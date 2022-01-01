Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza San Dimas
235 Reviews
$$
969 West Arrow Highway
San Dimas, CA 91773
Kotsu Ramen (Pork)
The O.G.
Kotsu Pork Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Pork Chashu*, Green Onion, Kikurage Mushroom
The Kick
Spicy Kotsu Pork Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Pork Chashu*, Green Onion, Kikurage Mushroom, Spicy Saboro, Black Garlic Oil, Sesame
The Flame
Spicy Kotsu Pork Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Pork Chashu*, Green Onion, Kikurage Mushroom, Flame Togarashi, Spicy Saboro, Black Garlic Oil, Chili Threads
Curry Up!
Curry Kotsu Pork Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Pork Chashu*, Green Onion, Braised Greens, Spicy Saboro, Crispy Onions
Tori Ramen (Chicken)
Tori O.G.
Tori Chicken Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Chicken Meatballs*, Green Onion, Kikurage Mushroom
Tori Kick
Spicy Tori Chicken Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Chicken Meatballs*, Green Onion, Kikurage Mushroom, Spicy Saboro, Black Garlic Oil, Sesame
Tori Flame
Spicy Tori Chicken Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Chicken Meatballs*, Green Onion, Kikurage Mushroom, Flame Togarashi, Spicy Saboro, Black Garlic Oil, Chili Threads
Tori Curry Up!
Curry Tori Chicken Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Chicken Meatballs*, Green Onion, Braised Greens, Spicy Saboro, Crispy Onions
Tori Matcha Madness
Matcha Tori Chicken Broth, Hakata Noodle, 1/2 Ramen Egg, Chicken Meatballs*, Green Onion, Braised Greens, Fried Brussel Sprouts
Tonyu Ramen (Plant)
The Tonyu
Plant-Based Tonyu Broth, Plant-based Noodle, Marinated Tofu, Green Onions, Corn, Fried Brussel Sprouts, Braised Greens, Black Garlic Oil
Tonyu Kick
Plant-Based Spicy Tonyu Broth, Plant-based Noodle, Marinated Tofu, Green Onions, Corn, Fried Brussel Sprouts, Braised Greens, Black Garlic Oil, Sesame Seeds
Tonyu Flame
Plant-Based Spicy Tonyu Broth, Plant-based Noodle, Marinated Tofu, Green Onions, Corn, Fried Brussel Sprouts, Braised Greens, Black Garlic Oil, Flame Togarashi, Chili Threads
Tonyu Curry Up!
Plant-Based Curry Tonyu Broth, Plant-based Noodle, Marinated Tofu, Green Onions, Corn, Fried Brussel Sprouts, Braised Greens, Black Garlic Oil, Crispy Onions
Tonyu Matcha Madness
Plant-Based Matcha Tonyu Broth, Plant-based Noodle, Marinated Tofu, Green Onions, Corn, Fried Brussel Sprouts, Braised Greens
Rice Bowls
Authentic Hakata Style Ramen & Gyoza for The Fast Foodie!
969 West Arrow Highway, San Dimas, CA 91773