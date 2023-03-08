  • Home
A map showing the location of Lavaca Street - Rock Rose 11420 Rock Rose Ave

Lavaca Street - Rock Rose 11420 Rock Rose Ave

No reviews yet

11420 Rock Rose Ave

Austin, TX 78758

HOUSE PIES - SMALL

1. San Marzano, Buffalo Mozz, Basil (W)

$22.00

2. Chicken, Mushroom, Bacon & Gorgonzola (W)

$24.00

3. Meatball, Buffalo Mozzarella, San Marzano, Onion, Garlic

$26.00

4. Flat Steak, Bell Pepper & Onion

$22.00

5. Kalamata, Red Peppers, Banana Peppers & Festa (P)

$24.00

6. Elgin Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushroom & Olives

$28.00

7. Chicken, Onion, Cheddar (BBQ)

$22.00

8. Thick Bacon, Jalapeno & Pineaple

$22.00

9. Bell Pepper, Onion, Olives, Mushroom & San Marzano

$28.00

10. Smoke Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni & Sausage

$24.00

HOUSE PIES - LARGE

1. San Marzano, Buffalo Mozz, Basil (W)

$29.00

2. Chicken, Mushroom, Bacon & Gorgonzola (W)

$32.00

3. Meatball, Buffalo Mozzarella, San Marzano, Onion, Garlic

$35.00

4. Flat Steak, Bell Pepper & Onion

$29.00

5. Kalamata, Red Peppers, Banana Peppers & Festa (P)

$32.00

6. Elgin Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushroom & Olives

$38.00

7. Chicken, Onion, Cheddar (BBQ)

$29.00

8. Thick Bacon, Jalapeno & Pineaple

$29.00

9. Bell Pepper, Onion, Olives, Mushroom & San Marzano

$35.00

10. Smoke Ham, Bacon, Pepperoni & Sausage

$32.00

BUILD YOUR OWN

LARGE (3-4 ppl)

$22.00

SMALL (2-3 ppl)

$18.00

SALADS

COBB-WEDGE

$10.00

Iceberg, Tomatoes, Gorgonzola, Egg, Bacon, Avocado,

SPINACH APPLE GORGANZOLA

$8.00

Spinach, Apple, Gorgonzola, Red Onion, Walnuts

GREEK

$8.00

Romain, Cucumbers, Onion, Bell Pepper, Banana Peppers, Feta, Kalamata Olives

HOUSE

$8.00

CAESAR

$8.00

WINGS

JUMBO WINGS 10CT

$15.00

JUMBO WINGS 20CT

$30.00

ADD ONS

KETTLE CHIPS

$2.00

PARM STRING FRIES

$5.00

DESSERT

$5.00

Ranch 2oz

$1.00

Pizza Sauce 4oz

$2.00

Blue Cheese 2oz

$1.00

BITES

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Wagu Burger

$12.00

Chicken Panini

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Red Pepper, Pesto, Red Onion on Sourdough

Sticky Pork Shanks

$12.00

Jalapeno Bacon Rolls

$10.00

Fried Shrimp

$14.00

(6) Battered Shrimp tossed in Hot Buffalo Sauce or Honey Siracha - Side of Apple Slaw

Steak Frites

$15.00

Flank Steak, Pesto, Red Onions, Red Bell Pepper and Mozz on 9" Hoagie

Zertz

Austintatious cheesecake

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

11420 Rock Rose Ave, Austin, TX 78758

Directions

