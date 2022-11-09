Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Kome Sushi Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100

Austin, TX 78751

Popular Items

Create your own Tray!
Traditional Tray
Kome Favorite Tray

Catering

24 HOUR NOTICE NECESSARY, PLEASE ORDER FROM OUR CATERING PAGE
Kome Favorite Tray

Kome Favorite Tray

$122.00

one day advance notice needed. • Austin Roll• Spooky Roll,• Love for Sale Roll• Texas Surf & Turf Roll• Alone Together Roll,• Fat Samurai Roll• Salmon Box *no substitutions or modifications

Traditional Tray

Traditional Tray

$150.00

24 hour advance notice needed: 5 pcs. Unagi Nigiri, 5 pc. Aji Nigiri, 5 pc Maguro Nigiri, 5 pc. Hamachi Nigiri, 5 pc Salmon nigiri, 5 pc. tamago nigiri, 1 Ika Ume Shiso Kyuri Maki, 1 Negi Hama Maki, 1 Tekka Maki *no substitutions or modifications

Cooked Tray

Cooked Tray

$95.00

one day advance notice needed • California Roll• Longhorn Roll• Tarantula roll• Philly Roll• Rock and Roll,•Go Go Roll• Salmon Skin RollAll trays come with sauces on the side, ginger, wasabi & soy sauce packets. Utensils upon request. *no substitutions or modifications

Veggie Tray

Veggie Tray

$80.00

one day advance notice needed: Tray comes with:2 veggie rolls2 kappa maki rolls1 Yamagobo maki2 mango avo rolls5 pc inari1 kanpyo maki1 Oshinko MakiAll trays come with sauces on the side, ginger, wasabi & soy sauce packets. Utensils upon request. *no substitutions or modifications

Go-Go Tray

Go-Go Tray

$100.00

one day advance notice needed: • Dynamite Roll• TX Surf & Turf roll• Sunshine Roll• Summertime Roll• Krab Salad Roll• Rock and Roll• Trio Roll• Go-Go Roll *no substitutions or modifications

Dynamite Tray

Dynamite Tray

$105.00

24-hour advance notice needed: 10 dynamite rolls *no substitutions or modifications

Sunshine Tray

Sunshine Tray

$105.00

24-hour advance notice needed: 10 Sunshine rolls *no substitutions or modifications

Philly Tray

Philly Tray

$105.00

24-hour advance notice needed:. Please choose your day and time below. 10 Philly Rolls *no substitutions or modifications

Create your own Tray!

Create your own Tray!

24-hour advance notice needed: Chose 8 of your favorite rolls to create a custom tray *no substitutions or modifications

Sashimi Tray

Sashimi Tray

$150.00

24-hour advance notice needed: ten pieces salmon sashimiten pieces hamachi sashimiten pieces tuna sashimiten pieces aji sashimifive pieces katsuo sashimi *no substitutions or modifications

Kara-age Tray

Kara-age Tray

$60.00

24-hour advance notice needed:. Please choose your day and time below.

Gyoza Tray

Gyoza Tray

$48.00

24-hour advance notice needed:. Please choose your day and time below. 30 Piece Gyoza Tray

Buta Kimchi Bento

$17.00

stir fried pork belly and vegetables with kimchi (contains shellfish, gluten) All Bento lunches come with: - steamed rice - side salad with sesame dressing (contains gluten) - assorted japanese pickles (sorry no miso soup to go) [no substitutions or modifications]

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Take-out Temporarily closed- Dine in only at this time. Thank you for your take-out support for 2+ years!

