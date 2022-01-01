Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kraken Axes

review star

No reviews yet

840 E St. NW

Washington DC, DC 20004

Order Again

Beer

Stella Artois

$8.00

DB Juicy IPA

$9.00

DB Vienna Lager

$8.00

Victory Berry Monkey

$9.00

Bud Light

$8.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$9.00

Goose Island IPA

$9.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Kona Big Wave Ale

$9.00

Goose 312 Lemonade Shandy

$9.00

Elysian Space Dust 19.2

$12.00

Red Bear Dissent IPA

$11.00

Watermelon Sour

$9.00

DB Lager

$9.00

Stella

$8.00

Michelob 12 Oz

$5.00

Stella 12oz

$5.00

Cider/Seltzer

Bold Rock Cider 16oz Can

$9.00

Bud Light blk cherry seltzer

$8.00

Orange Smash

$12.00

Grapefruit Smash

$12.00Out of stock

Lime Margarita

$12.00

Smash On The Beach

$12.00

Cranberry Smash

$12.00

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.50Out of stock

Diet Coca Cola

$3.50Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$3.50Out of stock

Sprite

$3.50Out of stock

Liquid Death Lime

$3.99

Liquid Death Original

$2.99

Liquid Death Sparkling

$3.99

Liquid Death Mango

$3.99

Water

$2.00

Orange Crush

$3.50Out of stock

Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Wine

Babe Red

$11.00Out of stock

Babe Rose

$11.00

Babe White

$11.00

Thursday/Sunday

16 oz Bud Light

$5.00

16 oz Michelob Ultra

$5.00

16 oz Budweiser

$5.00

16 oz Shocktop

$5.00

Babe Rose

$5.00

Babe Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Babe Red

$5.00

16 oz Bud Light Black Cherry Seltzer

$5.00

16 oz Bud Light Mango Seltzer

$5.00

Bold Rock Cider

$5.00

Candy/Nuts

Natural Nectar Chocolat Biscuits

$8.00

Virginia Old Bay Nuts

$8.00

Justins Peanut Butter Cups

$5.00Out of stock

Sahale Glazed Almonds

$8.00Out of stock

Sahale glazed cashews

$8.00Out of stock

Sahale glazed pistachios

$8.00Out of stock

Sahale Creole

$8.00Out of stock

Sahale white chedder black pepp

$8.00Out of stock

Chips/Popcorn

Skinny pop

$8.00

Lesser Evil Popcorn

$8.00

Popcorn Indiana

$8.00

Uglies Kettle Chips

$8.00

Siete tortillas

$8.00

Mi Nina Chips

$8.00

Donkey Chips

$8.00

Ms renfros habernero salsa

$10.00

Knotty Pretzels Bacon

$6.00

Knotty Pretzels honey mustard

$6.00

Knotty Pretzels BBQ

$6.00

Splits Pretzel

$8.00

Firehook Mediterranean Crackers

$6.00

Virginia Old Bay Peanuts

$8.00

Stacyys Chips

$8.00

Candy Pop

$8.00

Meat Snacks

Nicks Stix Beef

$6.00

Nicks Turkey stix

$6.00

Nicks spicy turkey stix

$6.00

Land crafted food beef stix

$3.59

Krave sea salt jerky

$11.00Out of stock

Krave sweet chipotle jerky

$11.00Out of stock

Archer Hickory Smoke

$8.00

Archer Beef Original

$8.00

Archer Beef Mango

$8.00

Archer Beef Teriyaky

$8.00

Rage

Extra Bin

$15.00

Flat TV

$100.00

TV

$200.00

Printer

$75.00

Computer

$40.00

60 Minyte Free Throw

$29.99

Computr

$20.00

Retail

Koozie

$7.00

Kraken Axes 16oz Glass w/ fill

$16.00

Boot Glass w/ Fill

$25.00

Free Throw 60 Mi

$29.99

90 Minute Private

$40.99

Rage Room

$29.99

Rage Room 15

$29.99

Soups

Lobster Coconut Bisque

$12.00

red curry, ginger, lemongrass velouté

French Onion Soup

$10.00

classic onion and cabbage soup, swiss cheese and croutons

Small Plates

Artichoke Cream Cheese Dip

$12.00

Served with a garlic baguette

Spinach Risotto Saffron Bite

$14.00

served with chipotle dip

Crake Cake Roll

$17.00

served with sweet and spicy dipping sauce

Chicken Wings

$12.00

buffalo style with carrots, celery and blue cheese

Sides

Ratatouille

$8.00

House fries

$9.00

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, sweet drop peppers, carrots, cucumbers, tossed with house vinaigrette dressing

Ultimate Papa Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, warm potatoes, prosciutto, Roquefort, tossed with house vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine, shaved parmesan, anchovies, tossed with Caesar dressing

Mussels

Curry Mussels

$20.00

Provencal Mussels

$20.00

Mariniere Mussels

$20.00

Blue Cheese Mussels

$20.00

Saffron Mussels

$20.00

Sandwiches/Mains

House Steak

$26.00

Grilled steak served with French fries and served with peppercorn sauce

Sauteed Salmon

$28.00

baby bok choy, fingerling potatoes and lemon caper sauce

Spicy Shrimp Provencale

$28.00

tomatoes, black olives, parmesan, garlic, linguine pasta

Classic Burger

$16.00

Lettuce , tomato, onion, bacon and cheese

Fried Chicken Viennois

$16.00

swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, pumpkin seeds, slaw and house fries

Veggie Burger

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, and bbq sauce

Desserts

The Noble Rose

$10.00

Warm Apple Tart

$10.00

Sorbet Colonel

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
840 E St. NW, Washington DC, DC 20004

