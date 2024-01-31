Letttuce Eat - Cypress 5405 Cypress Center Dr
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Lettuce Eat is a quaint café, serving a selection of soups, salads, sandwiches, coffee & tea. We appreciate your business and can't wait to meet you!
Location
Cypress Center Dr. III, Tampa, FL 33609
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lettuce Eat - cypress center - Cypress Center
No Reviews
5405 Cypress Center Drive Tampa, FL 33607
View restaurant
Charley's Steakhouse: Tampa - 4444 West Cypress Street
No Reviews
4444 West Cypress Street Tampa, FL 33607
View restaurant