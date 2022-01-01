Restaurant header imageView gallery

L'Ardent

review star

No reviews yet

200 Massachusetts Ave., NW Suite 100

Washington, DC 20001

Order Again

Popular Items

Lasagna
Ravioli
Zucca

Cicchetti

Focaccia

Focaccia

$9.00

rosemary, fleur de sel (v,df)

Cavolfiori

$12.00

fried Cauliflower, chili-garlic aioli (v)

Arancini

Arancini

$13.00

saffron, mozzarella, Calabrian Chile oil (v)

Polpette

Polpette

$15.00

beef, veal & pork meatballs, pomodoro, caciocavallo cheese

Prosciutto di Parma

Prosciutto di Parma

$18.00

preserved fig, grilled focaccia, EVOO (df)

Antipasti

Cesare

Cesare

$17.00

little gem lettuce, preserved lemon, anchovy dressing, mint breadcrumbs (sf)

Carote

$16.00

Gamberi

$26.00

Polpo

$32.00

Grilled Octopus | Patatas Bravas | Olives (gf,df)

Burrata

$18.00

Honeynut Squash | Pickled Cherries | Toasted Pumpkin Seeds | Coffee Crumble (v)

Verdura Verde

$18.00

Zucchini, Broccoli, Green Beans, Pear, Sorel, Ginger (v+,gf)

Insalata Verde

$15.00

Funghi Pizza

$24.00

Shiitake & Oyster Mushrooms | Fontina Mornay | Parmigiano | Rosemary (v)

Pasta

Rigatoni

$19.00

Pomodoro | Ricotta Salata | Basil | EVOO (v)

Linguine

$29.00

Little Neck Clams, White Wine, Garlic, Saffron, Parlsey, Breadcrumbs (sf)

Campanelle Nera

$44.00

Lobster, fennel, ginger, Calabrian chili, lemon confit (sf)

Carbonara

Carbonara

$24.00

guanciale, pecorino, black pepper, confit egg yolk*

Zucca

Zucca

$26.00

fennel sausage ragu, parmigiano, basil, fennel pollen

Parpadelle

Parpadelle

$32.00

White ragu, veal, mushrooms, green chili

Ravioli

Ravioli

$22.00

goat cheese, ricotta, winter greens, lemon butter, fresh herbs (v)

Lasagna

Lasagna

$36.00

40 layers, short rib sugo, truffle mornay, sottocenere cheese

Pizza

Margherita

$18.00

pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, basil, Sicilian oregano, EVOO (v)

Fuoco

Fuoco

$23.00

pomodoro, hot salami, housemade fennel sausage, smoked scamorza, red onion, pickled peppers, mint

Bianca

Bianca

$20.00

fresh mozzarella, smoked scamorza, prosciutto, pickled beech mushrooms

Americana

$22.00

Dry Aged Pepperoni | Pomodoro | Fresh Mozzarella | Sicilian Oregano

Funghi Pizza

$24.00

Shiitake & Oyster Mushrooms | Fontina Mornay | Parmigiano | Rosemary (v)

Secondi

Pollo al Mattone

Pollo al Mattone

$54.00

whole, young BBQ chicken, agrodolce glaze, salsa verde (df,gf)

Bistecca

Bistecca

$135.00

32 oz | Dry-Aged | Mathurini Sauce* (gf)

Branzino

Branzino

$74.00

fennel, tomato, olives, salmoriglio sauce (df,gf)

Vitello alla Milanese

$92.00

Bone-in Breaded Veal Chop | Lemon (df)

Desserts

Budino di Riso

Budino di Riso

$13.00

rice pudding, mascarpone, creme brûlée top, sangria cherries, orange

Mont Blanc

$14.00

Chestnut cream, rum, crispy meringue, pear mousse, blueberry sauce, (cn)

Gianduja

Gianduja

$14.00

chocolate mousse, raspberry, roasted hazelnuts, blood orange (cn)

Panettone Bread Pudding

Panettone Bread Pudding

$13.00

panettone, custard, cinnamon chocolate sauce

Torta al Cioccolato

$14.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Italian inspired dishes by Chef David Deshaies - experience the fire of Italian cuisine in DC.

Location

200 Massachusetts Ave., NW Suite 100, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
L'Ardente image
L'Ardente image
L'Ardente image

