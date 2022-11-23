  • Home
Knowledge Perk Coffee Rock Hill 130 W. White St.

No reviews yet

130 W. White St.

Rock Hill, SC 29730

Order Again

Seasonal Flight

Seasonal Flight

$12.95

Seasonal Flight with Ice Cream

$14.95

Light Roast Brewed

Light Roast

$3.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.95+

Dark Roast Brewed

Dark Roast

$3.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.95+

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Cold Brew 1/2 Gal

$19.95

Milk

12 oz Milk

$1.95

Espresso

Single Espresso

$1.25

Double Espresso

$2.50

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$3.95

Fire on Ice

$3.95

Americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$4.35

Latte

$4.50+

Flavored Latte

$4.95+

Small Honey Badger

$4.95+

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Steamer

$4.25+

Cafe Latte 1/2 Gal

$24.95

Affogato

vanilla

$5.95

caramel

$6.45

Food

CinnaSwirl

$4.95

Pumpkin Loaf

$3.95

Blueberry Brulee

$4.45

Breakfast Empanada

$4.95

Lunch Empanada

$5.95

S'mores Cookie

$2.95

Mocha Torte

$5.75

Teas

Hot Brewed Tea

$3.00+

Hand Shaken Iced Tea

$3.10+

ThA au Lait

$3.95+

Chai Tea

$4.50+

Ice Perk

Flavored Ice Perk

$5.85+

Chai Ice Perk

$5.45+

Coffee Ice Perk

$4.95+

Snow Perk

$4.95+

Whole Bean

Christmasville

$19.95

Peru whole bean

$19.95

Brazil whole bean

$19.95

Burn Rate whole bean

$19.95

Colombia whole bean

$19.95

Costa Rica whole bean

$19.95

Marcala Decaf

$19.95

Ethiopia whole bean

$19.95

IPO whole bean

$19.95

Sumatra whole bean

$19.95

Tanzania whole bean

$19.95

Yosef's Roast Whole Bean

$19.95

Garnet and Gold Whole Bean

$19.95

Mexican

$17.95

Andres Cardona Natural

$23.95

Garnet & Gold

$19.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Full Coffee Immersion

Location

130 W. White St., Rock Hill, SC 29730

Directions

