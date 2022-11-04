- Home
The Bavarian Lodge
671 Reviews
$$
1800 Ogden Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Bavarian Pretzel Basket
Four warm, salted soft pretzels with sides of German mustard and Obatzda (Bavarian-style soft cheese blend with bier and seasonings).
Potato Pancakes
Crispy pan-fried potato pancakes loaded with fresh garlic, onion, and our secret blend of seasonings according to our family's generations-old recipe. Served with sides of sour cream and applesauce. Four pancakes per order.
Wurst Platter
Bite-sized slices of our famous knackwurst, bratwurst, and thuringer sausages. Served with Dusseldorf mustard and homemade horseradish dip.
Tiroler Schnitzel Bites
Mini schnitzels of blended ground beef and pork, coated in spices and homemade breading. Served with chopped raw onions and Dusseldorf mustard.
Mini Cheese Pierogi
Ten homemade mini pierogi with a seasoned fresh farmer's cheese and whipped potato filling. Served with sauteed onions, and pan gravy on the side.
White Cheddar Cheese Curds
Fresh cheddar curds coated in a fine panko breading, served with roasted red pepper garlic dip.
Almond-Crusted Duck Tenders
Slices of lean duck breast coated in a rustic breading laced with toasted almonds. Served with our orange-horseradish marmalade on the side.
Duck Wings
Maple Leaf Farm duck drumsticks coated in our rustic, seasoned breading. With a side of our homemade orange-horseradish marmalade. Five per order.
Mushroom & Goat Cheese Kolachky
Flaky pastry stuffed with mushrooms, onions, garlic, and herbed Sonoma County chevre and dusted with imported Romano cheese. Served atop microgreens with a balsamic reduction. Four pastries per order.
Fried Green Beans
Fresh green beans in yellow onion-laced panko breading. With a side of our roasted red pepper garlic sauce.
Scotch Egg
A hard-boiled egg wrapped in our homemade sausage mixture, coated in breadcrumbs, and fried. Served with a side of our Dusseldorf mustard.
Berliner Currywurst
Slices of flash-fried bratwurst topped with our own authentic spicy Berlin-style tomato curry sauce, served with our battered fries. A classic Berlin street food favorite.
SOUPS & SALADS
Hungarian Goulash Soup
Beef and potatoes in a rich, spicy broth made from imported Hungarian paprika. The deep red color is from reduced red peppers and paprika (never tomatoes). A hearty 15-ounce serving, with a pretzel-dough dinner roll on the side.
Cheddar Ale Soup
Made with sharp Wisconsin cheddar, onions, carrots, garlic, spices, and a generous dose of fresh draft ale. Topped with pretzel croutons. A hearty 15-ounce serving, with a pretzel-dough dinner roll on the side.
Liver Dumpling Soup
Our famous homemade dumpling made with bread crumbs, finely ground beef, and beef liver in a hearty beef stock. A Bavarian tradition. Available by the cup (one dumpling) or bowl (2 dumplings).
Austrian Spatzle Soup
A seasoned vegetable stock soup with our homemade spaetzle noodles, egg drop, and vegetables.
Lentil Soup
A delicious homemade vegetarian lentil soup.
Chicken Schnitzel Salad
A breaded chicken schnitzel served atop a large salad of mixed greens and fresh garden vegetables, with a 4oz cup of our homemade creamy cucumber-dill dressing on the side.
Garden Veggie Salad
Quality mixed salad greens, radishes, cucumber, and other garden vegetables. Served with your choice of 4oz dressing cup on the side.
House Salad
A small salad of quality mixed greens, cucumber, radish, and other vegetables with your choice of 2oz dressing cup on the side.
SCHNITZELS
Wiener Schnitzel
Two pork tenderloin cutlets, lightly seasoned, pounded thin, and coated with rustic bread crumbs. With your choice of potato and vegetable accompaniments, and a cup of soup or a house salad.
Chicken Schnitzel
Two chicken breasts, lightly seasoned, pounded thin, and coated with rustic bread crumbs. With your choice of potato and vegetable accompaniments, and a cup of soup or a house salad.
Hunter's Schnitzel
Two pieces of Wienerschnitzel, topped with our Hunter's gravy made with cream, Riesling wine, onions, and mushrooms. With your choice of potato and vegetable side dishes and a cup of soup or a house salad. Also available prepared with chicken or veggie schnitzel.
Alpine Schnitzel
Two pork tenderloin cutlets, coated with rustic bread crumbs and broiled with thick slices of imported Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms. With your choice of potato and vegetable, and a cup of soup or house salad. Also available prepared with Chicken or Veggie schnitzel.
Budapest Schnitzel
Two pieces of Wienerschnitzel topped with our spicy homemade Hungarian "letscho," a mix of onions, peppers, tomatoes, paprika, and hot pepper sauce. With your choice of potato and vegetable side dishes, plus a cup of soup or a house salad. Also available prepared with chicken or veggie schnitzel.
Konigsberger Schnitzel
Two pieces of Wienerschnitzel smothered in a rich sauce made with cream, white wine, lemon, and capers. With your choice of potato and vegetable side dishes, plus a cup of soup or a house salad. Also available prepared with chicken or veggie schnitzel.
Tiroler Schnitzel
A blend of finely-ground pork and beef, blended and coated in our rustic breading. Two schnitzels with your choice of potato and vegetable accompaniments, and a cup of soup or a house salad.
Wiener Schnitzel Cordon Bleu
Two pork tenderloin cutlets, lightly seasoned, pounded thin, and coated with rustic bread crumbs, and topped with thinly sliced Black Forest ham and aged Swiss cheese. With your choice of potato and vegetable sides, and a cup of soup or house salad. Also available prepared with chicken schnitzel.
Veggie Schnitzel
A homemade blend of seasoned veggies (cabbage, carrots, beans, tomatoes, onions, celery, and garlic) coated in rustic breading and fried 'til crisp. Two schnitzels served with a cup of soup or house salad, and your choice of potato, and vegetable. (Schnitzels contain egg; no dairy. Please note there is bacon in the German Potato Salad, Sauerkraut, and Bavarian-style Spinach. Choose NO GRAVY for a vegetarian meal.)
SAUSAGE DINNERS
Bratwurst Dinner
Two quarter-pound links of delicately seasoned white bratwurst, made from finely ground beef and pork. With your choice of potato and vegetable accompaniments, a cup of soup or house salad, and sides of Dusseldorf mustard and creamy horseradish sauce.
Knackwurst Dinner
Two plump links of lightly smoked sausage, made with very finely ground pork and seasoned with garlic and paprika. With your choice of potato and vegetable accompaniments, a cup of soup or house salad, and sides of Dusseldorf mustard and creamy horseradish sauce.
Thuringer Dinner
Two jumbo links of hearty smoked sausage, made with coarsely ground beef and pork, black peppercorns, garlic, and spices. With your choice of potato and vegetable accompaniments, a cup of soup or house salad, and sides of Dusseldorf mustard and creamy horseradish sauce.
Two Sausage Dinner
Two different links of our house sausages. With your choice of potato and vegetable accompaniments, a cup of soup or a house salad, and sides of Dusseldorf mustard and creamy horseradish sauce.
German Sausage Platter
All three house sausages (bratwurst, thuringer, and knackwurst) plus a slice of our homemade European meatloaf made with ground pork, smoked sausage, and bacon. With your choice of potato and vegetable, a cup of soup or salad, and sides of Dusseldorf mustard and horseradish sauce.
GERMAN FAVORITES
Jager Huhnerschnitzel
Two boneless chicken breasts seasoned in a marsala wine marinade, dusted with flour, pan sauteed, and smothered in a rich sauce of heavy cream, sliced mushrooms, reduced onions, and white wine. Served with your choice of spaetzle or bread dumplings, and a cup of soup or a house salad.
Sauerbraten
Eye-of-round beef roast marinated for five days in a spiced pickling marinade with juniper berries, then slow-roasted until tender. Smothered with a thick, dark, tart, aromatic gravy made with red wine, spices, and pureed roasted vegetables. Served with spaetzle and red cabbage, plus soup or salad.
Kassler Rippchen
Two lean and tender smoked center-cut pork chops, grilled and served with your choice of potato and vegetable accompaniments, a cup of soup or house salad, and our homemade horseradish sauce.
Roast Pork Loin
Lean roast pork loin, marinated in German beer, garlic, caraway, and seasonings. Served with choice of dumplings, boiled potatoes or mashed potatoes, homemade sauerkraut, and a cup of homemade soup or a house salad.
Stuffed Potato Dumplings
Four hearty, handmade potato dumplings stuffed with chopped smoked pork shoulder and topped with homemade pan gravy and sauteed onions. Served with a vegetable side dish, and a cup of soup or house salad.
Half Roast Duck (Dine-in Only)
Half of a plump, all-natural 6lb. duckling, coated with caraway and our special blend of seasonings, then slow-roasted until perfectly tender, juicy, and nicely crisp-skinned. Served with a cup of soup or house salad, bread dumplings or boiled potatoes, and sauerkraut or red cabbage.
Quarter Roast Duck (Dine-in Only)
A quarter of a plump, all-natural 6lb. duckling, coated with caraway and our special blend of seasonings, then slow-roasted until perfectly tender, juicy, and nicely crisp-skinned. Served with a cup of soup or house salad, bread dumplings or boiled potatoes, and sauerkraut or red cabbage.
Schweins Hax'n (Dine-in Only)
A jumbo (approx. 2.5 lbs) skin-on pork knuckle, boiled in our seasoned stock until the meat is juicy and extra tender. Served with soup or salad, horseradish sauce, and your choice of potato and vegetable. Like the skin a little crispy? We'll finish it in the broiler for a light browning.
EUROPEAN CLASSICS
Bavarian Lodge Meatloaf
Rustic, homestyle meatloaf made with ground pork, smoked sausage, and bacon. Pink in color with a pronounced smoke flavor. Three slices served with your choice of potato and vegetable accompaniments, and a cup of soup or a house salad.
Hungarian Goulash
A hearty, lightly spicy stew made with chunks of tender beef, slowly simmered with Spanish onions, red peppers, and imported Hungarian paprika. Served with your choice of spaetzle or bread dumplings, and a cup of soup or a house salad.
Szegedin Goulash
Chunks of lean pork loin slowly simmered in a creamy, lightly spicy stew of premium imported Hungarian paprika, fresh sauerkraut, heavy cream, and our own blend of spices. A great example of classic, rustic Hungarian fare. Served with your choice of spaetzle or bread dumplings, and soup or salad.
Swedish Meatballs
Variations of this dish have migrated from Scandinavia into German cooking. This is our interpretation of this classic dish. Delicately seasoned pork and beef meatballs smothered in a rich dijon mustard cream sauce, served with our spätzle or boiled potatoes, and a cup of soup or house salad.
Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
Green cabbage leaves stuffed with seasoned ground beef, pork, and rice, then baked in a sweet tomato gravy. Served with your choice of spaetzle or bread dumplings, and a cup of homemade soup or a house salad.
Beef Stroganoff
Tender strips of sauteed beef simmered in a rich cream sauce with sliced mushrooms, reduced onions, and a hint of pureed tomato. Served with your choice of spaetzle or bread dumplings, a dollop of sour cream on request, and a cup of our homemade soup or house salad.
Cheese Pierogi
Six fresh, handmade pierogi stuffed with a creamy blend of seasoned farmer's cheese and potato. Topped with sauteed onions and served with gravy, sauerkraut, and a cup of soup or a house salad. Choose "no gravy" and a different vegetable for a vegetarian meal.
Pierogi Pomodoro
Six homemade pierogi stuffed with whipped potato and fresh seasoned farmer's cheese. Topped with a sauce of crushed tomatoes, onions, herbs, and garlic. A delicious Italian-inspired twist on a Polish favorite. Served with a cup of soup or house salad.
SPECIAL COMBINATION PLATES
Choose Two Combo
Choose two of our most popular entrees to sample a few of our German menu offerings on one plate. Served with potato and vegetable side dishes, as well as your choice of homemade soup or a side salad. (Just looking for sausages? See our “Two Sausage Dinner” entree.)
Choose Three Combo
Choose three of our most popular entrees to sample a few of our German menu offerings on one plate. Served with potato and vegetable side dishes, as well as your choice of homemade soup or a side salad. (Just looking for sausages? See our “German Sausage Platter” entree.)
Two Sausage Dinner
Two different links of our house sausages. With your choice of potato and vegetable accompaniments, a cup of soup or a house salad, and sides of Dusseldorf mustard and creamy horseradish sauce.
German Sausage Platter
All three house sausages (bratwurst, thuringer, and knackwurst) plus a slice of our homemade European meatloaf made with ground pork, smoked sausage, and bacon. With your choice of potato and vegetable, a cup of soup or salad, and sides of Dusseldorf mustard and horseradish sauce.
SANDWICHES & PUB FARE
The Maximillian
Our famous pork Wienerschnitzel topped with grilled onions, creamy horseradish, Hungarian roasted red pepper/eggplant relish, and leaf lettuce, served on a brioche roll (or pretzel bun). Available with Chicken or Veggie Schnitzel by request.
Tiroler Schnitzel Sandwich
A blend of ground beef and pork, seasoned, breaded, and fried, and topped with thick-sliced Swiss cheese and raw onion. Served on an artisan-baked brioche roll or pretzel bun.
Veggie Schnitzel Sandwich
Our house recipe breaded vegetarian schnitzel, topped with thick-sliced Swiss cheese and raw onion, and served on an artisan-baked brioche roll (or pretzel bun if you prefer).
Cordon Bleu Sandwich
A large chicken schnitzel (or pork Wienerschnitzel if you like) topped with smoked Black Forest ham and thick-sliced Swiss cheese, then finished in the broiler. Served on a brioche roll or pretzel bun.
Fish & Chips
A flaky half-pound cod filet hand-dipped in our own seasoned beer batter and fried to an ultra-crispy golden brown. Served with our battered fries, tartar sauce, lemon wedge, and a cup of homemade soup or house salad.
SAUSAGE SANDWICHES
Bratwurst Sandwich
A quarter-pound link of our mild white beef and pork sausage with grilled onions on a pretzel roll. With sides of Dusseldorf mustard and creamy horseradish sauce.
Knackwurst Sandwich
A large link of our lightly smoky, garlic-seasoned pork sausage with grilled onions on a pretzel roll, with sides of Dusseldorf mustard and creamy horseradish sauce.
Thuringer Sandwich
A jumbo link of our house recipe smoked beef and pork thuringer sausage with grilled onions on a pretzel roll. With sides of Dusseldorf mustard and creamy horseradish sauce.
Currywurst Sandwich
A traditional white bratwurst link broiled to perfection, served on a pretzel roll, topped with sweet sauteed onions and our spicy Berlin-style tomato curry sauce.
Cheddar Jalapeno Brat Sandwich
A meaty 1/3 pound naturally-smoked Wisconsin-style brat, stuffed with sharp cheddar cheese, bacon, and mild jalapeno pepper spears on a toasted pretzel roll with grilled onions.
The Zsa Zsa Sandwich
A large link of our smoked thuringer sausage on a pretzel roll, topped with homemade Hungarian "Letcho"- a spicy mix of onions, peppers, tomatoes, paprika, and hot pepper sauce.
BURGERS (Angus Beef or Impossible™ Plant-Based Patty)
The Matterhorn Burger
Our signature house burger. Ten ounces of hand-packed ground Angus sirloin, flame-broiled, and topped with sharp cheddar cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, and a fried egg. Served on an artisan-baked pretzel bun (or brioche roll).
Rotterdam Burger
10 ounces of ground Angus sirloin, flame-broiled, and topped with sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, hickory-smoked bacon, and imported Dutch smoked gouda cheese. Served on an artisan-baked brioche roll or pretzel bun.
Black & Blue Burger
10 ounces of hand-packed ground Angus sirloin, coated in a peppercorn crust, flame-broiled, and topped with blue cheese crumbles and hickory-smoked bacon. Served on a brioche roll or pretzel bun.
Black Forest Burger
10 ounces of ground Angus sirloin, flame-broiled, and topped with Black Forest ham and thick-sliced Swiss cheese. Served on an artisan-baked pretzel bun or brioche roll.
Alpine Burger
10 ounces of ground Angus sirloin, flame-broiled, and topped with sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, and thick-sliced Swiss cheese. Served on a brioche roll or pretzel bun.
French Farmhouse Burger
10 ounces of ground Angus sirloin, flame-broiled, and topped with sauteed mushrooms and grilled onions. Served on a brioche roll or pretzel bun coated with our garlic and herb Boursin cheese spread.
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
Flame-broiled Angus sirloin burger with our house sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, grilled onions, hickory-smoked bacon, and sharp Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Served on a brioche roll or pretzel bun.
Classic Pub Burger
Flame-broiled Angus sirloin burger with your choice of cheese, plus green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, and raw onion. Served on an artisan-baked brioche roll or pretzel bun.
SIDE ITEMS
Dinner Rolls
Freshly-baked pretzel dough dinner rolls, available with entree purchase. Available in orders of three or six rolls, with butter on request.
Mashed Potatoes
Homemade mashed potatoes whipped with butter and milk. Gravy on the side by request. Pairs well with most of our dishes, with our without a gravy or sauce.
Boiled Potatoes
Sliced potatoes boiled in vegetable stock with parsley and caraway seed. Gravy on the side by request. A good option with most of our dishes.
Bread Dumplings
Three sliced yeast-risen Czech-style bread dumplings, with gravy on request. Made to soak up the sauce of one of our European dishes. Definitely not to be eaten plain!
Spatzle
German egg noodle, with gravy by request. Best served with one of our dishes with a distinctive sauce (otherwise quite plain on its own).
German Potato Salad
Sliced potatoes with bacon, onion, pickle, and vinegar, served warm. Not recommended with dishes that have a gravy or sauce, as the flavors do not combine well. Great with sausages, plain schnitzel, or as a sandwich side item.
Battered French Fries
Thick-cut fries dipped in batter for an extra crunch. Great with sandwiches, plain schnitzel, and sausages.
Sauerkraut
Shredded white cabbage leaves cooked with onion, caraway seed, and a hint of bacon.
Red Cabbage
A sweet and sour preparation of shredded red cabbage leaves.
Bavarian-Style Spinach
Chopped spinach leaves simmered with egg, bacon, garlic, and onion.
Buttered Corn
Whole kernel sweet corn simmered with butter and chopped garlic.
Chunky Applesauce
Chilled, chunky, classic applesauce.
DESSERTS
Apple Strudel
Light pastry dough wrapped around a delicious filling of sliced apples, cinnamon, and golden raisins. Serve warm for the true experience (oven or toaster oven recommended).
Poppyseed-Almond Strudel
Hand-ground European poppy seeds, ground almonds, and pure cane sugar wrapped in our hand-pulled pastry dough, then finished with toasted almonds. Heat up in the oven or toaster oven for a real treat!
Homemade Kolachky
Classic European pastry dough with your choice of raspberry or apricot filling. Three pastries per order. Heat briefly in the oven or toaster oven to experience at their best!
White Chocolate Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake
Creamy white chocolate cheesecake, moist chunks of vanilla bean cream cake and sweet swirls of berry compote; topped with blueberries, rich whipped cream, and white chocolate shavings.
Call for Open Hours
Family-Owned and Operated German Kitchen & World Class Beer Bar Serving Chicagoland Since 1986.
1800 Ogden Ave, Lisle, IL 60532