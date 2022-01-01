Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza imageView gallery

Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza San Dimas

235 Reviews

$$

969 West Arrow Highway

San Dimas, CA 91773

Popular Items

Shoyu Delight (Chicken Broth)
Kotsu Flame Level 7
The Flame

Kotsu Ramen (Pork)

Matcha Kotsu Pork Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Pork Chashu*, Green Onion, Braised Greens, Fried Brussel Sprouts
The O.G.

$14.00

Kotsu Pork Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Pork Chashu*, Green Onion, Kikurage Mushroom

The Kick

$14.50

Spicy Kotsu Pork Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Pork Chashu*, Green Onion, Kikurage Mushroom, Spicy Saboro, Black Garlic Oil, Sesame

The Flame

$14.50

Spicy Kotsu Pork Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Pork Chashu*, Green Onion, Kikurage Mushroom, Flame Togarashi, Spicy Saboro, Black Garlic Oil, Chili Threads

Curry Up!

$15.50

Curry Kotsu Pork Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Pork Chashu*, Green Onion, Braised Greens, Spicy Saboro, Crispy Onions

Tori Ramen (Chicken)

Tori O.G.

$14.00

Tori Chicken Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Chicken Meatballs*, Green Onion, Kikurage Mushroom

Tori Kick

$14.50

Spicy Tori Chicken Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Chicken Meatballs*, Green Onion, Kikurage Mushroom, Spicy Saboro, Black Garlic Oil, Sesame

Tori Flame

$14.50

Spicy Tori Chicken Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Chicken Meatballs*, Green Onion, Kikurage Mushroom, Flame Togarashi, Spicy Saboro, Black Garlic Oil, Chili Threads

Tori Curry Up!

$15.50

Curry Tori Chicken Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Chicken Meatballs*, Green Onion, Braised Greens, Spicy Saboro, Crispy Onions

Tori Matcha Madness

$16.00

Matcha Tori Chicken Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Chicken Meatballs*, Green Onion, Braised Greens, Fried Brussel Sprouts

Tonyu Ramen (Plant)

The Tonyu

$14.00

Plant-Based Tonyu Broth, Plant-based Noodle, Marinated Tofu, Green Onions, Corn, Fried Brussel Sprouts, Braised Greens, Black Garlic Oil

Tonyu Kick

$14.50

Plant-Based Spicy Tonyu Broth, Plant-based Noodle, Marinated Tofu, Green Onions, Corn, Fried Brussel Sprouts, Braised Greens, Black Garlic Oil, Sesame Seeds

Tonyu Flame

$14.50

Plant-Based Spicy Tonyu Broth, Plant-based Noodle, Marinated Tofu, Green Onions, Corn, Fried Brussel Sprouts, Braised Greens, Black Garlic Oil, Flame Togarashi, Chili Threads

Tonyu Curry Up!

$15.50

Plant-Based Curry Tonyu Broth, Plant-based Noodle, Marinated Tofu, Green Onions, Corn, Fried Brussel Sprouts, Braised Greens, Black Garlic Oil, Crispy Onions

Tonyu Matcha Madness

$16.00

Plant-Based Matcha Tonyu Broth, Plant-based Noodle, Marinated Tofu, Green Onions, Corn, Fried Brussel Sprouts, Braised Greens

Rice Bowls

Chicken Karaage Bowl

$11.00

White Rice, Fried Chicken Karaage, Green Onions, Japanese Pickles, and our Special Kotsu Aioli Sauce.

Kotsu Bowl

$11.00

White Rice, Pork Chashu, Onsen Egg, Green Onions, Japanese Pickles, and our Special Kotsu Aioli Sauce.

Gyoza

Hai Five (Pork)

$8.00
Yasai Gyozas (Plant Based)

$8.00

Sides

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Japanese Fried Chicken Bites with Kotsu Aioli Sauce. Choice of Original, Curry, and Spicy Flame.

Takoyaki

$7.00

Tempura Battered Octopus, Green Onion, Bonito Fish Flakes, and Aioli Sauce.

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Deep Fried Brussels Sprouts. Choice of Original, Curry, and Spicy Flame.

Edamame

$8.00

Edamame. Choice of Original, Garlic, and Spicy Flame.

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Japanese Seaweed Salad Topped with Sesame Seeds!

Rice Bowl

$4.00

Plain White or Brown Rice in a Bowl

Pork Chashu (2 Slices)

$6.00
Chicken Meatballs (5 Pieces)

$6.00
Organic Tofu (3 Slices)

$3.00
Half Boiled Egg

$1.00
Chili Paste

$1.00

Kotsu Chili Paste

Hakata Noodles

$4.00

Tonyu Plant Based Noodles

$5.00
Kotsu Pork Broth

$7.00

Kotsu Kick Broth

$7.00

Kotsu Flame Broth

$7.00

Kotsu Curry Up Broth

$7.00

Kotsu Matcha Madness Broth

$7.00

Tori Chicken Broth

$7.00

Tori Kick Broth

$7.00

Tori Flame Broth

$7.00

Tori Curry Up Broth

$7.00

Tori Matcha Madness Broth

$7.00
Tonyu Plant Based Broth

$7.00

Tonyu Kick Broth

$7.00

Tonyu Flame Broth

$7.00

Tonyu Curry Up Broth

$7.00

Tonyu Matcha Madness Broth

$7.00

Ramen

Kotsu Deluxe

$14.29

12 Hour Pork Bone Broth, Thin Noodles, 2 Slices of Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Kikurage Mushrooms, Bean Sprouts, and Soft Boiled Egg.

Kotsu Original

$12.99

12 Hour Pork Bone Broth, Thin Noodles, 1 Slices of Pork Chashu, Green Onions, Kikurage Mushrooms, and Soft Boiled Egg.

Shoyu Delight (Chicken Broth)

$12.99

Chicken Broth, Thin Noodles, 1 Pork Chasu Slice, Green Onions, Bean Sprouts and Soft Boiled Egg.

Vegan Kotsu

$12.99

Creamy Vegan Broth, Thick Vegan Noodles, Marinated Tofu, Corn, Deep Fried Brussels Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, and Black Garlic Oil.

Kotsu Simple

$11.49

12 Hour Pork Bone Broth, Thin Noodles, and 1 Slice of Pork Chashu.

Spicy Ramen

Kotsu Kick

$14.49

Kotsu's Very Mild Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen comes with an extra-kick! This bowl is the regular Tonkotsu bowl with Black Garlic Chili Oil and Spicy Ground Pork. On a scale of 1-10 of spicy (10 is spiciest), this is a 3, so all foodies can enjoy!!!

Kotsu Flame Level 7

$14.99

Made For Our Spicy Lovers, this is our Tonkotsu Kick Ramen that will leave your mouth Flamin Hot. Contains Habanero . On a spice level from 1-10 (10 is spicest, this is a 7 !!!)

Vegan Kotsu Kick

$13.49

Vegan Ramen (meat option as well) with a Spicy Creamy Vegan Soup Broth, Topped with Corn, Brussels Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, and Black Garlic Oil. Level 3 spiciness.

Vegan Kotsu Flame

$13.99

Vegan Ramen (meat option as well) with a Creamy Vegan Soup Broth, Topped with Corn, Brussels Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, and Black Garlic Oil. Level 7 spiciness!

Shoyu Delight Kick

$12.99

Level 3 spice Chicken Broth, Thin Noodles, 1 Pork Chashu Slice, Green Onions, Collard Greens and Soft Boiled Egg.

Creamy Vegan Curry

$15.49

Spicy Creamy Vegan Broth, Ramen topped with, Organic Tofu, Corn, Brussels Sprouts, Collard Greens, and Black Garlic Oil. Level 5 Spicy!

Kotsu Curry

$15.49

Curry flavored Pork Bone Broth, Thin Noodles, 1 Slice of Pork Chashu, Black Garlic Oil, Chili,spicy pork,and Fried onions . Level 5 Spicy!

Bowls

Pork Chashu Bowl

$11.49

White Rice, Pork Chashu, Soft Boiled Egg, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Red Ginger, Japanese pickles and our Special Kotsu Aioli Sauce.

Chicken Chashu Bowl

$11.49

White Rice, Chicken Chashu, Soft Boiled Egg, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Red Ginger,Japanese pickles and our Special Kotsu Aioli Sauce.

Chicken Karaage Bowl

$11.49

White Rice, Fried Chicken Karaage, Soft Boiled Egg, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Red Ginger,Japanese pickles and our Special Kotsu Aioli Sauce.

Vegan Tofu Bowl

$11.49

White Rice, Marinated Organic Tofu, Brussels Sprouts, Corn, Bean Sprouts, Green Onions, Red Ginger,Japanese pickles and our Special Kotsu Aioli Sauce.

Gyoza

Hai Five Gyoza (Original)

$6.49

5 Pieces Original Pork Gyoza Dumplings.

Gyoza (Sampler)

$7.49

Sampler of 2 Original Hai Five, 2 Spicy Hakata Bites, 2 Curry Up.

Sides

Chicken Karaage

$7.49

Japanese Fried Chicken Bites with Kotsu Aioli Sauce. Choice of Original, Curry, and Spicy Flame.

Creamy Vegan Broth

$5.49

Creamy Vegan Flame Broth

$6.49

Creamy Vegan Kick Broth

$5.99
Edamame

$3.99

Boiled and Salted Edamame with a Choice of Original, Garlic, and Spicy Flame.

Extra Noodles

$4.50

Extra Soft Boiled Egg

$1.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts

$7.49

Deep Fried Brussels Sprouts, Topped with Choice of Style.

Rice Bowl

$3.49

Plain White Rice in a Bowl only (Brown Rice not available)

Seaweed Salad

$4.49

Japanese Seaweed Salad Topped with Sesame Seeds!

Side of Chicken Chashu

Side of Pork Chashu

$3.99

Side of Tofu

$3.49
Takoyaki

$6.49

Tempura Battered Octopus, Green Onion, Bonito Fish Flakes, and Aioli Sauce.

Tonkotsu Broth

$6.49

Tonkotsu Flame Broth

$7.99

Tonkotsu Kick Broth

$6.99

Drinks

Calpico

$2.50

Non-carbonated beverage made from high quality non-fat milk. Enjoy the refreshing sweet-and-tangy taste with a hint of citrus and yogurt flavors!!

Ramune

$2.50

An old fashioned Japanese soda!

Water

$1.49
Restaurant info

Authentic Hakata Style Ramen & Gyoza for The Fast Foodie!

Location

969 West Arrow Highway, San Dimas, CA 91773

Directions

