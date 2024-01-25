Leafy LA 434 N Camden Dr
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
434 N Camden Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Art of Juice and Water - 311 North Crescent Drive
No Reviews
311 North Crescent Drive Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurant
Porta Via Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills
4.0 • 1,058
424 N Canon Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Beverly Hills
Porta Via Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills
4.0 • 1,058
424 N Canon Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurant