Karl Strauss Brewing Company, Temecula
40868 Winchester Rd,
Temecula, CA 92591
Food
Seasonal Selections
Fried Calamari
Cornmeal-Crusted With Tabasco Aioli, Pecorino, Spicy Marinara, Lemon.
Chipotle Pastrami Sandwich
Pepperjack, Beer Onions, Chipotle Ale Mayo, On A Toasted Sadie Rose Bun, fries.
Chicken Parm Mac
Crispy Panko Chicken, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Pecorino, Parmesan, And Arugula Over Our Signature Mac On Tap.
Appetizers
Chili Lime Fries
Sweet Potato Fries, Chili-Lime Spices, Spicy Ranch.
Mediterranean Hummus
Vegan Chickpea Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Toasted Almonds, Pita Chips.
Beer Pretzel
Two Large Beer Spritzed And Spice-Rubbed Pretzels From Our Friends At San Diego Pretzel Co. Hot From The Oven With Spicy Honey Mustard & Ale Cheese Dip.
Double Truffle Fries
Parmesan, Chopped Garlic, Rosemary, White Truffle Oil, Truffle Aioli.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Beer-Brined Bacon, Feta, Balsamic Reduction, Pecorino-Romano.
Ahi Poke Nachos
Nachos For Grown-Ups. Sashimi-Grade Chopped Tuna, Tomato, Red Onions, Spicy Firecracker Sauce, Sesame, And Cilantro Aioli On Tortilla Chips.
Boneless Buffalo Wings
Boneless Wings, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery
Firecracker Wings
Boneless Wings, Firecracker Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery
Sweet Chili Garlic Wings
Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery
Cup Black Bean Soup
A Cup, Topped With Pico De Gallo.
Greens
Mixed Organic Salad
Organic Spring Mix, Gorgonzola, Toasted Almonds, Tomato, Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Chop Shop Chicken
Gorgonzola, Avocado, Beer-Brined Bacon, Piquillo And Poblano Peppers, Cilantro, Carrots, Tomato, Corn Tortilla Strips, Romaine, Mixed Lettuce, Grilled Mesquite Chicken Breast, Chili-Ranch Dressing.
Salmon Caesar
Sustainably-Farmed Norwegian Blackened Salmon, Corn-Piquillo Pepper Relish, Cilantro, Hearts Of Romaine, Mixed Lettuce, Herb Croutons, Garlic, Pecorino-Romano Dressing.
Mains
Beer Sausages
Crafted Locally At San Luis Sausage Co. Using Our Award-Winning Beers. Grilled Cheddar Brat, Chili-Chicken Link, Sweet Potato Fries, Grilled Zucchini, Pickled Onions, Spicy Honey-Sriracha Mustard.
Fish N Chips
Battered Alaskan Cod, Caper Remoulade, House- Made Slaw.
Korean BBQ Quinoa Bowl
Avocado, Pickled Onions, Quinoa Rice, Sautéed Green Beans, Carrots, Korean Bbq Sauce, Cilantro Oil, Sesame Seeds.
Korean BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl
Avocado, Pickled Onion, Quinoa Rice, Sautéed Green Beans, Carrots, Spicy Korean Bbq Sauce, Cilantro Oil, Sesame Seeds And Grilled Chicken.
Korean BBQ Ahi Rice Bowl
Avocado, Pickled Onion, Quinoa Rice, Sautéed Green Beans, Carrots, Spicy Korean Bbq Sauce, Cilantro Oil, Sesame Seeds And Ahi Poke.
Korean BBQ Beyond Rice Bowl
Avocado, Pickled Onion, Quinoa Rice, Sautéed Green Beans, Carrots, Spicy Korean Bbq Sauce, Cilantro Oil, Sesame Seeds And Beyond Meat Patty.
Korean BBQ Salmon Rice Bowl
Avocado, Pickled Onion, Quinoa Rice, Sautéed Green Beans, Carrots, Spicy Korean Bbq Sauce, Cilantro Oil, Sesame Seeds And Grilled Salmon
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Three 6" Tacos With Mesquite Chicken, Corn-Piquillo Relish, Pickled Onions, Shredded Cabbage, Guajillo Salsa, Cheddar, And Chili-Ranch On Flour Tortillas.
Blackened Mahi Tacos
Three 6" Tacos With Guajillo Salsa, Shredded Cabbage, Cheddar, Cotija, Chipotle Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, And Cilantro On Flour Tortillas.
Grilled Firecracker Salmon
Sustainably-Farmed Norwegian Salmon, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Balsamic Glaze, Pecorino.
Mac On Tap
Cheese Sauce, Parmesan Breadcrumb Topping. (Voted Best Mac And Cheese In The 2022 SD Reader's Poll - Iykyk)
Steak & Chop
Between Two Breads
Cheddar Burger
Fresh Ground Steak Trim 100% Beef Patty, White Cheddar, LTO, fries.
Food Truck Burger
Fresh Ground Steak Trim 100% Beef Patty, Caramelized Onions, Pickled Jalapeno, Korean BBQ Sauce, Gruyere, LT, Chipotle Ale Mayo, fries
Grass-Fed Burger
California-Grown Grass-Fed Beef, Pepper Jack, Beer-Brined Bacon, Avocado, LTO, Chili Aioli, fries.
Beyond Burger
Grilled GMO-Free, No Soy, Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Beyond Meat Patty, Pickled Onions, Cilantro Oil, LT, fries
Mesquite Chicken
Avocado, Beer-Brined Bacon, White Cheddar, LT, Chili Aioli, Fries.
Crispy Chicken Sando
Panko-Fried Chicken, Tabasco Aioli, Pickle-Onion Relish, Arugula, Tomato, fries.
Sides
Mini Mac On Tap
Cheese Sauce, Parmesan Breadcrumb Topping.
Quinoa Rice
Quinoa Rice, Parsley
Sautéed Green Beans
Herb Butter
Mashed Potatoes
Housemade Mashed Potatoes
Grilled Zucchini
Grilled Zucchini, lightly seasoned.
Side Mixed Organic Salad
Organic Spring Mix, Gorgonzola, Toasted Almonds, Tomato, Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy Sweet Potato Fries
Coleslaw
Housemade Slaw
Kiddos
Kid's Noodles with Butter
Elbow Noodles With Butter And Parmesan
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Elbow Noodles With Cheese Sauce
Kid's Fish & Chips
Battered Alaskan Cod With Fries And Ranch Dressing
Kid's Cheese Burger
100% Beef Patty, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Bun, Fries And Ranch Dressing
Kid's Chicken Fingers
Fried Boneless Chicken Tenders With Fries And Ranch Dressing
Vegan And Gluten-Sensitive
Chili Lime Fries (V)
Sweet Potato Fries, Chili-Lime Spices
Mediterranean Hummus (GS)
Vegan Chickpea Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus, Roasted Piquillo Peppers, Toasted Almonds, Carrots & Celery.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts (GS)
Feta, Balsamic Reduction, Pecorino-Romano.
Boneless Buffalo Wings (GS)
Grilled Boneless Wings. Served With Carrots, Celery And Ranch Dressing
Mixed Organic Salad (GS)
Organic Spring Mix, Romaine, Feta Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Tomato, Cranberries, Ranch Dressing.
Mixed Organic Salad (V)
Organic Spring Mix, Romaine, Toasted Almonds, Tomato, Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Blackened Mahi Tacos (GS)
3 Lettuce Wraps with Guajillo Salsa, Shredded Cabbage, Cheddar, Cotija, Chipotle Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro.
Mesquite Chicken Sandwich (GS)
Lettuce Wrapped with Avocado, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato And Chili Aioli, fries.
Cheddar Burger (GS)
White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato And Red Onion Served In A Lettuce Wrap with fries.
Cheddar Burger (V)
Sub Beyond Burger With Lettuce, Tomato And Red Onion Served In A Lettuce Wrap with fries.
Beyond Burger (V, GS)
Grilled Gmo-Free, No Soy, Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Beyond Meat Patty, Pickled Onions, Lt. Served In A Lettuce Wrap with fries.
To Go Group Menus
Mediterranean Hummus
Beer Pretzels
Buffalo Wings
Firecracker Wings
Sweet Chili Wings
1 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings
Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery
1 1/2 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings
Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery
2 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings
Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery
Beer Sausages
Grilled Mesquite Chicken Breasts
Pork Chops
Salmon Filets
Chicken Fingers
Ribeye Steaks
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Grilled Chicken Tacos
6 Grilled Chicken Tacos
Mesquite Chicken, Corn-Piquillo Relish, Pickled Onions, Shredded Cabbage, Guajillo Salsa, Cheddar, Chili-Ranch, Flour Tortillas.
9 Grilled Chicken Tacos
Mesquite Chicken, Corn-Piquillo Relish, Pickled Onions, Shredded Cabbage, Guajillo Salsa, Cheddar, Chili-Ranch, Flour Tortillas.
Mac on Tap
Mixed Organic (V/GS)
French Fries by the Pound (V)
Wine
White Wine by the Bottle
Hayes Ranch Chardonnay | Bottle
Hints of oak, soft fruity finish | California Chardonnay
JAM Cellars "Butter" Chardonnay | Bottle
Stone fruit, vanilla, buttery | Chardonnay from Napa
Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc | Bottle
Citrus, apricot, crisp | Sauvignon Blanc from Napa
Cline Rose | Bottle
Melon, peach, bright acidity | Rosé from Contra Costa County
Chandon Brut Classic | Split
Apple, pear, dry finish | Sparkling Wine from Yountville
Mionetto Prosecco | Split
Peach, honey, clean finish | Brut Prosecco from Veneto, Italy
Red Wine by the Bottle
To Go Packaged Beer
32oz Canned Crowlers
Aurora Hoppyalis | 32oz Canned Crowler
7.0% ABV | Pineapple, tangerine, melon.
Be Bold Start Cold | 32oz Canned Crowler
7.0% ABV | Floral, orange, tropical.
Boat Shoes | 32oz Canned Crowler
7.2 % ABV | Citrus, tropical, juicy.
Controlled Chaos Marionberry Plum | 32oz Canned Crowler
5.5% ABV | Dried fruit, tart, jam.
El Trafico | 32oz Canned Crowler
5.5% ABV | Light malt, citrus. floral.
Follow the Sun Blonde | 32oz Canned Crowler
4.8 % ABV | Bright, crisp, refreshing.
Frank the Dank | 32oz Canned Crowler
8.5% ABV | Pine, resin, orange zest.
Golden Stout | 32oz Canned Crowler
7.7 % ABV | Coffee, chocolate, vanilla.
Mosaic IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler
5.5% ABV | Grapefruit, citrus, tropical.
Red Trolley Ale | 32oz Canned Crowler
5.8% ABV | Toffee, caramel, dried fruit
Tangible IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler
7.0% ABV | Tangerine, pine, sweet fruit.
Tower X West Coast IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler
7.3% ABV | Crisp, pine, citrus.
Two Tortugas | 32oz Canned Crowler
11.1% ABV | Caramel, toffee, dark-fruit.
Windansea Wheat | 32oz Canned Crowler
5.1% ABV | Banana, clove, bubble gum
Wreck Alley | 32oz Canned Crowler
9.0% ABV | Dark chocolate, toffee, espresso.
Blood Orange Wit | 32oz Canned Crowler
5.0% ABV | Bright, citrus, refreshing.
Chai Me a River | 32oz Canned Crowler
5.8% ABV | Chai, chamomile, cinnamon.
6 Packs
Aurora Hoppyalis | 6 pack 12oz Bottles
7.0% ABV | Pineapple, tangerine, melon.
Aurora Hoppyalis | 6 pack 16oz Cans
7.05 ABV | Pineapple, tangerine, melon.
Boat Shoes | 6 pack 16oz Cans
7.2% ABV | Citrus, tropical, juicy.
Follow the Sun Blonde | 6 pack 12oz Bottles
4.8% ABV | Bright, crisp, refreshing
Follow the Sun Blonde | 6 pack 16oz Cans
4.8% ABV | Bright, crisp, refreshing