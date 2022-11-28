A map showing the location of Lazarus 2 4803 Airport BlvdView gallery

Lazarus 2 4803 Airport Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

4803 Airport Blvd

austin, TX 78751

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cans

40 Days & Nights CAN

$5.50+

Lightning Wolf CAN

$5.50+

Prodigal Pils CAN

$5.50+

Crowlers

20lb Brown CROWLER

$10.00Out of stock

Altar Call CROWLER

$10.00

Ashes from the Grave CROWLER

$10.00Out of stock

Before the Light CROWLER

$10.00

Edelweiss CROWLER

$10.00

Free Will CROWLER

$10.00

Holding Pattern CROWLER

$10.00Out of stock

Katie's Pride CROWLER

$10.00Out of stock

Second Nature CROWLER

$10.00

Captains Courageous CROWLER

$10.00

Growlers

40 Days & 40 Nights GROWLER

$7.00+

Prodigal GROWLER

$7.00+

Amandus GROWLER

$7.00+

Lightning Wolf GROWLER

$7.00+

20 Pound Brown GROWLER

$7.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4803 Airport Blvd, austin, TX 78751

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sa-Ten Coffee & Eats - Airport Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4917 Airport Blvd Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Tysons Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
4905 Airport Blvd Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Biscuits and Groovy - Duval - 5015 Duval St
orange starNo Reviews
5105 Duval St Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
ASTI Trattoria
orange star3.5 • 437
408 E 43rd St C Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
East Side Pies - Airport
orange starNo Reviews
5312 Airport Blvd Ste G Austin, TX 78751-2256
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand 45th & Duval
orange star4.6 • 522
4500 Duval Street Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston