La Torta Loca

Food Menu

Tortas

All tortas come with a side of fries. They all contain mayo,lettuce,onion,tomato,jalapeno,avocado, & a bit of beans

Asada Torta

$9.99

Pollo Torta

$9.99

Pastor Torta

$9.99

Carnitas Torta

$9.99

Birria Torta

$9.99

Milanesa Torta

$9.99

Salchicha Torta

$9.99

Campechano (asada/chorizo) Torta

$9.99

Vegetarian Torta

$9.99

Ham (Jamon) Torta

$9.99

Torta Ahogada

$9.99

Tortas Deluxe

Cubana Torta Deluxe

$10.50
Cubana Milanesa Torta Deluxe

Cubana Milanesa Torta Deluxe

$11.50
Hawaiiana Torta Deluxe

Hawaiiana Torta Deluxe

$10.50

Hawaiiana Milanesa Torta Deluxe

$11.50

Pollo c/ Jamon (chicken w/ ham) Torta Deluxe

$11.00

Chilanga Torta Deluxe

$11.00

Platters (platillos)

Carne Asada Platter

$12.99

Grilled beef with rice & beans. Comes with fried onion, one fried jalapeno & tortillas on the side

Carne Asada w/ shrimp Platter

Carne Asada w/ shrimp Platter

$14.99

Grilled beef with 4 pieces of grilled shrimp. Comes with rice/beans, fried onion, one fried jalapeno & a side of tortillas.

Enchiladas Rojas (red salsa) Platter

$10.99

4 red salsa enchiladas topped with lettuce,cheese,sour cream & avocado. Comes with rice & beans.

Enchiladas Verdes (Green salsa) Platter

$10.99

4 green salsa enchiladas topped with lettuce,cheese,sour cream, & avocado. Comes with rice & beans.

Queso Enchiladas Platter

Queso Enchiladas Platter

$11.99

4 white queso ( cheese dip) enchiladas. Comes with rice & beans.

Molcajete Platter

Molcajete Platter

$17.99
Fajitas Combo Platter

Fajitas Combo Platter

$14.99

A mix of meats including beef,chicken,chorizo, & shrimp. Comes with rice/beans & tortillas.

Wet Burrito Platter

Wet Burrito Platter

$10.99

Queso Burrito Platter

$10.99
Flour Quesadilla Platter

Flour Quesadilla Platter

$11.99

big flour tortilla cut in 4 pieces with your choice of meat. Comes with rice & beans.

Camarones ala Diabla ( Devil sauce shrimp)

$13.99

10 pieces of shrimp topped with a special made spicy salsa. comes with rice/beans & tortillas

Chilaquiles

$10.99

Hamburgers

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Regular cheeseburger. Comes with fries.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Mexican Burger

$9.99
Hawaiian Burger

Hawaiian Burger

$9.99

Cheeseburger with pineapple.

Cheeseburger w/ ham

$9.99

Regular cheeseburger added with ham (pork).

Appetizers

Queso (Cheese dip)

$6.99

Chips & queso.

Guacamole

$7.50

fresh made guacamole mixed with onion/tomato/ and cilantro.

Chips & salsa

$3.50

Fresh made salsa mixed with onion/ cilantro. Comes with chips.

Asada cheese fries

Asada cheese fries

$9.99

A mix of french fries, white queso, & pico de gallo.

Caldos (soups)

Menudo

Menudo

$12.99
Caldo de Rez (Vegetable beef broth)

Caldo de Rez (Vegetable beef broth)

$12.99
Consome de Borrego (Lamb Broth)

Consome de Borrego (Lamb Broth)

$13.99

Antojitos Mexicanos

Huarache

$7.50
Gordita

Gordita

$3.49

Hand made Corn Quesadilla

$6.99

hand made quesadilla with your choice of meat & cheese inside.

Hand made Taco

$3.49

1 handmade taco.

pambazo

$7.99

Birria

Birria Platter

Birria Platter

$12.99

Birria platter comes with rice/beans & tortillas on the side

Quesatacos w/ consome

Quesatacos w/ consome

$10.99

Comes with Three Quesatacos and side of consome ( birria sauce)

Birria Quesadilla w/ consome

Birria Quesadilla w/ consome

$10.99

Big flour quesadilla cut in 4 pieces. Comes with consome on the side.

Birria Nachos

Birria Nachos

$10.99

Nachos with white queso, birria, pico de gallo, sur cream & avocado.

Caldo de Birria ( birria broth)

$12.99

Street tacos

Asada Street Taco

$1.85

Pollo Street Taco

$1.85

Chorizo Street Taco

$1.85

Pastor Street Taco

$1.85

Carnitas Street Taco

$1.85

Birria Street Taco

$1.85

Campechano (chorizo/asada) Street Taco

$1.85

Chicharron verde ( pork fat/scratchings) Street Taco

$2.00

Barbacoa (lamb) Street Taco

$2.25

Combos

Flour quesataco combo

Flour quesataco combo

$12.00

3 flour birria quesa tacos with rice and beans. Comes with a small drink

Corn quesatacos w/ birria fries

Corn quesatacos w/ birria fries

$14.00

3 corn birria quesatacos. A small side of fries topped with birria/queso/onion/cilantro & also comes with a small drink

3 street taco combo

$9.50

3 small street tacos with rice & beans. Comes with a medium drink,

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets with fries

$5.50

Corn dog with fries

$5.50

Kids taco

$5.50

1 street taco. Comes with rice & beans.

Kids quesadilla

$5.99

Small flour quesadilla. Comes with rice & beans

Sides

Side of fries

$3.00

Order of Chile toreados

$1.75

Order of Flour tortillas

$1.75

Order of Corn tortillas

$2.38

Side of rice

$2.00

Side of beans

$2.00

Side of rice & beans

$3.99

Drink Menu

Fountain drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet pepsi

$2.00

Sierra mist

$2.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

Dr.pepper

$2.00

Tropical lemonade

$2.00

Smoothies

Strawberry (fresa) Smoothie

$6.99

Banana (platano) Smoothie

$6.99

Oatmeal (Avena) Smoothie

$6.99

Chocolate Smoothie

$6.99

Strawberry with Oatmeal smoothie

$6.99

Banana with oatmeal smoothie

$6.99

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.00

Jamaica

$3.00

Pina

$3.00

Bottle drinks

Orange Jarrito

$2.50

Grape fruit Jarrito

$2.50

Pineapple Jarrito

$2.50

Sidral (Apple soda)

$2.50

Mexican coca cola (355 ml)

$2.50

Large Mexican coca cola (500 ml)

$3.25

Water Bottle

$1.50

Caprisun

$1.50

Can coca cola

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2160 S. Garnett, Tulsa, OK 74129

Directions

