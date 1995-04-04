Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lo & Behold Bar + Kitchen

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

214 Healdsburg Avenue

Healdsburg, CA 95448

SEAFOOD

6 RAW OYSTERS

$21.00

12 RAW OYSTERS

$42.00

BBQ OYSTERS

$24.00

CEVICHE

$15.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.00

CRUDO

$18.00

CRAB RANGOON

$18.00

CURRY CLAMS

$14.00

SMALLS & SHARES

EGG ROLLS

$12.00

PEA SHOOTS

$10.00

QUESO DIP

$12.00

BOWL OF LETTUCE

$9.00

VIETNAMESE CREPE

$16.00

CUCUMBER PLATE

$11.00

RIBS

$19.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$15.00

SIDE SKINS

$6.00

SIDE TOAST

$4.00

ENTREES

BURGER

$19.00

POLLO A LA BRASA

$22.00

KIMCHI NOODLES

$16.00

BRISKET TACOS

$18.00

THREE SQUARES

$16.00

Fried Rice

$17.00

Mushroom Carpaccio

$15.00

Special Sandwich

$16.00

SNAX

PICKLED CAULIFLOWER

$6.00

RADISHES

$6.00

OLIVES

$8.00

ALMONDS

$6.00

SMALL FRIES

$6.00

DESSERT

CREME CARAMEL

$8.00

SUNDAE

$8.00

SINGLE SCOOP

$4.00

KIDS

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

BUTTERED NOODLES

$8.00

RETAIL

Men's Rainbow Tee

$30.00

Men's Tee

$25.00

Women's Rainbow Tank

$30.00

Women's Tank

$25.00

Women's Tee

$25.00

Staff Rainbow

$15.00

Staff Reg. Tee/Tank

$12.50

NA BEVERAGES

Fruity Rumba

$10.00

Guava-Cucumber Cooler

$10.00

Caribbean Queen

$10.00

House Tonic

$5.00

House Ginger Brew

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Hop Water

$5.00

Bottle Sparkling Water

$9.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Coffee

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

NA Bloody Mary

$10.00

Virgin Cocktail

$10.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Event Drinks

Forghetti

$13.00

Lucky Rabbit

$13.00

So Hot

$13.00

Yass Queen

$13.00

Eff Me Pumps

$13.00

T Cup

$13.00

Raffle Ticket

$5.00

Five Tickets

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

