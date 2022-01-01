Kitchen Social Pinecrest
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Thank you for dining with us at Kitchen Social. We look forward to serving you again soon.
Location
211 Park Avenue Suite 115, Beachwood, OH 44122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Original Pancake House - Woodmere
No Reviews
28700 Chagrin Boulevard Woodmere, OH 44122
View restaurant