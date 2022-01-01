Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Popular Items
Shareable Noshes (ToGo)
Our Famous Chopped Liver
What can you say. Our famous chopped liver.
Reubies
Crispy reuben dumplings
Schmutzy Fries
Gorganzola cheese sauce with chuncks of corned beef and pastrami over a bed of house cut fries.
Hot Spinach Schmear
Served w/ bagel chips
Crispy "Zaft" Tots
Pastrami, cheese & potato
Lox N Latkes
Crispy golden latkes with pico de gallo and avacado, topped with Nova lox
Fried Kreplach (3)
Seasoned ground brisket in a dumpling. Either fried or boiled, topped with onion strings (fried) or saute'd onions (boiled). Order of 3 or 6
Fried Kreplach (6)
Appeteasers (ToGo)
Stuffed Kishka - 1 Piece
Seasoned beef schmaltz and matza, served with brown gravy.
Stuffed Kishka - 2 Pieces
Hungarian Stuffed Cabbage
Cabbage leaves stuffed with seasoned ground beef and rice, baked and served in a rich sweet and sour sauce. Delicious!
Impossible Stuffed Cabbage
Cabbage leaves stuffed with Impossable 'beef' and rice, baked and served in a rich sweet and sour sauce. Vegan and yes, Delicious!
Ukranian Meatballs (3 PC)
Ziggy's grandpa Max's Ukranian meatball recipe in a rich brown gravy. Order of 3
Sweet & Sour Meatballs (3 PC)
Ziggy's grandpa Max's Ukranian meatball recipe in a sweet and sour sauce. Order of 3
Sweet & Sour Tongue Polonaise
Tender thin slices of tongue with a sweet and sour sauce
Kasha Varnishkas
Kasha (buckwheat) steamed in our famous chicken broth, tossed with bowtie pasta and mushrooms with brown gravy
Egg Barley Farfel W/ Mushrooms
Barley shaped pasta with mushroooms and lightly seasoned. Served with brown gravy.
Stuffed Pup
Our famous home made potato knish stuffed with our own recipe frankfurter.
Homemade Knish
Buttery puff pastry stuffed with flavored mash potato and baked. Choice of potato, spinach or kasha.
Whitefish Salad Appy
Great lakes smoked whitefish mixed with a hint of mayonayse and finely chopped onion and celery. Slightly salty. Comes with rye and pumpernickle.
Baked Salmon Salad Appy
Our famous honey baked salmon mixed with a dallop of mayonayse and finely chopped onion and celery. Slightly salty. Comes with rye and pumpernickle.
Chicken Salad Appetizer
Tuna Salad Appy
Egg Salad Appy
Pickled Herring Appy
Imported herring, pickled and served in either a white wine or a sour cream sauce. Topped with pickled white sweet onions.
Matjes Herring Appy
Herring filet's pickled in red wine vinigar and seasonings. Juniper berries add to the flavor along with the slight hint of cloves.
Gefilte Fish w/ Horseradish (1 PC)
Pike, Whitefish, and Carp poached in a rich fish broth and served with our red horseradish. Order of 1 or 2
Gefilte Fish w/ Horseradish (2 PC)
Lox, Stock & Bagel (ToGo)
Single Platter
Comes w/ lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cream cheese and a toasted bagel
Double Platter
Comes w/ lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cream cheese and a toasted bagel
Triple Platter
Comes w/ lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cream cheese and a toasted bagel
Freddie's Salmon Chanted Evening
Single platter w/ 2 choices of fish
Nova Sandwich
Junior Nova Sandwich
Smoked Bagelwiches (ToGo)
Mexicatessen
Nova, scallion cream cheese, jalapeno, tomato, cucumber & avocado
Nova on a Sunday
Nova, whitefish salad, scallion cream cheese, capers, lettuce & tomato
Ori-yentl
Nova, crem cheese, cucumber, crispy onion strings, sriracha & eel sauce
Smoked Fish Tower
Yum Kippered
Nova, baked kippered salmon salad, tomato, cucumber & crispy onion strings
Dairy Variety (ToGo)
BLINTZ (1) W/SOUR CREAM
Homemade Cheese Blintzes
Family recipe. Delicate crepes with flavored farmers cheese and served with you choice of sour cream and apple sauce, or strawberry or blueberry sauce.
POTATO PANCAKE (1) W/APPLE SAUCE
Potato Pancakes (3)
Ziggy's mother's own recipe. Fried to golden brown and delicious.
Potato Pirogen (3)
3 or 6
Potato Pirogen (6)
Delicious Platters (ToGo)
Some Like it Hot (ToGo)
Hot Open Faced Sandwiches
Served open faced on rye w/ gravy
Tuna Melt
White Albacore Tuna Salad topped with melted swiss served hot on grilled rye. Served with French Fries
Just Bacon a Living - BLT
Triple decker w/ crispy bacon, lettuce & tomato. Served on white toast
Dip Tracy
Roast beef served on a club roll w/ au jus
South Philly Cheese Steak
W/ onions, peppers & melted American cheese on a club roll
Meat Loaf Sandwich
Served hot or cold on a club roll
Grilled Tuna Steak Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato & onion on a molasses wheat bun
Schlepy Joe
Brisket, BBQ sauce, smoked gouda, onion strings on an onion roll
Fried Fish Sandwich
Grilled Portobello Veggie Sandwich
Grilled portobella mushroom, eggplant, red pepper, & sweet red onion topped w/ lettuce, tomato & provolone cheese on a challah bun
Grilled Cheese
Make a melted masterpiece
Deli Sandwiches (ToGo)
Corned Beef
We pickle our own
Triple Smoked Pastrami
Our own
Tongue
Speaks for itself
Roasted Brisket of Beef
Prime Roast Beef
Fresh Roasted Turkey
Turkey Pastrami
Hebrew National Salami
Hebrew National Bologna
Hard Dry Salami
Honey Cured Ham
Chopped Liver
White Meat Chicken Salad
White Meat Tuna Salad
Egg Salad
Veggie
Whitefish Salad Sandwich
Baked Salmon Salad
Egg Mit Bagel
2 eggs w/american cheese & bacon
2 Meat Combo
3 Meat Combo
Sandwich Stars (ToGo)
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF OF YOUR MOUTH #1
Triple decker, corned beef & pastrami w/ Russian dressing and coleslaw
ONE IN A MINYON #2
Triple decker, corned beef, turkey & swiss w/ russian dressing & coleslaw
TONGUES OF FUN #3
Triple decker, tongue, corned beef & turkey w/ russian dressing & coleslaw
GIVE ME LIVERTY OR GIVE ME SCHMALTZ! #4
Triple decker, chopped liver & pastrami w/ tomato & russian dressing
LOVE AT FIRST BITE #5
Triple decker, pastrami, turkey & swiss w/ russian dressing & coleslaw
BEAUTY AND THE BEEF #6
Triple decker, roast beef, turkey & swiss w/ lettuce & russian dressing
THE ONE AND ONLY REUBEN #7
Served open face on grilled rye w/ corned beef, melted swiss & hot sauerkraut w/ russian dressing (closed on request)
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOSHING #8
Triple decker, turkey & chopped liver w/ tomato & russian dressing
BRISKY BUSINESS #9
Triple decker, brisket & turkey w/ onion, lettuce, tomato & russian dressing
THE MICKEY MOUTH CLUB #10
Triple decker, turkey, bacon & swiss on toasted white bread w/ lettuce, tomato & mayo
LENNY’S BRONX NOSH-STALGIA #11
Triple decker, pastrami, turkey & salami w/ russian dressing & coleslaw
KNISH NOSH #12
Corned beef on top of a potato knish. Served open faced w/ melted swiss
LUCK BE A LATKE... #13
Brisket sandwiched between 2 potato pancakes w/ apple sauce or sour cream
CLOAK & DAGWOOD #14
Served on grilled seeded rye. Triple decker w grilled knockwurst, pastrami, swiss, Russian dressing & coleslaw
SWISS & SHOUT - OUR VERSION OF A RACHEL #15
Served open face on grilled rye w/ turkey pastrami, melted swiss, coleslaw & Russian dressing (closed on request)
GRILLED MOSHE CRISTO #16
Served on grilled challah French toast. Triple decker ham, turkey & swiss w/ syrup & strawberry sauce
KNISHWICH #17
10 0z pastrami stuffed square Coney Island potato knish
The Zellagabetsky
8 decker on special cut rye, corned beef, pastrami, turkey, roast beef, salami, tongue & swiss w coleslaw, Russian dressing & red pepper
Burgers & Chicks (ToGo)
STEAK BURGER
1/2 lb special blend ground w/ short ribs & skirt steak direct from Pat Lafrieda, NYC. Served w/ lettuce, tomatoes & onions on a challah bun
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
(Vegan) Lettuce, tomatoes & onions on a challah bun. Served w/fries
VEGGIE BURGER
Lettuce, tomatoes & onions on a challah bun. Served w/ fries
GRILLED CHICKEN W/ HONEY MUSTARD
On a club roll w/ lettuce, tomatoes & onions w/ honey mustard. Served w/ fries
CRISPY CHICKEN W/ CILANTRO RANCH
On a club roll w/ lettuce, tomatoes & onions w/ cilantro ranch. Served w/ fries
CHICKEN SHAWARMA
Lettuce, pickles, tomatoes & potato wrapped in flatbread w/ tahini dressing. Served w/ fries
THE BIG REUBOWSKI
Corned beef, aged swiss cheese & sauerkraut w/ Russian dressing on a challah bun.
THE BOULEVARD BIG BOY
Lettuce, tomato, smoked gouda cheese & black label bacon.Topped w/ onion strings & our BBQ sauce on a challah bun.
IN QUESO EMERGENCY!
Lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, black label bacon & avocado. Topped w/ onions strings & chipotle mayo on a challah bun.
MIKE’S MESHUGGANAH
Maytag blue cheese, black label bacon, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & crispy onion rings. Topped w/blue cheese dressing on a molasses wheat bun
MAX’S BUDAPEST BURGER
Brasied hungarian short ribs, smoked gouda & crispy fried onion strings on a molasses wheat bun
ZIGALICIOUS
Our own pastrami piled high w/ aged swiss cheese. Topped w/ Russian dressing & coleslaw on a challah bun
BROOKLYN STYLE PATTY MELT
1/2 lb Steak burger, grilled to perfection on grilled rye w/ white american cheese & sauteed onions
Frankly Speaking (ToGo)
SINGLE FRANK ON A BUN
Franks for the memories
2 franks w/ sauerkraut
Da Bronx
Topped w/ your choice of potato salad or coleslaw w/ mustard
Queso-Ra-Sera
Wrapped w/ bacon, pepperjack, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle cream, sour cream & fried onion strings
Reubenesque
Corned beef, sauerkraut & Russian dressing
Slaw & Order
Pastrami, mustard & coleslaw
Sweet & Saucy
NY style topped w/ pushcart onions
Yoso Dog
Avocado, fried onion strings, ebi sauce & chipotle cream
Anything Grows (ToGo)
Add Small Dinner Salad
Side House Salad
Entree House Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, carrots & olives
K&Z WEDGE SALAD
wedge of iceberg lettuce w/ shredded carrots, bacon, blue cheese crumbles & tomato. Topped w/ Russian dressing
CHEF SALAD
Pinwheels of roast beef, salami, turkey, crisp greens & swiss cheese w/ tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, carrots, hard boiled egg & olives. Choice of dressing
CLUB SALAD
Fried chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, blue cheese, bacon & fried onions. Choice of dressing
MY BIG FAT GREEK SALAD
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, olives, red onions & cucumbers. Served with a vinagrette
SEIZE HER SALAD!
Romaine lettuce & croutons tossed w/ our own Caesar dressing topped w/ aged parmesan cheese
GENGHIS COHEN’S CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, carrots, almonds, mandarin oranges, rice & wonton noodles, tossed in our sesame dressing
HOUSTONIAN CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, corn, avocado, blue & yellow corn totilla strips, tossed in a picante cilantro ranch dressing
KALE & QUINOA SALAD
Dried cranberries, almonds, cucumbers, red onion, avocado, red & yellow peppers. Tossed in soy lime mint vinagrette & feta cheese
EMPEROR SHAPIRO-HITO’S SASHIMI SALAD
Sushi grade tuna grilled to your liking w/ pineapple, avocado & red pickled ginger. Topped w/ wontons & honey lime dressing
BLACK RASPBERRY WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, w/ tomatoes, cucumbers, chopped walnuts, blue cheese crumbles & bacon. Toppped w/ raspberry vinagrette
BALINESE SALAD
Grilled chicken w/ romaine lettuce, mandarin oranges, pineapple, strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans & cucumbers w/ honey lime dressing
ROUMANIAN STEAK SALAD
Grilled black angus roumanian steak, roamine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, cucumber & red onion w/balsamic vinagrette
SINGER’S CHOPPED SALAD
Romaine lettuce, salami,provolone, grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, cucumbers & red onion all chopped w/ balsamic vinagrette
Deli Salad Platters 1
One scoop on a bed of lettuce w/ tomatoes, onions, olives, potato salad & coleslaw
Deli Salad Platters 2
Two scoops on a bed of lettuce w/ tomatoes, onions, olives, potato salad & coleslaw
Deli Salad Platters 3
Three scoops on a bed of lettuce w/ tomatoes, onions, olives, potato salad & coleslaw
Dinners (ToGo)
HUNGARIAN STYLE STUFFED CABBAGE Dinner
Served in a sweet & sour sauce w/two sides
IMPOSSIBLE STUFFED CABBAGE Dinner (vegan)
Served in a sweet & sour sauce w/two sides
HUNGARIAN GOULASH
Beef stewed in a hearty gravy w/ carrots. Served over egg noodles
ROUMANIAN CHICKEN FRICASSEE W/MEATBALLS
Served on top of egg barley farfel w/ vegetables
UKRANIAN MEATBALLS DINNER
Served in a casserole dish w/ two sides
BRAISED FLANKEN SHORT RIBS
16oz served w/ two sides
BOILED FLANKEN IN THE POT
16oz served w/ chicken soup, noodles, matzoh, keplach & fresh vegetables
BOILED CHICKEN IN THE POT
Half a whole chicken served w/ chicken soup, noodles, matzoh ball, kreplach & fresh vegetables
CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE
Served w/ two sides
OLD FASHIONED MEAT LOAF
Topped w/ onions, mushrooms & brown gravy. Served w/ two sides
ROASTED BRISKET OF BEEF W/BROWN GRAVY
Served w/ potato pancake & one side
CHICKEN SCHNITZEL CUTLET
Served w/ two sides
SLOW ROASTED SPRING CHICKEN
Served w/ two sides
HERB GRILL CHICKEN BREAST
TURKEY DINNER
Served w/ cranberry sauce, stuffing & two sides
OUR FAMOUS ROUMANIAN SKIRT STEAK
24 oz marinaded in garlic & spices. Served w/ fried onions & two sides
CHOPPED PRIME SIRLOIN
Served w/ sauteed onions & two sides
GRILLED VEAL LIVER & ONIONS
Served w/ two sides
STROGANOFF
Chunks of beef brasied in a hearty mushroom sour cream gravy. Served on egg noodles
HESTER STREET CHICKEN
Grilled chicken w/ slices of pastrami, melted provolone on a bed of mashed potatoes topped w/ manischewitz wine mushroom sauce. Served w/ one side
CHICKEN ASTORIA
Herb grilled chicken breast w/ roma tomatoes, basil & garlic, topped w/ feta. Served w/ two sides
COSMO CHICKEN
Panko crusted chicken breast on a bed of mashed potatoes topped w/ a lemon garlic basil sauce. Served with one side
CHICKEN FINGER DINNER
Served W/ House Cut Fries, Onion Rings & Honey Mustard
ALFIE SOLOMON’S FISH & CHIPS
East end beer battered English haddock. Served w/ house cut fries. onion rings & coleslaw
A SIMPLY GRILLED NICE PIECE OF FISH
Ask for our daily selection of fresh fish served w/ two sides
APRICOT SOY GLAZED WILD SALMON
On a bed of Bessarabian risotto w/ two sides
GRILLED MEDITERRANEAN TUNA
Topped w/ roma tomatoes, onions, sweet basil, carmelized garlic cloves & garnished w/ onion strings. Served w/ two sides
FAN TAN FANNIES FAMOUS FISH
Baby snapper w/ caramelized onions, tomatoes, red peppers & scallions in sweet & spicy Szechwan chili sauce. Served w/ two sides
Desserts (ToGo)
World's Largest Chocolate Eclair
Cheesecake
Plain, Topped w/ Strawberries or Blueberries
Kenny & Ziggy's Famous Torte
Cheesecake & Chocolate Mousse w/ Oreo Crust
OMG Cheesecake
Snickers Cheesecake, Brownie, Chocolate Mousse, Whip Cream & Chocolate Shavings
Triple Threat Chocolate Cheesecake
Blackout Cake
New York Carrot Cake
7 Layer Cake
Sponge Cake Sandwiched Between A Rich Chocolate Mousse Covered in Chocolate And Garnished With Slivered Almonds
Victory Cake
Boston Cream Cake
Strawberry Cake
Strawberry Short Cake
New York Crumb Cake
Pie ( Assorted Flavors)
The Pies of Texas Are Upon You!
Apple Strudel
Chocolate Dipped Macaroon
Rice Pudding
Rugglach (1)
Rugglach (5)
Apricot, Raspberry or Chocolate (chocolate doesn't have raisins)
Assorted Bakery Butter Cookies by the Pound
Bakery Butter Cookies - each
Black & White Cookie, Mini
Black & White Cookie, Large
Large Bakery Cookie
Chocolate Russian Babka, Slice
Chocolate Russian Babka, Whole Loaf
Chocolate Pastry Cigar
Almond Horn
Mandel Bread (1)
Mandel Bread (5)
Kids Menu (ToGo)
Look Mom No Hands!
Chicken Fingers w/ Fries
Hot Diggity Dog
Hot Dog (1) w/ Fries
It's The Burger That Mooves You!
2 Certified Black Angus Sliders w/ Fries
2000 Leagues Under The Cheese
Cold Cheese Sandwhich on White Bread w Fruit or Fries
A Little Off The Top
Hot Open Turkey or Roast Beef w/ Smashed Potatoes or Fries
The Lox Ness Monster
2oz. Nova w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cream Cheese & A Bagel
ABC 123 PBJ
Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly w/ Fruit or Fries
Oodles of Noodles
Wide Egg Noodles w/ Tomato Sauce
Little Dinosaurs Delight
Deli Sandwhich w/ Choice of Meat. Served on Challah Bread Unless Otherwise Specified
Say Cheese Please
Grilled American Cheese on White Bread w/ Fries
Pizza Bagel
Kids Hot Breakfast
Served all day except pancakes. Pancakes served until 11am (2pm Sat & Sun)
Kid Banana Cup
Kids Small Berries
Kids Small Fruit
Root, Root, Root For The Home Team
A Root Beer Float w/ Luscious Vanilla Ice Cream, A True Run Hit!
Harvey Door Slammer
Lemonade, Sprite & Grenedine
Shirley Temple
Sprite, Grenadine & Cherries
Sides (ToGo)
2 oz Baked Salmon Salad
2 oz Belly Lox
2 oz Whitefish Salad
2 OZ. BAKED SALMON
2 OZ. NOVA
2 OZ. SABLE
2 OZ. STURGEON
2 OZ. WHITEFISH
4oz Corned Beef
4oz Corned Beef 1st cut
4oz Pastrami
4oz Pastrami 1st cut
APPLE SAUCE Large
APPLE SAUCE Small
Beef Patty
BERRIES Large
BERRIES Small
BLINTZ (1) W/SOUR CREAM
BOILED CABBAGE
Chicken Breast
COLE SLAW
EGG BARLEY FARFEL W/MUSHROOMS
FRIED SHOESTRING ONIONS
FRIUT SALAD Large
FRUIT SALAD Small
GRAVY
GREEK YOGURT
HOT CHERRY PEPPERS
HOUSE CUT FRENCH FRIES
HOUSE CUT SWEET POTATO FRIES
Jalapeno
KASHA VARNISHKAS
LETTUCE & TOMATO
LOW FAT COTTAGE CHEESE
MACARONI SALAD
MASHED POTATOES
NOODLE KUGEL
NOODLES
ONION RINGS
PICANTE SAUCE
POTATO PANCAKE (1) W/APPLE SAUCE
POTATO SALAD
RICE
RIPE OLIVES
SAUERKRAUT
Side Avocado
SINGLE FRANK ON A BUN
SINGLE KNOCK ON A BUN OR GRILLED RYE
SOUR CREAM Small
SOUR CREAM Large
STEAMED VEGETABLES
STUFFING
SWEET RED PEPPERS
VEGETARIAN BAKED BEANS
Single Piece of Salmon
Bread (ToGo)
Toast w/butter n jelly
Bagel Toasted w/butter n jelly
Gluten Free Bread w/ butter n jelly
Flat Bread
Bagel Chips n Butter
Bagel Chips n Cream Cheese
Bagel Toasted w/Plain Cream Cheese
Bagel Toasted w/Flavored Cream Cheese
Small Bag Bagel Chips
Medium Bag Bagel Chips
Large Bag Bagel Chips
Egg-Stravaganzas (ToGo)
2 Eggs any style
2 Eggs W/bacon, pastrami bacon, ham, or sausage
3 Eggs any style
3 Eggs w/bacon, pastrami bacon, ham, or sausage.
Avacado Toast
Smashed avacado, diced tomato,dill & parsley w/poached egg on rye toast. (Add smoked nova $5.00)
Hash it over
Corned beef, onions, peppers & potatoes topped w/ 2 eggs any style ( no home fries)
Ladino Breakfast Tacos
Corned Beef hash, scrambled egg, avacado, and feta. French Fries served after 11:00, after 2:00 on weekends
Matzoh Brei
Scrambled or Pancake style. Comes with apple sauce and walnut cinnamon sugar.
Power Quinoa Bowl
Quinoa, dried cranberries, caramelized onions, walnuts, carrots, grill tomato, avacado, 2 poached eggs, topped with fresh herbs and ET bagel spice.
Roumanian steak & eggs
Shakshuka
3 Poached eggs in a spicy tomato and roasted pepper and onion stew w/ Feta and grilled Flatbread.
Nova lox, eggs & onions (L.E.O.)
Sable Eggs & Onions
Stergeon Eggs & Onions
Omlettes (ToGo)
Plain omelette
Create Your Own - Omlet or Scramble up to 4 item
Additional Items over 4 added $1.00 Premuim charge for certian items
Mixed vegetable omelette
Greek omelette
Tomato, spinach & feta
Cali omelette
Chicken, avocado, tomato & pepperjack cheese
Ham & cheese omelette
Denver omelette
Ham, peppers & onions
Corned Beef Omlette
Pastrami Omlette
Tongue Omlette
Salami Omlette
Bologna Omlette
Deli Omlette
Western Omlette
The Bennys (ToGo)
Eggs Benedict
Classic Benedict of poached eggs and ham on a toasted English muffin with hollindeas sauce.
Florentine Benny
With spinach and onion
Deli Benny
With choice of Corned Beef or Pastrami
Smoked Salmon Benny w/Nova
With Nova Lox
Budapest Benny
With Goulash, paprika, and onion strings.
Steak Benny
With avocado pico, chipotle cream, feta, sour cream, and onion strings.
Pancakes, ETC. (ToGo)
Pancakes w/Fruit, ETC.
Buttermilk or Multigrain. Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana Pecan, or Chocolate Chip. Single, Double, or Triple. Served until 11, until 2 on weekends.
Single Challah French Toast
Challah French Toast
French Toast W/Butter and Syrup - 3 pieces.
Hot Waffle
Belgian Style Waffle W/ Butter and Syrup
N.Y. Blueberry Cheesecake Pancakes
Pancakes with fresh blueberries and pieces of cheesecake, topped with streusel. Served until 11, until 2 on weekends.
Hungarian Apple Strudel Pancakes
Pancakes with raisins, apples, walnuts and topped with streusel. Served until 11, until 2 on weekends.
Blintz Stuffed French Toast
Our Famous Challah French Toast stuffed with our creamy blintz cheese mix. Topped with fresh berries.
Schnitzel & Waffle Tower
Hand breaded chicken schnitzel and waffle with black label bacon and crispy onion strings..
Cereals (ToGo)
Side Shows (ToGo)
2oz. Nova or Belly Lox
2oz. Sable
2oz. Whitefish or Whitefish Salad
2oz. Baked Salmon or Baked Salmon Salad
2oz. Sturgeon
Single Pancake w/ Syrup & butter
Bagel or Roll
Toast w/ Butter & Jam
Gluten Free Bread w/ Butter & Jam
Cream Cheese
Greek Yogurt
Lowfat Cottage Cheese
Home Fried Poatoes
Corned Beef Hash
Bacon (4)
Pastrami Bacon (4)
Sausage (4)
Ham Steak
Beef Patty
Chicken Breast
Picante Sauce
One Egg Only
Two Eggs Only
Three Eggs Only
Fruits & Juices (ToGo)
Beverages (ToGo)
Coffee Talk (ToGo)
Coffee Regular
Coffee Decaf
Cold Brew Coffee
Double Espresso
Americano
Double Espresso & Hot Water
Cappuccino
Double Espresso, Foamy Steamed Milk
Cafe Latte
Double Espresso, Steamed Milk
Cafe Macchiato
Cafe Mocha
Double Espresso, Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Whipped Cream
Vanilla Latte
Double Espresso, Vanilla, Steamed Milk & Whipped Cream
Hot Tea
Juices (ToGo)
Soup To-Go (ToGo)
Chicken Noodle -Pint
Chicken Noodle - Quart
Matzoh Ball Soup - Pint
Award winning chicken noodle soup with a Matzo Ball. To-go comes in pint (1 ball) or quart (2 balls) - for matzo balls on side order chicken noodle and add on.
Matzoh Ball - Quart
Mish Mosh
Chicken noodle soup with both Matzo Ball and Kreplach. Comes in quart only.
Kreplach - Pint
Our chicken noodle soup with kreplach, a meat filled dumpling. To-go comes in pints (1 kreplack) or quarts (2 kreplach). On side order chicken noodle and add on.
Kreplach - Quart
Chicken in the Pot
2 Quarts of Chicken noodle soup with 1/2 boiled chicken, Matzo ball, vegetables and golden noodles.
Borscht - Quart
Borscht - Pint
Catskil style beet borscht. Pint or Quart
Soup of the Day - Pint
Monday-Vegetable, Tuesday-Split Pea, Wednesday-Mushroom Barley,Thursday-Vegetable, Friday-Chef Choice(call to ask), Saturday-Mushroom Barley, Sunday-Split Pea
Soup of the Day - Quart
Bulk Deli Meats and Cheeses (ToGo)
Corned Beef
House cured corned beef. Sold by 1/4, 1/2, 3/4, and 1 pound increments.
Pastrami
Our triple smoked pastrami. Sold by 1/4, 1/2,3/4, and 1 pound increments.
1st cut Corned Beef
Corned beef cut very lean. It does tend to be a bit drier. Sold by 1/4, 1/2,3/4, and 1 pound increments.
1st cut Pastrami
Pastrami cut very lean. It does tend to be a bit drier. Sold by 1/4, 1/2,3/4, and 1 pound increments.
Fresh Toasted Turkey
Our fresh roasted turkey breast.
Turkey Pastrami
Roasted turkey breast, pastrami spiced and lightly smoked. Delicious
Rare Roast Beef
Slow oven roasted roast beef.
Brisket of Beef
Brisket of beef evenly seasoned and oven roasted.
Tongue
Pickled then boiled tongue. Delicate flavor between salami and bologna
Salami
Bologna
Hard Salami
Imported Swiss
Aged Provolone
New York Cheddar
Muenster
American
Smoked Fish (ToGo)
Nova Lox
Northern Atlantic salmon, Nova Scotia style Lox - lightly cured and cold smoked to a delicate texture and flavor.
Belly Lox
Northern Atlantic cured salmon Lox - salty with a fresh cured flavor.
Whitefish
Great Lakes Whitefish slow smoked for a rich flavor, just like smoked fish should be. (caution, there will be bones.)
Sable
Cured Sable, some call it Black Cod. It has a silky texture and flavor.
Sturgeon
Lake Sturgeon that has been slow smoked for a mild unique flavor. Has a texture not unlike turkey
Baked Kippered Salmon
North Atlantic salmon that has been honey cured and hot smoked. Full flavored and rich.
Herring Filet in wine sauce
Herring Filet in cream sauce
Matjes Herring
Gefilte Fish
Whitefish, pike, and carp poached in a rich fish broth.
Bulk Salads to-go (ToGo)
Baked Kippered Salmon Salad
Our rich baked salmon with light mayonnaise, finely diced onion and celery, slightly white pepper. Rich full flavor but with a little saltiness.
Whitefish Salad
Very rich and smoky flavored, mixed in a light mayonnaise with onion and celery. Slightly salty. Like tuna gone Ritz
Chopped Liver
Tuna Salad
Chicken Salad
Egg Salad
Cole Slaw
Potato Salad
Macaroni Salad
Fruit Salad
Miscellaneous (ToGo)
Rye
Pumpernickle
Challah Loaf
Kasha Varnishkas
Kasha (buckwheat) coated with egg then pan roasted to open up the grain then steamed with chicken broth. Mushrooms and seasonings are added. Sold by the pound.
Egg Barley with mushrooms
Barley shaped pasta, simmered in chicken broth until tender then tossed with seasoning and saute mushrooms. Sold with mushrooms.
Bagel by Each
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056