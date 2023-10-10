Popular Items

Side of Crispy Plantains

$3.99

Slices of crunchy green plantain.

Reina Pepiada Arepa

$9.99

Stuffed with a mix of shredded chicken, avocado and mayo

Pabellon

$15.99

"Venezuelan National Dish" Black beans, white cheese, Rice, Shredded beef, Sweet plantains and an arepita.

Food Menu

Appetizers

Arepitas con Nata

$9.99

Crunchy mini arepas (round corn patties) served with Latin American sour cream

Bolitas de Queso

$9.99

Boneless Wings

$13.99Out of stock

Crispy boneless chicken bites tossed in our house made passion fruit hot sauce and sweet plantain pieces served with a side of nata or switch toss and dipping sauce as desire.

Chicken Wings

$14.99

Crispy chicken wings tossed in our house made passion fruit hot sauce and sweet plantain pieces served with a side of nata or switch toss and dipping sauce as desire.

Colombian Empanadas

$10.99

Crispy empanadas filled with beef and potatoes served with aji colombiano

El Papi Sampler

$12.99

"Venezuelan Sampler" Cheese masa balls, yucca sticks, ground beef empanadas, arepitas and tequenos served with nata, guasacaca and tartara verde sauce.

LT Eggrolls

$9.99

Our version of traditional Eggrolls. Crispy eggrolls filled with black beans, Caribbean cheese and sweet plantain served with spicy nata (Vegetarian)

Mandocas

$9.99

Corn dough ringsmixed with sweet plantain, white cheese and spices cooked to perfection and served with caribbean white chees and latin american sour cream.

Queso Frito

$10.99

Venezuelan version of cheese curds served with picadillo salad.

Rompe Colchon

$12.99

Shimp marinated in lime juice, tossed with fresh tomatoes, avocado, onions and cilantro served with plantain chips.

Sweet Corn Tequenos

$10.99

Sweet corn Venezuelan Version of cheese sticks served with Latin American sour cream.

Sweet Plantain Tequenos

$10.99

Sweet plantain tequenos, Venezuelan Version of cheese sticks served with Latin American sour cream.

Tajadas con Queso

$10.99

Slices of sweet plantains topped with caribbean white cheese and served with a side of latin american sour cream

Tequenos

$11.99+

Venezuelan version of cheese sticks served with creamy green onion sauce.

Tequeyoyos

$9.99

Venezuelan version of cheese sticks filled with sweet plantains, ham and cheese served with creamy green onion sauce

Tostones

$10.99

Crispy garlicky green platains served with garlic and cilantro sauce and picadillo salad

Yuca con Chicharron

$12.99

Crispy pieces of yucca fries topped with crispy pork belly and picadillo salad served with a side of garlic and cilantro sauce

Yuca Frita

$10.99

Crispy yucca sticks served with garlic & cilantro sauce and aji colombiano

Guacamole & Arepa Chips

$9.99

Specialty

Pabellon

$15.99

"Venezuelan National Dish" Black beans, white cheese, Rice, Shredded beef, Sweet plantains and an arepita.

Pabellon a Caballo

$16.99

"Venezuelan National Dish" Black beans, white cheese, Rice, Shredded beef, Sweet plantains, arepita and topped with a sunny-side-up egg.

Mofongo

$16.99

A puerto Rican dish: mashed green plantain mix with crispy pork belly, garlic and then topped with crispy pork. Protein Sub or Add options available.

Mojito en Coco

$16.99

Great minced tilapia cooked in a well seasoned coconut sauce served with rice, crispy green plantains, picadillo salad and garlic and cilantro sauce. Chicken or Shrimp available.

Steak & Onions

$16.99

Well seasoned thin steak slice sauteed with onions served with rice, black beans, caribbean white cheese and a side house salad

Bandejita Paisa

$16.99

Chorizo, crispy pork belly, well seasoned ground beef, sunny side up egg, sweet plantains, rice, pinto beans, avocado, caribbean white cheese and a arepita.

Cachapa con Queso & Cochino Frito

$16.99

Sweet corn pancake filled with cheese served with Latin american sour cream, garlic, guasacaca and crispy pork.

Lomo Saltado

$19.99Out of stock

Tenderloin pieces, onions and tomatoes stir fry with soy and oyster sauce Peruvian style. Served with white rice and French fries.

Chicken Saltado

$17.99Out of stock

Chicken Milanese

$16.99Out of stock

Crispy and juicy breaded thin slices of chicken breast served with white rice, French fries and pink sauce.

Entrees

Fried Fish

$16.99

Deep fried fish steak served with rice, picadillo salad, crispy green plantains and garlic and cilantro sauce.

Fried Red Snapper

$22.99

Deep fried whole Red Snapper served with pineapple coleslaw, crispy green plantains and guasacaca.

Grilled Chicken

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast served with white rice, picadillo salad, your choice of sweet or crispy plantains and guasacaca

Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Juicy chicken tenders served with pineapple coleslaw, French fries, and pink sauce.

Churrasco Criollo

$20.99

Hand-cut well seasond 10oz ribeye steak served with white rice, chorizo, yucca sticks, picadillo salad and guasacaca.

Parrilla Callejera

$18.99

Well seasoned pieces of chicken, beef and pork sauteed with onions and peppers served with yucca sticks, picadillo salad, chorizo, fried Caribbean cheese and guasacaca.

Garlic Shrimp

$16.99

Sauteed garlic shrimp served with rice, picadillo salad, crispy green plantains and guasacaca.

Coconut Chicken

$16.99

Cod Dinner

$15.99

Deep fried batter Cod served with pineapple coleslaw, crispy green plantains and guasacaca.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Cuban Sandwich

$14.99

The traditional way! Pressed French bread filled with ham, roast pork, pickles, mustard and Swiss cheese served with pickles, plantain chips and guasacaca sauce.

Pabellon Wrap

$13.99

Wheat wrap filled with rice, black beans, shredded beef, sweet plantains and cheese served with pickles, a side of french fries and pink sauce.

Pepito Sandwich

$14.99

Sauteed steak or chicken with onions and peppers on a fresh baked bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, potato strings, mayo, ketchup, mustard, creamy green onion sauce, guasacaca and cheddar cheese. Served with pickles, french fries and pink sauce.

Pork Roast Sandwich

$13.99

Slow cooked roast pork, potato strings, mayo, ketchup, mustard, guasacaca sauce, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with pickles, french fries and pink sauce.

La Taguara Burger

$16.99

An American tradition with a Venezuelan twist. 1/2 lb. beef patty well-seasoned topped with a fried egg, ham, bacon, gouda cheese, potato strings, mayo, ketchup, mustard, guasacaca sauce, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with pickles, french fries and pink sauce.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.99

Juicy 1/2 pound hamburger cook to perfection topped with gouda cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with pickles, french fries and pink sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions and tomatoes. Served with pickles, french fries and pink sauce.

Arepas & More

Arepa

$9.99

Hot corn bun with a crispy shell and a soft doughy inside with your choice of two fillings.

Patacon Pisao Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy green plantain sandwich filled with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, caribbean white cheese, mayo, ketchup, mustard, creamy green onion sauce, garlic and cilantro sauce and your choice of fillings

Empanada

$4.99

Stuffed and cripy CORN turnover of your choice (beef, chicken, cheese or beans & Cheese) and your choice of soup or salad.

Fish Patacon Sandwich

$13.99

Specialty Arepas

Pabellon Arepa

$11.99

Stuffed with shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantain and Caribbean cheese

Domino Arepa

$9.99

Stuffed with black beans and Caribbean cheese

Reina Pepiada Arepa

$9.99

Stuffed with a mix of shredded chicken, avocado and mayo

Sifrina Arepa

$10.99

Stuffed with Gouda cheese and a mix of shredded chicken, avocado and mayo

Pelua Arepa

$9.99

Stuffed with shredded beef and Gouda cheese

Catira Arepa

$9.99

Stuffed with shredded chicken and Gouda cheese

Llanera Arepa

$12.99

Stuffed with grilled steak, tomato slices, avocado and fried cheese

Rumbera Arepa

$9.99

Stuffed with pernil (roasted pork), Gouda cheese and pink sauce

Signature Salads

Mango Chicken Salad

$13.99

Kale lettuce, roasted almonds, fresh mango, carrots and red cabbage tossed with our passion fruit vinaigrette dressing and topped with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.

Heart of Palm and Avocado Salad

$13.99

Letuce mix, spring mix, tomatoes, caribbean white cheese tossed with our passion fruit vinaigrette dressing and topped with heart of pamls and avocado slices.

Shrimp & Coconut Salad

$13.99

Lettuce, spring mix, onions, tomatoes, roasted coconut flakes tossed with our coconut vinaigrette dressing and topped with grilled Shrimp.

Large Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with creamy caesar dressing and topped with cheese and croutons.

Large House Salad

$7.99

Letuce mix, spring mix, tomatoes, avocados, caribbean white cheese tossed with your choice of dressing.

Kid's

The perfect size meal for the little ones (ages 10 and under). All served with a sugar/cinnamon dusted churro for dessert.

Pabellon Junior

$6.49

Rice, black beans and ground beef.

Kid's Arepa

$6.49

2 kid-size arepas filled with ham and gouda cheese.

Kid's Empanaditas

$6.49

4 Ground beef mini empanadas served with pink sauce

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Traditional mac and cheese.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Chicken tenders served with fries and pink sauce

Kid's Drink

$1.99

Sides

Side Rice & Black Beans

$3.99

Rice and black beans mix.

Side of Beans

$3.99

Well seasoned made from scratch beans, your choice of black beans or red kidney beans.

Side of Rice / Arroz

$3.99

White rice

Side of Avocado

$2.99

Slices of fresh avocado.

Side of Fries

$3.99

Side of french fries.

Side of Sweet Plantains

$3.99

Slices of sweet plantain.

Side of Crispy Plantains

$3.99

Slices of crunchy green plantain.

Side of Yucca Fries

$3.99

Yucca fries.

Cup of Soup

$4.99

A cup of the soup of your choice: Non Vegetarian, Vegetarian or Soup of the Day

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Bowl of the soup of your choice: Non-Vegetarian, Vegetarian or Soup of the Day

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Arepa Viuda

$3.99

2 Eggs

$1.99

Side Eggplant

$3.99

12oz Guasacaca

$9.99

Side Ensalada de Gallina

$4.99

Side of Chicharron

$6.99

Side Plantain Chips

$2.99

Sausage

$3.99

Colombian Sausage

$3.99

Side of Shredded Beef

$6.99

2oz Guasacaca

$0.99

2oz Tartara

$0.99

2oz Nata

$0.99

2oz Pink Sauce

$0.99

2oz Aji Colombiano

$0.99

2oz Salsa

$0.99

2oz Ranch Dressing

$0.99

2oz Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.99

2oz Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.99

2oz Caesar Dressing

$0.99

2oz Passion Fruit Vinaigrette

$0.99

2oz Passion Fruit Hot Sauce

$0.99

2oz Pineapple Hot Sauce

$0.99

2oz Coconut Dressing

$0.99

2oz Hot Caraquena Sauce

$0.99

2oz Hot Super Hot Sauce

$0.99

2oz BBQ Sauce

$0.99

2oz Buffalo Sauce

$0.99

2oz Sweet Red Chili Sauce

$0.99

2oz Picadillo

$0.99

2oz Jalapeno Wheels

$0.99

2oz Pickle Chips

$0.99

2oz Dulce de Leche Sauce

$0.99

2oz Chocolate Sauce

$0.99

Extra Lemons/Limes

$0.99

12 oz Picadillo Salad

$9.99

12 oz Tartara Sauce

$9.99

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Warm home-made amazing carrot cake topped with powder sugar and lots of love

Churros

$5.99

Fried dough pastry rolled in sugar and cinnamon mix served with your choice of chocolate or dulce de leche sauce.

Coconut Rice Pudding

$5.99

Rice pudding slow cooked in sweet coconut sauce.

Guava & Cheese Bites

$5.99

Venezuelan Sweet version of cheese sticks (Bite size) filled with caribbean white cheese and guava paste.

Nutella Bites

$5.99

Little crispy nutella pastry.

Passion Fruit Pie

$5.99

Made from scratch passion fruit pie topped with whipped cream and drizze with passion fruit syrup.

Quesillo / Flan

$5.99

Caramel vanilla egg custard.

Tropical Cake

$7.99

Dulcelitos & Nutelitos

$5.99

Beverage Menu

NA Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Free Refills

Passion Fruit Juice / Jugo de Parchita

$2.99

Passion Fruit Juice

Tamarind Juice / Jugo de Tamarindo

$2.99

Tamarind Juice

Sugar Cane Lemonade / Papelon con Limon

$2.99

Sugar cane and lime juice

Fresskolita Soda

$2.99

Venezuelan bubble gum soda

Malta Polar

$2.99

Venezuelan sugar cane, malt soda

Malta Caracas

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Mexican soda with your choice of Pineapple, Mandarin, Lime.

Kid's Drink

$1.99

Coffee / Cafe

$1.99

Cup of coffee, free refills

Hot Cocoa / Chocolate Caliente (winter only)

$3.99

Hot cocoa made from scratch. WINTER ONLY!

Hot Cocoa with Cheese / Chocolate Caliente con queso (winter only)

$4.99

Hot cocoa made from scratch and served with Caribbean white cheese. WINTER ONLY!

Hot Tea

$1.99