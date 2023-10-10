La Taguara - East Washington 3502 E Washington Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Proud of Our Roots! We offer traditional Venezuelan & Latin American cuisine. Visit us and delight your palate with the taste of delicious authentic Venezuelan SAZON. Enjoy our dining room or, for those on the go, call ahead and we'll have your order ready for you to pick up and carry out. Special Events and Catering Our catering menu is available for private events: weddings, business lunches, dinners, cocktail receptions, and more. We would love to discuss how to be a part of your next event. Visit any of our two Madison locations!
Location
3502 E Washington Avenue, Madison, WI 53704
