La Jibarita de Puerto Rico 470 West Highway 50
470 West Highway 50
Clermont, FL 34711
Appetizers
A Puerto Rican Fritter stuffed with Meat.
Bite Sized Puerto Rican Fritter stuffed with Meat.
A Salted Codfish Puerto Rican Fritter.
6 piece Fried Cheese Squares with Guava Sauce.
Taquitos with choice of meat.
Sorrulitos, Alcapuria Bites, Chicharones de Pollo, Papas fritas, Mini Tostones (3-4 people).
A Puerto Rican Corn Fritter that is crispy on the outside but soft and buttery on the inside.
Desserts/Sweets
A thick Puerto Rican rice pudding, made with Coconut Milk, Evaporated Milk, Cinnamon Sugar, and Raisins.
A Guava Stuffed Pastry accompanied with a Vanilla Mint Ice Cream.
A rich, silky, creamy custard made with Sweet Condensed Milk, Evaporated Milk, Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream, Grated Coconut, Cream Cheese, and Eggs.
A rich, silky, creamy custard made with Sweet Condensed Milk, Evaporated Milk, Cream Cheese, Vanilla, and Eggs.
A Puff Pastry wrapped around a Sweetened Cream Cheese Filling, made with Cream Cheese, Vanilla, and Icing.
A Vanilla Cake made with Evaporated Milk, Condensed Milk, with Frosting, and Cinnamon.
Beverages
Bottled/Canned Drinks
Fountain Drinks
21+ Poured/Made
21+ Beers
Poured/Made
21+ Liquor Shots
Lunch/Dinner
Chef Specialties
Soup of Rice, Potatoes, Carrots, Shrimp, Peppers, Onions, Cilantro. Includes side of House Tostones.
A Red Snapper stuffed with seafood (Shrimp, Octopus, Conch) salad. Included is a side salad.
Stuffed Rib with Sweet Plantains and White Cheese (Same cheese as Queso Frito) with Salsa a La Crema and Chill Powder on top. *They can Choose 1 Included Side.
A Skirt Steak stuffed with Mamposteado on Malanga and Pumpkin Mash with Chimichurri Sauce. Included is a side salad.
A Plantain Pork, with Pastrami, Cheese, and Mayo-Ketchup. Included is a side salad.
A Pork Kan Kan with Plantains. Included is a side salad.
Rodillo de Cerdo Rellenode: Arroz con Gandules, Pastel, Pernil, Borde con Cheri Tostado, una base en el Plato de salsa a la crema.
A Wrapped Chicken Breast stuffed with Mofongo wrapped in Bacon and Cream on top. Included is one side and one side salad.
Churrasco con Camarones, Salsa a la Crema, Arroz Cilantro y Coco Shavings ~ Can change side ONLY for another side.
Kids Menu
Mofongo Rellenos
A Mashed Plantain mixed with Fried Pork.
A Mashed Plantain mixed with Chicken.
A Mashed Plantain mixed with Shrimp, Octopus, and Conch.
A Mashed Plantain mixed with Shrimp.
A Mashed Plantain mixed with Steak.
Platos a lo Jibaro
A Breaded Steak made with eggs, flour, and bread crumbs. Includes 1 Salad and 1 Complimentary Side.
Fried Pork with Caramelized Onions. Includes 1 Salad and 1 Complimentary Side.
12oz Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce. Includes 1 Salad and 1 Complimentary Side.
A Breaded Grouper Fillet with Guayaba Sauce.
French Fries mixed with Pork, Pastrami, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Onions.
A Penne Pasta Dish with Onion, Pepper, Cilantro and Parmesan Cheese, Served with Garlic Bread.
Grilled Chicken Breast with onions, and chimichurri sauce with your choice of side. Includes 1 Salad and 1 Complimentary Side.
10 oz Includes 1 Salad and 1 Complimentary Side.
Sandwiches
A Steak sandwich made with Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and Swiss Cheese
Cuban Style sandwich made with Pork, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, and Mustard.
A Chicken Breast sandwich made with Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, American Cheese, and MayoKetchu.
Sides
White Rice with Chimichurri, Pepper, Onions and Garlic.
Green Plantains, Sweet Plantains, Butter, Garlic, and Chimichurri Sauce.
Pink, Red, Black, White, Garbanzo, Gandules
Malanga And Pumpkin Mash
It is a mixed rice made with White Rice, Beans, Peppers, Onions, Cilantro, Sausages, Garlic, and Sweet Plantains with Chimichurri Sauce.
Green Plantains, Butter, Garlic, and Chimichurri sauce
Green Plantains, Sweet Plantains, Yuca, Butter, Garlic, and Chimichurri Sauce.
Soups
*Served every day of the week Chicken Soup with Noodles, Potatoes, Red Peppers, Cilantro, and Sofrito.
*Only on Wednesdays
*Only on Tuesdays Sausage Soup with Noodles, Potatoes, Peppers, Cilantro, Sofrito, and Ham.
*Only on Fridays & Saturdays
*Only on Thursdays Shrimp Soup with Potatoes, Red Peppers, Cilantro, Sazon, Sofrito.
Steam Table
Appetizers (Steam Table)
Meats (Steam Table)
Sides (Steam Table)
Soups (Steam Table)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
A Classic Puerto Rican Restaurant created to make your taste buds Salsa!
