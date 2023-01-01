Love, Makoto
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Love, Makoto is a culinary love letter from Celebrity Chef Makoto Okuwa. Featuring full-service and quick-service options, this culinary collection offers Washington, DC residents and visitors a taste of Japan in the heart of the nation’s capital. Unique in its single-operator approach, Love, Makoto will be the first of its kind in the US.
Location
200 Massachusetts Avenue NW, STE 150, Washington, DC 20001
