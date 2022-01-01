Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kitchen Social Pinecrest

review star

No reviews yet

211 Park Avenue Suite 115

Beachwood, OH 44122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Biscuits

$7.00

Crispy Shrimp

$12.00

Whipped Feta

$10.00

BBQ Cauliflower

$11.00

Street Corn Nachos

$11.00

Hummus

$12.00

Guac & Queso

$10.00

Pork Belly App

$11.00

DESSERT

Lemon Blueberry Parfait

$7.00

Brown Butter Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

ENTREES

Tuna Bowl

$16.00

Tempura Shrimp Bowl

$15.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Salmon Dinner

$23.00

Chix Tenders

$14.00

Miso Cod

$22.00

6oz Filet

$29.00

Seared Gerber Chix

$21.00

Lobster Bisque

$7.00

PASTA

Blk Shrimp Capp

$15.00

Szechuan Noodles

$16.00

Sicilian Vegetable Garganelli

$15.00

PIZZA

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Mushroom Pizza

$14.00

Chicken Sausage Pizza

$14.00

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

SALAD

Caesar

$8.00

Social House

$9.00

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Crispy Chix Salad

$14.00

Salmon Salad

$17.00

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Simple Salad

$5.00

SANDWICHES

Double Stack Burger

$14.00

Grilled Chix Sand

$14.00

Crispy Chix Sandwich

$14.00

SIDES

French Fries

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Pasta w/ Sauce

$7.00

Broccoli

$3.00

S/O Sweet Potatos

$5.00

Mac n' Cheese

$6.00

Fingerlings And Kale

$4.00

Sofrito Rice

$3.00

S/O Foccacia

$2.00

S/O Coleslaw

$2.00

S/O Naan

$2.00

S/O Chicken Tenders (2)

$5.00

TACOS

Crispy Chix Tacos

$12.00

Pulled Pork Taco

$12.00

Korean BBQ Taco

$10.00

Open Food

Open Food

Kids Brunch

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$6.00

Kids Waffle

$6.00

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Extra Sides

Kids Salad

$2.00

Kids Fries

$2.00

Kids Fruit

$2.00

Kids Broccoli

$2.00

GF Options

GF 6oz Filet

$29.00

GF Blk Shr Capp

$15.00

GF Bucatini

$13.00

GF Miso Cod

$21.00

GF Salmon Dinner

$22.00

GF Salmon Salad

$16.00

GF Seared Gerber Chic

$20.00

GF Shrimp Taco

$12.00

GF Social House

$8.00

GF Sonoma Caesar

$8.00

GF Tuna Bowl

$15.00

GF Wedge Sal

$8.00

GF BBQ Chx Taco

$10.00

GF Whipped Feta

$9.00

GF BBQ Cauliflower

$10.00

GF Cauliflower Salad

$14.00

GF Lemon Blueberry Parfait

$7.00
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for dining with us at Kitchen Social. We look forward to serving you again soon.

Location

211 Park Avenue Suite 115, Beachwood, OH 44122

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Slyman's Tavern - Orange
orange star4.2 • 2,662
4009 Orange Pl Orange, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
DeGaetano's Village Square Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
27349 Chagrin Blvd Beachwood, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Pinecrest
orange starNo Reviews
10 Park Ave Suite 112 orange Village, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
The Last Page
orange starNo Reviews
100 Park Avenue Suite 128 Orange Village, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Original Pancake House - Woodmere
orange starNo Reviews
28700 Chagrin Boulevard Woodmere, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Pie-O-Mine - Woodmere
orange starNo Reviews
3439 West Brainard Woodmere, OH 44122
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Beachwood

Slyman's Tavern - Orange
orange star4.2 • 2,662
4009 Orange Pl Orange, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
BOMBA Tacos & Rum - Beachwood
orange star4.3 • 2,092
2101 Richmond Road Beachwood, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Cilantro Taqueria Van Aken
orange star4.3 • 2,069
20090 Van Aken Blvd Shaker Heights, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Off the Cut
orange star4.6 • 660
3355 Richmond Rd Beachwood, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Stone Oven Bakery & Cafe at Eton
orange star4.3 • 327
28601 Chagrin Blvd Beachwood, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Brassica - Shaker Heights
orange star4.5 • 220
20301 Meade Rd Shaker Heights, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beachwood
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Solon
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Wickliffe
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston