Appetizers

蟹角 Crab Rangoon

$10.95

6 pieces

上春 Spring Rolls

$5.95

2 pieces. Chicken and vegetables

雞亦 Fried Chicken Wings

$12.50

5 pieces

雞松 Chicken Soong

$12.95

Well-minced chicken meat, served with lettuce leaves for wrapping

龍下松 Seafood Soong

$16.95

Well minced shrimp and with black mushrooms, served with lettuce leaves for wrapping

排骨 Barbecue Spareribs

$13.95

5 pieces

無骨排 Boneless Spareribs

$12.95

窩貼 Homemade Peking Ravioli

$9.95

6 pieces. Pan fried or steamed dumplings with ground lean pork and vegetables

紅油炒手 Szechuan Dumpling

$11.95

In spicy sesame sauce and peanut butter sauce

蔥油餅 Homemade Scallion Pancake

$9.95

炸大下 Fried Shrimp

$11.95

4 pieces

牛串 Teriyaki Beef

$14.50

4 pieces

雞串 Teriyaki Chicken

$11.95

6 pieces

雞條 Fried Chicken Fingerw

$13.50

二人保 Pu Pu Platter For 2

$30.95

Serves two. Spring rolls, fried shrimp, crab rangoon, BBQ spareribs, teriyaki beef, chicken wings, and chicken fingers

三人保 Pu Pu Platter For 3

$46.50

四人保 Pu Pu Platter For 4

$61.90

Large duck sauce

$3.00

Soups

酸辣湯 Hot and Sour Soup

$5.75

雲吞湯 Wonton Soup

$5.75

旦花湯 Egg Drop Soup

$4.75

海鮮酸辣湯 Hot and Sour Oriental Seafood Soup

$14.95

Serves two

素菜豆腐湯 Bean Curd with Vegetable Soup

$10.95

Serves two

本樓湯 House Special Soup

$12.95

Serves two. Shrimp, chicken and mixed vegetables with egg white

House Special

左公雞 Hunan General Tso's Chicken

$19.95

This remarkable dish was originally created for general tso during the ching dynasty. Finely deep-fried chunked chicken sautéed with broccoli and red peppers in an exotic Hunan sauce

麻辣雞 Szechuan Mala ChickenMala Chicken

$17.95

Strips of chicken breast together with snow peas, sed peppers, baby corn, and mushrooms, sautéed in a robust, spicy mala sauce

怪味雞 House Chicken Amazing

$17.95

Sliced chicken, stir-fried with mixed vegetables in a special Hunan-Szechuan mixed sauce. The sauce makes this dish amazing and excellent

芝麻雞 Hunan Crispy Sesame Chicken

$19.95

Chunks of deep-fried chicken, sautéed with our tasty sesame seed sauce

陈皮雞 Hunan Tangerine Chicken

$19.95

Chunks of chicken deep fried until crispy on the outside, tender on the inside. Sautéed with a delicate tangerine sauce, this dish is one of the most popular on our menu

陈皮牛 Hunan Tangerine Beef

$24.95

Large chunks of beef deep fried until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Sautéed in a delicate tangerine sauce, this dish is a classic hunan-style entree

陈皮下 Hunan Tangerine Shrimp

$24.95

左公下 Hunan General Tso's Shrimp

$24.95

芝麻牛 Hunan Crispy Sesame Beef

$24.95

A delicate and remarkable Hunan dish slices of prime beef dipped in lotus flour, fried and cooked in an exquisite sesame sauce

蒙古牛 Mongolian Beef

$20.95

Sliced filet mignon sautéed with mushrooms and scallions. Spicy!

左公豆腐 Hunan General Tso's Tofu

$15.95

脆皮下 Shanghai Golden Crispy Shrimp

$24.95

Large whole shrimp, lightly fried with chestnut flour, a light touch of sweet and sour sauce and a drop of hot and spicy flavor, then topped with walnuts

波蘿下 House Pineapple Shrimp

$24.95

Large whole shrimp coated and deep fried with light flour in a fruity flavor sauce

椒鹽下 Szechuan Spicy & Salty Shrimp

$24.95

Lightly fried with minced red peppers and green peppers

怪味下 House Prawn Amazing

$24.95

Lange whole shrimp, stir-fried with mixed vegetables in a special Hunan-Szechuan mixed sauce that makes this dish amazing and excellent

胡南羊 Hunan Lamb

$21.50

麻辣羊 Mala Lamb

$21.50

海鮮鍋巴 Canton Sizzling Seafood Deligh

$26.95

Shrimp and scallops with mixed vegetables in a house special sauce, served on a hot sizzling plate

海鮮大會 Shanghai Neptune's Blessing

$26.95

A blend of scallops and shrimp briefly sautéed with baby corn, mushrooms, pea pods and zucchini, served in a traditional sauce

水晶干貝 Crystal Scallops

$27.95

With pea pods, carrots, zucchini and mushrooms in a clear, flavorful sauce

鐵板干貝牛 Shanghai Lilac Sizzling Delicacy

$26.95

Fresh beef and scallops served with our master chef's special sauce. It is delicious, and it comes sizzling to your table

全家福 Canton Happy Family

$26.95

Sliced chicken, beef, scallops, shrimp and pork precisely balanced with mixed vegetables, in a brown sauce

炒三鮮 Canton Triple Delight

$22.95

Sliced chicken, shrimp and pork in ginger sauce

龍鳳配 Hunan Dragon and Phoenix

$24.95

Two separate dishes, shrimp in Szechuan chili sauce, and General Tso's chicken on the other side

金菇雙鮮 Shanghai Twin Spin with Golden Mushrooms

$26.95

Shrimp, scallops and golden mushrooms with ham in a sauce seasoned with mushrooms

麻辣海鮮 Szechuan Mala Seafood

$26.95

Jumbo shrimp and fresh scallops sautéed in spicy mala sauce. A classic Szechuan-style dish

子蘁雙鮮 House Imperial Couple

$26.95

Shrimp and scallops in a spicy brown sauce

芦笋海鮮 Sauteed Seafood and Asparagus

$25.95

本樓甲 House Lilac Duck

$31.00

Half of a boneless duck sautéed in our special Chinese plum sauce is the perfect dish for an evening of wine and roses

1/2 北京甲 Half Peking Duck

$31.00

The crispy skin of a whole duck is carved and served on crepes, accompanied by "Hoisin" sauce, tender scallion brushes and shredded cucumbers

北京甲 Whole Peking Duck

$56.00

The crispy skin of a whole duck is carved and served on crepes, accompanied by "Hoisin" sauce, tender scallion brushes and shredded cucumbers

Moo-shi

素木須 Moo-shi Vegetables

$16.50

木肉 Moo-shi Pork

$16.50

木雞 Moo-shi Chicken

$16.50

木牛 Moo-shi Beef

$16.95

木下 Moo-shi Shrimp

$16.95

Healthy & Diet Food

水芥蘭雞 Steamed Chicken with Broccoli

$16.95

水素菜雞 Steamed Chicken with Mixed Vegetables

$16.95

水雪豆雞 Steamed Chicken with Show Peas

$16.95

水芥蘭蝦 Steamed Shrimp with Broccoli

$19.95

水素菜蝦 Steamed Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables

$19.95

水素什錦 Buddha's Delight

$13.50

水海會 Seafood Medley

$25.95

Pork

回肉 Twice Sauteed Pork

$16.50

魚香肉 Shredded Pork with Garlic Sauce

$16.50

芦笋肉 Sauteed Sliced Pork and Asparagus

$16.95

Poultry

甜雞 Sweet and Sour Chicken

$17.50

磨雞 Moo Goo Gai Pan

$17.50

素菜雞 Sliced Chicken with Vegetables

$17.50

耍雞 Diced Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$17.50

魚香雞 Slice Chicken with Garlic Sauce

$17.50

茄子雞 Sliced Chicken with Chinese Eggplant

$17.50

辣椒雞 Slice Chicken with Chili Peppers

$17.50

雪雞 Sliced Chicken with Snow Peas

$17.95

芥雞 Sliced Chicken with Broccoli

$17.50

宫雞 Diced Chicken With Peanuts

$17.95

子姜鸡 Ginger Chicken with String Beans

$17.50

湖南雞 Hunan Chicken

$17.50

苟雞 Sauteed Sliced Chicken and Asparagus

$17.95

魚香苟雞 Sauteed Sliced Chicken in Garlic Sauce

$17.50

Seafood

甜下 Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$20.95

耍下 Shrimp with Cashew Nuts

$20.95

宫保下 Shrimp with Peanuts

$20.95

芥下 Shrimp with Broccoli

$20.95

下胡 Shrimp in Lobster Sauce

$20.95

New York style in a white sauce

雪下 Shrimp with Pea Pods

$20.95

素下 Sauteed Shrimp with Vegetables

$20.95

洞庭下 Tung-ting Shrimp with Mixed Vegegtables

$20.95

Has egg whites

魚香下 Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$20.95

干燒下 Shrimp in Chili Sauce

$20.95

With onion in a hot tomato sauce

沙茶下 Shrimp in Spicy Tea Sauce

$20.95

豆豉下 Shrimp in Black Bean Sauce

$20.95

子蘁下 Ginger Shrimp

$20.95

魚香干貝 Scallops in Garlic Sauce

$27.95

干燒干貝 Scallops in Chili Sauce

$27.95

宫保四樣 Delicacy Gang of Four

$21.95

Chicken, beef, pork, and shrimp

苟下 Sauteed Shrimp and Asparagus

$22.95

魚香苟下 Sauteed Shrimp and Garlic Sauce

$22.95

Beef

雪豆牛 Beef with Snow Peas

$19.50

磨菇牛 Beef Mushroom Chow Yoke

$19.50

Pea pods, mushrooms and zucchini in oyster sauce

芥兰牛 Beef with Brocolli

$19.50

蔬菜牛 Sauteed Beef with Vegetables

$19.50

鱼香牛 Beef in Garlic Sauce

$19.50

干烧牛 Szechuan-style Beef

$19.50

With celery and carrots in a hot chili sauce

湖南牛 Hunan Spicy Beef

$19.50

Vegetables with a spicy brown sauce

辣椒牛 Shredded Beef with Chinese Chili Peppers

$19.50

芦笋牛 Sauteed Beef and Asparagus

$19.50

鱼香芦笋牛 Sauteed Beef and Garlic Sauce with Asparagus

$19.95

Vegetables

炒四素 Four Treasure Vegetables

$13.95

Four pea pods, carrots, zucchini, mushrooms in a brown sauce

炒四季豆 Sauteed String Beans

$14.95

炒芥兰 Sauteed Broccoli

$13.95

鱼香芥兰 Broccoli in Garlic Sauce

$13.95

中国茄子 Chinese Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$14.95

清炒雪豆丝瓜 Sauteed Pea Pods with Zucchini

$14.95

麻婆豆腐 Szechuan-style Bean Curd

$13.95

Peas and mushrooms in Szechuan spicy hot pepper sauce

菠菜豆腐 Spinach with Fried Tofu

$13.95

清炒芦笋 Sauteed Asparagus

$15.95

清炒白菜 Sauteed Bok Choi

$15.95

Noodle

雞勞 Chicken Lo Mein

$13.95

Chicken, pork or vegetable

牛勞 Beef Lo Mein

$14.50

肉勞 Pork Lo Mein

$13.95

素勞 Vegetable Lo Mein

$13.95

下勞 Shrimp Lo Mein

$14.50

上海面黃 Shanghai Pan-fried Noodles

$21.95

Pan-fried crispy noodles topped with shrimp, pork, chicken, and assorted vegetables

本樓面黃 House Pan-fried Noodles

$21.95

Pan-fried crispy noodles topped with scallops, pork, chicken, and assorted vegetables in wine sauce

本樓勞面 House Special Lo Mein

$14.95

Chow Mein

雞炒面 Chicken Chow Mein

$15.95

Chicken, pork or vegetable

牛炒面 Beef Chow Mein

$16.95

肉炒面 Pork Chow Mein

$15.95

素炒面 Vegetable Chow Mein

$15.95

下炒面 Shrimp Chow Mein

$16.95

本樓炒面 House Special Chow Mein

$16.95

Fried Rice

雞反 Chicken Fried Rice

$13.95

Chicken, pork or vegetables

牛反 Beef Fried Rice

$13.95

肉反 Pork Friend Rice

$13.50

素反 Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.50

下反 Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.95

本樓反 The House Special Fried Rice

$14.95

白反 White Rice

$2.00

黄反 Brown Rice

$2.00

Drinks

Non Alcoholic

Regular Saratoga Spring Water

$3.00

Liter Saratoga Spring Water

$6.00

Regular San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Liter San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$6.00

Hawaii Punch

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Juice

$2.95

Soda

$2.95