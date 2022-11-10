Kick Butt Coffee
5775 Airport Blvd. Suite 725
Austin, TX 78752
Popular Items
Coffee & Tea
Latte
Our delicious velvet espresso with steamed milk & your choice of flavor.
Herbal Tea
Caramel Macchiato
Mocha
Our luscious velvet espresso with steamed milk, Dark Ghirardelli chocolate & whipped cream.
White Chocolate Mocha
Cappuccino
Our fantastic velvet espresso with steamed milk and foam.
Americano
Our delicious velvet espresso shots in hot water or on ice-- regular or decaf.
Fresh Brewed Coffee | Hot
Our premium medium or dark roast blend of the day. Fresh roasted from Rigby Roasting Co.
Black Ice Cold Brew
Our black ice toddy is our brand of cold brewed coffee that comes in regular flavor, pecan, or space force. Brewed with attitude for 20 hours. It's lush, it's nuanced & incredible smooth. Excellent for perking you up on a hot afternoon!
Chai
A richly smooth blend of fine black tea, aromatic spices, Wildflower honey & pure vanilla extract. Organic, fair trade & rainforest alliance ingredients.
Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli chocolate with your choice of steamed milk.
Milk
Your choice of milk.
Texas Iced Tea | Unsweet or Sweet
Fresh brewed black iced tea unsweetened or sweetened.
Shot of Espresso
Single shot of our delicious velvet espresso.
Double Shot of Espresso
Double shot of our delicious velvet espresso.
Matcha
Blended and Bottled
Frappy
Black ice cold brew coffee (regular, pecan, or space force) mixed with your choice of milk and your choice of flavor.
Real Fruit Smoothie
Real fruit smoothie made with a base of frozen bananas mixed with our breakfast juice. No added sugar for the perfect smoothie.
Mexican Coke
Soda fans swear that Mexican Coke tastes better, and is even bubblier than American Coke. Turns out, there's some evidence to back it up.
Topo Chico
Refreshing in the sweltering summer heat, delicious in your favorite cocktail and packed with healthy minerals, there's a lot to like about Topo Chico mineral water. Brought to the United States by Mexican immigrants before becoming popular among hipsters, you're unlikely to find a restaurant, cafe, or bar that doesn't serve the fizzy beverage in Austin, let alone Texas.
Bottled Water
Breakfast Juice
Blend of Orange Juice and Apple Juice.
Soda
16oz Italian Soda (no cream)
Your favorite flavor with fizz!
16oz Italian Cream Soda (yes cream)
Your favorite flavor with fizz and cream!
Baked Goods
Surprise Muffin
A surprise muffin. Our muffins are made from scratch in-house. They take an hour to bake off so we can only give you what we haven't run out of. You can specify the one you want in the special requests and if we have it you will get it. If not, you will get a surprise.
Surprise Cookie
We hand craft over 30 different extra extra large cookies so you never know what we got. Feeling lucky? Order now and if you are coming in then pick the one you want or for delivery get a surprise. You can specify the one you want in the special requests and if we have it you will get it. If not, you will get a surprise.
Lemon Pound Cake (Slice)
Bagel
Bagels from Rosen's Bagels. Includes cream cheese on the side.
Ying-Yang Cake
Ying-Yang cake. Dark and White Chocolate cake. Let it get to room temperature for perfectly moist chocolate cake. Never dry!
Carrot Cake
Biscotti
Donut
Yummy gluten free vegan chocolate small cake donut from our friends at Mr. Natural.
Croissant
Toasted Croissant with butter on the side.
Bacon/Cheddar Biscuit
Made from scratch and baked constantly fresh for you. Served with a side of butter. Warning: we are often out of these so maybe right a note for a substitute item if we are out.
Toasted Slice of Focaccia
Pizzas | Pretzels | Tacos
Surprise Taco/Sausage Wrap
We cook-up about 108 breakfast tacos and sausage wraps every morning and sell them until we run out. You can specify the one you want in the special requests and the salsa you want and if we have it you will get it. If not, you will get a surprise. If we are completely out we will delete off your order.
Pretzel
Banana
Pizza Pretzel
Pretzel with Pepperoni and cheese.
Bar Mix
Cheese Pizza
Veggie Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Meat Trio Pizza
Supreme Pizza
Chef Special Pizza
BBQ Pizza
Just a Side Caesar
Caesar salad with grated Parmesan cheese & focaccia croutons.
Chips
Chips and Red Salsa
Chips and our homemade red salsa.
Chips and Green Salsa
Chips and Guac
Chips and our home-made quacamole.
Chips and Queso
Chips and our signature queso.
Just Chips
Triple Threat Red Salsa
Triple Threat Green Salsa
Chips and Queso Deluxe
Chips Guac and Red Salsa
Chips Guac and Green Salsa
Chips Queso and Guac
Chips Queso and Red Salsa
Chips Queso and Green Salsa
Queso No Chips
Order of Green Salsa (5.5 Ounces)
Order of Red Salsa (5.5 Ounces)
Quesadillas
Breakfast/Lunch
Avo Toast
Freshly mashed avocado seasoned on toasted focaccia with sliced tomatoes.
Avo Taost Deluxe
Seasoned avocado on focaccia w/ sliced tomatoes, bacon and a fried egg on focaccia.
Ms. Elizabeth Avo Toast
An expression of the goodness in life toasted herb focaccia bread with fresh Roma tomatoes and cucumber slices topped with sliced strawberries drizzled with our own dragon oil a blend of fresh basil and olive oil and balsamic glaze and dusted with grated parmesan. It's good for the soul
Bacon Banger
5 slices of bacon on toasted rosemary focaccia bread with tomatoes, spiced jalapeno slices and drizzled with balsamic glaze
Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Fried egg, bacon & cheddar on your choice of bagel.
Balboa
Hot shredded fajita chicken with melted provolone, sautéed bell peppers & onions, horseradish sauce on a toasted focaccia or as a wrap.
Breakfast Club
Cheddar on croissant, Bacon, egg, ham, turkey, spinach Chipotle Mayo with your choice of side.
Bruce Lee BLT
Bacon, cheddar, romaine, tomatoes with a zesty Chipotle mayo on a croissant. Includes your choice of side.
Cha-Cha
Hot shredded fajita chicken with cheddar & our delicious creamy cilantro jalapeño sauce on toasted focaccia or as a wrap.
Red Dragon Sndwch or Wrp
Turkey, provolone, tomatoes, spinach, cucumbers & dragon oil on toasted focaccia or as a wrap.
Green Dragon Sndwch or Wrp
Provolone, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, avocados, spinach, cucumbers & dragon oil on toasted focaccia or as a wrap.
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar & provolone with tomatoes on a croissant. Optional addition of bacon, ham and/or turkey.
Tyler Durden
Turkey, roast beef, ham, bacon, cheddar & provolone toasted on focaccia or as a wrap.
Just Bacon - 4 Slices
4 slices of bacon :-)
Salad
Cha-Cha Salad
“Cha-cha” sauce tops romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, hot fajita chicken, cheddar cheese & focaccia croutons.
Red Dragon Salad
Romaine and spinach, turkey, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, provolone, balsamic olive oil dressing & focaccia croutons.
Green Dragon Salad
Mix of romaine & spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, cucumbers, onion, provolone, avocado & focaccia croutons.
Caesar Salad
Caesar salad with grated Parmesan cheese & focaccia croutons.
Caprese Salad
Slices of Roma tomato and mozzarella, flavored with fresh basil leaves, olive oil, salt & pepper with a beautiful balsamic reduction & a focaccia wedge.