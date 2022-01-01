Lisle bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Lisle

NWB The Next Whiskey Bar image

 

NWB The Next Whiskey Bar

4732 Main Street, Lisle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
No signature required
The Gobbler$14.00
BIG Jer$14.00
The Bavarian Lodge image

GRILL

The Bavarian Lodge

1800 Ogden Ave, Lisle

Avg 4 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Homemade Kolachky$4.95
Classic European pastry dough with your choice of raspberry or apricot filling. Three pastries per order. Heat briefly in the oven or toaster oven to experience at their best!
Hunter's Schnitzel$21.95
Two pieces of Wienerschnitzel, topped with our Hunter's gravy made with cream, Riesling wine, onions, and mushrooms. With your choice of potato and vegetable side dishes and a cup of soup or a house salad. Also available prepared with chicken or veggie schnitzel.
Potato Pancakes$11.95
Crispy pan-fried potato pancakes loaded with fresh garlic, onion, and our secret blend of seasonings according to our family's generations-old recipe. Served with sides of sour cream and applesauce. Four pancakes per order.
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Wheatstack

5900 State Route 53, Lisle

Avg 4.5 (484 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
KID PASTA$5.95
PENNE PASTA IN BUTTER SAUCE
POTATO SKINS$11.95
CRISPY POTATO SKINS LOADED WITH CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, BACON & SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE
WSM'S REUBEN$13.95
HOME MADE CORNED BEEF WITH SAUERKRAUT AND SWISS CHEESE ON GRILLED MARBLE RYE WITH A SIDE OF 1000 ISLAND DRESSING
