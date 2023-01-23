Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Honey Hole Bistro & Brunch Bar

No reviews yet

2327 Post Oak Blvd

Houston, TX 77056

Order Again

Starters

Egg Bites

$11.00Out of stock

Coffee Cinnamon Rolls

$9.00Out of stock

Serrano Stuffed Pepper

$13.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Toast

$18.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Breakfast Nacho

$19.00Out of stock

Fruit Bowl

$7.00

Acai Bowl

$12.00

Breakfast Fondue

$15.00

Sunrise Toast

$14.00

Soups & Salads

Farmhouse Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$14.00

Sandwiches/ Sliders

Thh Bun

$26.00Out of stock

Sticky Bun Sliders

$18.00

Sweet Heat Sliders

$18.00

Steak brochette slider

$20.00

Tacos

Smoked Beef Fajita Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Salmon Tacos

$16.00

Pork Belly Tacos

$16.00

Brunch Entrees

Lobster & Grits

$35.00Out of stock

Monte Cristo Beignets

$18.00

Breakfast Bum

$26.00Out of stock

Crab Cake Benedict

$25.00Out of stock

Classic Eggs Benedict

$19.00Out of stock

Chicken & Funnel Cakes

$25.00

Thh Hotcakes

$20.00

Honey Crunch French Toast

$25.00

Pork Chop & Eggs

$25.00Out of stock

Stuffed French Toast

$25.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$25.00Out of stock

Chicken Fried Steak

$30.00Out of stock

A La Carte

Bacon

$7.00

Eggs

$6.00Out of stock

Grits

$6.00Out of stock

Hash

$6.00Out of stock

Sausage

$8.00

Fries

$7.00

Dinner Entrees

Caesar Roasted Chicken

$35.00

Served w/ Broccoli and Cheese Risotto

Grilled Miso Salmon

$30.00Out of stock

Teriyaki Chicken

$25.00Out of stock

Creamy Mussel Pasta

$38.00Out of stock

Squid Ink Pasta

$38.00

Tuscan Chicken Pasta

$35.00Out of stock

Pork Belly & Sweet Potato Puree

$30.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$25.00Out of stock

Spicy Shrimp Margarita Pizza

$17.00

Liquor

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00

Amsterdam

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

Malibu

$6.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

El Jimador

$8.00

El Espolon

$10.00

818 Tequila

$18.00

Don Julio Silver

$17.00

Don Julio Reposado

$17.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos blanco

$17.00

Casamigos reposado

$20.00

Casamigos anejo

$18.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Don julio 1942

$48.00

Clase Azul

$45.00

Teremana Reposado

$12.00

El destilador

$6.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Cincoro

$30.00

Casa Migos Mezcal

$22.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jameson

$13.00

Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Glenlivet

$18.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Henessey

$16.00

Remy 1738

$25.00

Dusse

$20.00

Martell

$17.00

Courvoisier

$16.00

House Champagne (GLASS)

$12.00

House Champagne (BOTTLE)

$30.00

Moet Rose(Bottle)

$70.00

Clicquot Brut Yellow Label(Bottle)

$80.00

Cocktails

Caramel Apple

$17.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Hurricane

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$13.00

Black Raspberry Mule

$14.00

New Fashion

$16.00

My Peary Lady

$16.00

Spicy strawerry margarita

$15.00

Apple cider

$14.00

Frozen Margarita

$17.00

Frozen Bellini

$12.00

Mean Green

$17.00

Milk and Cookies

$19.00

Va-Va Vanilla

$18.00

Honey Brazil

$15.00

Classic Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Carafe

$35.00

Cucumber Refresher

$15.00

Beer

Corona

$7.00

Dos Equis

$7.00

Michelob

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Bud Light

$7.00

Wine

House

$5.00+

La Marca

$11.00+

Luc Perlet SB

$15.50

Belvino PG

$8.00

Kendall Jackson Chard

$12.50

Cloud Break Merlot

$11.00

Mina Mesa Cab

$14.50

Bogle Merlot

$12.50

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Berry Blend

$6.00

Brazilian Lemonade

$8.00

Cappucino

Chai Tea

$4.50

Coke

$3.00

Cold Brew

$5.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Sprite

$3.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Green Juice Blend

$6.00

Honey Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Lavender Latte

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Radiant

$6.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Machiatto

$8.00

Unsweetened tea

$3.00

Sweet tea

$3.00

Hot breakfast tea

$3.00

Matcha latte

$7.00

Jade mint tea

$4.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$20.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$11.00

Fireball

$5.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$20.00

Glenlivet 14yr

$30.00

Makers Mark

$11.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2327 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056

