
Chicken Noodle - Quart
Mish Mosh

Shareable Noshes (ToGo)

Our Famous Chopped Liver

$18.85

What can you say. Our famous chopped liver.

Reubies

$19.79

Crispy reuben dumplings

Schmutzy Fries

$18.69

Gorganzola cheese sauce with chuncks of corned beef and pastrami over a bed of house cut fries.

Hot Spinach Schmear

$18.69

Served w/ bagel chips

Crispy "Zaft" Tots

$17.59

Pastrami, cheese & potato

Lox N Latkes

$20.95

Crispy golden latkes with pico de gallo and avacado, topped with Nova lox

Fried Kreplach (3)

$9.40

Seasoned ground brisket in a dumpling. Either fried or boiled, topped with onion strings (fried) or saute'd onions (boiled). Order of 3 or 6

Fried Kreplach (6)

$17.80

Appeteasers (ToGo)

Stuffed Kishka - 1 Piece

$13.60

Seasoned beef schmaltz and matza, served with brown gravy.

Stuffed Kishka - 2 Pieces

$20.95

Hungarian Stuffed Cabbage

$16.75

Cabbage leaves stuffed with seasoned ground beef and rice, baked and served in a rich sweet and sour sauce. Delicious!

Impossible Stuffed Cabbage

$17.80

Cabbage leaves stuffed with Impossable 'beef' and rice, baked and served in a rich sweet and sour sauce. Vegan and yes, Delicious!

Ukranian Meatballs (3 PC)

$15.70

Ziggy's grandpa Max's Ukranian meatball recipe in a rich brown gravy. Order of 3

Sweet & Sour Meatballs (3 PC)

$15.70

Ziggy's grandpa Max's Ukranian meatball recipe in a sweet and sour sauce. Order of 3

Sweet & Sour Tongue Polonaise

$24.10

Tender thin slices of tongue with a sweet and sour sauce

Kasha Varnishkas

$11.50

Kasha (buckwheat) steamed in our famous chicken broth, tossed with bowtie pasta and mushrooms with brown gravy

Egg Barley Farfel W/ Mushrooms

$11.50

Barley shaped pasta with mushroooms and lightly seasoned. Served with brown gravy.

Stuffed Pup

$15.70

Our famous home made potato knish stuffed with our own recipe frankfurter.

Homemade Knish

$8.35

Buttery puff pastry stuffed with flavored mash potato and baked. Choice of potato, spinach or kasha.

Whitefish Salad Appy

$20.95

Great lakes smoked whitefish mixed with a hint of mayonayse and finely chopped onion and celery. Slightly salty. Comes with rye and pumpernickle.

Baked Salmon Salad Appy

$20.95

Our famous honey baked salmon mixed with a dallop of mayonayse and finely chopped onion and celery. Slightly salty. Comes with rye and pumpernickle.

Chicken Salad Appetizer

$18.85

Tuna Salad Appy

$18.85

Egg Salad Appy

$18.85

Pickled Herring Appy

$19.90

Imported herring, pickled and served in either a white wine or a sour cream sauce. Topped with pickled white sweet onions.

Matjes Herring Appy

$19.90

Herring filet's pickled in red wine vinigar and seasonings. Juniper berries add to the flavor along with the slight hint of cloves.

Gefilte Fish w/ Horseradish (1 PC)

$7.30Out of stock

Pike, Whitefish, and Carp poached in a rich fish broth and served with our red horseradish. Order of 1 or 2

Gefilte Fish w/ Horseradish (2 PC)

$15.70Out of stock

Lox, Stock & Bagel (ToGo)

Single Platter

$20.95

Comes w/ lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cream cheese and a toasted bagel

Double Platter

$39.85

Comes w/ lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cream cheese and a toasted bagel

Triple Platter

$52.45

Comes w/ lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cream cheese and a toasted bagel

Freddie's Salmon Chanted Evening

$25.15

Single platter w/ 2 choices of fish

Nova Sandwich

$20.95

Junior Nova Sandwich

$18.85

Smoked Bagelwiches (ToGo)

Mexicatessen

$19.90

Nova, scallion cream cheese, jalapeno, tomato, cucumber & avocado

Nova on a Sunday

$19.90

Nova, whitefish salad, scallion cream cheese, capers, lettuce & tomato

Ori-yentl

$19.90

Nova, crem cheese, cucumber, crispy onion strings, sriracha & eel sauce

Smoked Fish Tower

$119.65Out of stock

Yum Kippered

$19.90

Nova, baked kippered salmon salad, tomato, cucumber & crispy onion strings

Dairy Variety (ToGo)

BLINTZ (1) W/SOUR CREAM

$7.30

Homemade Cheese Blintzes

$18.85

Family recipe. Delicate crepes with flavored farmers cheese and served with you choice of sour cream and apple sauce, or strawberry or blueberry sauce.

POTATO PANCAKE (1) W/APPLE SAUCE

$6.25

Potato Pancakes (3)

$18.85

Ziggy's mother's own recipe. Fried to golden brown and delicious.

Potato Pirogen (3)

$9.40

3 or 6

Potato Pirogen (6)

$18.85

Delicious Platters (ToGo)

Single Meat Platter

$23.05

Choose 1 meat

Two in One Meat Platter

$26.20

2 meats, single portion

Double Platter

$30.40

Choose 2 meat

Triple Platter

$38.80

Choose 3 meats

Some Like it Hot (ToGo)

Hot Open Faced Sandwiches

$23.05

Served open faced on rye w/ gravy

Tuna Melt

$23.05

White Albacore Tuna Salad topped with melted swiss served hot on grilled rye. Served with French Fries

Just Bacon a Living - BLT

$22.00

Triple decker w/ crispy bacon, lettuce & tomato. Served on white toast

Dip Tracy

$23.05

Roast beef served on a club roll w/ au jus

South Philly Cheese Steak

$23.05

W/ onions, peppers & melted American cheese on a club roll

Meat Loaf Sandwich

$23.05Out of stock

Served hot or cold on a club roll

Grilled Tuna Steak Sandwich

$28.30

Lettuce, tomato & onion on a molasses wheat bun

Schlepy Joe

$23.05

Brisket, BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, onion strings on an onion roll

Fried Fish Sandwich

$22.00

Grilled Portobello Veggie Sandwich

$19.90

Grilled portobella mushroom, eggplant, red pepper, & sweet red onion topped w/ lettuce, tomato & provolone cheese on a challah bun

Grilled Cheese

$15.70

Make a melted masterpiece

Deli Sandwiches (ToGo)

Corned Beef

$23.05

We pickle our own

Triple Smoked Pastrami

$23.05

Our own

Tongue

$25.15

Speaks for itself

Roasted Brisket of Beef

$20.95

Prime Roast Beef

$20.95

Fresh Roasted Turkey

$20.95

Turkey Pastrami

$20.95

Hebrew National Salami

$19.90

Hebrew National Bologna

$19.90

Hard Dry Salami

$20.95

Honey Cured Ham

$19.90

Chopped Liver

$18.85

White Meat Chicken Salad

$18.85

White Meat Tuna Salad

$18.85

Egg Salad

$18.85

Veggie

$15.70

Whitefish Salad Sandwich

$20.95

Baked Salmon Salad

$20.95

Egg Mit Bagel

$17.80

2 eggs w/american cheese & bacon

2 Meat Combo

$25.15

3 Meat Combo

$26.20

Sandwich Stars (ToGo)

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF OF YOUR MOUTH #1

$26.20

Triple decker, corned beef & pastrami w/ Russian dressing and coleslaw

ONE IN A MINYON #2

$26.20

Triple decker, corned beef, turkey & swiss w/ russian dressing & coleslaw

TONGUES OF FUN #3

$26.20

Triple decker, tongue, corned beef & turkey w/ russian dressing & coleslaw

GIVE ME LIVERTY OR GIVE ME SCHMALTZ! #4

$26.20

Triple decker, chopped liver & pastrami w/ tomato & russian dressing

LOVE AT FIRST BITE #5

$26.20

Triple decker, pastrami, turkey & swiss w/ russian dressing & coleslaw

BEAUTY AND THE BEEF #6

$26.20

Triple decker, roast beef, turkey & swiss w/ lettuce & russian dressing

THE ONE AND ONLY REUBEN #7

$26.20

Served open face on grilled rye w/ corned beef, melted swiss & hot sauerkraut w/ russian dressing (closed on request)

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOSHING #8

$26.20

Triple decker, turkey & chopped liver w/ tomato & russian dressing

BRISKY BUSINESS #9

$26.20

Triple decker, brisket & turkey w/ onion, lettuce, tomato & russian dressing

THE MICKEY MOUTH CLUB #10

$26.20

Triple decker, turkey, bacon & swiss on toasted white bread w/ lettuce, tomato & mayo

LENNY’S BRONX NOSH-STALGIA #11

$26.20

Triple decker, pastrami, turkey & salami w/ russian dressing & coleslaw

KNISH NOSH #12

$26.20

Corned beef on top of a potato knish. Served open faced w/ melted swiss

LUCK BE A LATKE... #13

$26.20

Brisket sandwiched between 2 potato pancakes w/ apple sauce or sour cream

CLOAK & DAGWOOD #14

$26.20

Served on grilled seeded rye. Triple decker w grilled knockwurst, pastrami, swiss, Russian dressing & coleslaw

SWISS & SHOUT - OUR VERSION OF A RACHEL #15

$26.20

Served open face on grilled rye w/ turkey pastrami, melted swiss, coleslaw & Russian dressing (closed on request)

GRILLED MOSHE CRISTO #16

$26.20

Served on grilled challah French toast. Triple decker ham, turkey & swiss w/ syrup & strawberry sauce

KNISHWICH #17

$26.20

10 0z pastrami stuffed square Coney Island potato knish

The Zellagabetsky

$121.75

8 decker on special cut rye, corned beef, pastrami, turkey, roast beef, salami, tongue & swiss w coleslaw, Russian dressing & red pepper

Burgers & Chicks (ToGo)

STEAK BURGER

$18.85

1/2 lb special blend ground w/ short ribs & skirt steak direct from Pat Lafrieda, NYC. Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & onions on a challah bun

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$19.90

(Vegan) Lettuce, tomatoes & onions on a challah bun. Served w/fries

VEGGIE BURGER

$16.75

Lettuce, tomatoes & onions on a challah bun. Served w/ fries

GRILLED CHICKEN W/ HONEY MUSTARD

$22.00

On a club roll w/ lettuce, tomatoes & onions w/ honey mustard. Served w/ fries

CRISPY CHICKEN W/ CILANTRO RANCH

$22.00

On a club roll w/ lettuce, tomatoes & onions w/ cilantro ranch. Served w/ fries

CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$22.00Out of stock

Lettuce, pickles, tomatoes & potato wrapped in flatbread w/ tahini dressing. Served w/ fries

THE BIG REUBOWSKI

$22.00

Corned beef, aged swiss cheese & sauerkraut w/ Russian dressing on a challah bun.

THE BOULEVARD BIG BOY

$22.00

Lettuce, tomato, smoked gouda cheese & black label bacon.Topped w/ onion strings & our BBQ sauce on a challah bun.

IN QUESO EMERGENCY!

$22.00

Lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, black label bacon & avocado. Topped w/ onions strings & chipotle mayo on a challah bun.

MIKE’S MESHUGGANAH

$22.00

Maytag blue cheese, black label bacon, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & crispy onion rings. Topped w/blue cheese dressing on a molasses wheat bun

MAX’S BUDAPEST BURGER

$22.00

Brasied hungarian short ribs, smoked gouda & crispy fried onion strings on a molasses wheat bun

ZIGALICIOUS

$22.00

Our own pastrami piled high w/ aged swiss cheese. Topped w/ Russian dressing & coleslaw on a challah bun

BROOKLYN STYLE PATTY MELT

$22.00

1/2 lb Steak burger, grilled to perfection on grilled rye w/ white american cheese & sauteed onions

Frankly Speaking (ToGo)

SINGLE FRANK ON A BUN

$8.35

Franks for the memories

$20.95

2 franks w/ sauerkraut

Da Bronx

$16.75

Topped w/ your choice of potato salad or coleslaw w/ mustard

Queso-Ra-Sera

$16.75

Wrapped w/ bacon, pepperjack, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, sour cream & fried onion strings

Reubenesque

$16.75

Corned beef, sauerkraut & Russian dressing

Slaw & Order

$16.75

Pastrami, mustard & coleslaw

Sweet & Saucy

$16.75

NY style topped w/ pushcart onions

Yoso Dog

$16.75

Avocado, fried onion strings, ebi sauce & chipotle cream

Anything Grows (ToGo)

Add Small Dinner Salad

$3.15

Side House Salad

$12.55

Entree House Salad

$16.75

Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, carrots & olives

K&Z WEDGE SALAD

$19.90

wedge of iceberg lettuce w/ shredded carrots, bacon, blue cheese crumbles & tomato. Topped w/ Russian dressing

CHEF SALAD

$22.00

Pinwheels of roast beef, salami, turkey, crisp greens & swiss cheese w/ tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots, hard boiled egg & olives. Choice of dressing

CLUB SALAD

$22.00Out of stock

Fried chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, blue cheese, bacon & fried onions. Choice of dressing

MY BIG FAT GREEK SALAD

$17.80

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, olives, red onions & cucumbers. Served with a vinagrette

SEIZE HER SALAD!

$17.80

Romaine lettuce & croutons tossed w/ our own Caesar dressing topped w/ aged parmesan cheese

GENGHIS COHEN’S CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, carrots, almonds, mandarin oranges, rice & wonton noodles, tossed in our sesame dressing

HOUSTONIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, corn, avocado, blue & yellow corn totilla strips, tossed in a picante cilantro ranch dressing

KALE & QUINOA SALAD

$18.85

Dried cranberries, almonds, cucumbers, red onion, avocado, red & yellow peppers. Tossed in soy lime mint vinagrette & feta cheese

EMPEROR SHAPIRO-HITO’S SASHIMI SALAD

$29.35

Sushi grade tuna grilled to your liking w/ pineapple, avocado & red pickled ginger. Topped w/ wontons & honey lime dressing

BLACK RASPBERRY WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD

$22.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, w/ tomatoes, cucumbers, chopped walnuts, blue cheese crumbles & bacon. Toppped w/ raspberry vinagrette

BALINESE SALAD

$22.00

Grilled chicken w/ romaine lettuce, mandarin oranges, pineapple, strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans & cucumbers w/ honey lime dressing

ROUMANIAN STEAK SALAD

$30.40

Grilled black angus roumanian steak, roamine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, cucumber & red onion w/balsamic vinagrette

SINGER’S CHOPPED SALAD

$22.00

Romaine lettuce, salami,provolone, grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, cucumbers & red onion all chopped w/ balsamic vinagrette

Deli Salad Platters 1

$20.95

One scoop on a bed of lettuce w/ tomatoes, onions, olives, potato salad & coleslaw

Deli Salad Platters 2

$26.20

Two scoops on a bed of lettuce w/ tomatoes, onions, olives, potato salad & coleslaw

Deli Salad Platters 3

$31.45

Three scoops on a bed of lettuce w/ tomatoes, onions, olives, potato salad & coleslaw

Dinners (ToGo)

HUNGARIAN STYLE STUFFED CABBAGE Dinner

$34.60

Served in a sweet & sour sauce w/two sides

IMPOSSIBLE STUFFED CABBAGE Dinner (vegan)

$35.65

Served in a sweet & sour sauce w/two sides

HUNGARIAN GOULASH

$30.40

Beef stewed in a hearty gravy w/ carrots. Served over egg noodles

ROUMANIAN CHICKEN FRICASSEE W/MEATBALLS

$29.35Out of stock

Served on top of egg barley farfel w/ vegetables

UKRANIAN MEATBALLS DINNER

$26.20

Served in a casserole dish w/ two sides

BRAISED FLANKEN SHORT RIBS

$46.15

16oz served w/ two sides

BOILED FLANKEN IN THE POT

$46.15

16oz served w/ chicken soup, noodles, matzoh, keplach & fresh vegetables

BOILED CHICKEN IN THE POT

$29.35

Half a whole chicken served w/ chicken soup, noodles, matzoh ball, kreplach & fresh vegetables

CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE

$31.45

Served w/ two sides

OLD FASHIONED MEAT LOAF

$31.45Out of stock

Topped w/ onions, mushrooms & brown gravy. Served w/ two sides

ROASTED BRISKET OF BEEF W/BROWN GRAVY

$31.45

Served w/ potato pancake & one side

CHICKEN SCHNITZEL CUTLET

$28.30

Served w/ two sides

SLOW ROASTED SPRING CHICKEN

$28.30Out of stock

Served w/ two sides

HERB GRILL CHICKEN BREAST

$28.30

TURKEY DINNER

$28.30

Served w/ cranberry sauce, stuffing & two sides

OUR FAMOUS ROUMANIAN SKIRT STEAK

$48.25

24 oz marinaded in garlic & spices. Served w/ fried onions & two sides

CHOPPED PRIME SIRLOIN

$28.30

Served w/ sauteed onions & two sides

GRILLED VEAL LIVER & ONIONS

$29.35

Served w/ two sides

STROGANOFF

$30.40

Chunks of beef brasied in a hearty mushroom sour cream gravy. Served on egg noodles

HESTER STREET CHICKEN

$80.80

Grilled chicken w/ slices of pastrami, melted provolone on a bed of mashed potatoes topped w/ manischewitz wine mushroom sauce. Served w/ one side

CHICKEN ASTORIA

$29.35

Herb grilled chicken breast w/ roma tomatoes, basil & garlic, topped w/ feta. Served w/ two sides

COSMO CHICKEN

$29.35

Panko crusted chicken breast on a bed of mashed potatoes topped w/ a lemon garlic basil sauce. Served with one side

CHICKEN FINGER DINNER

$29.35

Served W/ House Cut Fries, Onion Rings & Honey Mustard

ALFIE SOLOMON’S FISH & CHIPS

$30.40

East end beer battered English haddock. Served w/ house cut fries. onion rings & coleslaw

A SIMPLY GRILLED NICE PIECE OF FISH

$30.40

Ask for our daily selection of fresh fish served w/ two sides

APRICOT SOY GLAZED WILD SALMON

$30.40

On a bed of Bessarabian risotto w/ two sides

GRILLED MEDITERRANEAN TUNA

$92.35

Topped w/ roma tomatoes, onions, sweet basil, carmelized garlic cloves & garnished w/ onion strings. Served w/ two sides

FAN TAN FANNIES FAMOUS FISH

$30.40

Baby snapper w/ caramelized onions, tomatoes, red peppers & scallions in sweet & spicy Szechwan chili sauce. Served w/ two sides

Desserts (ToGo)

World's Largest Chocolate Eclair

$12.55

Cheesecake

$11.50

Plain, Topped w/ Strawberries or Blueberries

Kenny & Ziggy's Famous Torte

$12.55Out of stock

Cheesecake & Chocolate Mousse w/ Oreo Crust

OMG Cheesecake

$12.55Out of stock

Snickers Cheesecake, Brownie, Chocolate Mousse, Whip Cream & Chocolate Shavings

Triple Threat Chocolate Cheesecake

$12.55Out of stock

Blackout Cake

$11.50Out of stock

New York Carrot Cake

$11.50Out of stock

7 Layer Cake

$11.50Out of stock

Sponge Cake Sandwiched Between A Rich Chocolate Mousse Covered in Chocolate And Garnished With Slivered Almonds

Victory Cake

$11.50Out of stock

Boston Cream Cake

$11.50

Strawberry Cake

$11.50Out of stock

Strawberry Short Cake

$11.50

New York Crumb Cake

$6.25

Pie ( Assorted Flavors)

$10.45Out of stock

The Pies of Texas Are Upon You!

Apple Strudel

$11.50Out of stock

Chocolate Dipped Macaroon

$5.20

Rice Pudding

$8.35Out of stock

Rugglach (1)

$1.58

Rugglach (5)

$7.88

Apricot, Raspberry or Chocolate (chocolate doesn't have raisins)

Assorted Bakery Butter Cookies by the Pound

$17.91

Bakery Butter Cookies - each

Black & White Cookie, Mini

$1.31

Black & White Cookie, Large

$5.20

Large Bakery Cookie

$5.20

Chocolate Russian Babka, Slice

$8.66

Chocolate Russian Babka, Whole Loaf

$16.80

Chocolate Pastry Cigar

$8.35

Almond Horn

$5.20Out of stock

Mandel Bread (1)

$1.31

Mandel Bread (5)

$7.09

Kids Menu (ToGo)

Look Mom No Hands!

$11.50Out of stock

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

Hot Diggity Dog

$8.69

Hot Dog (1) w/ Fries

It's The Burger That Mooves You!

$10.45

2 Certified Black Angus Sliders w/ Fries

2000 Leagues Under The Cheese

$8.66

Cold Cheese Sandwhich on White Bread w Fruit or Fries

A Little Off The Top

$11.81

Hot Open Turkey or Roast Beef w/ Smashed Potatoes or Fries

The Lox Ness Monster

$17.80

2oz. Nova w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cream Cheese & A Bagel

ABC 123 PBJ

$8.14

Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly w/ Fruit or Fries

Oodles of Noodles

$8.14

Wide Egg Noodles w/ Tomato Sauce

Little Dinosaurs Delight

$10.45

Deli Sandwhich w/ Choice of Meat. Served on Challah Bread Unless Otherwise Specified

Say Cheese Please

$9.19

Grilled American Cheese on White Bread w/ Fries

Pizza Bagel

$8.35

Kids Hot Breakfast

$9.40

Served all day except pancakes. Pancakes served until 11am (2pm Sat & Sun)

Kid Banana Cup

$4.15

Kids Small Berries

$5.20

Kids Small Fruit

$4.15

Root, Root, Root For The Home Team

$4.15

A Root Beer Float w/ Luscious Vanilla Ice Cream, A True Run Hit!

Harvey Door Slammer

$2.36

Lemonade, Sprite & Grenedine

Shirley Temple

$2.36

Sprite, Grenadine & Cherries

Sides (ToGo)

2 oz Baked Salmon Salad

$9.40

2 oz Belly Lox

$9.40

2 oz Whitefish Salad

$8.35

2 OZ. BAKED SALMON

$9.40

2 OZ. NOVA

$9.40

2 OZ. SABLE

$11.50Out of stock

2 OZ. STURGEON

$11.50Out of stock

2 OZ. WHITEFISH

$8.35

4oz Corned Beef

$8.35

4oz Corned Beef 1st cut

$8.93

4oz Pastrami

$8.66

4oz Pastrami 1st cut

$9.19

APPLE SAUCE Large

$4.15

APPLE SAUCE Small

$2.05

Beef Patty

$12.55

BERRIES Large

$11.50

BERRIES Small

$6.25

BLINTZ (1) W/SOUR CREAM

$6.56

BOILED CABBAGE

$7.30

Chicken Breast

$12.55

COLE SLAW

$6.25

EGG BARLEY FARFEL W/MUSHROOMS

$11.50

FRIED SHOESTRING ONIONS

$9.40

FRIUT SALAD Large

$9.40

FRUIT SALAD Small

$4.15

GRAVY

$3.10

GREEK YOGURT

$6.25

HOT CHERRY PEPPERS

$6.25

HOUSE CUT FRENCH FRIES

$8.35

HOUSE CUT SWEET POTATO FRIES

$9.40

Jalapeno

$0.53

KASHA VARNISHKAS

$11.50

LETTUCE & TOMATO

$4.15

LOW FAT COTTAGE CHEESE

$5.20

MACARONI SALAD

$6.25

MASHED POTATOES

$6.25

NOODLE KUGEL

$8.35

NOODLES

$4.15

ONION RINGS

$10.45

PICANTE SAUCE

$2.05

POTATO PANCAKE (1) W/APPLE SAUCE

$6.25

POTATO SALAD

$6.25

RICE

$4.15

RIPE OLIVES

$3.94

SAUERKRAUT

$5.20

Side Avocado

$1.84

SINGLE FRANK ON A BUN

$8.35

SINGLE KNOCK ON A BUN OR GRILLED RYE

$9.40

SOUR CREAM Small

$2.05

SOUR CREAM Large

$4.15

STEAMED VEGETABLES

$8.35

STUFFING

$6.25

SWEET RED PEPPERS

$6.25

VEGETARIAN BAKED BEANS

$6.25

Single Piece of Salmon

$16.75

Bread (ToGo)

Toast w/butter n jelly

$3.10

Bagel Toasted w/butter n jelly

$3.10

Gluten Free Bread w/ butter n jelly

$3.94

Flat Bread

$4.15

Bagel Chips n Butter

$3.10

Bagel Chips n Cream Cheese

$4.15

Bagel Toasted w/Plain Cream Cheese

$4.15

Bagel Toasted w/Flavored Cream Cheese

$4.46

Small Bag Bagel Chips

$9.40

Medium Bag Bagel Chips

$13.60

Large Bag Bagel Chips

$20.95

Egg-Stravaganzas (ToGo)

2 Eggs any style

$10.45

2 Eggs W/bacon, pastrami bacon, ham, or sausage

$16.75

3 Eggs any style

$12.34

3 Eggs w/bacon, pastrami bacon, ham, or sausage.

$18.64

Avacado Toast

$16.75

Smashed avacado, diced tomato,dill & parsley w/poached egg on rye toast. (Add smoked nova $5.00)

Hash it over

$16.75

Corned beef, onions, peppers & potatoes topped w/ 2 eggs any style ( no home fries)

Ladino Breakfast Tacos

$16.75

Corned Beef hash, scrambled egg, avacado, and feta. French Fries served after 11:00, after 2:00 on weekends

Matzoh Brei

$15.70

Scrambled or Pancake style. Comes with apple sauce and walnut cinnamon sugar.

Power Quinoa Bowl

$15.70

Quinoa, dried cranberries, caramelized onions, walnuts, carrots, grill tomato, avacado, 2 poached eggs, topped with fresh herbs and ET bagel spice.

Roumanian steak & eggs

$18.85

Shakshuka

$17.80

3 Poached eggs in a spicy tomato and roasted pepper and onion stew w/ Feta and grilled Flatbread.

Nova lox, eggs & onions (L.E.O.)

$17.80

Sable Eggs & Onions

$18.85Out of stock

Stergeon Eggs & Onions

$18.85

Omlettes (ToGo)

Plain omelette

$13.60

Create Your Own - Omlet or Scramble up to 4 item

$15.70

Additional Items over 4 added $1.00 Premuim charge for certian items

Mixed vegetable omelette

$14.65

Greek omelette

$15.70

Tomato, spinach & feta

Cali omelette

$16.75

Chicken, avocado, tomato & pepperjack cheese

Ham & cheese omelette

$15.70

Denver omelette

$15.70

Ham, peppers & onions

Corned Beef Omlette

$16.75

Pastrami Omlette

$16.75

Tongue Omlette

$18.85

Salami Omlette

$16.75

Bologna Omlette

$16.75

Deli Omlette

$16.75

Western Omlette

$16.75

The Bennys (ToGo)

Eggs Benedict

$16.75

Classic Benedict of poached eggs and ham on a toasted English muffin with hollindeas sauce.

Florentine Benny

$15.70

With spinach and onion

Deli Benny

$18.85

With choice of Corned Beef or Pastrami

Smoked Salmon Benny w/Nova

$19.90

With Nova Lox

Budapest Benny

$18.85

With Goulash, paprika, and onion strings.

Steak Benny

$20.95

With avocado pico, chipotle cream, feta, sour cream, and onion strings.

Pancakes, ETC. (ToGo)

Pancakes w/Fruit, ETC.

Buttermilk or Multigrain. Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana Pecan, or Chocolate Chip. Single, Double, or Triple. Served until 11, until 2 on weekends.

Single Challah French Toast

$4.15

Challah French Toast

$12.55

French Toast W/Butter and Syrup - 3 pieces.

Hot Waffle

$10.45

Belgian Style Waffle W/ Butter and Syrup

N.Y. Blueberry Cheesecake Pancakes

Pancakes with fresh blueberries and pieces of cheesecake, topped with streusel. Served until 11, until 2 on weekends.

Hungarian Apple Strudel Pancakes

Pancakes with raisins, apples, walnuts and topped with streusel. Served until 11, until 2 on weekends.

Blintz Stuffed French Toast

$15.70

Our Famous Challah French Toast stuffed with our creamy blintz cheese mix. Topped with fresh berries.

Schnitzel & Waffle Tower

$19.90

Hand breaded chicken schnitzel and waffle with black label bacon and crispy onion strings..

Cereals (ToGo)

Granola Yogurt

$15.70

Granola w/Fresh Fruit & Greek Yogurt

Side Shows (ToGo)

2oz. Nova or Belly Lox

$9.40

2oz. Sable

$11.50Out of stock

2oz. Whitefish or Whitefish Salad

$8.35

2oz. Baked Salmon or Baked Salmon Salad

$9.40

2oz. Sturgeon

$11.50Out of stock

Single Pancake w/ Syrup & butter

$4.15

Bagel or Roll

$3.10

Toast w/ Butter & Jam

$3.10

Gluten Free Bread w/ Butter & Jam

$3.94

Cream Cheese

$1.84

Greek Yogurt

$6.25

Lowfat Cottage Cheese

$5.20

Home Fried Poatoes

$4.15

Corned Beef Hash

$11.50

Bacon (4)

$7.30

Pastrami Bacon (4)

$7.30

Sausage (4)

$7.30

Ham Steak

$7.30

Beef Patty

$12.55

Chicken Breast

$12.55

Picante Sauce

$2.05

One Egg Only

$2.36

Two Eggs Only

$4.73

Three Eggs Only

$7.09

Bakery (ToGo)

Bakery Bread

Fresh Baked Artisan Breads

Danish

$6.22

Assorted Flavors

Fruits & Juices (ToGo)

Small Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.20

Large Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$7.30

Grapefruit Juice

$3.10

Apple Juice - Martinellis (10 oz)

$3.10

Cranberry Juice

$3.10

V-8 Juice

$3.10

Small Fruit Bowl

$4.15

Large Fruit Bowl

$9.40

Small Berry Bowl

$6.25

Large Berry Bowl

$11.50

Beverages (ToGo)

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Dr. Brown's (all flavors)

$3.25

Fountain Sodas

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Ghirardelli

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Jolival Spring Water

$8.00

Milk

$3.50

Whole or 2%

Numan Mineral Water

$8.00

Selter

$3.50

Topo Chico

$4.50

Coffee Talk (ToGo)

Coffee Regular

$3.50

Coffee Decaf

$3.50

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50

Double Espresso

$3.25

Americano

$3.25

Double Espresso & Hot Water

Cappuccino

$4.50

Double Espresso, Foamy Steamed Milk

Cafe Latte

$4.95

Double Espresso, Steamed Milk

Cafe Macchiato

$3.50

Cafe Mocha

$4.95

Double Espresso, Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Whipped Cream

Vanilla Latte

$4.95

Double Espresso, Vanilla, Steamed Milk & Whipped Cream

Hot Tea

$3.50

Juices (ToGo)

Small Orange Juice

$5.95

Large Orange Juice

$7.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

Martinellis Apple Juice

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

V-8 Vegetable Juice

$2.95

Soup To-Go (ToGo)

Chicken Noodle -Pint

$9.40

Chicken Noodle - Quart

$13.60

Matzoh Ball Soup - Pint

$10.45

Award winning chicken noodle soup with a Matzo Ball. To-go comes in pint (1 ball) or quart (2 balls) - for matzo balls on side order chicken noodle and add on.

Matzoh Ball - Quart

$14.65

Mish Mosh

$14.65

Chicken noodle soup with both Matzo Ball and Kreplach. Comes in quart only.

Kreplach - Pint

$10.45

Our chicken noodle soup with kreplach, a meat filled dumpling. To-go comes in pints (1 kreplack) or quarts (2 kreplach). On side order chicken noodle and add on.

Kreplach - Quart

$14.65

Chicken in the Pot

$29.35

2 Quarts of Chicken noodle soup with 1/2 boiled chicken, Matzo ball, vegetables and golden noodles.

Borscht - Quart

$13.60

Borscht - Pint

$9.40

Catskil style beet borscht. Pint or Quart

Soup of the Day - Pint

$9.40

Monday-Vegetable, Tuesday-Split Pea, Wednesday-Mushroom Barley,Thursday-Vegetable, Friday-Chef Choice(call to ask), Saturday-Mushroom Barley, Sunday-Split Pea

Soup of the Day - Quart

$13.60

Bulk Deli Meats and Cheeses (ToGo)

Corned Beef

House cured corned beef. Sold by 1/4, 1/2, 3/4, and 1 pound increments.

Pastrami

Our triple smoked pastrami. Sold by 1/4, 1/2,3/4, and 1 pound increments.

1st cut Corned Beef

Corned beef cut very lean. It does tend to be a bit drier. Sold by 1/4, 1/2,3/4, and 1 pound increments.

1st cut Pastrami

Pastrami cut very lean. It does tend to be a bit drier. Sold by 1/4, 1/2,3/4, and 1 pound increments.

Fresh Toasted Turkey

Our fresh roasted turkey breast.

Turkey Pastrami

Roasted turkey breast, pastrami spiced and lightly smoked. Delicious

Rare Roast Beef

Slow oven roasted roast beef.

Brisket of Beef

Brisket of beef evenly seasoned and oven roasted.

Tongue

Pickled then boiled tongue. Delicate flavor between salami and bologna

Salami

Bologna

Hard Salami

Imported Swiss

Aged Provolone

New York Cheddar

Muenster

American

Smoked Fish (ToGo)

Nova Lox

Northern Atlantic salmon, Nova Scotia style Lox - lightly cured and cold smoked to a delicate texture and flavor.

Belly Lox

Northern Atlantic cured salmon Lox - salty with a fresh cured flavor.

Whitefish

Great Lakes Whitefish slow smoked for a rich flavor, just like smoked fish should be. (caution, there will be bones.)

Sable

Cured Sable, some call it Black Cod. It has a silky texture and flavor.

Sturgeon

Lake Sturgeon that has been slow smoked for a mild unique flavor. Has a texture not unlike turkey

Baked Kippered Salmon

North Atlantic salmon that has been honey cured and hot smoked. Full flavored and rich.

Herring Filet in wine sauce

Herring Filet in cream sauce

Matjes Herring

Gefilte Fish

$6.92

Whitefish, pike, and carp poached in a rich fish broth.

Bulk Salads to-go (ToGo)

Baked Kippered Salmon Salad

Our rich baked salmon with light mayonnaise, finely diced onion and celery, slightly white pepper. Rich full flavor but with a little saltiness.

Whitefish Salad

Very rich and smoky flavored, mixed in a light mayonnaise with onion and celery. Slightly salty. Like tuna gone Ritz

Chopped Liver

Tuna Salad

Chicken Salad

Egg Salad

Cole Slaw

Potato Salad

Macaroni Salad

Fruit Salad

Miscellaneous (ToGo)

Rye

Pumpernickle

Challah Loaf

Kasha Varnishkas

$10.90

Kasha (buckwheat) coated with egg then pan roasted to open up the grain then steamed with chicken broth. Mushrooms and seasonings are added. Sold by the pound.

Egg Barley with mushrooms

$10.90

Barley shaped pasta, simmered in chicken broth until tender then tossed with seasoning and saute mushrooms. Sold with mushrooms.

Bagel by Each

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Galleria Area
orange starNo Reviews
4520 San Felipe #200 Houston, TX 77027
View restaurantnext
Prey
orange starNo Reviews
1700 Post Oak Blvd Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
Los Tios - San Felipe
orange star4.6 • 1,114
5161 San Felipe St Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
Adair Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5161 San Felipe street Houston, TX 77057
View restaurantnext
High Tower Cafe - San Felipe
orange starNo Reviews
5599 San Felipe Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext
The Coffee Bar - Starbucks We Proudly Serve
orange starNo Reviews
2 Riverway Houston, TX 77056
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston