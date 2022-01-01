Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria

100 Granville St

Gahanna, OH 43230

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Fettucine Alfredo
Meat Lasagna

Entrees

Seafood Feature

$18.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo over Linguini **SPICY**

Meat Lasagna

$16.00

A giant portion! 5 layers of fresh ground chuck, four cheeses, and Anthony's marinara sauce.

Spaghetti & Meatball

$16.00

Fresh spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce and topped with two meatballs.

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

Tender chicken breast is triple breaded and fried to order and smothered in marinara & Italian cheeses. Served with a side of spaghetti and green beans.

Veal Parmigiana

$30.00

Tender veal is triple breaded and fried to order and smothered in marinara & Italian cheeses. Served with a side of spaghetti and green beans.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.00

Thick slices of fresh eggplant are triple breaded and fried to order and smothered in marinara & Italian cheeses. Served with a side of spaghetti and green beans.

Fettucine Alfredo

$12.00

Fresh fettuccine laced with a creamy Alfredo sauce.

Gnocchi

$12.00

Tender Italian potato flour dumplings are tossed in our house marinara sauce.

Giuseppe's Gnocchi

$15.00

Tender Italian dumplings are tossed in our house marinara sauce and crowned with a sweet melody of peppers, onions, and Italian sausage.

Baked Rigatoni

$15.00

Rigatoni pasta is layered with Bolognese sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheeses

Penne Primavera

$15.00

Our plant based, gluten free penne pasta tossed with sauteed fresh mushrooms, spinach, peppers and onions with our house marinara.

Any Pasta

$11.00

Choose your favorite pasta, then pair it with one of our house-made sauces.

Mushroom Ravioli

$17.00

Portobello, Crimini, and Porcini mushroom stuffed ravioli with roasted red peppers and artichokes in a spinach pesto cream sauce. Served over a bed of our house marinara.

Shrimp & Lobster Ravioli

$21.00

Lobster stuffed ravioli tossed in a roasted red pepper cream & garlic sauce and crowned with pan-seared shrimp.

Kid's Pasta

$6.00

A kid-sized portion! Select your favorite pasta and sauce.

Antipasti

Bruschetta

$8.00

Diced Roma tomatoes with fresh garlic and basil are tossed with extra virgin olive oil and placed on toasted baguette slices.

Insalata Caprese

$12.00

Slices of Roma tomatoes and fresh mozzarella cheese topped with basil and drizzled with a wonderful aged balsamic reduction.

Pasta Fritto

$9.00

Mozzarella, Provolone, and Romano cheeses are combined with spaghetti and packed into a loaf pan. After a coating of bread crumbs, we fry it to a crunchy golden brown. Served on a bed of our house marinara.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.00Out of stock

A perfect mix of artichoke, fresh spinach, sun dried tomatoes, provolone, mozzarella, and cream cheese. Served with crispy wedges of pita bread.

Meatball

$3.00

Our signature recipe combines ground chuck, veal, pork, breadcrumbs, and Romano cheese.

Insalata

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with homemade garlic & herb croutons and shaved Parmesan cheese. Our homemade Caesar dressing is served on the side.

Side House Salad

$5.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with shredded mozzarella & provolone cheeses, red onions, banana peppers, and tomatoes. Served with our family recipe Italian dressing on the side.

Side Joe's Salad

$7.00

Also known as Giuseppe's Salad. Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with Roma tomatoes, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, and cheese tortellini. Served with a rich basil and olive oil dressing on the side.

Side Tuscan Salad

$7.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce adorned with Feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, artichokes, red onions, and kalamata olives. Served with our homemade honey balsamic dressing on the side.

Entrée Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with homemade garlic & herb croutons and shaved Parmesan cheese. Our homemade Caesar dressing is served on the side.

Entrée House Salad

$10.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with shredded mozzarella & provolone cheeses, red onions, banana peppers, and tomatoes. Served with our family recipe Italian dressing on the side.

Entrée Joe's Salad

$12.00

Also known as Giuseppe's Salad. Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with Roma tomatoes, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, and cheese tortellini. Served with a rich basil and olive oil dressing on the side.

Entrée Tuscan Salad

$12.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce adorned with Feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, artichokes, red onions, and kalamata olives. Served with our homemade honey balsamic dressing on the side.

Zuppa

Cup Sicilian Onion Soup

$5.00

Onions are glazed to caramelization and laced with Marsala wine. Heavy cream, beef, and chicken stock pull the onions together to a flavorful explosion. Crowned with caramelized pancetta.

Bowl Sicilian Onion Soup

$6.00

Onions are glazed to caramelization and laced with Marsala wine. Heavy cream, beef, and chicken stock pull the onions together to a flavorful explosion. Crowned with caramelized pancetta.

Bowl Wedding Soup

$5.00

A whole chicken creates a rich and complex stock. The chicken is then pulled and returned to the stock with house-made meatballs, pasta, and spinach. This is all topped with a sprinkling of Romano cheese.

Cup Wedding Soup

$4.00

A whole chicken creates a rich and complex stock. The chicken is then pulled and returned to the stock with house-made meatballs, pasta, and spinach. This is all topped with a sprinkling of Romano cheese.

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.00

A crispy shell filled with our creamy Mascarpone and Ricotta filling. Garnished with chocolate chips and powdered sugar.

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Naturally sweet carrots in a rich, complex batter with walnuts. These fresh essentials come together in 3 moist layers embellished with a tart cream cheese frosting.

Tiramisu

$7.00

Delicate lady fingers pastry soaked in espresso, coffee liqueur, with a touch of chocolate and sweet cream filling.

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Italian bread is soaked in a vanilla heavy cream mixture with hints of cinnamon and warm spices. Served with your choice of whiskey or caramel sauce.

Dessert of the Day

$8.00Out of stock

Baileys Cheesecake

Red Wine

Half Bottle Special

$12.00+

Ruffino Chianti DOCG Red Wine is an Italian wine that balances freshness with a soft and lingering finish. With fruity and floral aromatics, it pairs well with all Italian dishes.

Bottle Amarone Luigi

$60.00

Deep ruby red, full-bodied, a very complex nose that emphasizes dried fruit and almonds with a hint of anise. Rich flavors. A long smooth finish and lingering aftertaste.

Bottle Brunello

$85.00

Well-structured and full-bodied with fine tannins that promise great aging capacity. Long and impressive finish

Bottle Chianti Classico

$35.00

A bouquet with violet and iris scents. The taste fine and full with fruity hints of raspberries.

Bottle Montepulciano

$30.00

Deep ruby red color with an intense berry-like bouquet. Dry and savory with hints of blackberry jam.

Bottle Nero D’Avola

$25.00

This wine has a deep red color with a soft and delicate structure. Hints of red berries and cranberry.

Bottle Pino Noir Alta Luna

$28.00

Velvety, harmonious, and well balanced with excellent structure. Cherry and plum notes.

Bottle Valpolicella

$30.00

An intense fragrant aroma, with hints of ripe cherry, black current, blackberry, cocoa and dried fruit

White Wine

Bottle Prosecco Lamberti

$30.00

Floral honey aroma. Vibrant creamy texture and lovely pear & tart apple flavors.

Bottle Antinori Chardonnay

$35.00

Pale yellow with golden hues. Elegant style and structure with hints of vanilla and toast.

Bottle Chatteau Michelle Riesling

$24.00

This wine offers crisp green apple aromas and flavors with subtle mineral notes. This is our “everyday Reisling” that is a pleasure to drink and easy to match with a variety of foods.

Bottle Mezzacorona Chardonnay

$22.00

Traditional Chardonnay with a pleasant fragrance, fruity, fine, distinctive dry flavor.

Bottle Pinot Grigio Sauvignon

$30.00

Assertive and well-defined with nuances of elderflower combined with hints of peach and apricot.

Bottle Pinot Grigio Maso

$30.00

Enticing tropical flavors of apricot, lemon, and pineapple with floral notes. It is well balanced with a lovely, persistent finish.

Bottle Moscato Spumante

$27.00

The “Wine of Love” adds a romantic sparkle to any occasion. Extremely aromatic with a famously complex per fume. Mild level of sweetness counterbalanced by vibrant acidity.

Bottle Cipresseto Rose

$26.00

A light pink in color with aromatic notes of raspberries and wild strawberries. The palate is soft, full, harmonious, and with a long fruit finish and aftertaste.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

