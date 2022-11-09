A map showing the location of Liam's Steak House Liam's 2 BrownsvilleView gallery

Liam's Steak House Liam's 2 Brownsville

review star

No reviews yet

4495 N Expressway, Ste B

Brownsville, TX 78520

Appetizers

Bread

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Coctel de Camaron

$16.00

Crab Cakes

$19.00

Red Snapper Ceviche

$16.00

Red Snapper & Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00

Red Snapper - Shrimp Crabmeat Ceviche

$20.00

Shrimp - Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Crab - Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Seared Sesame - Crusted Tuna

$18.00

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Spinach Artichoke Crabmeat Dip

$14.00

Tuna Agua Chile

$18.00

Sauteed Snow Crab Claws

$25.00Out of stock

Mussels

$16.00

Shrimp Rockefeller

$13.00

Layla's Lemon Shrimp

$15.00

Ribeye Guacamole

$19.00

Oysters

Tony's Oysters 1 Doz.

$20.00

Tony's Oysters 1/2 Doz.

$12.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$18.00

1 Doz Garlic Parmesan Oysters

$20.00

1/2 Doz Garlic Parmesan Oysters

$12.00

Chipotle Oysters 1 Doz.

$20.00

Chipotle Oysters 1/2 Doz.

$12.00

Grill Combo 8 Oysters

$19.00

Gulf Coast Oysters 1 Doz.

$17.00

Gulf Coast Oysters 1/2 Doz.

$10.00

Agua Chile Oysters 1 Doz.

$20.00

Agua Chile Oysters 1/2 Doz.

$12.00

Raw Combo 1 Doz.

$22.00

Raw Combo 1/2 Doz.

$13.00

Burger & Sandwiches

Prime Rib Sandwich

$25.00

Liam's Burger

$13.00

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Surf & Turf

Filet Mignon

$69.00

Bone In Ribeye

$79.00

Boneless Ribeye

$55.00

Prime Rib

$55.00

New York Strip

$55.00

Lamb Chops 8oz

$37.00

Lamb Chops 14oz

$55.00

Lobster Tail

$54.00

Tuna Steak

$27.00

Rosemary Chicken Breast

$22.00

Roli's Beef Rib

$38.00

Denver Steak

$31.00

Specialties

Red Snapper Rockefeller

$29.00

Stuffed Flounder

$32.00

Mussette Snapper

$29.00

King Crab

$80.00

Cedar Plank Salmon

$29.00

Liam's Orange Shrimp

$27.00

Flounder South Bay

$24.00

Whole Red Snapper

$22.00

Whole flounder

$22.00

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Flounder Veracruz

$25.00

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$29.00

Mahi Mahi Ixtapa

$28.00

Flounder Almondy

$25.00

Bourbon - Glazed Salmon

$31.00

Layla Belle

$28.00

Flounder Fillet

$21.00

Red Snapper Fillet

$21.00

Cook Your Catch

$14.00

Salads

Shrimp Salad

$19.00

Mediterranean Salad, Medium

$25.00

Mediterranean Salad, Large

$36.00

Spring Mix Salad

$8.00

Caesar Dinner Salad w/ Rosemary Chicken

$17.00

Caesar Dinner Salad w/ Tuna Steak

$22.00

Caesar Dinner Salad w/ Blackened Shrimp

$19.00

Cobb Salad

$23.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Caesar Dinner Salad

$8.00

Soups

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$14.00

Lobster Bisque Cup

$10.00

Cioppino Bowl

$11.00

Cioppino Jumbo

$20.00

Tuscan Soup Cup

$7.00

Tuscan Soup Bowl

$10.00

French Onion Soup Cup

$7.00

French Onion Soup Bowl

$10.00

Pastas

Blackened Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$26.00

Blackened Shrimp Marinara

$24.00

Chicken Alfredo

$24.00

Roma Pasta

$25.00

Rosemary Pasta Chicken Breast

$23.00

Seafood Primavera

$29.00

Shrimp Pesto

$25.00

Tuna Red Pepper Pasta

$29.00

Fried Seafood

Fish & Shrimp

$26.00

Fried Fish

$25.00

Fried Shrimp

$25.00

Fried Scallops

$26.00

Oyster & Fish

$26.00

Oyster & Shrimp

$26.00

Oysters

$25.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kids Shrimp

$11.00

Kids Fish

$11.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$11.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Desserts

Baked Alaska

$14.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$13.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Liam's Cheesecake

$12.00

Liam's Chocolate Bomb

$15.00

Mango Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Tropical Sundae

$14.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Wild Rice

$3.00

Steak Fries

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

Asparagus

$3.00

Chipotle Corn

$3.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

Brussels Sprouts

$3.00

Mashed Cauliflower

$3.00

Caramelized Carrots

$3.00

Serranos

$1.25

Grilled Onions

$1.25

Special Add On's

Extras

Cheese

$0.75

Bacon

$0.75

Extra Potato Toppings

$1.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.75

Serranos

$1.25

2 oz Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Olive Cocktail

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Side of Crostini

$1.00

Plain Guacamole

$8.00

Side of Chips

$1.50

Happy Hour App's

Happy Hour Ceviche

$9.00

Happy Hour Nachos

$9.00

Happy Hour Shrimp Cocktail

$9.00

Happy Hour Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Happy Hour Calamari

$9.00

Happy Hour Tuna Agua Chile

$9.00

Sodas

Soda

$3.25

Iced tea

$3.25

Coffee

$4.25

Aqcua Panna

$4.50

Perrier Water

$3.00

Topochico

$4.00

Virgin Drink

$8.00

Monster

$3.25

Water

Vodka

360 Double Chocolate

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Mango

$8.00

Deep Eddie Lemon

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Le Melon

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Stoli

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Reyka

$8.00

Gin

Beefeaters

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Roku Japanese

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi 151

$8.00

Blue Chair Bay

$8.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$8.00

Cruzan Coconut

$8.00

Flor De Cana 4YR

$8.00

Long Island Tea

$17.00

Malibu

$8.00

Meyers Dark

$8.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

Tequila

1800 Rep

$10.00

Diablito

$45.00

Don julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Rep

$12.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Hornitos Rep

$12.00

Jose cuervo

$10.00

Kimo Sabe

$12.00

Maestro Dobel

$15.00

Organic 1 Silver

$12.00

Organic 2 Reposado

$13.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Whiskey

Barrel Bourbon

$24.00

Blanton's

$20.00

Booker's

$13.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Bullet Rye

$16.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Devils Share

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson Irish

$12.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Old Forester Rye

$12.00

Penny Packer

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Woodford Rye

$16.00

Scotch

Buchanans 12 Yr

$13.00

Chivas Regal

$13.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$50.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$16.00

Macallan 15 Yr

$50.00

Macallan 18 Yr

$60.00

Old Parr 12

$12.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Bailey's

$11.00

Blue Curacao

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Carajillo

$12.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Crème De Banana

$9.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Mariner

$10.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Kahula

$11.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Martini & Rosa extra dry

$9.00

Martini & Rosa(sweet)

$9.00

Midori Melon

$9.00

Peach Shnapps

$9.00

Remi Martin

$16.00

Rumchata

$12.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Sour Apple

$9.00

Strawberry Pucker

$9.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Watermelon Pucker

$9.00

Martinis

Blackberry martnini

$14.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Cucumber martini

$14.00

Cucumber melon martini

$14.00

Dark & fluffy Martini

$14.00

Dusty Martini

$14.00

Horchata martini

$14.00

Lemon basil martini

$14.00

Lemon drop martini

$14.00

Mango Martini

$14.00

Manhatan

$14.00

Mexican blue martini

$14.00

New fashioned Martini

$14.00

Sour Apple Martini

$14.00

Strazzberry martini

$14.00

Summer lovin

$14.00

Happy Hour Drinks

Happy Hour Margarita

$15.00

Happy Hour Mule

$15.00

Happy Hour Mojito

$15.00

Happy Hour Carreta

$15.00

Happy Hour Sangria

$15.00

Happy Hour Old Fashioned

$15.00

Happy Hour Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Happy Hour Cape Cod

$15.00

Happy Hour Paloma

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Gold

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Landshark

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Samuel Adams

$5.00Out of stock

Dog Fish Head 60

$5.00Out of stock

Dog Fish 90 Min

$6.50Out of stock

Corona Extra

$6.50

Corona Premier

$6.50

Dos Equis

$6.50

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Negra Modelo

$6.50

Pacifico

$6.50

Amstel Light

$6.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$6.50

O'Douls

$4.50

Blue moon

$5.00Out of stock

Guiness

$6.00Out of stock

Michelada

$2.50

Viva Chela

$5.00Out of stock

Yuengling Lager

$6.00Out of stock

Red Wine by the Glass

10 Year Port Wine

$10.00

Gl Alexander Valley Merlot

$8.00

Gl Altos Ibericos

$8.00

Gl Boen Pinot Noir

$8.00

Gl Carmen Carmenere

$12.00

Gl Drumheller Cabernet

$8.00

Gl Drumheller Merlot

$8.00

Gl Liberty School Cabernet

$11.00

Gl Malbec Crios

$8.00

Gl Montes

$8.00

Gl Ontanon

$8.00

Gl PORT WINE 20

$12.00Out of stock

Gl Quest Red Blend

$8.00

Gl Red Sangria

$10.00

Gl Shannon Cabernet

$10.00

Gl SIMI Merlot

$11.00

Gl St. Francis

$8.00

Gl Susana Cabernet

$8.00

Red Wine by the Bottle

Btl 1lt Caymus

$180.00Out of stock

Btl Aalto

$126.00Out of stock

Btl Alexander Valley Merlot

$39.00

Btl Alma Negra Red Blend

$45.00

Btl Altos Ibericos

$30.00

Btl Austin Hope

$76.00

Btl Belle Glos Las Alturas

$90.00

Btl Boen Pinot Noir

$36.00

Btl Catena la Consulta Malbec

$54.00

Btl Caymus Cabernet

$207.00

Btl Caymus-Suisun

$90.00

Btl Crios Malbec

$28.00

Btl Drumheller Cabernet

$30.00

Btl Drumheller Merlot

$30.00

Btl Duckhorn

$140.00

Btl Free mark Abbey merlot

$75.00

Btl Imagery Cab

$37.00

Btl Intrinsic cab

$52.00

Btl Joseph Phelps Cab

$106.00

Btl Juan Gil Blue Label

$62.00Out of stock

Btl Liberty School

$33.00

Btl Montes Classic Malbec

$24.00

Btl Ontanon Tempranillo

$45.00

Btl Quest Red Blend

$42.00

Btl Quilt

$60.00

Btl Red Schooner Voyage 7\10

$60.00

Btl Saldo by prisoner

$52.00

Btl Shannon

$30.00

Btl Silver Oak Cab

$190.00Out of stock

Btl St. Francis

$47.00

Btl Stag's Leap

$166.00Out of stock

Btl Susana Cabernet

$48.00

Btl Tarapaca Carmenere

$45.00Out of stock

Btl The Pessimist Red Blend

$42.00Out of stock

Btl Treana Red Blend

$81.00

Btl Twomey merlot

$147.00

Btl Twomey Pinot Noir

$113.00

Btl Villa Antinori Toscana

$30.00

Btl Whitehall Tre Leioni Cab

$66.00

Cork Fee

$35.00

White Wine by the Glass

Gl Banfi le Rime Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Gl Boen Chard

$8.00

Gl Bornos Frizzante Moscato

$8.00

Gl Brancott Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Gl Caposaldo Moscato

$8.00

Gl Drumheller Chard

$8.00

Gl Elouan Chard

$8.00

Gl Kendall Jackson Chard

$8.00

Gl Moscato Stella

$8.00

Gl White Sangria

$10.00

White Wine by the Bottle

Btl Boen Chardonnay

$33.00

Btl Bornos Frizzante Moscato

$30.00

Btl Brancott SauvBlanc

$24.00

Btl Cakebread

$95.00

Btl Caposaldo

$30.00

Btl Craggy The Luna suav blanc

$48.00

Btl Drumheller Chardonnay

$30.00

Btl Elouan Chard

$45.00

Btl Honig Suav Blanc

$38.00

Btl Ken Jackson Chard

$32.00

Btl La Crema chard

$42.00Out of stock

Btl Le Rime Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Btl Mumm Brut

$36.00

Btl Perrier Jouet

$111.00

Btl Ruffino Prosecco

$28.00

Btl Santa Margarita

$49.00

Btl St. Supery moscato

$39.00Out of stock

Btl Stella Berry

$30.00

Btl Twomey Suav Blanc

$52.00

Champagne

Btl Dom Perignon

$380.00Out of stock

Btl Korbel Prosecco split

$9.00

Btl Benachetto Prosecco

$28.00Out of stock

Btl Perrier Jouet

$111.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
4495 N Expressway, Ste B, Brownsville, TX 78520

