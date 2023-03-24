La nota zuliana 3361 W 91st Ter

Restaurant header imageView gallery

FOOD

AREPA

AREPA FRITA FILET DE POLLO

AREPA FRITA FILET DE POLLO

$14.50

(SERVICIO DE AREPAS FRITAS (2) QUESO DE MANO, REPOLLO Y SALSAS) (SERVICE OF FRIED AREPAS (2) WHITE SOFT CHEESE, CABBAGE AND SAUCES)

AREPA FRITA CARNE MECHADA

AREPA FRITA CARNE MECHADA

$14.99

(SERVICIO DE AREPAS FRITAS (2) QUESO DE MANO, REPOLLO Y SALSAS) (SERVICE OF FRIED AREPAS (2) WHITE SOFT CHEESE, CABBAGE AND SAUCES)

AREPA FRITA PERNIL

$14.99

CERDO DESMENUZADO (SERVICIO DE AREPAS FRITAS (2) QUESO DE MANO, REPOLLO Y SALSAS) PULLED PORK (SERVICE OF FRIED AREPAS (2) WHITE SOFT CHEESE, CABBAGE AND SAUCES)

AREPA FRITA PICANA

AREPA FRITA PICANA

$17.25

SERVICIO DE AREPAS FRITAS (2) QUESO RALLADO, PICO DE GALLO, QUESO DE MANO Y TARTARA) SERVICE OF FRIED AREPAS (2) GRATED CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, WHITE SOFT CHEESE AND TARTARA SAUCE)

AREPA FRITA MIXTA PICANA Y POLLO

$16.50

AREPA FRITA QUESO

$13.99

AREPA ASADA FILET DE POLLO

$14.99

AREPA ASADA CARNE MECHADA

$15.99

AREPA ASADA PERNIL

$15.99

AREPA ASADA PICANA

$16.75

AREPA ASADA QUESO

$10.99

AREPA ASADA PICANA Y POLLO

$17.25

BURRITO

FILET DE POLLO BURRITO

$12.99

PICAÑA BURRITO

$14.50

BURRITO MIXTO

$14.99

CABIMERA

CABIMERA FILET DE POLLO

$16.75

CABIMERA CARNE MECHADA

$17.50

CABIMERA PERNIL

$17.50

CABIMERA PICAÑA

$19.70

CABIMERA MIXTA POLLO Y PICANA

$18.25

CABIMERA SUPER NOTA

$20.99

CACHAPA

CACHAPA

$9.99

ENSALADA

ENSALADA FILET DE POLLO

$9.99

ENSALADA PICANA

$13.50

ENTRADAS

TEQUENOS (5 UNIDADES)

$6.50

COQUITAS DE PLATANO (CARNE MECHADA O PERNIL)

$8.75

COQUITAS DE PLATANO (PICANA)

$10.99

ALITAS DE POLLO (5 UNIDADES)

$9.99

PAPAS FRITAS CLASICAS

$4.99

PAPAS FRITAS CHEDDAR BACON

$7.25

PAPAS TRUFADAS CON PARMESANO

$7.25

SALCHIPAPAS

$7.99

HAMBURGUESA

HAMBURGUESA CLASICA

$14.75

HAMBURGUESA ESPECIAL

$15.99

HAMBURGUESA LA NOTA (2 PROTEINAS)

$17.76

HAMBURGUESA LA SUPER NOTA (3 PROTEINAS)

$19.75

HAMBURGUESA PICANA

$18.75

MIXTA CARNE DE HAMBURGUESA Y FILET DE POLLO

$17.75

MENU KIDS

SERVICIO DE NUGGETS CON PAPAS FRITAS

$9.99

PANES

HOT DOG

$6.99

SALCHIQUESO

$7.99

PAN HUEVO

$6.99

PAN CON QUESO

$6.99

PAN CON CARNE MECHADA O PERNIL

$11.25

PAN CON PICANA

$11.75

PARRILLAS PARA UNA PERSONA

PARRILLA PICANA, POLLO Y CHORIZO

$19.99

PARRILLA PICANA Y CHORIZO

$21.25

PATACON

PATACON FILET DE POLLO

$15.99

PATACON CARNE MECHADA O PERNIL

$16.99

PATACON PICANA

$18.50

PATACON MIXTO PICANA Y POLLO

$17.75

SOMBRERO

SOMBRERO CARNE DE HAMBURGUESA

$54.75

SOMBRERO FILET DE POLLO

$54.75

SOMBRERO MIXTO

$62.25

SOMBRERO LA NOTA (CARNE, POLLO Y CHULETA)

$68.75

POSTRE

BOMBITAS DE NUTELLA

$7.99

EXTRAS

FILET DE POLLO

$4.99

PICANA

$4.99

PERNIL

$4.99

MECHADA

$4.99

CHULETA AHUMADA

$4.99

QUESO FRITO (AREPAS)

$2.75

QUESO FRITO ( HAMBURGUESA)

$4.50

QUESO DE MANO (AREPAS)

$2.00

QUESO DE MANO HAMBURGUESA

$3.00

QUESO FUNDIDO CHEDDAR

$1.50

TOCINETA

$2.00

JAMON

$1.50

HUEVO

$1.50

NATA

$2.00

RUEDA DE QUESO DE MANO

$4.50

PLATANITOS MADUROS (2)

$1.99

TUMBARRANCHOS

TUMBARRANCHOS CARNE MECHADA

$14.99

TUMBARRANCHOS POLLO

$14.50

TUMBARRANCHOS PERNIL

$14.99

TUMBARRANCHOS PICANA

$17.25

TUMBARRANCHOS QUESO

$12.99

TUMBARRANCHO MIXTO (CARNE Y QUESO)

$14.99

TUMBARRANCHO MIXTO (PERNIL Y QUESO)

$14.99

TUMBARRANCHO PERNIL Y MECHADA

$14.99

BEBIDAS

SODAS

COKE

$2.25

ZERO COKE

$2.25

SPRITE

$2.75

FRESCOLITA

$2.99

NESTEA

DURAZNO

$3.00

LIMON

$3.00

OTROS

AGUA

$1.50

MALTA

$3.15

PAPELON

$3.75

PROMO MIERCOLES

PROMO DOS HAMBURGUESAS + PAPAS FRITAS

PROMO DOS HAMBURGUESAS MAS PAPAS FRITAS

$24.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
