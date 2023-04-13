- Home
LA Ghost Kitchen
3317 North Mission Road
Unit 5
Los Angeles, CA 90031
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
Kid's Drink
$2.00
Diet Coke
$3.95
Cherry Coke
$3.95
Sprite
$3.95
Fanta Orange
$3.95
Bottled Root Beer
$4.50
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
$3.95
Lemonade
$4.50
Cranberry Juice
$3.95
Orange Juice
$3.95
Pineapple Juice
$3.95
Pomegranate Juice
$3.95
Apple Juice
$3.95
Iced Tea
$3.95
San Pellegrino Mineral Water
$4.50
Acqua Panna Still Water
$4.50
Ginger Ale
$3.95
Tonic Water
$3.95
Hot Tea
$3.50
Arnold Palmer
$3.95
Coffee
$3.00
Decaf
$3.00
RedBull
$5.00
Milk
$3.50
Coke
$3.95
Red Wine
Patxi's House Red GLS
$11.00
Nieto Senetiner Malbec
$11.00
Z. Alexander Brown Pinot Noir GLS
$14.00
1924 Double Black Red Blend GLS
$11.00
Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
$14.00
7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel GLS
$12.00
Patxis Red Sangria
$10.00
Patxi's House Red BTL
$26.00
Z. Alexander Brown Pinot Noir BTL
$44.00
Niteo Senetiner Malbec BTL
$35.00
1924 Double Black Red Blend BTL
$35.00
Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$44.00
7 Deadly Zins Zinfandel BTL
$38.00
White Wine
Stanford Brut Sparkling GLS (HH)
$5.00
Cupcake Prosecco GLS
$11.00
Orange Juice For Mimosas
$3.50
Cranberry Juice For Mimosas
$3.50
Pineapple Juice for Mimosas
$3.50
Patxi's House White GLS (HH)
$5.00
Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc GLS
$11.00
Josh Cellars Rose GLS
$11.00
Noble Vines 446 Chardonnay GLS
$13.00
McManis Chardonnay GLS
$11.00
Wente
$12.00
Cranberry Juice For Mimosas (Copy)
$3.50
Moscato
$8.00
Patxi's House White GLS
$10.00
Standford Brut
$10.00
Stanford Brut Sparkling BTL
$26.00
Cupcake Prosecco BTL
$35.00
Patxi's House White BTL
$26.00
Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc BTL
$35.00
Josh Cellars Rose BTL
$36.00
McManis Chardonnay BTL
$35.00
Noble Vines 446 Chardonnay BTL
$40.00
Wente
$38.00
THIN PIZZA ONLINE
10" Thin
10" Bianco Verde THIN
$21.00
10" BYO THIN
$16.00
10" Classic Supreme THIN
$23.00
10" Classic Veggie THIN
$21.00
10" Funghi THIN
$19.00
10" Margherita THIN
$18.00
10" Prosciutto & Arugula THIN
$19.00
10" Salsiccia THIN
$21.00
10" Spicy BBQ THIN
$22.00
10" Spinacini THIN
$19.00
10" Tre Porcellini THIN
$22.00
10" Vin Chicken THIN
$22.00
10" Dolce Salato THIN
$22.00
14" Thin
14" Bianco Verde THIN
$30.00
14" BYO THIN
$21.00
14" Classic Supreme THIN
$32.00
14" Classic Veggie THIN
$30.00
14" Funghi THIN
$27.00
14" Margherita THIN
$24.00
14" Prosciutto & Arugula THIN
$27.00
14" Salsiccia THIN
$30.00
14" Spicy BBQ THIN
$32.00
14" Spinacini THIN
$27.00
14" Tre Porcellini THIN
$32.00
14" Vin Chicken THIN
$32.00
14" Dolce Salato THIN
$31.00