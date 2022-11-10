  • Home
  • Kittiwat Thai Express - 181-C Thomas Johnson Drive
Kittiwat Thai Express 181-C Thomas Johnson Drive

No reviews yet

181 Unit C Thomas Johnson Drive

Frederick, MD 21702

Order Again

Popular Items

Taro Crispy rolls
Thai Iced Tea
Crab Rangoon

Finger Foods & Soups

Tom Yum Koong (1/5 Spicy Level)

$7.00

Tom Kha Kai (1/5 Spicy Level)

$7.00

Taro Crispy rolls

$8.00

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Thai Dumplings

$8.00

Curry Puff

$8.00

Shrimp Parcels

$8.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Sides

White Rice (16 oz.)

$2.50

Sunny Side Up Egg

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Location

181 Unit C Thomas Johnson Drive, Frederick, MD 21702

Kittiwat Thai Express image

