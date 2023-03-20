Restaurant header imageView gallery

Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Temecula

40868 Winchester Rd,

Temecula, CA 92591

Food

Seasonal Selections

Fried Calamari

$15.95

Cornmeal-Crusted With Tabasco Aioli, Pecorino, Spicy Marinara, Lemon.

Chipotle Pastrami Sandwich

$17.50

Pepperjack, Beer Onions, Chipotle Ale Mayo, On A Toasted Sadie Rose Bun, fries.

Chicken Parm Mac

$22.95

Crispy Panko Chicken, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Pecorino, Parmesan, And Arugula Over Our Signature Mac On Tap.

Appetizers

Chili Lime Fries

$9.95

Sweet Potato Fries, Chili-Lime Spices, Spicy Ranch.

Mediterranean Hummus

$10.95

Vegan Chickpea Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Toasted Almonds, Pita Chips.

Beer Pretzel

$12.25

Two Large Beer Spritzed And Spice-Rubbed Pretzels From Our Friends At San Diego Pretzel Co. Hot From The Oven With Spicy Honey Mustard & Ale Cheese Dip.

Double Truffle Fries

$10.95

Parmesan, Chopped Garlic, Rosemary, White Truffle Oil, Truffle Aioli.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.95

Beer-Brined Bacon, Feta, Balsamic Reduction, Pecorino-Romano.

Ahi Poke Nachos

$15.45

Nachos For Grown-Ups. Sashimi-Grade Chopped Tuna, Tomato, Red Onions, Spicy Firecracker Sauce, Sesame, And Cilantro Aioli On Tortilla Chips.

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$14.50

Boneless Wings, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

Firecracker Wings

$14.50

Boneless Wings, Firecracker Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

Sweet Chili Garlic Wings

$14.50

Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

Cup Black Bean Soup

$5.95

A Cup, Topped With Pico De Gallo.

Greens

Mixed Organic Salad

$11.95

Organic Spring Mix, Gorgonzola, Toasted Almonds, Tomato, Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Chop Shop Chicken

$18.95

Gorgonzola, Avocado, Beer-Brined Bacon, Piquillo And Poblano Peppers, Cilantro, Carrots, Tomato, Corn Tortilla Strips, Romaine, Mixed Lettuce, Grilled Mesquite Chicken Breast, Chili-Ranch Dressing.

Salmon Caesar

$21.50

Sustainably-Farmed Norwegian Blackened Salmon, Corn-Piquillo Pepper Relish, Cilantro, Hearts Of Romaine, Mixed Lettuce, Herb Croutons, Garlic, Pecorino-Romano Dressing.

Mains

Beer Sausages

$16.95

Crafted Locally At San Luis Sausage Co. Using Our Award-Winning Beers. Grilled Cheddar Brat, Chili-Chicken Link, Sweet Potato Fries, Grilled Zucchini, Pickled Onions, Spicy Honey-Sriracha Mustard.

Fish N Chips

$19.95

Battered Alaskan Cod, Caper Remoulade, House- Made Slaw.

Korean BBQ Quinoa Bowl

$13.25

Avocado, Pickled Onions, Quinoa Rice, Sautéed Green Beans, Carrots, Korean Bbq Sauce, Cilantro Oil, Sesame Seeds.

Korean BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl

$19.75

Avocado, Pickled Onion, Quinoa Rice, Sautéed Green Beans, Carrots, Spicy Korean Bbq Sauce, Cilantro Oil, Sesame Seeds And Grilled Chicken.

Korean BBQ Ahi Rice Bowl

$20.45

Avocado, Pickled Onion, Quinoa Rice, Sautéed Green Beans, Carrots, Spicy Korean Bbq Sauce, Cilantro Oil, Sesame Seeds And Ahi Poke.

Korean BBQ Beyond Rice Bowl

$19.85

Avocado, Pickled Onion, Quinoa Rice, Sautéed Green Beans, Carrots, Spicy Korean Bbq Sauce, Cilantro Oil, Sesame Seeds And Beyond Meat Patty.

Korean BBQ Salmon Rice Bowl

$22.95

Avocado, Pickled Onion, Quinoa Rice, Sautéed Green Beans, Carrots, Spicy Korean Bbq Sauce, Cilantro Oil, Sesame Seeds And Grilled Salmon

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$18.25

Three 6" Tacos With Mesquite Chicken, Corn-Piquillo Relish, Pickled Onions, Shredded Cabbage, Guajillo Salsa, Cheddar, And Chili-Ranch On Flour Tortillas.

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$19.95

Three 6" Tacos With Guajillo Salsa, Shredded Cabbage, Cheddar, Cotija, Chipotle Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, And Cilantro On Flour Tortillas.

Grilled Firecracker Salmon

$23.95

Sustainably-Farmed Norwegian Salmon, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Balsamic Glaze, Pecorino.

Mac On Tap

$16.95

Cheese Sauce, Parmesan Breadcrumb Topping. (Voted Best Mac And Cheese In The 2022 SD Reader's Poll - Iykyk)

Steak & Chop

Ribeye Steak

$29.95

12oz Certified Sterling Silver, Topped With Herb Butter.

Beer-Brined Pork Chops

$24.75

Two 8oz Center Cut Loin Chops With Firecracker And Spicy Mustard Sauce.

Between Two Breads

Cheddar Burger

$14.95

Fresh Ground Steak Trim 100% Beef Patty, White Cheddar, LTO, fries.

Food Truck Burger

$17.50

Fresh Ground Steak Trim 100% Beef Patty, Caramelized Onions, Pickled Jalapeno, Korean BBQ Sauce, Gruyere, LT, Chipotle Ale Mayo, fries

Grass-Fed Burger

$17.95

California-Grown Grass-Fed Beef, Pepper Jack, Beer-Brined Bacon, Avocado, LTO, Chili Aioli, fries.

Beyond Burger

$16.95

Grilled GMO-Free, No Soy, Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Beyond Meat Patty, Pickled Onions, Cilantro Oil, LT, fries

Mesquite Chicken

$17.50

Avocado, Beer-Brined Bacon, White Cheddar, LT, Chili Aioli, Fries.

Crispy Chicken Sando

$17.50

Panko-Fried Chicken, Tabasco Aioli, Pickle-Onion Relish, Arugula, Tomato, fries.

Sides

Mini Mac On Tap

$8.00

Cheese Sauce, Parmesan Breadcrumb Topping.

Quinoa Rice

$5.00

Quinoa Rice, Parsley

Sautéed Green Beans

$5.00

Herb Butter

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Housemade Mashed Potatoes

Grilled Zucchini

$5.00

Grilled Zucchini, lightly seasoned.

Side Mixed Organic Salad

$5.50

Organic Spring Mix, Gorgonzola, Toasted Almonds, Tomato, Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Crispy Sweet Potato Fries

Coleslaw

$5.00

Housemade Slaw

Kiddos

Kid's Noodles with Butter

$8.00

Elbow Noodles With Butter And Parmesan

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Elbow Noodles With Cheese Sauce

Kid's Fish & Chips

$10.00

Battered Alaskan Cod With Fries And Ranch Dressing

Kid's Cheese Burger

$10.00

100% Beef Patty, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Bun, Fries And Ranch Dressing

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Fried Boneless Chicken Tenders With Fries And Ranch Dressing

Vegan And Gluten-Sensitive

Chili Lime Fries (V)

$9.95

Sweet Potato Fries, Chili-Lime Spices

Mediterranean Hummus (GS)

$10.95

Vegan Chickpea Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus, Roasted Piquillo Peppers, Toasted Almonds, Carrots & Celery.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts (GS)

$12.95

Feta, Balsamic Reduction, Pecorino-Romano.

Boneless Buffalo Wings (GS)

$14.50

Grilled Boneless Wings. Served With Carrots, Celery And Ranch Dressing

Mixed Organic Salad (GS)

$11.95

Organic Spring Mix, Romaine, Feta Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Tomato, Cranberries, Ranch Dressing.

Mixed Organic Salad (V)

$11.95

Organic Spring Mix, Romaine, Toasted Almonds, Tomato, Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Blackened Mahi Tacos (GS)

$19.95

3 Lettuce Wraps with Guajillo Salsa, Shredded Cabbage, Cheddar, Cotija, Chipotle Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro.

Mesquite Chicken Sandwich (GS)

$17.50

Lettuce Wrapped with Avocado, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato And Chili Aioli, fries.

Cheddar Burger (GS)

$14.95

White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato And Red Onion Served In A Lettuce Wrap with fries.

Cheddar Burger (V)

$14.95

Sub Beyond Burger With Lettuce, Tomato And Red Onion Served In A Lettuce Wrap with fries.

Beyond Burger (V, GS)

$16.95

Grilled Gmo-Free, No Soy, Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Beyond Meat Patty, Pickled Onions, Lt. Served In A Lettuce Wrap with fries.

Desserts

Beeramisu

$8.95

Wreck Alley Imperial Stout-Soaked Lady Fingers, Mascarpone, Cocoa Powder.

To Go Group Menus

Mediterranean Hummus

1 lb Hummus

$18.95

Vegan Chickpea Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Toasted Almonds, Pita Chips.

1 1/2 lb Hummus

$25.95

Vegan Chickpea Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Toasted Almonds, Pita Chips.

Beer Pretzels

3 Pretzels

$18.95

Beer spritzed and spice-rubbed pretzels from our friends at San Diego Pretzel Company. Served with Honey Mustard.

6 Pretzels

$29.95

Beer spritzed and spice-rubbed pretzels from our friends at San Diego Pretzel Company. Served with Honey Mustard.

Buffalo Wings

1 lb Buffalo Wings

$22.95

Boneless Wings, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery.

1 1/2 lb Buffalo Wings

$29.95

Boneless Wings, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery.

2 lb Buffalo Wings

$37.95

Boneless Wings, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

Firecracker Wings

1 lb Firecracker Wings

$22.95

Boneless Wings, Firecracker Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

1 1/2 lb Firecracker Wings

$29.95

Boneless Wings, Firecracker Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

2 lb Firecracker Wings

$37.95

Boneless Wings, Firecracker Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

Sweet Chili Wings

1 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings

$22.95

Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

1 1/2 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings

$29.95

Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

2 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings

$37.95

Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

Beer Sausages

3 Beer Sausages

$19.95

Mix And Match, Choose From Grilled Cheddar Brats And Chili-Chicken Links. Locally Sourced From San Luis Sausage.

6 Beer Sausages

$28.95

Mix And Match, Choose From Grilled Cheddar Brats And Chili-Chicken Links. Locally Sourced From San Luis Sausage.

Grilled Mesquite Chicken Breasts

3 Grilled Mesquite Chicken Breast

$19.95

7oz. Portions With A Chili Citrus Sauce Marinade.

6 Grilled Mesquite Chicken Breast

$36.95

7oz. Portions With A Chili Citrus Sauce Marinade.

Pork Chops

3 Pork Chops

$26.95

Beer-Brined Pork Chops, Served With Firecracker Sauce And Hot Mustard Drizzle.

6 Pork Chops

$49.95

Beer-Brined Pork Chops, Served With Firecracker Sauce And Hot Mustard Drizzle.

Salmon Filets

3 Salmon Filets

$29.95

6oz. Portions, Grilled, With Corn-Piquillo Relish On The Side.

6 Salmon Filets

$49.95

6oz. Portions, Grilled, With Corn-Piquillo Relish On The Side.

Chicken Fingers

6 Chicken Fingers

$14.95

Fried Boneless Chicken Tenders, Served With Ranch Dressing On The Side.

9 Chicken Fingers

$19.95

Fried Boneless Chicken Tenders, Served With Ranch Dressing On The Side.

Ribeye Steaks

3 Ribeye Steaks

$59.95

12oz. Portions, Topped With Herb Butter.

6 Ribeye Steaks

$110.95

12oz. Portions, Topped With Herb Butter.

Mahi Mahi Tacos

6 Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos

$36.95

Guajillo Salsa, Shredded Cabbage, Cheddar, Cotija, Chipotle Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Flour Tortillas, Cilantro.

9 Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos

$51.95

Guajillo Salsa, Shredded Cabbage, Cheddar, Cotija, Chipotle Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Flour Tortillas, Cilantro.

Grilled Chicken Tacos

6 Grilled Chicken Tacos

$32.25

Mesquite Chicken, Corn-Piquillo Relish, Pickled Onions, Shredded Cabbage, Guajillo Salsa, Cheddar, Chili-Ranch, Flour Tortillas.

9 Grilled Chicken Tacos

$47.95

Mesquite Chicken, Corn-Piquillo Relish, Pickled Onions, Shredded Cabbage, Guajillo Salsa, Cheddar, Chili-Ranch, Flour Tortillas.

Mac on Tap

1 lb Mac on Tap

$14.95

Cheese Sauce, Parmesan Breadcrumb Topping.

1 1/2 lb Mac on Tap

$19.95

Cheese Sauce, Parmesan Breadcrumb Topping.

2 lb Mac on Tap

$25.95

Cheese Sauce, Parmesan Breadcrumb Topping.

Mixed Organic (V/GS)

1 lb Mixed Green Salad

$14.95

Organic Spring Mix, Gorgonzola, Toasted Almonds, Tomato, Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

1 1/2 lb Mixed Green Salad

$19.95

Organic Spring Mix, Gorgonzola, Toasted Almonds, Tomato, Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

French Fries by the Pound (V)

French Fries by the Pound

$5.95

Seasoned French Fries by the Pound

NA Beverages

Adult Beverages

Non-Alcohilc Mexican Lager | 12oz Can

$6.00

.5% ABV | Clean, crisp, crushable.

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Club Soda

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.49

Mist

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Stubborn Cream Soda

$3.50

Stubborn Rootbeer

$3.50

Water

Wine

White Wine by the Bottle

Hayes Ranch Chardonnay | Bottle

$28.00

Hints of oak, soft fruity finish | California Chardonnay

JAM Cellars "Butter" Chardonnay | Bottle

$39.00

Stone fruit, vanilla, buttery | Chardonnay from Napa

Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc | Bottle

$34.00

Citrus, apricot, crisp | Sauvignon Blanc from Napa

Cline Rose | Bottle

$30.00

Melon, peach, bright acidity | Rosé from Contra Costa County

Chandon Brut Classic | Split

$10.00

Apple, pear, dry finish | Sparkling Wine from Yountville

Mionetto Prosecco | Split

$9.50

Peach, honey, clean finish | Brut Prosecco from Veneto, Italy

Red Wine by the Bottle

Flat Top Hills Cabernet | Bottle

$34.00

Blackberry, cocoa, velvety oak | Cabernet from CA

The Federalist Cabernet | Bottle

$39.00

Black cherry, cassis, long tannin finish | Cabernet from Lodi

Ballard Lane Pinot Noir | Bottle

$35.00

Ripe berry, hint of oak, fruity | Pinot Noir from the Central Coast

To Go Packaged Beer

32oz Canned Crowlers

Aurora Hoppyalis | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

7.0% ABV | Pineapple, tangerine, melon.

Be Bold Start Cold | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

7.0% ABV | Floral, orange, tropical.

Boat Shoes | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

7.2 % ABV | Citrus, tropical, juicy.

Controlled Chaos Marionberry Plum | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

5.5% ABV | Dried fruit, tart, jam.

El Trafico | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

5.5% ABV | Light malt, citrus. floral.

Follow the Sun Blonde | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

4.8 % ABV | Bright, crisp, refreshing.

Frank the Dank | 32oz Canned Crowler

$14.00

8.5% ABV | Pine, resin, orange zest.

Golden Stout | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

7.7 % ABV | Coffee, chocolate, vanilla.

Mosaic IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

5.5% ABV | Grapefruit, citrus, tropical.

Red Trolley Ale | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

5.8% ABV | Toffee, caramel, dried fruit

Tangible IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

7.0% ABV | Tangerine, pine, sweet fruit.

Tower X West Coast IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

7.3% ABV | Crisp, pine, citrus.

Two Tortugas | 32oz Canned Crowler

$14.00

11.1% ABV | Caramel, toffee, dark-fruit.

Windansea Wheat | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

5.1% ABV | Banana, clove, bubble gum

Wreck Alley | 32oz Canned Crowler

$14.00

9.0% ABV | Dark chocolate, toffee, espresso.

Blood Orange Wit | 32oz Canned Crowler

$18.00

5.0% ABV | Bright, citrus, refreshing.

Chai Me a River | 32oz Canned Crowler

$18.00

5.8% ABV | Chai, chamomile, cinnamon.

6 Packs

Aurora Hoppyalis | 6 pack 12oz Bottles

$10.99

7.0% ABV | Pineapple, tangerine, melon.

Aurora Hoppyalis | 6 pack 16oz Cans

$13.99

7.05 ABV | Pineapple, tangerine, melon.

Boat Shoes | 6 pack 16oz Cans

$13.99

7.2% ABV | Citrus, tropical, juicy.

Follow the Sun Blonde | 6 pack 12oz Bottles

$10.99

4.8% ABV | Bright, crisp, refreshing

Follow the Sun Blonde | 6 pack 16oz Cans

$13.99

4.8% ABV | Bright, crisp,