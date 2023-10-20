Appetizers

Alcapurria
$5.00

A Puerto Rican Fritter stuffed with Meat.

Alcapurria Bites (12 Piece)
$10.00
Alcapurria Bites (6 Piece)
$7.00

Bite Sized Puerto Rican Fritter stuffed with Meat.

Bacalaitos (12 Piece)
$9.00

A Salted Codfish Puerto Rican Fritter.

Bacalaitos (6 Piece)
$5.00

A Salted Codfish Puerto Rican Fritter.

Empanadillas
$3.00
Fried Cheese/Queso Frito (12 Piece)
$9.00
Fried Cheese/Queso Frito (6 Piece)
$5.00

6 piece Fried Cheese Squares with Guava Sauce.

Pastelitos Jibaros
$10.00

Taquitos with choice of meat.

Picadera Jibara
$25.00

Sorrulitos, Alcapuria Bites, Chicharones de Pollo, Papas fritas, Mini Tostones (3-4 people).

Sorrullo
$3.00

A Puerto Rican Corn Fritter that is crispy on the outside but soft and buttery on the inside.

Sorrulitos (12 Piece)
$9.00

A Puerto Rican Corn Fritter that is crispy on the outside but soft and buttery on the inside.

Sorrulitos (6 Piece)
$5.00

A Puerto Rican Corn Fritter that is crispy on the outside but soft and buttery on the inside.

Tostones Rellenos
$6.00
Yuca
$3.00

Desserts/Sweets

Arroz con Dulce
$4.00

A thick Puerto Rican rice pudding, made with Coconut Milk, Evaporated Milk, Cinnamon Sugar, and Raisins.

Cameos Cookies
$1.00
Cheesecake
$4.00
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$4.00
Explocion Jibara
$6.00

A Guava Stuffed Pastry accompanied with a Vanilla Mint Ice Cream.

Flan de Coco
$4.00

A rich, silky, creamy custard made with Sweet Condensed Milk, Evaporated Milk, Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream, Grated Coconut, Cream Cheese, and Eggs.

Flan de Coquito
$4.00
Flan de Guava Queso
$4.00
Flan de Queso
$4.00

A rich, silky, creamy custard made with Sweet Condensed Milk, Evaporated Milk, Cream Cheese, Vanilla, and Eggs.

Flan de Vanilla
$4.00
Panky Wafers
$1.00
Pastelillo de Bravarian
$4.00
Pastellilo de Guayaba
$4.00
Quesito
$4.00

A Puff Pastry wrapped around a Sweetened Cream Cheese Filling, made with Cream Cheese, Vanilla, and Icing.

Tres Leche
$7.00

A Vanilla Cake made with Evaporated Milk, Condensed Milk, with Frosting, and Cinnamon.

Tronky
$0.75

Beverages

Bottled/Canned Drinks

Body Armor (Tropical)
$4.00
Canada Dry Ginger Ale
$3.00
Coca Cola
$3.00
Coco Rico (Bottle)
$3.50
Coco Rico (Can)
$3.00Out of stock
Coke Zero
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Fanta (Orange)
$3.00
Fanta (Pina)
$3.00
Generic Water
$1.00
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
$4.00
Hawaiian Punch
$3.00
Kola Champagne (OK)
$3.00
Kola Champagne (Original)
$3.00
Malta
$4.00
Min Maid Apple Juice
$3.00
Min Maid Cran App Rasp
$3.00
Min Maid Pink Lemonade
$3.00
Min Maid Tropical Blend
$3.00
Monster (Original)
$3.00
Old Colony (Piña)
$3.00
Old Colony (Uva)
$3.00
Piña Buena
$3.00
Powerade (Fruit Punch)
$3.00
Red Bull (Original)
$3.00
Red Bull (Watermelon)
$3.50
Smart Water
$3.00
Snapple (Apple)
$3.00
Snapple (Kiwi Strawberry)
$3.00
Snapple (Lemon)
$3.00
Snapple (Mango Madness)
$3.00
Snapple (Peach)
$3.00
Snapple (Raspberry)
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Vita Coco
$3.00
Yoo-hoo
$3.00
India (Uva)
$3.00

Fountain Drinks

Coca Cola
$3.00
Coke Zero
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Fanta (Orange)
$3.00
Min Maid Lemonade
$3.00
Pibb Xtra
$3.00
Powerade (Mountain Berry Blast)
$3.00
Seltzer Water
$2.00
Sprite
$3.00
Water

21+ Poured/Made

Blue Hawaiian
$9.00
Cape Codder
$5.00
Cuba Libre
$8.00
La Jibarita Rum Punch
$8.00
Mixed Drink
$8.00
Pina Colada
$9.00
Sangria (Guava)
$5.00
Sangria (Passion Fruit)
$5.00
Sangria (Tamarindo)
$5.00
Tequila Sunrise
$5.00

21+ Beers

Bromosa Ale
$5.00
Bucket (5 Bottle Any Beer)
$25.00
Bud Light
$5.00
Budweiser
$5.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Corona
$5.00
Draft Beer
$8.00
Heineken
$5.00
Medalla Light
$5.00
Medalla Ultra
$5.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
Modelo
$5.00

Poured/Made

Acerola Cherry Juice
$5.00
Coffee
$2.50
Coffee (Shot)
$0.75
Espresso
$3.00
Hot Chocolate
$2.00
Milk
$2.00
Morir Sonando
$5.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Passion Juice
$5.00
Pina Colada (Virgin)
$7.00
Tamarindo Juice
$5.00Out of stock

21+ Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon
$11.00
Chardonnay
$11.00
Malbec
$11.00
Red
$11.00
Rose Wine
$11.00
White
$11.00

21+ Liquor Shots

Bacardi Gold
$5.00
Bacardi Limon
$5.00
Brandy
$5.00
Brevada (Vodka)
$5.00
Brugal (Rum)
$5.00
Coqui Blanco (Rum)
$5.00
Coqui Umon
$5.00
Don Julio
$5.00
Hennessy
$5.00
Jose Cuervo
$5.00
Pitorro (Cafe)
$5.00
Pitorro (Coco)
$5.00
Pitorro (Parcha)
$5.00
Pitorro (Pina)
$5.00
Sangria (Guava)
$5.00
Sangria (Passion Fruit)
$5.00
Sangria (Tamarind)
$5.00
Tequila Blanco
$5.00

Lunch/Dinner

Chef Specialties

Asopao Camarone
$25.00Out of stock

Soup of Rice, Potatoes, Carrots, Shrimp, Peppers, Onions, Cilantro. Includes side of House Tostones.

El Boricua *PUSH
$18.00
El Caribe ⏲️
$40.00

A Red Snapper stuffed with seafood (Shrimp, Octopus, Conch) salad. Included is a side salad.

El Flamboyan
$18.00Out of stock

Stuffed Rib with Sweet Plantains and White Cheese (Same cheese as Queso Frito) with Salsa a La Crema and Chill Powder on top. *They can Choose 1 Included Side.

El Jibaro ⏲️
$28.00

A Skirt Steak stuffed with Mamposteado on Malanga and Pumpkin Mash with Chimichurri Sauce. Included is a side salad.

El Navideño *PUSH
$16.00
El Toston Jibaro ⏲️
$15.00

A Plantain Pork, with Pastrami, Cheese, and Mayo-Ketchup. Included is a side salad.

Isla Del Encanto ⏲️
Isla Del Encanto ⏲️
$30.00

A Pork Kan Kan with Plantains. Included is a side salad.

La Campecina Chef
$25.00Out of stock

Rodillo de Cerdo Rellenode: Arroz con Gandules, Pastel, Pernil, Borde con Cheri Tostado, una base en el Plato de salsa a la crema.

La Costa *PUSH
$25.00
La Jibara ⏲️
$20.00

A Wrapped Chicken Breast stuffed with Mofongo wrapped in Bacon and Cream on top. Included is one side and one side salad.

La Marejada
$35.00Out of stock

Churrasco con Camarones, Salsa a la Crema, Arroz Cilantro y Coco Shavings ~ Can change side ONLY for another side.

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers (Kids)
$8.00
Mac and Cheese (Kids)
$7.00
Pork Chop (Kids)
$8.00
French Fries (Kids)
$4.00

Mofongo Rellenos

Mofongo Carne Frita
$18.00

A Mashed Plantain mixed with Fried Pork.

Mofongo Relleno Chicken
$18.00

A Mashed Plantain mixed with Chicken.

Mofongo Seafood
$30.00

A Mashed Plantain mixed with Shrimp, Octopus, and Conch.

Mofongo Shrimp
$22.00

A Mashed Plantain mixed with Shrimp.

Mofongo Steak
$25.00

A Mashed Plantain mixed with Steak.

Trifongo Camarones
$24.00
Trifongo Carne Frita
$20.00
Trifongo Chicken
$20.00
Trifongo Steak
$27.00
Trifongo Marisco
$32.00

Platos a lo Jibaro

Breaded Steak/Bistec Empanado
$16.00

A Breaded Steak made with eggs, flour, and bread crumbs. Includes 1 Salad and 1 Complimentary Side.

Fried Chicken/Chicharron de Pollo
$14.00
Fried Pork/Carne Frita
$15.00

Fried Pork with Caramelized Onions. Includes 1 Salad and 1 Complimentary Side.

Grilled Steak/Churrasco
$25.00

12oz Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce. Includes 1 Salad and 1 Complimentary Side.

Half Roasted Chicken
$10.00
Masitas de Pescado/Breaded Grouper Fillet
$17.00

A Breaded Grouper Fillet with Guayaba Sauce.

Papas Locas/Crazy Fries
$10.00

French Fries mixed with Pork, Pastrami, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Onions.

Penne Pasta
$10.00

A Penne Pasta Dish with Onion, Pepper, Cilantro and Parmesan Cheese, Served with Garlic Bread.

Pollo a la Plancha/Grilled Chicken Breast
$17.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with onions, and chimichurri sauce with your choice of side. Includes 1 Salad and 1 Complimentary Side.

Quarter Roasted Chicken
$8.00
Salmon
$20.00

10 oz Includes 1 Salad and 1 Complimentary Side.

Whole Roasted Chicken
$15.00

Salads

House Salad (Full)
$7.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese, Croutons

House Salad (Side)
$3.00

Sandwiches

Bistec Sandwich
$10.00

A Steak sandwich made with Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and Swiss Cheese

Cuban Sandwich
$10.00

Cuban Style sandwich made with Pork, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, and Mustard.

Pechuga Sandwich
$10.00

A Chicken Breast sandwich made with Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, American Cheese, and MayoKetchu.

Sides

Amarillo/Sweet Plantains
$5.00
Arroz Blanco/White Rice
$4.00
Arroz con Cilantro/Rice with Cilantro
$4.00

White Rice with Chimichurri, Pepper, Onions and Garlic.

Bifongo
$7.00

Green Plantains, Sweet Plantains, Butter, Garlic, and Chimichurri Sauce.

Ceviche
$20.00
Fried Meat/Carne Frita
$7.00
Habichuela/Beans
$2.00

Pink, Red, Black, White, Garbanzo, Gandules

Macaroni Salad/Ensalada De Codito
$3.00
Majado De Malanga y Calabaza
$5.00

Malanga And Pumpkin Mash

Mamposteado
$6.00

It is a mixed rice made with White Rice, Beans, Peppers, Onions, Cilantro, Sausages, Garlic, and Sweet Plantains with Chimichurri Sauce.

Mofongo
$6.00

Green Plantains, Butter, Garlic, and Chimichurri sauce

Papas Fritas/French Fries
$4.00
Salad (Small)
$3.00
Tostone de Pana
$6.00
Tostones/Plantains
$6.00
Trifongo
$8.00

Green Plantains, Sweet Plantains, Yuca, Butter, Garlic, and Chimichurri Sauce.

Yellow Rice and Pigeon Peas/Arroz con Gandules
$5.00
Yellow Rice and Salchicha
$4.00
Yuca Frita
$5.00

Soups

Chicken/Pollo Soup
$6.00

*Served every day of the week Chicken Soup with Noodles, Potatoes, Red Peppers, Cilantro, and Sofrito.

Res Soup
$6.00

*Only on Wednesdays

Salchichon/Sausage Soup
$6.00

*Only on Tuesdays Sausage Soup with Noodles, Potatoes, Peppers, Cilantro, Sofrito, and Ham.

Sancocho
$6.00

*Only on Fridays & Saturdays

Shrimp/Camarones Soup
$7.00

*Only on Thursdays Shrimp Soup with Potatoes, Red Peppers, Cilantro, Sazon, Sofrito.

Vegetable Sancocho
$6.00
Platano Soup
$6.00

Merchandise

Car Decals
$5.00
Car Flag
$5.00
Flag (Large)
$10.00
Glass Keychains
$5.00
Pins
$4.00
Playing Cards
$14.00
Shape Keychains
$7.00

Steam Table

Appetizers (Steam Table)

Alcapurria
$5.00
Ceviche
$20.00
Empanadas
$3.00
French Fries
$4.00
Sorrullo
$3.00
Tostones (Regular)
$6.00
Tostones de Pana
$6.00

Meats (Steam Table)

Chicken (Alone)
$5.00
Chicken Lunch
$10.00
Cuajito (Half)
$8.00
Cuajito (Whole)
$15.00
Fish (Alone)
$8.00
Fish Lunch
$16.00
Beef Lunch
$12.00
Pork (Alone)
$6.00
Pork Lunch
$12.00
Steak (Alone)
$7.00
Steak Lunch
$14.00
Whole Roasted Chicken (Alone)
$13.00
Beef (Alone)
$6.00

Sides (Steam Table)

Beans/Habichuelas
$2.00
French Fries
$5.00
Guineo/Bananna
$5.00
Macaroni Salad
$3.00
Majado De Malanga
$6.00
Morcilla/Blood sausage (Half)
$8.00
Morcilla/Blood sausage (Whole)
$15.00
Potato Salad
$3.00
Sweet Plantains
$5.00
Tostone De Pana
$5.00
Tostones
$5.00
White Rice/Arroz Blanco
$5.00
Yellow Rice and Pigeon Peas/Arroz Con Gandules
$5.00
Yuca
$5.00
Yuca Frita
$6.00

Soups (Steam Table)

Chicken/Pollo Soup
$6.00

A Chicken Soup with Noodles, Potatoes, Red Peppers, Cilantro, and Sofrito.

Salchichon Soup
$6.00
Soup (Small)
$3.00
Soup (Regular)
$6.00

Extra Sauce

Extra A La Crema
$1.00
Extra A La Mantequilla
$1.00
Extra Al Ajillo
$1.00
Extra Barbecue
$0.25
Extra Chimichurri
$1.00
Extra Garlic
$0.25
Extra Hot Sauce
$0.25
Extra Mayo Ketchup
$0.25