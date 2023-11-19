Kindred Gastropub 6460 College Rd suite B
No reviews yet
6460 College Rd suite B
Lisle, IL 60532
FOOD
Starters
- 3-piece Signature Chicken "Strips"$9.00
Carved all white meat strips, and ranch or BBQ
- 6-piece Signature Chicken "Strips"$18.00
Carved all white meat strips, and ranch or BBQ
- Brisket Sliders$16.50
Cherry smoked brisket, house-made jicama slaw, habanero BBQ, and fried onion
- Chips, Salsa, & Guacamole (CSG)$10.00
House-made chips, salsa, and signature guac-olay!
- Flamin' Cheetos Chicken Bites$12.00
Flamin' Cheetos, 1/2 dozen chicken balls, and ranch
- Flatbread - Seasonal$12.00
Arugula, goat cheese, seasonal fruit, honey, and balsamic
- Little Mack Sliders$16.50
3 beef and cheese sliders with onions, pickles and special sauce
- Nacho Libre$16.00
Nacho cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, black olives, jalapeños, sour cream, jalapeno crema, and Guacamole
- Pork Belly on a Stick$13.00
Trio of thick cut bacon, brown sugar, maple bourbon, sesame seed, and pickled jalapeño
- Prime Burger Sliders$16.00
Prime prime beef, pickles, and onion. Add cheese for $1
- Prime Rib Sliders - Special$18.00
- Pulled Pork Sliders$16.50
Hickory smoked pulled pork, house-made jicama slaw, sweet habanero BBQ, and jalapeño
- Reuben Rolls$15.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese and house-made sauerkraut, & reuben sauce
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds$10.00
Deep fried cheese and ranch
Soup
- Cup Soup - (Rotating)$4.00
- Bowl Soup - (Rotating)$6.00
- Cup Soup - Signature Tomato Basil$5.00
Signature creamy tomato basil soup, sour cream drizzle, and cheese filled croutons
- Bowl Soup - Signature Tomato Basil$7.00
Signature creamy tomato basil soup, sour cream drizzle, and cheese filled croutons
- Lobster Bisque - Cup$5.50
- Lobster Bisque - Bowl$7.50
Greens
- Beet Salad$15.00
Roasted beets, candied pecans, dried cranberries, feta cheese, and spring mix
- Caesar Wedge$15.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Chicken Ranch Salad$16.00
Grilled or crispy chicken with smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese, tomato, and ranch with spring mix
- Burrata Salad$16.00Out of stock
Arugula, burrata, honey, balsamic, cranberries, and apple
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$16.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, romaine, Cheddar, tomato, ranch, and buffalo sauce
- La Fiesta Salad$16.00
Burgers
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$15.50
Cheddar, pepper-jack, and American cheese on Texas toast
- Pulled Pork$17.50
Hickory smoked, jicama slaw, jalapeño, and BBQ
- Brisket Sandwich$17.50
Cherry smoked, jicama slaw, BBQ, and fried onion
- NYC Reuben$22.00
One pound of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, house-made reuben sauce, and rye
- Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion on brioche
- Nashville Hot Chicken$17.50
Fried chicken, house-made pickles, lettuce ,and secret blend hot sauce
Wraps
- Vegetable Wrap$14.00
Grilled sweet peppers, onions, mushroom, and tomato
- Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap$15.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, Cheddar, tomato, and ranch
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, romaine, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, romaine, Cheddar, tomato, ranch, and buffalo sauce
Tacos
- Carne Asada Tacos$16.00
Carne asada, pickled radish, cotija, jalapeño cream, and fried onion
- Brisket Tacos$16.00
Cherry smoked brisket, jicama slaw, and habanero BBQ
- Chicken Tacos$16.00
Adobo grilled chicken, pickled onion, and guajillo aioli
- Al Pastor Tacos$16.00
Adobo pork, grilled pineapple, cotija, pickled onion, and avocado crema
Mac & Cheese
Large Plates
- Pasta$23.00
Pappardelle pasta, chicken, roasted red pepper, alfredo sauce, pine nuts, basil, and shaved Parmesan cheese
- Steak & Egg$34.00
Grilled New York cut, chive and cream potato cake, brown sugar glazed carrots
- Brisket Dinner$25.00
Marinated and slow cooked brisket
- Skirt Steak$27.00
Grilled skirt steak, house-made chimichurri cream, and charred elote street corn
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$22.00
Grilled or crispy, white rice, grilled pineapple, and house-made sweet and sour sauce
- Chicken & Waffles$17.00
Chicken thighs, peanut butter waffle, powdered sugar, and maple bourbon syrup
- Shrimp$24.00
Six large grilled shrimp, fried polenta, Cajun spices, and cream sauce
- Fish Dinner$23.00
Alaskan Cod, chive potato cake
Sides
Side Sauces
Soft Drinks
Dessert
BEVERAGE
White Wine
- Bottle Bar Dog Pinot Grigio$45.00
- Bottle Charles & Charles Rose$42.00
- Bottle Charles Smith Eve Chardonnay$47.00
- Bottle Chloe Sauvignon Blanc$40.00
- Bottle Columbia Crest Chardonnay$42.00
- Glass Bar Dog Pinot Grigio$13.00
- Glass Charles & Charles Rose$11.00
- Glass Charles Smith Eve Chardonnay$13.00
- Glass Columbia Crest Chardonnay$13.00
- Glass Ocean Road Sauvignon Blanc$8.00
- Glass Pasqua Black Label Pinot Grigio$8.00
Red Wine
- Bottle 7 Moons Red Blend$45.00
- Bottle Angels Ink Pinot Noir$60.00Out of stock
- Bottle Dominio Del Soto 2019 Tempranillo$53.00
- Bottle Hob Nob Merlot$52.00
- Bottle Intrinsic Red Blend$64.00
- Bottle Plungerhead Cabernet Sauvignon$52.00
- Bottle Rabble Red Blend$46.00
- Bottle Serial Cabernet Sauvignon$65.00
- Bottle The Stag Cabernet Sauvignon$50.00
- Glass 7 Moons Red Blend$12.00
- Glass Angels Ink Pinot Noir$15.00Out of stock
- Glass Dominio Del Soto 2019 Tempranillo$14.00
- Glass Hob Nob Merlot$13.00
- Glass Intrinsic Red Blend$16.00
- Glass Plungerhead Cabernet Sauvignon$13.00
- Glass Rabble Red Blend$15.00
- Glass Rossa Italiano I'talja Pasqua$8.00
- Glass Serial Cabernet Sauvignon$17.00
- Glass The Stag Cabernet Sauvignon$13.00
- Glass Valderiz Ribera del Duero$20.00
Bubbles
Standard Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Cosmopolitan$9.00
- Daiquiri$10.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini$9.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mojito$11.00
- Moscow Mule$9.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Screwdriver$8.00
- Tequila Sunrise$8.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$15.00
- Whiskey Sour$8.00
- White Russian$9.00
Vodka
- Absolut Citron Vodka$7.00
- Absolut Raspberry Vodka$7.00
- Absolut Vanilla Vodka$7.00
- Absolut Vodka$7.00
- Belvedere Vodka$8.50Out of stock
- Effen Cucumber Vodka$6.50
- Grey Goose Citron Vodka$8.50
- Grey Goose Vodka$8.50
- Ketel One Grapefruit Rose Vodka$7.50
- Ketel One Vodka$8.00
- Pink Whitney Pink Lemonade$7.00
- Pinnacle Whipped Vodka$6.50
- Seagrams Sweet Tea Vodka$6.50
- Smirnoff Kissed Carmel$6.50Out of stock
- Stolichnaya Stoli Vanilla$6.50
- Titos Vodka$7.00
- Well Vodka$6.00
- DBL Absolut Citron Vodka$13.50
- DBL Absolut Raspberry Vodka$13.50
- DBL Absolut Vanilla Vodka$13.50
- DBL Absolut Vodka$13.50
- DBL Belvedere Vodka$16.50
- DBL Effen Cucumber Vodka$12.50
- DBL Grey Goose Citron Vodka$16.50
- DBL Grey Goose Vodka$16.50
- DBL Ketel One Grapefruit Rose Vodka$14.50
- DBL Ketel One Vodka$15.50
- DBL Pink Whitney Pink Lemonade$13.50
- DBL Pinnacle Whipped Vodka$12.50
- DBL Seagrams Sweet Tea Vodka$12.50
- DBL Smirnoff Kissed Carmel$12.50
- DBL Stolichnaya Stoli Vanilla$12.50
- DBL Titos Vodka$13.50
- DBL Well Vodka$11.50
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Avion Tequila$10.50
- Cabo Wabo Anjeo Tequila$11.00
- Cabo Wabo Blanco Tequila$9.00
- Casa Dragones Tequila$12.50
- Casamigos Blanco Tequila$10.50
- Corazon De Agave Reposado Tequila$13.00
- Don Julio Blanco Tequila$9.50
- Espolon Reposado Tequila$8.00
- Herradora Silver Tequila$8.00
- Hornitos Tequila$7.50
- Patrida Reposado Tequila$11.00
- Well Tequila$6.00
- Arandas Plata Tequila$9.00
- DBL Avion Tequila$20.50
- DBL Cabo Wabo Anjeo Tequila$21.50
- DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco Tequila$17.50
- DBL Casa Dragones Tequila$24.50
- DBL Casamigos Blanco Tequila$20.50
- DBL Corazon De Agave Reposado Tequila$25.50
- DBL Don Julio Blanco Tequila$18.50
- DBL Espolon Reposado Tequila$15.50
- DBL Herradora Silver Tequila$15.50
- DBL Hornitos Tequila$14.50
- DBL Patrida Reposado Tequila$21.50
- DBL Well Tequila$11.50
- DBL Arandas Plata Tequila$17.50
Scotch
Liqueur/Cordials
- Amaretto DuBouchett$6.00
- Aperol$6.00
- Baileys Irish Cream$6.50
- Chambord$9.00
- Christian Brothers Brandy VO$6.50
- Creme de Banana$6.00
- Creme de Cacao Dark Mr. Coffee$6.00
- Creme de Menthe Green Mr Boston$6.00
- Godiva Chocolate$9.00
- Jeppson's Malort$5.75
- Kaluha$6.50
- Mr Black Bold Cold Brew Coffee$6.50
- Peach Schnapps DeKuyper$6.00
- Peach Schnapps DuBouchett$6.00
- Trader Vics Chocolate$8.00
- Triple Sec DuBouchett$6.00
- Triple Sec Montezuma$6.00
- Vermouth Extra Dry Gallo$6.00
- Vermouth Sweet Gallo$6.00
- DBL Amaretto DuBouchett$11.50
- DBL Aperol$11.50
- DBL Baileys Irish Cream$12.50
- DBL Chambord$17.50
- DBL Christian Brothers Brandy VO$12.50
- DBL Creme de Banana$11.50
- DBL Creme de Cacao Dark Mr. Coffee$11.50
- DBL Creme de Menthe Green Mr Boston$11.50
- DBL Godiva Chocolate$17.50
- DBL Jeppson's Malort$11.00
- DBL Kaluha$12.50
- DBL Mr Black Bold Cold Brew Coffee$12.50
- DBL Peach Schnapps DeKuyper$11.50
- DBL Peach Schnapps DuBouchett$11.50
- DBL Trader Vics Chocolate$15.50
- DBL Triple Sec DuBouchett$11.50
- DBL Triple Sec Montezuma$11.50
- DBL Vermouth Extra Dry Gallo$11.50
- DBL Vermouth Sweet Gallo$11.50
SATURDAY SPECIAL
Prime Rib Saturday
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
modern gastropub with local flare, signature cocktails, expansive wine and & beer list in a cool setting with a casual hip vibe
6460 College Rd suite B, Lisle, IL 60532