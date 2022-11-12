Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1235 State St. #100

Hood River, OR 97031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A Beverages To Go

Club Soda

$2.00
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$4.00
Cock N Bull Ginger Beer

Cock N Bull Ginger Beer

$4.50
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$4.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Essentia Water

Essentia Water

$3.50
Happy Mountain Kombucha

Happy Mountain Kombucha

$5.00
Lemon San Pellegrino

Lemon San Pellegrino

$3.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$4.00
San Pellegrino Small

San Pellegrino Small

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00

Stumptown Horchata Cold Brew, 11 oz

$5.50
Stumptown Nitro Cold Brew, 10.3oz

Stumptown Nitro Cold Brew, 10.3oz

$4.99
Stumptown Original Cold Brew w/cream + sugar

Stumptown Original Cold Brew w/cream + sugar

$5.50Out of stock
Stumptown Stubby Original Cold Brew, 10.5 oz

Stumptown Stubby Original Cold Brew, 10.5 oz

$5.00
Yerba Mate

Yerba Mate

$4.50

Beer/Cider/CBD To Go

Ablis Blood Orange CBD Soda

Ablis Blood Orange CBD Soda

$5.50
Ablis Strawberry Mojito CBD Soda

Ablis Strawberry Mojito CBD Soda

$5.50
Balebreaker Topcutter IPA

Balebreaker Topcutter IPA

$4.50Out of stock
Bauman's Loganberry Cider

Bauman's Loganberry Cider

$11.00
Bauman's Peach Raspberry Cider

Bauman's Peach Raspberry Cider

$11.00
Double Mountain Dry Cider

Double Mountain Dry Cider

$7.00
Double Mountain Heirloom Cider

Double Mountain Heirloom Cider

$8.50
Double Mountain Randall Knife IPA

Double Mountain Randall Knife IPA

$7.00Out of stock
Double Mountain Vaporizer Pale

Double Mountain Vaporizer Pale

$6.75Out of stock
Ecliptic Tucana Tangerine Sour

Ecliptic Tucana Tangerine Sour

$6.50Out of stock
Evasion Gluten Free IPa

Evasion Gluten Free IPa

$7.00

Everybody's Country Boy IPA

$6.00

Everybody's Pink Guava Sour

$6.00Out of stock
Gigantic Brewing Later Skater IPA

Gigantic Brewing Later Skater IPA

$9.00Out of stock
Gigantic Brewing Sassy Pony Pale

Gigantic Brewing Sassy Pony Pale

$6.00
June Shine Hopical Citrus

June Shine Hopical Citrus

$5.00
Level Let's Play Pilsner

Level Let's Play Pilsner

$4.50Out of stock
Pacifico

Pacifico

$4.00
PBR

PBR

$3.50
Pfriem Bright Pale

Pfriem Bright Pale

$6.50Out of stock
Pfriem Hazy

Pfriem Hazy

$6.00

Pfriem Helles lager

$6.50Out of stock
Rainier

Rainier

$3.50
Gigantic Fancy Pants Stout

Gigantic Fancy Pants Stout

$6.00Out of stock
Tecate

Tecate

$3.50
Weihenstephan Non-Alcoholic Beer

Weihenstephan Non-Alcoholic Beer

$4.50Out of stock

Wine Bottles To Go

BTL Cava Sparkling

BTL Cava Sparkling

$36.00
BTL Christopher Michael Cab

BTL Christopher Michael Cab

$38.00Out of stock

BTL COR Rosae

$51.00
BTL Jacob Williams Pinot Gris

BTL Jacob Williams Pinot Gris

$39.00
BTL Phelps Creek Chardonnay

BTL Phelps Creek Chardonnay

$52.00
BTL Savage Grace Cot AKA Malbec

BTL Savage Grace Cot AKA Malbec

$52.00
BTL Savage Grace Pinot Noir

BTL Savage Grace Pinot Noir

$56.00

Wine Cans To Go

Underwood Pinot Gris

Underwood Pinot Gris

$9.00Out of stock
Underwood Rose

Underwood Rose

$9.00Out of stock

Small Plates

Tuna Tostada

Tuna Tostada

$17.50

Sustainably caught sushi grade Trefin Albacore Tuna, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, jalapeño, cherry tomato, pickled red onion, cucumber, cilantro *gluten free*

Wings

Wings

$19.00Out of stock

Organic crispy chicken wings, house made buffalo sauce, green onions, celery, ranch Pro tip: make it sweet! Add honey *gluten free*

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$13.00

Your choice of fish-sauce-glazed organic chicken or tofu with pickled carrots & daikon, pickled red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, SESH aioli. Two tacos per order.

Dirty Fries

$13.00

Roasted corn, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese, black beans, blistered cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, fresh cilantro over house fries Pro Tip - add guac or chipotle pork! *gluten free, vegetarian*

Rockfish Tacos

Rockfish Tacos

$13.00

Crispy rockfish, pickled carrot & daikon, pickled red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, SESH aioli. Two tacos per order.

Sandwiches

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$18.50

Fish sauce glazed Carlton Farms pork belly, longanisa sausage, SESH aioli, pickled carrot & daikon, fresh cilantro, jalapeño, on baguette

BLT

BLT

$16.00

Applewood smoked bacon, seasonal tomatoes, Mama Lil’s pepper ‘pimento’ cheese, rustic bread, organic bibb lettuce, garlic aioli, served with fries.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.75

Organic fried chicken, bread & butter pickles, mixed greeens, SESH aioli, brioche bun, served with fries Pro Tip: Make it spicy! Add buffalo sauce & a side of ranch

Kickstand Cheeseburger

$17.50

SP Provisions beef, Tillamook cheddar, housemade bread & butter pickles, pickled red onion, garlic aioli, Arcadia greens, brioche bun, served with fries. Pro Tip: add bacon!

SESH Burger

$19.50

SP Provisions beef, Mama Lil’s pepper ‘pimento’ cheese, butter lettuce, pickled red onion, garlic aioli, brioche bun, served with fries. Pro Tip: add bacon!

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$17.50

Black bean chipotle veggie burger, Mama Lil’s, guacamole, Arcadia greens, SESH aioli, brioche bun & fries / 17.5

Large Plates

Fried Chicken Plate

$19.50

Seasoned crispy organic chicken, honey, bread & butter pickles, served with fries Pro Tip: make it spicy! Add buffalo sauce & a side of ranch

Fish & Chips

$19.50

Crispy rockfish, bread & butter pickles, SESH aioli, served with fries

Salads

Thai Salad

$17.50

Your choice of fish sauce glazed chicken or tofu, pickled carrot & daikon, pickled red onion, cilantro, spicy citrus aioli, house vinaigrette *gluten free*

Butter Lettuce Salad

$14.50

Organic butter lettuce, ranch dressing, cotija cheese, cherry tomatoes, sunflower seeds, pickled red onions Pro Tip: add grilled chicken

House Garden Salad

$10.00

Arcadia greens, pickled carrot & daikon, pickled red onion, cucumber, house vinaigrette Pro Tip: add grilled chicken

Kiddos

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Rustic bread, Tillamook cheddar, served with fries

Kid’s Fried Chicken Plate

$11.00

Crispy organic fried chicken, served with fries

Celery Sticks & Ranch

$5.00

Kid’s Cheeseburger

$10.00

Plain cheeseburger served with fries

Desserts

Basque Burnt Cheesecake

Basque Burnt Cheesecake

$8.00
Seasonal Dessert

Seasonal Dessert

$8.00

Ask your server!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Creative global fare offered alongside Stumptown coffee & house-cocktails in hip digs with an outdoor fire pit.

Website

Location

1235 State St. #100, Hood River, OR 97031

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Solstice Wood Fire Waterfront Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
501 Portway Ave Hood River, OR 97031
View restaurantnext
pFriem Family Brewers
orange star4.3 • 2,065
707 Portway Ave, Suite 101 Hood River, OR 97031
View restaurantnext
Bette's Place - 416 Oak St.
orange starNo Reviews
416 Oak Street Hood River, OR 97031
View restaurantnext
Solstice Wood Fire Pizza Truck - Waterfront Lawn
orange starNo Reviews
403 Portway Avenue Hood River, OR 97031
View restaurantnext
Romuls West - Hood River
orange starNo Reviews
315 Oak Street Hood River, OR 97031
View restaurantnext
Double Mountain - Hood River
orange star4.4 • 2,649
8 4th St Hood River, OR 97031-2123
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hood River

pFriem Family Brewers
orange star4.3 • 2,065
707 Portway Ave, Suite 101 Hood River, OR 97031
View restaurantnext
White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro
orange star4.3 • 201
4040 Westcliff Dr Hood River, OR 97031
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hood River
The Dalles
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Government Camp
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Camas
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (354 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston