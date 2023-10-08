Spend $100, save $10
LAYALI10
Spend $100, save $10
LAYALI10
Appetizers (Copy)

3 Hummus Combination

$22.00

Spicy, meat & chicken

Al Rahib

$11.00
Appetizers Combo (Meza)

$57.00

Five Appetizers and Salads of Choice

Arayes

$13.00

Ground beef mixed with onions & parsley, grilled in pita bread

Batata Harra

$11.00

Spicy potato cubes, chopped cilantro, garlic & pepper

Chicken Liver

$11.00
Chicken Wings

$12.00

Marinated in garlic and lemon sauce, charcoal grilled

Falafel

$11.00

A spicy mixture of ground chickpeas, cilantro, parsley and onions, deep fried and served with tahini sauce

fatayer (spinach)

$11.00
Foul Moudamas

$11.00

Fava bean mixed with lemon juice, mint, garlic and olive oil

Garlic Dip

$8.00

Our homemade garlic dip

Hummus

$11.00

A blend of chickpeas with sesame sauce and lemon juice

Kibbe

$13.00

Crushed wheat blended with meat and stuffed with onions, pine nuts, and ground meat.

Kibbe Nayeh

$19.00

Fresh raw meat blended with crushed wheat and spices

Labneh

$10.00

Homemade condensed yogurt served with olive oil and hint of mint

Lemon Cauliflower

$13.00

Seasoned fried & served with lemony tahini sauce

Makanek

$12.00

Middle Eastern sausage fried & served with lemon juice and garlic

Malfouf

$11.00

Stuffed cabbage leaves with rice & meat cooked with lemon juice & olive oil

Moutabel ( Baba Ghamouj)

$11.00

Grilled eggplant blended with sesame purée and lemon juice

Muhamara

$11.00

A blend of red pepper, walnut & pomegranate sauce

Mujaddarah (Lentil Rice)

$8.00

Rice and lentils cooked together, topped with fried onions and served with homemade yogurt

Octopus

$24.00
Sanbousik

$13.00

Our homemade dough stuffed with choice of meat or cheese

sfiha

$12.00
Shanklish

$12.00

Homemade cheese balls topped with olive oil and thyme, served with diced onions and tomatoes

Shawarma Bites

$13.00

Marinated beef or chicken roasted slowly served with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles and tahini sauce rolled in pita bread & served in mini bites

Soujouk

$13.00

Spicy homemade sausages cooked with lemon juice and garlic

Warak inab (Grape Leaves)

$11.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, your choice of meat or vegetables

Zaatar (Manaeesh)

$11.00

Dough topped with thyme mixed with olive oil & served with tomato slices

Fried Halloumi

$12.00

Salads & Soup (Copy)

Tabbouleh Salad

$12.00

Chopped parsley, mint, tomatoes, onion, and crushed wheat. Blended with olive oil and onions.

Fattoush Salad

$12.00

Toasted pita bread pits with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, green pepper, radish, parsley topped with our house dressing

Tomato Salad

$11.00

Slices of tomatoes with balsamic vinegar and olive oil topped with feta cheese.

Greek Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, black olives, onions topped with feta cheese, and served with house dressing.

Yogurt Cucumber Salad

$10.00

Chopped cucumber and mint mixed with homemade yogurt.

Arabic Salad

$12.00

Chopped tomatoes, green peppers, and cucumber with tahini sauce.

Lentil Soup

$7.00

Lentil soup spiced with garlic, cumin, and topped with fried onion.

Entrees (Copy)

Veggie Mezza Combo

$26.00

Hummus, falafel, baba ghanouj, vegetarian grape leaves and Tabbouleh salad

Meat Mazza Combo

$28.00

Hummus, falafel, baba ghanoui, meat grape leaves and Tabbouleh salad and fried kibbe

Meat Kafta Kabab Entree

$24.00

Two skewers of select cut ground seasoned beef with parsley, served with angel hair rice and marinated onion

Chicken Kafta Kabab Entree

$22.00

Two skewers of select cut ground chicken blended with parsley & onions served with angel hair rice and marinated onion

Shish Kabab entree

$25.00

Two skewers of tender marinated beef served with angel hair rice and marinated onion

Chicken Kabab Entree

$23.00

Two skewers of boneless, skinless marinated chicken breast served with angel hair rice and marinated onion

Lamb Kabab entree

$29.00

Two skewers of tender marinated lamb served with angel hair rice and marinated onion

Chicken Shawarma

$23.00

Marinated chicken, roasted slowly, served with Green salad or angel hair, rice and marinated onions

Beef Shawarma

$24.00

Marinated beef, roasted slowly, served with Green salad or angel hair, rice and marinated onions

Shawarma Combo

$26.00

Choice of Greek Salad or Angel Hair Rice

Grilled Tiger Shrimp

$34.00

3 pieces of jumbo shrimp served with angel hair and marinated onion

Lemon Chicken

$24.00

Slices of boneless, skinless marinated chicken breast with artichoke hearts sautéed in lemon and garlic served with angel hair rice & marinated onions

Rack Of Lamb

$33.00

Rack of lamb charcoal grilled served with angel hair rice and marinated onions

New York Steak

$28.00

Tender loin steak charcoal grilled served with angel hair rice and marinated onions

Mixed Grill

$33.00

Combination Platter of Kafta, Chicken Tawook and Shish Kabab

Meet the Meat

$140.00

Add Shrimp ($20)

Fried Fish (snapper)

$26.00

fried red snapper, mediterranean seasoning and served with French fries or angel hair and marinated onions

Grilled Salmon

$28.00
Veggie Burger

$18.00

Grilled Farooj

$24.00

Kids Menu (Copy)

I Don't Know (chicken tenders)

$12.00

Chicken Tenders with Choice of Fries or Rice

I Don't Care (chicken kabab)

$12.00

Chicken Kabab with Choice of Fries or Rice

I'm Not Hungry (kafta kabab)

$12.00

Kafta Kabab with Choice of Fries or Rice

I Don't Want That (shish kabab)

$12.00

Shish Kabab with Choice of Fries or Rice

Sides (Copy)

Angel Hair Rice

$7.00

Plain Homemade Yogurt

$5.00

Grilled Vegetable Skewer

$8.00

House Salad

$5.00

Fried Pita Chips

$5.00

French Fries

$8.00

Mixed Pickles

$6.00

Feta Cheese and Olives

$8.00

Desserts (Copy)

Baklava

$6.00
Knafe

$10.00
Muhalabieh

$7.00

Milk Pudding

Creme Brulee

$8.00
Ashta Ice Cream

$12.00

Pita Wraps (Copy)

Falafel Wrap (Vegetable)

$12.00

Chicken Kabab Wrap

$12.00

Shish Kabab Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$12.00

Beef Shawarma Wrap (Gyro)

$13.00

Meat Kafta Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Kafta Wrap

$12.00

Makanik Wrap

$13.00

Sujuk Wrap

$13.00

Kibbe Wrap

$11.00

Lunch Specials (Copy)

Meat Kafta Platter

$13.00

Chicken Kafta Platter

$12.00

Lamb Kabab Platter

$15.00

Layali Meat Platter

$15.00

Layali Vegetarian Platter

$14.00

Shish Kabab Platter

$13.00

Chicken Kabab Platter

$12.00

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$12.00

Beef Shawarma Platter

$13.00