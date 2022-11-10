Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kick Butt Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

5775 Airport Blvd. Suite 725

Austin, TX 78752

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Avo Toast
Chai
Cheese Quesadilla

Coffee & Tea

Our luscious velvet espresso with steamed milk, White Ghirardelli chocolate & whipped cream.
Latte

Latte

$4.38+

Our delicious velvet espresso with steamed milk & your choice of flavor.

Herbal Tea

Herbal Tea

$3.00+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.07+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.84+

Our luscious velvet espresso with steamed milk, Dark Ghirardelli chocolate & whipped cream.

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.84+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.38+

Our fantastic velvet espresso with steamed milk and foam.

Americano

Americano

$3.46+

Our delicious velvet espresso shots in hot water or on ice-- regular or decaf.

Fresh Brewed Coffee | Hot

Fresh Brewed Coffee | Hot

$3.23+

Our premium medium or dark roast blend of the day. Fresh roasted from Rigby Roasting Co.

Black Ice Cold Brew

Black Ice Cold Brew

$3.92+

Our black ice toddy is our brand of cold brewed coffee that comes in regular flavor, pecan, or space force. Brewed with attitude for 20 hours. It's lush, it's nuanced & incredible smooth. Excellent for perking you up on a hot afternoon!

Chai

Chai

$4.84+

A richly smooth blend of fine black tea, aromatic spices, Wildflower honey & pure vanilla extract. Organic, fair trade & rainforest alliance ingredients.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.92+

Ghirardelli chocolate with your choice of steamed milk.

Milk

Milk

$2.77+

Your choice of milk.

Texas Iced Tea | Unsweet or Sweet

Texas Iced Tea | Unsweet or Sweet

$3.00+

Fresh brewed black iced tea unsweetened or sweetened.

Shot of Espresso

Shot of Espresso

$1.84

Single shot of our delicious velvet espresso.

Double Shot of Espresso

Double Shot of Espresso

$3.46

Double shot of our delicious velvet espresso.

Matcha

Matcha

$4.38+

Blended and Bottled

Frappy

Frappy

$4.85+

Black ice cold brew coffee (regular, pecan, or space force) mixed with your choice of milk and your choice of flavor.

Real Fruit Smoothie

Real Fruit Smoothie

$5.31+

Real fruit smoothie made with a base of frozen bananas mixed with our breakfast juice. No added sugar for the perfect smoothie.

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Soda fans swear that Mexican Coke tastes better, and is even bubblier than American Coke. Turns out, there's some evidence to back it up.

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.25

Refreshing in the sweltering summer heat, delicious in your favorite cocktail and packed with healthy minerals, there's a lot to like about Topo Chico mineral water. Brought to the United States by Mexican immigrants before becoming popular among hipsters, you're unlikely to find a restaurant, cafe, or bar that doesn't serve the fizzy beverage in Austin, let alone Texas.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.75
Breakfast Juice

Breakfast Juice

$3.75

Blend of Orange Juice and Apple Juice.

Soda

Soda

$2.54
16oz Italian Soda (no cream)

16oz Italian Soda (no cream)

$3.92

Your favorite flavor with fizz!

16oz Italian Cream Soda (yes cream)

16oz Italian Cream Soda (yes cream)

$4.38

Your favorite flavor with fizz and cream!

Baked Goods

Surprise Muffin

Surprise Muffin

$4.75

A surprise muffin. Our muffins are made from scratch in-house. They take an hour to bake off so we can only give you what we haven't run out of. You can specify the one you want in the special requests and if we have it you will get it. If not, you will get a surprise.

Surprise Cookie

Surprise Cookie

$5.25

We hand craft over 30 different extra extra large cookies so you never know what we got. Feeling lucky? Order now and if you are coming in then pick the one you want or for delivery get a surprise. You can specify the one you want in the special requests and if we have it you will get it. If not, you will get a surprise.

Lemon Pound Cake (Slice)

Lemon Pound Cake (Slice)

$4.75
Bagel

Bagel

$4.75

Bagels from Rosen's Bagels. Includes cream cheese on the side.

Ying-Yang Cake

Ying-Yang Cake

$7.75

Ying-Yang cake. Dark and White Chocolate cake. Let it get to room temperature for perfectly moist chocolate cake. Never dry!

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.25
Biscotti

Biscotti

$3.25
Donut

Donut

$3.25

Yummy gluten free vegan chocolate small cake donut from our friends at Mr. Natural.

Croissant

Croissant

$4.25

Toasted Croissant with butter on the side.

Bacon/Cheddar Biscuit

Bacon/Cheddar Biscuit

$4.75

Made from scratch and baked constantly fresh for you. Served with a side of butter. Warning: we are often out of these so maybe right a note for a substitute item if we are out.

Toasted Slice of Focaccia

$2.49

Pizzas | Pretzels | Tacos

Surprise Taco/Sausage Wrap

Surprise Taco/Sausage Wrap

$3.69

We cook-up about 108 breakfast tacos and sausage wraps every morning and sell them until we run out. You can specify the one you want in the special requests and the salsa you want and if we have it you will get it. If not, you will get a surprise. If we are completely out we will delete off your order.

Pretzel

Pretzel

$4.99
Banana

Banana

$1.75
Pizza Pretzel

Pizza Pretzel

$6.99

Pretzel with Pepperoni and cheese.

Bar Mix

Bar Mix

$4.75
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Veggie Pizza

$13.99
Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99
Meat Trio Pizza

Meat Trio Pizza

$13.99
Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$14.99Out of stock

Chef Special Pizza

$14.99Out of stock
BBQ Pizza

BBQ Pizza

$14.99Out of stock

Just a Side Caesar

$3.99

Caesar salad with grated Parmesan cheese & focaccia croutons.

Chips

Chips and Red Salsa

Chips and Red Salsa

$5.99

Chips and our homemade red salsa.

Chips and Green Salsa

Chips and Green Salsa

$5.99
Chips and Guac

Chips and Guac

$7.99

Chips and our home-made quacamole.

Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$7.99

Chips and our signature queso.

Just Chips

Just Chips

$2.99
Triple Threat Red Salsa

Triple Threat Red Salsa

$13.99

Triple Threat Green Salsa

$13.99

Chips and Queso Deluxe

$12.99Out of stock

Chips Guac and Red Salsa

$9.99

Chips Guac and Green Salsa

$9.99

Chips Queso and Guac

$10.99

Chips Queso and Red Salsa

$8.99

Chips Queso and Green Salsa

$8.99

Queso No Chips

$4.99

Order of Green Salsa (5.5 Ounces)

$3.99

Order of Red Salsa (5.5 Ounces)

$3.99

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Meyer's Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$12.99
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Meyer's Brisket Quesadilla

$12.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Brisket Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$7.99

Breakfast/Lunch

Avo Toast

Avo Toast

$5.99

Freshly mashed avocado seasoned on toasted focaccia with sliced tomatoes.

Avo Taost Deluxe

Avo Taost Deluxe

$8.99

Seasoned avocado on focaccia w/ sliced tomatoes, bacon and a fried egg on focaccia.

Ms. Elizabeth Avo Toast

Ms. Elizabeth Avo Toast

$7.99

An expression of the goodness in life toasted herb focaccia bread with fresh Roma tomatoes and cucumber slices topped with sliced strawberries drizzled with our own dragon oil a blend of fresh basil and olive oil and balsamic glaze and dusted with grated parmesan. It's good for the soul

Bacon Banger

Bacon Banger

$11.99

5 slices of bacon on toasted rosemary focaccia bread with tomatoes, spiced jalapeno slices and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

Fried egg, bacon & cheddar on your choice of bagel.

Balboa

$11.99

Hot shredded fajita chicken with melted provolone, sautéed bell peppers & onions, horseradish sauce on a toasted focaccia or as a wrap.

Breakfast Club

Breakfast Club

$11.99

Cheddar on croissant, Bacon, egg, ham, turkey, spinach Chipotle Mayo with your choice of side.

Bruce Lee BLT

Bruce Lee BLT

$11.99

Bacon, cheddar, romaine, tomatoes with a zesty Chipotle mayo on a croissant. Includes your choice of side.

Cha-Cha

Cha-Cha

$11.99

Hot shredded fajita chicken with cheddar & our delicious creamy cilantro jalapeño sauce on toasted focaccia or as a wrap.

Red Dragon Sndwch or Wrp

Red Dragon Sndwch or Wrp

$11.99

Turkey, provolone, tomatoes, spinach, cucumbers & dragon oil on toasted focaccia or as a wrap.

Green Dragon Sndwch or Wrp

Green Dragon Sndwch or Wrp

$11.99

Provolone, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, avocados, spinach, cucumbers & dragon oil on toasted focaccia or as a wrap.

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Cheddar & provolone with tomatoes on a croissant. Optional addition of bacon, ham and/or turkey.

Tyler Durden

Tyler Durden

$11.99

Turkey, roast beef, ham, bacon, cheddar & provolone toasted on focaccia or as a wrap.

Just Bacon - 4 Slices

Just Bacon - 4 Slices

$5.75

4 slices of bacon :-)

Salad

“Cha-cha” sauce tops romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, hot fajita chicken, cheddar cheese & focaccia croutons.

Cha-Cha Salad

$9.99

“Cha-cha” sauce tops romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, hot fajita chicken, cheddar cheese & focaccia croutons.

Red Dragon Salad

$9.99

Romaine and spinach, turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, provolone, balsamic olive oil dressing & focaccia croutons.

Green Dragon Salad

$9.99

Mix of romaine & spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, cucumbers, onion, provolone, avocado & focaccia croutons.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Caesar salad with grated Parmesan cheese & focaccia croutons.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$9.99

Slices of Roma tomato and mozzarella, flavored with fresh basil leaves, olive oil, salt & pepper with a beautiful balsamic reduction & a focaccia wedge.