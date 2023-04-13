Restaurant header imageView gallery

LA Ghost Kitchen

3317 North Mission Road

Unit 5

Los Angeles, CA 90031

DRINKS

N/A Beverages

Kid's Drink

$2.00

Diet Coke

$3.95

Cherry Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Fanta Orange

$3.95

Bottled Root Beer

$4.50

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.95

Lemonade

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Pomegranate Juice

$3.95

Apple Juice

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

San Pellegrino Mineral Water

$4.50

Acqua Panna Still Water

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Tonic Water

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

RedBull

$5.00

Milk

$3.50

Coke

$3.95

Red Wine

Patxi's House Red GLS

$11.00

Nieto Senetiner Malbec

$11.00

Z. Alexander Brown Pinot Noir GLS

$14.00

1924 Double Black Red Blend GLS

$11.00

Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$14.00

7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel GLS

$12.00

Patxis Red Sangria

$10.00

Patxi's House Red BTL

$26.00

Z. Alexander Brown Pinot Noir BTL

$44.00

Niteo Senetiner Malbec BTL

$35.00

1924 Double Black Red Blend BTL

$35.00

Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$44.00

7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel BTL

$38.00

White Wine

Stanford Brut Sparkling GLS (HH)

$5.00

Cupcake Prosecco GLS

$11.00

Orange Juice For Mimosas

$3.50

Cranberry Juice For Mimosas

$3.50

Pineapple Juice for Mimosas

$3.50

Patxi's House White GLS (HH)

$5.00

Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$11.00

Josh Cellars Rose GLS

$11.00

Noble Vines 446 Chardonnay GLS

$13.00

McManis Chardonnay GLS

$11.00

Wente

$12.00

Cranberry Juice For Mimosas (Copy)

$3.50

Moscato

$8.00

Patxi's House White GLS

$10.00

Standford Brut

$10.00

Stanford Brut Sparkling BTL

$26.00

Cupcake Prosecco BTL

$35.00

Patxi's House White BTL

$26.00

Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$35.00

Josh Cellars Rose BTL

$36.00

McManis Chardonnay BTL

$35.00

Noble Vines 446 Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

Wente

$38.00

THIN PIZZA ONLINE

10" Thin

10" Bianco Verde THIN

$21.00
10" BYO THIN

$16.00
10" Classic Supreme THIN

$23.00
10" Classic Veggie THIN

$21.00
10" Funghi THIN

$19.00
10" Margherita THIN

$18.00
10" Prosciutto & Arugula THIN

$19.00
10" Salsiccia THIN

$21.00

10" Spicy BBQ THIN

$22.00
10" Spinacini THIN

$19.00
10" Tre Porcellini THIN

$22.00

10" Vin Chicken THIN

$22.00

10" Dolce Salato THIN

$22.00

14" Thin

14" Bianco Verde THIN

$30.00
14" BYO THIN

$21.00
14" Classic Supreme THIN

$32.00
14" Classic Veggie THIN

$30.00
14" Funghi THIN

$27.00
14" Margherita THIN

$24.00
14" Prosciutto & Arugula THIN

$27.00
14" Salsiccia THIN

$30.00

14" Spicy BBQ THIN

$32.00
14" Spinacini THIN

$27.00
14" Tre Porcellini THIN

$32.00

14" Vin Chicken THIN

$32.00

14" Dolce Salato THIN

$31.00

DEEP DISH ONLINE

10" Deep

10" BBQ Chicken DEEP

$28.00
10" BYO DEEP

$20.00
10" Chicago Ultimate DEEP

$30.00

10" Chicken Fajita DEEP

$25.00