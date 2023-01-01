Restaurant header imageView gallery

Love, Makoto

200 Massachusetts Avenue NW

STE 150

Washington, DC 20001

Liquor

Vodka

Titos

$14.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Haku

$15.00

Tito's SGL

$8.00

Ketel One SGL

$10.00

Tito's DBL

$10.00

Ketel DBL

$12.00

Gin

Roku

$14.00

Ki No Tea

$15.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Rum

Brugal White

$13.00

Ryuku Awamori

$13.00

Tequila

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Ilegal Joven

$15.00

Patron

$16.00

Patron Reposado

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Whiskey

Nikka Coffey

$15.00

Iwai Tradition

$16.00

Iwai 40 (Blue)

$15.00

Iwai 45 (Green)

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Nikka Barrel

$19.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Toki

$14.00

Legent Bourbon

$15.00

Hakushu

$60.00

Aberfeldy

$15.00

Ichiro "The Peated"

$96.00

Mars Komagataki 2022

$44.00

Kanosake First Edition

$59.00

Komagatake IPA Cask

$67.00

Yamazaki 12yr

$65.00

Sochu

SG Sochu

$15.00

Sudachi

$13.00

Kakushigura Mugi

$13.00Out of stock

Beverage

N/A Bev

Sparkling BTL

$9.00

Still BTL

$9.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Classic Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Club Soda

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Love, Makoto is a culinary love letter from Celebrity Chef Makoto Okuwa. Featuring full-service and quick-service options, this culinary collection offers Washington, DC residents and visitors a taste of Japan in the heart of the nation’s capital. Unique in its single-operator approach, Love, Makoto will be the first of its kind in the US.

200 Massachusetts Avenue NW, STE 150, Washington, DC 20001

