La Jolla Taqueria is a beloved Mexican eatery nestled in the heart of Los Angeles, CA. Known for its mouthwatering tacos de canasta, this charming restaurant offers a delightful culinary journey through the vibrant flavors of Mexico. With a menu brimming with delicious options and a cozy, welcoming ambiance, La Jolla Taqueria is the go-to spot for those seeking authentic Mexican cuisine. Come savor the best tacos de canasta in town and experience a taste of Mexico right here in Los Angeles