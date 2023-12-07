Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse - Shelby Township 14235 Hall Road
No reviews yet
14235 Hall Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
- Edamame$5.00
- Age Gyoza$7.00
6 pcs Pork dumpling
- Age Tofu$6.00
- Shumai$7.00
6 pcs Steamed shrimp dumpling
- Harumaki$6.00
4 pcs Japanese spring roll
- Calamari (BBQ Squid)$12.00
BBQ squid w/ teriyaki sauce
- Ka Kara Age (Fried Squid)$12.00
Japanese style fried squid
- Beef Negimaki$12.00
Scallion & cheese wrapped in thin-sliced steak
- Yakitori (CK)$8.00
2 Chicken skewers
- Kushiyaki (ST)$10.00
2 Steak skewers
- Shrimp Skewers$11.00
- Shrimp Tempura App$11.00
4 pcs Fried shrimp, Japanese style
- Vegetable Tempura App$8.00
- ---------------------
Soup & Salad
Sushi Appetizers
- Tuna Palapala$12.00
Tuna, avocado mixed in house vinaigrette
- Tuna Tataki$14.00
Slices of pan seared tuna w/ house vinaigrette
- Sashimi Appetizer$11.00
2 pcs of each: salmon, tuna, & white tuna
- Combination Sunomono$12.00
Assorted raw fish, cucumber, & seaweed in house vinaigrette
- Seaweed salad$6.00
- Kani Salad$7.00
Crabsticks w/ cucumber in spicy mayo
- Yasai Salad$7.00
Mixed vegetable & seaweed salad w/ salad ginger dressing
- Squid Salad$9.00
- Itako$9.00
Baby octopus salad
- Zarigani Salad$11.00
Crawfish, cucumber, masago, & spicy mayo
Sushi(Nigiri)-(with rice) & Sashimi
- Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp)$5.00
- Bronzini (Stripped Bronzini)$3.00
- Ebi (Shrimp)$2.50
- Hamachi (Yellowtail)$3.50
- Hokkigai (Red Clam)$3.00
- Hotategai (Scallop)$4.50
- Ika (Squid)$3.00
- Ikura (Salmon Roe)$4.50
- Inari (Tofu Pouches)$2.50
- Kani (Crabstick)$2.50
- Maguro (Tuna)$3.25
- Masago (Flying Fish Roe)$3.00
- Saba (Mackerel)$3.00
- Sake (Salmon)$3.00
- Smoked Salmon$3.00
- Tai (Red Snapper)$3.00
- Tako (Octopus)$3.00
- Tamago (Omelet)$2.50
- Tilapia$3.00
- Tobiko (Crab Caviar)$3.00
- Toro (Fatty Tuna)$12.00
- Unagi (Grilled Eel)$3.50
- Uni (Sea Urchin)$8.00
- Escolar (White Tuna)$3.00
Vegetarian Sushi Rolls
Cooked Sushi Rolls
- California Roll$6.50
- Chicken Tempura Roll$7.00
- Da Bomb Roll$8.25
Shrimp tempura, avocado, crabstick topped w/ spicy mayo
- Eel Avocado Roll$7.50
- Eel Cucumber Roll$7.50
- Jalapeno Cream Cheese Roll$6.50
Jalapeno tempura & cream cheese
- Kani Cream Cheese Roll$6.50
- Prawn Cucumber Roll$7.50
- Salmon Skin Roll$6.50
- Salmon Tempura Roll$7.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.00
- White Tuna Tempura Roll$8.50
White tuna tempura, cream cheese & crunchy
Raw Sushi Rolls
- Double Tuna Roll$8.00
Tuna, white tuna, cucumber & masago
- Dynamite Roll$8.50
Tuna, yellowtail, & scallion, w/ spicy mayo
- Fatty Tuna Roll$16.00
- Salmon Roll$6.00
- Spicy Salmon Roll$7.00
- Spicy Scallop Roll$9.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
- Spicy White Tuna Roll$7.00
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$7.50
- Tuna Roll$6.00
- White Tuna Roll$6.00
- Yellowtail Scallion Roll$6.00
Special Sushi Rolls
- Alligator Roll$14.00
Eel & avocado over shrimp tempura & cucumber roll
- Rock N Roll$14.00
Salmon & tuna over eel & avocado roll
- Crispy Eel Roll (Deep Fried)$12.00
Grilled eel, avocado & cucumber
- American Dream Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura, eel, cucumber & avocado roll topped w/ masago
- Futo Maki$12.00
Shrimp, crabstick, omelet, cucumber, kompyo & oshinko
- Lake Side Roll$13.00
Shrimp over crabstick & cucumber roll
- Rainbow Roll$14.00
Salmon, tuna, white tuna & yellowtail over California roll
- King Roll$14.00
Spicy tuna & masago over eel & cucumber roll
- Boston Roll$12.00
Smoked salmon & lemon over shrimp tempura & cucumber roll
- Philadelphia Roll$14.00
Spicy yellowtail & crunchy over smoked salmon, cucumber & cream cheese roll
- Funky Tuna Roll (Deep Fried)$12.00
Tuna, crabstick & cucumber
- Mexican Roll$13.00
Jalapeno tempura over shrimp tempura & cream cheese roll, drizzled w/ spicy mayo & eel sauce
- Spider Roll$12.00
Soft shell crab tempura & cucumber topped w/ masago
- Happy Roll$12.00
Salmon & tuna over avocado & asparagus roll
- Queen Roll$11.00
Spicy tuna & masago over cucumber & avocado roll
- Alaskan Roll$9.50
Smoked salmon over cucumber & cream cheese roll
Chef’s Special Sushi Rolls
- L.A.S.T. Roll$17.00
Shrimp, cream cheese over lobster tempura, spicy salmon & avocado roll, drizzled w/ eel sauce
- Volcano Roll$16.00
Grilled eel & avocado roll topped w/ seared scallop
- Flying Dragon Roll$15.00
Lobster meat over shrimp tempura & asparagus roll
- Tiger Roll$16.00
Salmon over grilled eel, shrimp tempura, crabstick & avocado roll, drizzled w/ eel sauce
- Firecracker Roll$15.00
Spicy scallop & masago over spicy crabstick & cucumber roll
- Hot Lava Roll$16.00
Lobster meat, tuna & avocado roll topped w/ crabstick & masago
- L&G Roll$14.00
Cucumber wrapped over shrimp tempura, spicy tuna & masago roll
- Royal Oak Roll$15.00
Avocado & masago over soft shell crab tempura, blue crabmeat & cucumber roll
- Naruto Roll$15.00
Cucumber wrapped over salmon, tuna, yellowtail, crabstick, avocado & masago
- Manhattan Roll$16.00
Grilled eel, avocado & masago over shrimp tempura, blue crabmeat & cucumber roll
- Ocean City Roll$14.50
Grilled smoked salmon over crabstick, avocado, cucumber & cream cheese roll
- Victory Secret$16.00
Shrimp tempura, kani salad, cucumber & lettuce, w/ soybean wrapper
- Lobster King Roll$16.00
Lobster tempura over spicy tuna & avocado roll
- Ichiban Roll$15.00
Seared tilapia over shrimp, crabstick, cucumber, spicy mayo roll
- Sweet Mango Roll$13.00
Smoked salmon tempura, mango & cream cheese, drizzled w/ mango sauce
- Spicy Rio Roll (Deep Fried)$16.00
Grilled eel, crabstick, avocado, omelet & cream cheese
- Dragon Roll$18.00
Grilled eel over lobster meat, blue crabmeat & cucumber roll
- Sushi Cake$16.00
Spicy tuna, eel, salmon & masago
Sushi Dinner Entrees
- Chirashi Don$27.00
Chef's choice 15 pcs assorted sashimi over sushi rice
- Party Platter$97.00
California Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Rainbow Roll & chef's choice 18 pcs sashimi & 18 pcs sushi
- Sashimi Boat$115.00
Chef's choice 60 pcs assorted sashimi
- Sashimi Combo$27.00
Chef's choice 15 pcs sashimi, served w/ sushi rice
- Sashimi Deluxe Combo$37.00
Chef's choice 20 pcs sashimi, served w/ sushi rice
- Sushi & Sashimi Combo$39.00
Chef's choice 12 pcs sashimi & 8 pcs sushi
- Sushi Combo$26.00
Chef's choice 8 pcs sushi & California roll
- Sushi Deluxe Combo$31.00
Chef's choice 12 pcs sushi & California roll
Dinner Entrée
- Teriyaki Chicken$21.00
- Teriyaki New York Strip$26.00
- Teriyaki Salmon$26.00
- Tonkatsu$22.00
Fried pork cutlet
- Chicken Katsu$22.00
Fried chicken cutlet
- Tempura Donburi$26.00
6 pcs shrimp tempura, 6 pcs vegetable tempura
- Unagi Donburi$26.00
Grilled eel
- Kyoto Bento Box$27.00
2 pcs shrimp tempura, spring roll, & California roll Choice of Teriyaki: Shrimp, salmon, steak, or chicken
Fried Rice
Noodle
- Vegetable Yakisoba$12.00
- Chicken Yakisoba$14.00
- Shrimp Yakisoba$14.00
- Beef Yakisoba$14.00
- Combination Yakisoba$17.00
Chicken, beef, & shrimp
- Seafood Yakisoba$18.00
Shrimp, salmon, & scallop
- Nabeyaki Udon$17.00
2 pcs Shrimp tempura, crabstick & thin sliced steak, w/ Udon noodle soup
- Vegetable Stir Fry Udon$15.00
- Chicken Stir Fried Udon$16.00
- Shrimp Stir Fry Udon$17.00
- Beef Stir Fry Udon$17.00
- Combination Stir Fry Udon$20.00
- Seafood Stir Fried Udon$21.00
Hibachi Combinations & Entrées
- Hibachi Filet Mignon, Lobster & Chicken$44.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi Filet Mignon & Lobster$40.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi Filet Mignon & Shrimp$35.00
Jumbo Shrimp 6 pc. / Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi Filet Mignon & Scallop$36.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi Filet Mignon & Chicken$31.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi New York Strip & Lobster$38.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi New York Strip & Shrimp$31.00
Jumbo Shrimp 6 pc./ Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi New York Strip & Scallop$32.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi New York Strip & Chicken$29.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi Chicken & Lobster$35.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp$29.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi Chicken & Scallop$30.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi Chicken & Salmon$29.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi Shrimp & Scallop$32.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi Seafood Deluxe$45.00
Includes lobster tail, scallop, salmon, & shrimp Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi Filet Mignon$32.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi New York Strip$27.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi Chicken$22.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi Shrimp$25.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi Scallop$28.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi Salmon$26.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi Twin Lobster Tail$42.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- Hibachi Mixed Vegetable (No Shrimp)$18.00
Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed riceSubstitute Fried Rice for $3.00
- ---------------------
- Side Brown Rice$4.00
- Side White Rice$3.00
- Side Fried Rice$4.00
- Side Chicken Fried Rice$5.00
- Side Shrimp Fried Rice$5.50
- Side Noodle (Yakisoba)$5.00
- Side Vegetable$8.00
- Side Chicken$9.00
- Side Filet Mignon$14.00
- Side Shrimp$12.00
Jumbo Shrimp 6 pc.
- Side Salmon$11.00
- Side Scallop$13.00
- Side Lobster (1 Tail)$18.00
Sauce
- Eel Sauce(side)$1.00
- Spicy Mayo(side)$1.00
- Ginger Sauce(side)$1.00
- Yum Yum Sauce(side)$1.00
- Salad House Dressing(side)$1.00
- Salad Ginger Dressing(side)$1.00
- Teriyaki Sauce(side)$1.00
- Garlic Butter(side)$1.00
- Gyoza Sauce(side)$1.00
- Katsu Sauce(side)$1.00
- Ponzu Sauce(side)$1.00
- Tempura Sauce(side)$1.00
- Eel Sauce 1 Pint$8.00
- Spicy Mayo 1 Pint$8.00
- Salad House Dressing 1 Pint$5.00
- Ginger Sauce 1 Pint$5.00
- Yum Yum Sauce 1 Pint$5.00
- Teriyaki Sauce 1 Pint$8.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
14235 Hall Road, Shelby Township, MI 48315
Photos coming soon!