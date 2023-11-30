Playground ATX
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Playground ATX is not "just" a restaurant. Every 6 months, we introduce exciting new concepts crafted by talented Culinary Creatives. We provide a space and platform for Creatives to test their concepts, learn, and develop. Now Playing....East Meets Wings: Featuring Asian chicken wings, this innovative dining experience draws inspiration from the diverse and culturally rich cuisines of Indonesia, India, Thailand, China, Japan, Phillippines, and Vietnam. Our team of talented chefs has crafted a menu that pays homage to the authentic flavors while incorporating modern twists and creative influences.
Location
5001 AIRPORT BLVD, Austin, TX 78751
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant