American
Bars & Lounges

Tip Top Tavern

1,004 Reviews

$$

601 North Street

Madison, WI 53704

Order Again

Drink Specials

Apple Toddy

$8.00

Cherry Fizz

$3.00

Hot Grog

$10.00

Drink Special 4

Ice Tea

$3.00

Burgers

Tip Top Burger

$11.95

heritage farms ground beef, tomato, red onion, pickles & Tip Top sauce on a buttered bun

That Burger With Brie

$13.50

balsamic marinated portabella mushroom cap with spinach, tomato, caramelized onions & goat cheese on a buttered bun

Bruce Burger

$13.50

heritage farms grass fed beef with swiss & cheddar, caramelized onions & mayo, served on sourdough rye

B.Y.O.B.

$11.95

your choice of heritage grass fed beef, chicken breast or vedge patty then customize with your choice of toppings, sauces, and cheeses

Tip Topas

French Fries

$3.50+

classic french fries

Onion Rings

$5.95

crispy, panko breaded, thick-cut onions served with Tip Top Special Sauce

Cheese Curds

$7.95

fried white cheddar curds served with classic ranch

Fried Pickles

$5.95

tempura battered kosher pickle chips served with Tip Top Special Sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95+

waffle cut sweet potato fries served with Tip Top Jam

Chicken Burlesque

$9.95

house battered chicken breast, stripped & served with your choice of sauce

French Nasty

$10.95

slow roasted beef brisket over classic french fries topped with sharp cheddar, jalapeños, bbq sauce, sour cream & scallions

Soup Du Jour

$3.75+

Sandwiches

The Rooster

$10.95

local cherrywood bacon, Tip Top Special Sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion & sunny side up farm-fresh egg served on Madison sourdough

Reuben

$11.95

pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island served on toasted Madison sourdough rye

Veggie Melt

$10.95

sharp cheddar, swiss & havarti cheeses, tomato Madison sourdough

Sconnie

$11.95

pastrami, sharp cheddar, sautéed peppers & onions, horseradish crema served on toasted Madison sourdough

Chicken Winner

$10.95

Plain Jane

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Classic American cheese on Madison sourdough

BLT

$9.95

Favorites

Fried Walleye

$18.95

Canadian walleye, panko breaded and fried, served with french fries, tartar sauce, lemon wedge & house cole slaw

Mac & Cheese

$8.95

classic macaroni and cheese with a twist: topped with jalapeño, mozzarella, asiago, bread crumbs & cilantro

Carnitas Verdes

$11.95

slow roasted pork shoulder, peppers & onions topped with cilantro, jalapeño, queso fresco & sunny side up farm-fresh eggs served with corn tortillas

Salads

House Salad

$4.95+

mixed greens with carrots, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, house croutons & aged asiago

Door County

$9.95

spinach & mixed greens, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles & balsamic dressing

Desserts

Salted Caramel Crunch Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Thunder Cake

$7.00

Old School Burger

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 2:30 am
For every true lover of life.

601 North Street, Madison, WI 53704

