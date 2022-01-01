Lisle bars & lounges you'll love
NWB The Next Whiskey Bar
4732 Main Street, Lisle
|The Gobbler
|$14.00
|BIG Jer
|$14.00
GRILL
The Bavarian Lodge
1800 Ogden Ave, Lisle
|Homemade Kolachky
|$4.95
Classic European pastry dough with your choice of raspberry or apricot filling. Three pastries per order. Heat briefly in the oven or toaster oven to experience at their best!
|Hunter's Schnitzel
|$21.95
Two pieces of Wienerschnitzel, topped with our Hunter's gravy made with cream, Riesling wine, onions, and mushrooms. With your choice of potato and vegetable side dishes and a cup of soup or a house salad. Also available prepared with chicken or veggie schnitzel.
|Potato Pancakes
|$11.95
Crispy pan-fried potato pancakes loaded with fresh garlic, onion, and our secret blend of seasonings according to our family's generations-old recipe. Served with sides of sour cream and applesauce. Four pancakes per order.
FRENCH FRIES
Wheatstack
5900 State Route 53, Lisle
|KID PASTA
|$5.95
PENNE PASTA IN BUTTER SAUCE
|POTATO SKINS
|$11.95
CRISPY POTATO SKINS LOADED WITH CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, BACON & SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE
|WSM'S REUBEN
|$13.95
HOME MADE CORNED BEEF WITH SAUERKRAUT AND SWISS CHEESE ON GRILLED MARBLE RYE WITH A SIDE OF 1000 ISLAND DRESSING