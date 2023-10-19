Full Menu

Appetizers

Miso Chilean Sea Bass
$16.00

Broiled miso-marinated Chilean sea bass, sweet miso sauce and lemon

Chicken Karaage
$11.00

Crispy fried marinated juicy chicken chunks served with house spicy mayo and sweet chili sauce on the side

Mussels Paradise
$12.00

5 pieces. Baked green-shelled mussels, mayo, masago, scallion, and ponzu sauce

Spider on the Throne
$13.00

Deep-fried jumbo soft-shell crab 3 halves on shredded cabbage bed and Japanese BBQ sauce

Vegetables Tempura
$8.00

Assorted seasonal vegetables

Shrimp Tempura App. (3pcs)
$9.00

Shrimp 3 pieces

Assorted Tempura
$12.00

Mixed shrimp & veggies

Calamari Tempura
$9.00

Deep-fried fresh calamari ring coated with tempura batter, served with tartar sauce

Salted Edamame
$5.00
Garlic Butter Edamame
$7.00
Spicy Garlic Butter Edamame
$7.50
Takoyaki
$8.50

5 pieces. Fried savory octopus pancake balls topped with house mayo & sweet BBQ sauce, nori flakes, bonito (fish) flakes, scallions, and sesame seeds

Kino Buns - Pork Belly
$9.00

2 pieces. Steamed buns, pork belly, spring mix, romaine, carrots, and sweet house special sauce

Shishito Peppers
$9.00

Garlic butter sautéed shishito peppers, soy caramel glaze, fish flakes, and sesame seeds

Chicken Gyoza
$8.00

5 pieces. Fried or steamed chicken and vegetables gyoza (potstickers) served with ponzu sauce

Agedashi Tofu
$8.00

Deep-fried battered soft tofu 4 pieces, sweet soy sauce broth, scallion, and fish flakes

Crispy Bites
$8.00

2 pieces. Deep-fried rice cake, spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce, and sesame seeds

Vegetable Spring Rolls
$7.00

4 pieces. Golden fried mixed vegetables spring rolls served with sweet & spicy sauce

Yellowtail Kama
$17.00

Broiled yellowtail (hamachi) collar to perfection, served with ponzu sauce

Salmon Kama Appetizer
$11.00

Broiled salmon collar to perfection, served with ponzu sauce

Scallop shot
$5.00

Salad

Salmon Skin Salad
$11.00

Crispy baked salmon skin, fish flakes, spring mix, romaine, carrots, cherry tomato, corn, house dressing, and sesame cream sauce

Sashimi Salad
$18.00

Assorted sashimi 6 pieces, fresh spring mix, romaine, carrot, cherry tomatoes, and house dressing

Mango Avocado Salad
$10.00

Mango and avocado slices, cherry tomatoes, spring mix, romaine, house special dressing, and sesame cream sauce

Wakame Salad
$7.00

Seasoned seaweed, radish, mixed sprouts, sesame seeds, and ponzu dressing

Cucumber Sunomono Salad
$6.00

Cucumber slices, sesame seeds, seaweed, microgreens, and sweet vinaigrette

Side Salad
$3.50

Fresh spring mix, romaine, carrots, tomato, and corn with soy-ginger dressing

BBQ Skewer

Salmon & Scallion Skewer (QSS)
$6.00

Grilled fresh salmon chunks with scallion brushed with house special sauce and black peppers

Shrimp & Asparagus Skewer (QSA)
$6.00

Grilled shrimps (3) with tender asparagus on skewer brushed with house-special soy sauce

Chicken & Scallion Skewer (QCS)
$5.50

Grilled marinated chicken chunks with scallion on a skewer

Chicken Skewer (QC)
$5.00

Grilled marinated chicken dark meat on skewer brushed with house special sauce

Shishito Pepper Skewer (QP)
$3.50

Grilled Japanese sweet chili pepper on skewer brushed with house special sauce

Beef Skewer (QB)
$5.50

Grilled tender ribeye beef chunks on skewer brushed with house-special soy sauce

Beef & Scallion Skewer (QBS)
$5.75

Grilled juicy ribeye beef chunks with scallion on skewer brushed with house-special soy sauce

Chicken Combo Skewer (QCC)
$15.00

2 chicken dark meat skewers & 1 chicken (dark meat) with scallion skewer

Surf 'N' Turf Combo Skewer (QST)
$16.00

3 pieces special skewer combo set: 1 beef & scallion, 1 chicken dark meat, 1 shrimp & asparagus

Everything Combo Skewer (QE)
$20.00

1 skewer of our house favorite selection: 1 beef & scallion, 1 chicken dark meat, 1 shrimp & asparagus, 1 salmon & scallion, and 1 shishito

Katsu Skewers

KF: Chicken Katsu Skewer
$5.75

Breaded fried chicken chunks on a skewer served with Japanese BBQ sauce on top

KF: Salmon Katsu Skewer
$6.50

Breaded fried salmon on a skewer served with Japanese BBQ sauce on top

KF: Beef Katsu Skewer
$6.50

Breaded ribeye beef chunk on skewer served with Japanese BBQ sauce on top

KF: Katsu Skewer Combo Set
$17.50

3 pieces variety fried skewer combo set: chicken, salmon, and ribeye katsu

Sides

Steamed White Rice
$2.00
Brown Rice
$3.00
Sushi Rice
$3.00
Steamed Vegetable
$4.00
Kizami Wasabi
$3.00
Entree grilled chicken
$8.00
Entree chicken katsu
$9.00
Entree Salmon
$12.00
Kids chicken teriyaki
$8.00
Kids chicken katsu
$9.00
Jalapeno
$1.00
Side Chunchy
$1.00
Side Ginger
$1.00
Side Lamon
$1.00
Credit card fee
$0.50

Donburi

Deluxe Chirashi Don
$39.00

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, escolar, albacore, shrimp, octopus, tamago, salmon caviars, fresh uni, and seaweed salad over sushi rice

Chirashi Don
$28.00

Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, escolar, albacore, shrimp, and tamago over sushi rice

Sake Don
$25.00

Fresh salmon sashimi (7 pieces), marinated salmon egg, seaweed salad, and daikon over sushi rice

Tekka Don
$26.00

Fresh bluefin tuna sashimi (7 pieces), tamagoyaki, seaweed salad, and scallion over sushi rice

Una Don
$26.00

Barbequed freshwater eel (5 pieces), tamago, shiitake mushroom, white onion, carrot, and sesame seeds over steamed white rice

Tempura Don
$16.00

Shrimp (2 pieces) and assorted vegetable tempura over steamed white rice

Gyudon Japanese Beef Bowl
$17.00

Thin sliced beef and white onion braised in semi-sweet sauce, served with steamed white rice

Chicken Teriyaki Don
$14.00

Chicken teriyaki and steamed seasonal vegetables over steamed white rice

Salmon Teriyaki Don
$18.00

Grilled salmon steak with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed white rice, and steamed veggies

Saba Teriyaki Don
$16.00

Broiled Saba mackerel fillet with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed white rice and steamed veggies

Pork Belly Don
$16.00

Grilled pork belly (8 slices) served with house BBQ sauce, steamed white rice, and steamed veggies

Tofu Teriyaki Don
$13.00

Deep-fried soft tofu dressed with teriyaki sauce, steamed veggies, and steamed white rice

Chicken Curry Don
$15.00

Japanese-style curry made with big & tender chicken chunks, potatoes, carrots, and onion. Rich, sweet, a little spicy demi-glace layered with spices and earthy flavors! Comes with steamed white rice

Chicken Katsu Don
$16.00

Chicken katsu braised in special soy sauce, egg, and white onion, served with steamed white rice and katsu sauce on top

Fried Rice

Egg Fried Rice
$9.50
Chicken Fried Rice
$12.50
Shrimp Fried Rice
$14.50
Salmon Fried Rice
$14.50

Noodle & Soup

Tonkotsu Ramen
$15.50

Egg noodles, pork belly, soft-boiled egg, nori, bean sprouts, corn, green onion, bamboo shoots, and black mushroom in traditional pork bone broth

Miso Tonkotsu Ramen
$16.50

Egg noodles, pork belly, soft-boiled egg, nori, bean sprouts, corn, green onion, bamboo shoots, and black mushroom in our miso-infused tonkotsu broth

House No.1 Ramen
$17.00

Egg noodles served with our special tonkotsu broth infused with all-natural curry seasonings, pork belly, bamboo slices, soft-boiled egg, sweet corn, house special spicy sauce, nori, fried shallot, black mushroom, and scallion

Shibuya Ramen
$16.50

Tonkotsu broth seasoned with ground, toasted white sesame seeds (aromatic & flavorful) comes with steamed egg noodles, pork belly, soft-boiled egg, sweet corn, nori, bamboo slices, black mushroom scallion, and sesame seeds

Lobster Creamy Soup
$12.00

Flavorful lobster cream soup seasoned to perfection served with lobster and imitation crab meat, scallion, and sesame seeds

Salmon Rice Soup
$15.00

Salmon & sweet rice boiled in our signature light soy broth with white onion, shiitake mushroom, corn, carrot, nori, and scallion

Lobster Soba
$18.00

Japanese buckwheat noodles served with our special lobster cream sauce, nori, scallion, and lobster, and imitation crab meat mix

Miso Clam Soup
$8.00

White clams (5 pieces), white onion, shiitake mushroom, carrot, seaweeds, and green onion in our house special miso soup

Vegan Delight Soup
$8.00

Shiitake, carrot, onions, seaweed, sweet corn, and broccoli in mushroom-soy broth

Seafood Udon
$18.00

Thick round noodles served in our delicious light broth with mixed seafood (shrimps, mussels, clams, crab stick, scallops, and calamari rings) with shiitake mushrooms, carrots, onions, fish cakes, green onion, and kizami nori

Original Udon
$13.00

Thick udon noodles served in our special light broth with shiitake mushrooms, carrots, onion, fish cakes, green onion, and kizami nori

Miso Soup
$3.00

Classic Rolls

Avocado Cut Roll
$6.00

Fresh sliced avocado

California Cut Roll
$8.00

Imitation crab, cucumber, and avocado

Crunch Cut Roll
$12.00

Shrimp tempura cut roll with crunchy tempura flakes

Cucumber & Avocado Cut Roll
$7.00

Fresh avocado and cucumber

Eel Avocado Cut Roll
$10.00

Freshwater eel and avocado, topped with eel sauce

Philadelphia Cut Roll
$11.00

Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado

Salmon Avocado Cut Roll
$10.00

Salmon and avocado wrapped with sushi rice

Shrimp Tempura Cut Roll
$11.00

Shrimp tempura, imitation crab meat, cucumber, and avocado, topped with eel sauce

Spicy Salmon Cut Roll
$10.00

Fresh salmon, spicy mayo, sriracha, and cucumber

Spicy Scallop Cut Roll
$10.00

Fresh scallops, spicy mayo, sriracha, and cucumber

Spicy Tuna Cut Roll
$10.00

Spicy, seasoned, and ground tuna with cucumber

Vegetables Cut Roll
$7.00

Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, gobo, and micro greens

Spicy yellowtail cut roll
$10.00

Traditional Rolls

Toro Scallion Cut Roll
$14.00
Tuna Cut Roll
$10.00
Salmon Cut Roll
$9.00
Yellowtail Scallion Cut Roll
$9.00
Albacore Scallion Cut Roll
$8.00
Cucumber Cut Roll
$5.00
Inari Cut Roll
$5.00
Gourd Kampyo Cut Roll
$5.00
Salmon Skin Cut Roll
$8.00

6 pieces with cucumber, gobo, fish flakes, and eel sauce

Vegetarian Rolls

Daytona
$15.00

Inside: kampyo, asparagus, pickled jalapeño, gobo, cucumber, inari, avocado, and micro green top: eel sauce, sesame seeds and crunchy flake

La Jolla
$14.00

Inside: kampyo, asparagus, pickled jalapeño, gobo, and cucumber. Top: avocado, sweet tofu, and creamy sesame sauce (contains mayo)

Baked Rolls

Lobster Dynamite
$23.00

Inside: imitation crab, avocado, pickled jalapeño in soy paper wrap. Top: baked lobster-imitation crab mix, lobster dynamite sauce, eel sauce, masago, and green onion

Salmon Dynamite
$21.00

Inside: imitation crab, avocado, pickled jalapeño in soy paper wrap. Top: spicy baked salmon dynamite, house mayo, and sriracha, eel sauce, masago, and green onion

Baked Salmon
$16.00

Inside: imitation crab and avocado. Top: baked salmon, scallion, baked mayo sauce, eel sauce, masago, and scallion

Tempura Rolls

Tic Tac Toe
$16.00

Inside: salmon, pickled jalapeño, and avocado. Top: jalapeño, sriracha, and eel sauce

La Bomba Roll
$17.00

Inside: imitation crab, jalapeño, and cream cheese. Top: spicy imitation crab, eel sauce, and sesame cream

Signature Rolls

OMG! Roll
$18.00

Inside: shrimp tempura, spicy imitation crab. Top: seared tuna, salmon, avocado, and eel sauce

Lobster Dynamite Special Roll
$23.00

Inside: imitation crab, avocado, pickled jalapeño in soy paper wrap. Top: baked lobster-imitation crab mix, lobster dynamite sauce, eel sauce, masago, and green onion

Rainbow Roll
$16.00

Inside: imitation crab meat and cucumber. Top: tuna, salmon, escolar at albacore, and avocado

Red Geisha Roll
$17.00

Inside: spicy tuna and cucumber. Top: seared tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and micro greens

Moon Walker Roll
$18.00

Inside: shrimp tempura and spicy tuna. Top: yellowtail and avocado

Poseidon Roll
$23.00

Tempura lobster tail, imitation crab, avocado, and asparagus wrapped with sushi rice and nori; topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tempura flakes

Mi Amor Roll
$18.00

Inside: spicy tuna, imitation crab meat, and avocado; wrapped with soy paper (no rice!!!). Top: fresh salmon, ponzu, and micro greens

Green Dragon Roll
$17.00

Inside: shrimp tempura, imitation crab, and cucumber. Top: freshwater eel, avocado, and eel sauce

Samurai Roll
$16.00

Inside: imitation crab, shrimp tempura, and avocado. Top: spicy tuna, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes

Caterpillar Roll
$15.00

Inside: freshwater eel, cucumber, and imitation crab meat. Top: avocado slices and eel sauce

Forever Love Roll
$14.00

6 pieces. Inside: salmon, spicy tuna, imitation crab meat, gobo, and avocado; wrapped in pink soy paper. Top: eel sauce and sesame cream sauce

Rocket Roll
$14.00

Inside: imitation crab, shrimp tempura. Top: avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Al Capone Roll
$18.00

Inside: imitation crab meat and avocado. Top: yellowtail, jalapeño, sriracha, and ponzu sauce

Spider Roll
$16.00

6 pieces. Inside: soft-shell crab, imitation crab meat, avocado, cucumber, and gobo wrapped in nori and soy paper. Top: eel sauce

Katana Roll
$19.00

Inside: real crab, avocado, and asparagus. Top: salmon, lemon, sweet chili sauce, and micro greens

Mr. Tommy Roll
$15.00

Inside: shrimp tempura, cucumber, gobo, and avocado. Top: spicy imitation crab, crunchy, and eel sauce

Albacore Delight
$17.00

Inside: spicy tuna, cream cheese, asparagus. Top: seared albacore, jalapeño, mayo, and sriracha

Sunset Roll
$16.00

Inside: spicy tuna and cucumber. Top: escolar, tobiko, and spicy yuzu-honey sauce

Tokyo Dream Roll
$19.00

Inside: shrimp tempura, imitation crab, and asparagus. Top: torched medium-rare steak, garlic-truffle ponzu, and crispy onion

911 Roll
$15.00

Inside: spicy tuna and cucumber. Top: avocado, spicy mayo, and honey sriracha

Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri
$8.00
Salmon Belly Nigiri
$9.00
Albacore Nigiri
$7.00

Served with garlic ponzu

Albacore Belly Nigiri
$9.00

Served with garlic ponzu

Yellowtail Nigiri
$8.00
Yellowtail Belly Nigiri
$9.00
Toro Nigiri
$15.00
Bluefin Tuna Nigiri
$9.00
Scallop Nigiri
$7.00
Escolar Nigiri
$7.00

Served with garlic ponzu

Masago Nigiri
$7.00
Boiled Shrimp Nigiri
$6.00
Octopus Nigiri
$7.00
Squid Nigiri
$7.00
Salmon Eggs Nigiri
$8.00
Saba Mackerel Nigiri
$6.00
Flying Fish Eggs Nigiri
$7.00
Tamagoyaki Nigiri
$4.00
Tofu Pocket Nigiri
$4.00
Nigiri Trio Nigiri
$11.50

3 pieces, no rice!!!

Freshwater Eel Nigiri
$8.00
Wagyu Nigiri - 1 pc
$8.00

1 piece

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri - 1 pc
$9.00

1 piece

Uni Nigiri - 1 pc
$12.00

1 piece

Kanpachi (N)
$8.00
Sockeye (N)
$9.00
Giant Clam (N)-1 pc
$5.00

Sashimi

Toro Sashimi
$21.00
Salmon Belly Sashimi
$14.00
Salmon Sashimi
$12.00
Escolar Sashimi
$11.00
Albacore Sashimi
$11.00
Albacore Belly Sashimi
$14.00
Yellowtail Sashimi
$12.00
Yellowtail Belly Sashimi
$14.00
Bluefin Tuna Sashimi
$14.00
Freshwater Eel Sashimi
$12.00
Boiled Shrimp Sashimi
$9.00
Saba Mackerel Sashimi
$9.00
Tamagoyaki Sashimi
$6.00
Inari Sashimi
$6.00
Octopus Sashimi
$11.00
Squid Sashimi
$11.00
Scallop Sashimi
$11.00

5 pieces

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi - 1 pc
$9.00

1 piece

Uni Sashimi - 1 pc
$12.00

1 piece

Kanpachi Sashimi
$12.00

Special Sashimi

Walk on the Beach
$18.00

Sliced fresh salmon sashimi (5 pieces), jalapeño slices, garlic-yuzu vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, and sesame seeds

Tuna Tataki
$18.00

Seared bigeye tuna (5 pieces), grated ginger, scallion, microgreens, sesame seeds, and sweet soy dressing

Citrus Yellowtail
$18.00

Fresh yellowtail slices (5 pieces), ponzu sauce, tobiko caviars, scallion, and sesame seeds

Albacore Colossal
$18.00

Seared albacore (5 pieces), crispy onion, cucumber, scallion, microgreens, garlic truffle ponzu, and sesame seeds

Honey Fire Scallops
$16.00

Fresh Japanese scallop slices (6 pieces) served with honey-sriracha sauce, tobiko caviars, microgreens, and sesame seeds

Uni Spoons
$21.00

Fresh uni, masago, tobiko, quail egg, and scallion in spoons

Special Combinations

5 Pieces Sashimi Platter
$18.00

Chef's choice selection of fresh sashimi varieties

9 Pieces Sashimi Platter
$32.00

Chef's choice selection of fresh sashimi varieties

12 Pieces Sashimi Platter
$42.00

Chef's choice selection of fresh sashimi varieties

5 Pieces Nigiri Platter
$19.00

Chef's choice selection of fresh nigiri sushi varieties

9 Pieces Nigiri Platter
$36.00

Chef's choice selection of fresh nigiri sushi varieties

Assorted Platter
$29.00

Chef's choice selection of 4 pieces sashimi & 4 pieces nigiri

Dessert

Matcha Green Tea Tiramisu
$8.95

Semi-sweet tiramisu cake blended with a perfect touch of Japanese matcha green tea

Mango Panna Cotta
$8.95

Semi-sweet and refreshing mango panna cotta jelly mousse topped with fresh mango and whipped cream

Mochi Ice Cream
$7.00

2 pieces. Choices of flavors: vanilla, green tea, mango, or strawberry

Crème Brûlée
$8.95

French-inspired cream custard dessert with a caramelized layer

Beverages

Beer

Small Sapporo Premium
$5.00
Large Sapporo Premium
$9.00
Small Kirin Ichiban Premium
$5.00
Large Kirin Ichiban Premium
$9.00
Small Asahi Super Dry
$5.00
Large Asahi Super Dry
$9.00
Sapporo Premium Light
$5.00

Small

Asahi Super Dry Black
$6.00

Small

Sake

Small Hakkaisan
$37.00
Large Hakkaisan
$75.00
Small Suigei (Drunken Whale Special Sake)
$29.00
Large Suigei (Drunken Whale Special Sake)
$65.00
Small Kikusui
$25.00
Large Kikusui
$56.00
Kubota
$29.00

Small

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori
$14.00

Small

Yuki Nigori
$18.00

Small

Mio Sparkling Sake
$18.00

Small

House Specials

Sake Sampler
$18.00
Yuki Sampler
$12.00
Plum Sake
$6.25
Strawberry Sake
$6.25
Hot Sake
$12.00

Wine Bottles

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon
$28.00
Bottle Chardonnay
$28.00
Bottle Pinot Grigio
$32.00
Bottle Pinot Noir
$40.00
Bottle Sauvignon Blanc
$44.00

Wine Glasses

Glass Plum Wine
$8.00

Glass

Glass Cabernet Sauvignon
$9.00
Glass Chardonnay
$9.00
Glass Pinot Grigio
$9.00
Glass Pinot Noir
$12.00
Glass Sauvignon Blanc
$12.00

Soft Drinks

Fiji Artisan Bottled Water
$6.00

1.47 pt or 700 ml

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
$4.50

500 ml

Ramune Japanese Soda
$5.00

6.76 fl oz or 200 ml

Calpico
$4.00

11.3 fl oz or 335 ml

Coke
$3.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Sprite
$3.50
Coke Zero
$3.50
Apple juice
$4.00
Water bottle
$2.00

Special Drinks

Thai Iced Tea
$4.95
Green Milk Tea
$4.95
Pink Lemonade
$3.00
Hot Green Tea
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Iced Black Tea
$3.00
Iced Green Tea
$3.00