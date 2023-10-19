Kinoyume Sushi and Grill 8843 Villa la Jolla dr., ste 202
Full Menu
Appetizers
Broiled miso-marinated Chilean sea bass, sweet miso sauce and lemon
Crispy fried marinated juicy chicken chunks served with house spicy mayo and sweet chili sauce on the side
5 pieces. Baked green-shelled mussels, mayo, masago, scallion, and ponzu sauce
Deep-fried jumbo soft-shell crab 3 halves on shredded cabbage bed and Japanese BBQ sauce
Assorted seasonal vegetables
Shrimp 3 pieces
Mixed shrimp & veggies
Deep-fried fresh calamari ring coated with tempura batter, served with tartar sauce
5 pieces. Fried savory octopus pancake balls topped with house mayo & sweet BBQ sauce, nori flakes, bonito (fish) flakes, scallions, and sesame seeds
2 pieces. Steamed buns, pork belly, spring mix, romaine, carrots, and sweet house special sauce
Garlic butter sautéed shishito peppers, soy caramel glaze, fish flakes, and sesame seeds
5 pieces. Fried or steamed chicken and vegetables gyoza (potstickers) served with ponzu sauce
Deep-fried battered soft tofu 4 pieces, sweet soy sauce broth, scallion, and fish flakes
2 pieces. Deep-fried rice cake, spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce, and sesame seeds
4 pieces. Golden fried mixed vegetables spring rolls served with sweet & spicy sauce
Broiled yellowtail (hamachi) collar to perfection, served with ponzu sauce
Broiled salmon collar to perfection, served with ponzu sauce
Salad
Crispy baked salmon skin, fish flakes, spring mix, romaine, carrots, cherry tomato, corn, house dressing, and sesame cream sauce
Assorted sashimi 6 pieces, fresh spring mix, romaine, carrot, cherry tomatoes, and house dressing
Mango and avocado slices, cherry tomatoes, spring mix, romaine, house special dressing, and sesame cream sauce
Seasoned seaweed, radish, mixed sprouts, sesame seeds, and ponzu dressing
Cucumber slices, sesame seeds, seaweed, microgreens, and sweet vinaigrette
Fresh spring mix, romaine, carrots, tomato, and corn with soy-ginger dressing
BBQ Skewer
Grilled fresh salmon chunks with scallion brushed with house special sauce and black peppers
Grilled shrimps (3) with tender asparagus on skewer brushed with house-special soy sauce
Grilled marinated chicken chunks with scallion on a skewer
Grilled marinated chicken dark meat on skewer brushed with house special sauce
Grilled Japanese sweet chili pepper on skewer brushed with house special sauce
Grilled tender ribeye beef chunks on skewer brushed with house-special soy sauce
Grilled juicy ribeye beef chunks with scallion on skewer brushed with house-special soy sauce
2 chicken dark meat skewers & 1 chicken (dark meat) with scallion skewer
3 pieces special skewer combo set: 1 beef & scallion, 1 chicken dark meat, 1 shrimp & asparagus
1 skewer of our house favorite selection: 1 beef & scallion, 1 chicken dark meat, 1 shrimp & asparagus, 1 salmon & scallion, and 1 shishito
Katsu Skewers
Breaded fried chicken chunks on a skewer served with Japanese BBQ sauce on top
Breaded fried salmon on a skewer served with Japanese BBQ sauce on top
Breaded ribeye beef chunk on skewer served with Japanese BBQ sauce on top
3 pieces variety fried skewer combo set: chicken, salmon, and ribeye katsu
Sides
Donburi
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, escolar, albacore, shrimp, octopus, tamago, salmon caviars, fresh uni, and seaweed salad over sushi rice
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, escolar, albacore, shrimp, and tamago over sushi rice
Fresh salmon sashimi (7 pieces), marinated salmon egg, seaweed salad, and daikon over sushi rice
Fresh bluefin tuna sashimi (7 pieces), tamagoyaki, seaweed salad, and scallion over sushi rice
Barbequed freshwater eel (5 pieces), tamago, shiitake mushroom, white onion, carrot, and sesame seeds over steamed white rice
Shrimp (2 pieces) and assorted vegetable tempura over steamed white rice
Thin sliced beef and white onion braised in semi-sweet sauce, served with steamed white rice
Chicken teriyaki and steamed seasonal vegetables over steamed white rice
Grilled salmon steak with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed white rice, and steamed veggies
Broiled Saba mackerel fillet with teriyaki sauce, served with steamed white rice and steamed veggies
Grilled pork belly (8 slices) served with house BBQ sauce, steamed white rice, and steamed veggies
Deep-fried soft tofu dressed with teriyaki sauce, steamed veggies, and steamed white rice
Japanese-style curry made with big & tender chicken chunks, potatoes, carrots, and onion. Rich, sweet, a little spicy demi-glace layered with spices and earthy flavors! Comes with steamed white rice
Chicken katsu braised in special soy sauce, egg, and white onion, served with steamed white rice and katsu sauce on top
Noodle & Soup
Egg noodles, pork belly, soft-boiled egg, nori, bean sprouts, corn, green onion, bamboo shoots, and black mushroom in traditional pork bone broth
Egg noodles, pork belly, soft-boiled egg, nori, bean sprouts, corn, green onion, bamboo shoots, and black mushroom in our miso-infused tonkotsu broth
Egg noodles served with our special tonkotsu broth infused with all-natural curry seasonings, pork belly, bamboo slices, soft-boiled egg, sweet corn, house special spicy sauce, nori, fried shallot, black mushroom, and scallion
Tonkotsu broth seasoned with ground, toasted white sesame seeds (aromatic & flavorful) comes with steamed egg noodles, pork belly, soft-boiled egg, sweet corn, nori, bamboo slices, black mushroom scallion, and sesame seeds
Flavorful lobster cream soup seasoned to perfection served with lobster and imitation crab meat, scallion, and sesame seeds
Salmon & sweet rice boiled in our signature light soy broth with white onion, shiitake mushroom, corn, carrot, nori, and scallion
Japanese buckwheat noodles served with our special lobster cream sauce, nori, scallion, and lobster, and imitation crab meat mix
White clams (5 pieces), white onion, shiitake mushroom, carrot, seaweeds, and green onion in our house special miso soup
Shiitake, carrot, onions, seaweed, sweet corn, and broccoli in mushroom-soy broth
Thick round noodles served in our delicious light broth with mixed seafood (shrimps, mussels, clams, crab stick, scallops, and calamari rings) with shiitake mushrooms, carrots, onions, fish cakes, green onion, and kizami nori
Thick udon noodles served in our special light broth with shiitake mushrooms, carrots, onion, fish cakes, green onion, and kizami nori
Classic Rolls
Fresh sliced avocado
Imitation crab, cucumber, and avocado
Shrimp tempura cut roll with crunchy tempura flakes
Fresh avocado and cucumber
Freshwater eel and avocado, topped with eel sauce
Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado
Salmon and avocado wrapped with sushi rice
Shrimp tempura, imitation crab meat, cucumber, and avocado, topped with eel sauce
Fresh salmon, spicy mayo, sriracha, and cucumber
Fresh scallops, spicy mayo, sriracha, and cucumber
Spicy, seasoned, and ground tuna with cucumber
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, gobo, and micro greens
Traditional Rolls
Vegetarian Rolls
Baked Rolls
Inside: imitation crab, avocado, pickled jalapeño in soy paper wrap. Top: baked lobster-imitation crab mix, lobster dynamite sauce, eel sauce, masago, and green onion
Inside: imitation crab, avocado, pickled jalapeño in soy paper wrap. Top: spicy baked salmon dynamite, house mayo, and sriracha, eel sauce, masago, and green onion
Inside: imitation crab and avocado. Top: baked salmon, scallion, baked mayo sauce, eel sauce, masago, and scallion
Tempura Rolls
Signature Rolls
Inside: shrimp tempura, spicy imitation crab. Top: seared tuna, salmon, avocado, and eel sauce
Inside: imitation crab, avocado, pickled jalapeño in soy paper wrap. Top: baked lobster-imitation crab mix, lobster dynamite sauce, eel sauce, masago, and green onion
Inside: imitation crab meat and cucumber. Top: tuna, salmon, escolar at albacore, and avocado
Inside: spicy tuna and cucumber. Top: seared tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and micro greens
Inside: shrimp tempura and spicy tuna. Top: yellowtail and avocado
Tempura lobster tail, imitation crab, avocado, and asparagus wrapped with sushi rice and nori; topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tempura flakes
Inside: spicy tuna, imitation crab meat, and avocado; wrapped with soy paper (no rice!!!). Top: fresh salmon, ponzu, and micro greens
Inside: shrimp tempura, imitation crab, and cucumber. Top: freshwater eel, avocado, and eel sauce
Inside: imitation crab, shrimp tempura, and avocado. Top: spicy tuna, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes
Inside: freshwater eel, cucumber, and imitation crab meat. Top: avocado slices and eel sauce
6 pieces. Inside: salmon, spicy tuna, imitation crab meat, gobo, and avocado; wrapped in pink soy paper. Top: eel sauce and sesame cream sauce
Inside: imitation crab, shrimp tempura. Top: avocado, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Inside: imitation crab meat and avocado. Top: yellowtail, jalapeño, sriracha, and ponzu sauce
6 pieces. Inside: soft-shell crab, imitation crab meat, avocado, cucumber, and gobo wrapped in nori and soy paper. Top: eel sauce
Inside: real crab, avocado, and asparagus. Top: salmon, lemon, sweet chili sauce, and micro greens
Inside: shrimp tempura, cucumber, gobo, and avocado. Top: spicy imitation crab, crunchy, and eel sauce
Inside: spicy tuna, cream cheese, asparagus. Top: seared albacore, jalapeño, mayo, and sriracha
Inside: spicy tuna and cucumber. Top: escolar, tobiko, and spicy yuzu-honey sauce
Inside: shrimp tempura, imitation crab, and asparagus. Top: torched medium-rare steak, garlic-truffle ponzu, and crispy onion
Inside: spicy tuna and cucumber. Top: avocado, spicy mayo, and honey sriracha
Nigiri
Served with garlic ponzu
Served with garlic ponzu
Served with garlic ponzu
3 pieces, no rice!!!
1 piece
1 piece
1 piece
Sashimi
5 pieces
1 piece
1 piece
Special Sashimi
Sliced fresh salmon sashimi (5 pieces), jalapeño slices, garlic-yuzu vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, and sesame seeds
Seared bigeye tuna (5 pieces), grated ginger, scallion, microgreens, sesame seeds, and sweet soy dressing
Fresh yellowtail slices (5 pieces), ponzu sauce, tobiko caviars, scallion, and sesame seeds
Seared albacore (5 pieces), crispy onion, cucumber, scallion, microgreens, garlic truffle ponzu, and sesame seeds
Fresh Japanese scallop slices (6 pieces) served with honey-sriracha sauce, tobiko caviars, microgreens, and sesame seeds
Fresh uni, masago, tobiko, quail egg, and scallion in spoons
Special Combinations
Chef's choice selection of fresh sashimi varieties
Chef's choice selection of fresh sashimi varieties
Chef's choice selection of fresh sashimi varieties
Chef's choice selection of fresh nigiri sushi varieties
Chef's choice selection of fresh nigiri sushi varieties
Chef's choice selection of 4 pieces sashimi & 4 pieces nigiri
Dessert
Semi-sweet tiramisu cake blended with a perfect touch of Japanese matcha green tea
Semi-sweet and refreshing mango panna cotta jelly mousse topped with fresh mango and whipped cream
2 pieces. Choices of flavors: vanilla, green tea, mango, or strawberry
French-inspired cream custard dessert with a caramelized layer
Beverages
Beer
Sake
Wine Bottles
Wine Glasses
Soft Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh sushi and Japanese Food made right for you !
8843 Villa la Jolla dr., ste 202, San Diego, CA 92037